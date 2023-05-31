Review Addendum: Bluegrass Legit Carbon Helmet - I Tested It More by Crashing

The last time I wrote about this helmet, I wrote that it checks all the right boxes, but comes with a high price tag. I still fully stand behind that, I'll just add that I'm alive when I wasn't expected to be, which seems like a pretty big plus for this helmet. (Though, once again, I have no comparison to any other fully certified, thoroughly tested helmets.) Life is going to be different now: I probably won't get my right-side hearing back, I may not get all my vision back, I may never feel as grounded and oriented as I used to. Still, that all feels small-scale compared to the fact that I get to see the people I love, do the things I care about, even go mountain biking again. I'm a little bit sad that this helmet is damaged and I won't get to wear it anymore, because I still think it's comfortable and thoughtfully designed and stylish, plus there's some sentimental value there now.

— Alicia Leggett