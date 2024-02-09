Review: 7Mesh's Cache Anorak & Grit Pants

As a committed fan of the simpler sides of ride apparel - cotton t-shirts, a comfortable hoodie, whatever shorts are around - I've been slow to adopt the more technical options on the market. Over time though, I've learned the value of membranes, engineered textiles, and modern plastics
, and can now appreciate a good piece of kit when it comes my way. At the vanguard of the push to make mountain bike apparel more technical and specialized is 7Mesh, the Canadian firm bridging the gap between us dirtbags and the rest of the outdoors industry.
Their new Airmap collection exemplifies that push well, with custom-milled fabrics and highly specialized fit and function, all meant to make your rides in foul weather a little less nasty. There are many items in that new collection, but I'm reviewing the Cache jacket and Grit pant - two items aimed squarely at the mountain bike market.
Cache Anorak
The Cache Anorak is a pleasantly simple item, with a couple useful pockets, some basic adjustment, and clever on-bike storage capabilities. The complexity lies in the fabric, which 7Mesh touts as the "ideal balance between rain and wind protection" thanks to some carefully placed 1, 2, and 3-layer laminates in different areas of the items.
It features a 1/2 length zipper, sizable hood, and roomier fit meant to layer well. I tested a size Large, in keeping with most tops I wear.
Cache Anorak Details
• Face: 83% recycled polyester, 17% spandex
• Membrane & Backer: 100% polyurethane.
• 2 zip pockets
• 3 colors, 6 sizes
• Self-stow pouch with bike attachment straps
• MSRP: $330 USD
• 7mesh.com
I really dig the boxier fit of the jacket, as it makes for comfortable layering, good airflow, and less of the road-warrior skinsuit look. You could size down to keep things a little more svelte, but for me the Large was perfect. Another upside to the fit of the piece is the arm length; I have very long arms and it's rare that a jacket actually reaches my wrists when on the bike. The Cache did so with no issue, which helps keep things comfortable if the weather is really coming down.
Speaking of weather, the waterproofing on the Airmap fabric is impressive, though not infallible. Like any breathable membrane, it wets out eventually, but in my experience it took a long session in heavy rain to get things to that point.
That tradeoff in all-out waterproofing is in service of breathability, which is a strength on the Airmap. I'd consider this a fairly heavy jacket relative to your average windbreaker, but it doesn't feel like a trashbag unless you're really putting out a hard effort. I run pretty warm, but can pedal with the Cache in temps above freezing, so long as I'm not pinned. Eventually you'll want to doff it, and luckily there's built in convenient storage for when you do so. 7Mesh's integrated bungee clip things are one of the smartest little details I've seen on bike-specific apparel, as they remove the need for an accessory strap, stash spot, or pack to carry your extra layer in. Comparisons
There a seemingly infinite takes on the "perfect" bike jacket out there, but realistically all of them are a compromise of some sort. I'll be doing a big roundup of all the options I've tried recently, but for now here are some direct comparisons that I see as relevant to the Cache.
The closest proxy in my closet is the Trail Magic jacket from Ornot, which uses Polartech's NeoShell fabric to do the water resisting and the heat dumping. The version I tested
appears to be unavailable right now, but the hoodless Magic Shell is still in their catalog. Good news, because to me the performance of the Ornot bests the 7Mesh when it comes to breathability and long-term comfort. I do prefer the fit of the Cache jacket, as the boxier, looser cut works better for me on a mountain bike, but one could just size up to achieve the same goal. Rain resistance is a close call, and might err towards the 7Mesh, though both options wet out over a long ride in gross conditions. All told, the Ornot is $100 cheaper and made in California, so to me the choice is pretty easy.
The other jacket that comes to mind is the Patagonia Dirt Roamer, which works similarly to the 7Mesh, but falls on the lighter end of the spectrum. It won't keep you quite as warm, nor will it resist a downpour quite as well, but it is easier to wear for long stretches of pedaling. The DWR used by Patagonia isn't free of the chemicals 7Mesh has avoided in their materials, but the former's manufacturing is Fair Trade certified - all things to consider.
Grit Pant
Rain pants are a simple item, but surprisingly hard to get right. Often, I find they're overly-complicated, too tight, and so uncomfortable you'd never actually opt to wear them unless you were desperate.
7Mesh seems to have nailed that balance with the Grit pants, as they've been the only rain pants I've reached for this winter. I've been wearing a size Medium, and the fit has been perfect for my 31-32" waist.
Grit Pant Details
• Face: 88% recycled nylon, 12% elastane
• Membrane: 100% polyurethane
• Backer: 100% recycled polyester
• 2 zip pockets
• 2 colors, 6 sizes
• MSRP: $300 USD
• 7mesh.com
The Grit pants are satisfyingly simple, with two zip pockets, a snap and zipper closure, and a funny little hook belt to dial in the fit. I've found that latter detail a bit annoying, as the small belt can be hard to use when you have gloves on or if your hands are freezing up. A very positive detail is the pocket construction - having a second internal pouch makes organizing all your doodads easy and comfortable despite there only being two pockets.
I've found the Airmap fabric to be very comfortable against bare skin, so there's been no need to wear an intermediate layer underneath the Grits while riding. Sweat builds up a bit over long pedals, but far less than with other rain pants I've tried. These are essentially the only waterproof pants I'll wear on a regular bike ride - anything else is e-bike only, where I'm basically able to layer without fear of sweating very much at all.
Same as with the Cache jacket, the waterproofing lasts long enough for a couple hours in the pouring rain before wetting out. They remain comfortable even when that occurs, as the fabric is still thick enough to keep you from freezing in a strong breeze. Durability seems pretty good so far, with no significant wear showing up after plenty of riding. I've noticed the saddle-contact butt area is getting a bit discolored, but that's typical of anything that's getting subjected to a constant grinding of mud and grime.
One note on fit: there's only one length option on the Grit pant, and it's slightly shorter than other 7Mesh options like the Glidepath pant. I didn't mind the slightly shorter fit, and found that it sat a bit lower than the pictures show when things were wet and they'd sagged down a bit with wear. Of course, my ankles and feet got soaked, but that's kind of my expectation with wet weather rides. The overall cut is roomier and far more comfortable than the mallcore-emo-kid-skinny-jean-cut lots of companies are using now, and fit knee pads and cyclist thighs well.
A Note on Pricing
I balked at the price of this kit initially, and still find it a bit hard to swallow, considering the fact that neither of these pieces are critical to your ride, nor are they a panacea when it comes to foul weather. On that front, I reached out to the folks at 7Mesh to ask how a jacket and pants could cost so much. This isn't a referendum on 7Mesh specifically, as I have the same frustration with most high-end apparel out there. I mean shit, people will spend $150 on a Supreme t-shirt.
|7mesh focuses on performance, innovation, and products that last. We start with the materials, working directly with fabric mills to develop fabrics and don’t pick off the shelf. This means we’re working on longer production schedules and spending a lot more time on R&D. We do this so we don’t compromise on performance or durability and as a result developed a PFAS-free fabric that still meets our performance requirements.
We also prototype and test all of our products here in Squamish before sending them to the factory, as well as pattern drafting in-house instead of going off drawings. This means we’re sewing samples and testing to get the fit and articulation just right, rather than crossing our fingers that a factory can realize our vision from a render. We’re also committed to high standards of quality and ethics and therefore work with the best manufacturers in China and Vietnam.
Lastly, you’ll notice prices of outdoor apparel going up across the board, and the mountain bike world isn’t immune to this. Manufacturing costs are increasing, and materials are being innovated to remove harmful chemicals of the past.
I appreciate the transparency here, and understand the broader factors at play that lead to the steady increases in pricing that we see across the board. That patterning and prototyping mentioned is why the fit of the pieces are so ideal for me, so whatever overhead that incurs is definitely worthwhile. Ultimately, it's your money, so the choice simply depends on what you value and how much you're willing to spend for style and some added utility.