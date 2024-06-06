Review: 7iDP's New Project 21 Open Face Helmet





7iDP have brought to market a new open face helmet. While this isn't their first foray into this style, this is a higher end prospect than the current M1 model. The naming convention looks to bring it inline with their Project 23 full face helmet that we reviewed several years ago. The 21 includes some of the same design cues as well as technologies.The Project 21's claimed weight of 402 grams (+/- 10g) is around 50-80 grams heavier than some of the lighter weight trail helmets available. My test M/L helmet weight 406g. Although 7iDP say the name is derived from the amounts of vents, it stands to reason, and a bit of guesswork, that there might be a Project 22 3/4 helmet at some point. Project 21 Details

• 7iDP Rear Dial Adjuster• ERT (Energy Reduction System)• Conehead Foam• 21 vents• Crash Replacement Policy• Weight: 406 grams (M/L, actual)• Sizes: XS/S, M/L, XL/XXL• Meets CE, CPSC, AS Standards• MSRP: $229.99 USD

Fit and Function



+ Comes with a carrying case



Comfortable, deep fitFeels sturdy and secureComes with a carrying case Cons

Slightly heavier than other similar helmetsMiddle-of-the-road ventilationSunglasses storage can be challenging depending on arm shape

The helmets 7iDP's ERT (Energy Reduction Technology) system. This is the same tech that used to be called SERT. This is used to reduce rotational forces transitioning from the helmet to your head. It also uses Conehead foam, which uses two layers of foam that intersect with each other via a lot of corresponding cone shapes, with a decoupling layer in between. These cones then break or crush under the impact, which is claimed to reduce harmful forces to a rider's head. Lastly, the helmet uses a three-position visor designed to release in the case of an impact. The brand also uses size-specific visors for aesthetic reasons. For the record, I think this is a great-looking helmet, so maybe there's something in it.The helmet has 21 vents, with large ones crossing just above the rider's brow. The Trail Pro model on test comes with a zipped-carry case that more typical of a full face helmet. (I've actually been looking for one of these for a while. While flying, I normally like to take my helmet as a personal item in the cabin. The bag conveniently fits a laptop in the base, and can mean you have a bit more wiggle room in terms of weight).Project 21 uses different size pads to help fine-tune the fit. The strap uses a magnetic Fidlock buckle and a ratchet dial to hold your head securely. It is available in sizes XS/S, M/L, XL/XXL in their Black Hologram Colourway. There is also a crash policy, where if you crash in a helmet, you can buy a replacement at 50% off.This is a really deep feeling helmet, and reminds me of the TLD A3. It has that comfy-bucket feel. In some helmets, especially deeper ones such as the POC Kortal, I find that they come too low, and I can almost see the brim through my eyebrows. This isn't the case with the Project 21, even when the ratchet is at its second highest position, meaning the front of the helmet is angled down more.I am typically on the cusp between Large and Extra Large helmets, and have a head size of 59cm. I found the M/L to be an excellent fit, with plenty of room for adjustment and all while using the thicker pads.While not heavy, it does feel more sturdy on your head. The weight is noticeable compared to my favoured Bluegrass Rogue, with the 7iDP helmet feeling a lot deeper around the back. I would say that it's not the most ventilated helmet, though, especially compared to something like the Bluegrass.All in all, this is a great-looking helmet that is both reassuringly sturdy, very comfortable and with a lot of coverage to boot. Helmet reviews are tricky because we neveractually to test them in terms of safety, that's not to say that some don't feel more robust than others.My only gripe is that I found it hard to find secure and easy eyewear storage in the vents with glasses that have slightly bent arms. They could be made to fit, but not easily enough to do one-handed while riding.