Review: 7Mesh's Cache Anorak & Grit Pants

7mesh focuses on performance, innovation, and products that last. We start with the materials, working directly with fabric mills to develop fabrics and don’t pick off the shelf. This means we’re working on longer production schedules and spending a lot more time on R&D. We do this so we don’t compromise on performance or durability and as a result developed a PFAS-free fabric that still meets our performance requirements.



We also prototype and test all of our products here in Squamish before sending them to the factory, as well as pattern drafting in-house instead of going off drawings. This means we’re sewing samples and testing to get the fit and articulation just right, rather than crossing our fingers that a factory can realize our vision from a render. We’re also committed to high standards of quality and ethics and therefore work with the best manufacturers in China and Vietnam.



Lastly, you’ll notice prices of outdoor apparel going up across the board, and the mountain bike world isn’t immune to this. Manufacturing costs are increasing, and materials are being innovated to remove harmful chemicals of the past.