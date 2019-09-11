Review: 8 of the Best 2019 Women's XC Race Kits - Tested at the BC Bike Race

The material on the side panels of the ASSOS XC bib shorts is almost rigid, which the brand says makes it resistant to cuts and abrasion. Once on, you don't feel the roughness of the material and it's nice to have even a tiny bit more protection when you're speeding along in full spandex. As for the jersey, it also uses a couple of different carefully chosen materials, with lighter material under the arms and on the back for hot days. The ASSOS sizing is definitely on the smaller side, so keep that in mind if you're ordering online. A size large in every other kit I wore fit similarly, but I felt like a size up in the ASSOS kit would have been more comfortable.



I rode in all my kits before racing the BC Bike Race since you never try something new on race day, and I chose to wear this kit on the shortest day since I wasn't a fan of the Y-shaped bib straps. I found the shirt light and comfortable and the padded insert on the shorts comfortable, but the bib straps got in the way much more than traditional straps without adding any significant benefit to ease the task of going to the washroom. I also found that there was more pressure around the neck and shoulder area due to their shape.