Review: Aenomaly SwitchGrade Saddle Angle Adjuster





How often do you come across a new invention and say to yourself, "I had that same idea!" SwitchGrade creator, Noel Dolotallas, didn't sit on his hands when he envisioned the idea to build a manual seat angle adjuster. The SwitchGrade is an aftermarket component that grants three positions of angle adjustment: -10, 0, and 12-degrees. Noel and his team at Aenomaly Constructs set to work to build the SwitchGrade at home in the greater Vancouver area and spent countless hours adapting the gadget to work with a variety of popular dropper and fixed posts Aenomaly SwitchGrade Details



Adjustment: 3-positions (-10, 0, +12 degrees)

Compatibility: Fox/Race Face*, OneUp*, PNW, RockShox*, TranzX, X-Fusion, and more

Weight: 170 g w/hardware (claimed & actual)

Colors: Black

Price: $284 CAD

More info: aenomalyconstructs.com

Construction and Features

Ride Impressions

DURABILITY

Pros

+ Simple mechanical design

+ Fits a wide range of dropper posts

+ Incredibly useful for long climb/steep descent-style riding



- Requires coordination to adjust on the fly

- Some riders might find the negative saddle position too aggressive

Pinkbike's Take

The Aenomaly SwitchGrade is a clean and effective component that maximizes matching the angle of the saddle to the functional post height. Returning to a fixed, traditional clamp leaves much to be desired, like the first time you tried a dropper post - you don't know what you're missing until it's taken away. The price may be a bit rich for those on a tighter budget, but the mechanical system is transferable across a broad range of posts and has proven to be quiet and flawless through winter grit.



All body types will benefit from the improved ergonomics when climbing and feel less vulnerable with a seat in a friendly, positive angle while descending. The -10 negative climbing angle may be a touch aggressive for some riders' tastes, but the advantage of more clearance for descending could outweigh that slight drawback.

— Matt Beer

You may remember seeing the theory before on the Wu Post that Specialized built back in 2017, but that complete unit was limited by a 34.9 mm diameter seat tube and 150mm of drop. The SwitchGrade mounts to an existing post and saddle without any hydraulic mechanisms. A spring-loaded lever found under the nose of the saddle requires a slight unweight from the seated position to change positions. This increases the rider's clearance of the seat while descending in the positive position, and can increase the effective seat tube angle by up to 1-degree while climbing in the negative position.The SwitchGrade replaces the fixing clamp on a given post, and is cut from solid 7075 and 6061 T6 aluminum with stainless steel mounting hardware and. In order for the SwitchGrade to work with the largest cluster of posts available, a certain "type" will have to be chosen based on the compatibility guide listed above. For example, if you wish to fit the component to a 2021 Fox Transfer, you will need to purchase specific barrels and hardware for an additional $10, which will soon be available in a black anodized finish. OneUp's dropper post will require a second "type" selection for the stock alloy air cap to be replaced with a low-profile nylon one. These workarounds are effective in reducing the SwitchGrade to just one unit in Aenomaly's catalogue.Hidden from plain sight, a mechanical spring pushes the grooved lever back into the resting position after firmly engaging the angle of choice. That lever is short enough to keep out of harm's way when the saddle is set farther back on the rails and reachable when the saddle is slammed forwards. Off the bike, the "Blackout" anodized finish of the SwitchGrade is subtle and visually the stack is barely noticeable. The stack height will vary from 5-15 mm depending on the post - our 2021 Fox Transfer sat near 14mm, but the SwitchGrade's adjusting angles allow for more wiggle room.In the descending positive, you can gain as much as 35mm of "functional drop", as Aenomaly puts it. Inversely, 20mm of saddle height can be gained in the negative position for climbing. There are a lot of sizing factors at play, but the main point is that, despite the increase in stack, a rider will recover more saddle height adjustment from the same length dropper post. Depending on the distance between the saddle and tire at full bottom out, double checking the clearance of the positive SwitchGrade angle would be a smart idea too.Mounting a SwitchGrade is straightforward, or even easier that a traditional saddle, thanks to the clear instructions with specified torques and online video guidance. There's less juggling required than normal as the post head acts as a third hand to hold the new pivoting unit in place while the saddle slides into the rail clamps.From the start of the first ride, the SwitchGrade's benefits were quickly recognizable while climbing a steep road and technical trail. Aenomaly's claim of increased dropper post range showed immediately and lowering the post in the frame due to the taller ride height of the negative saddle angle was a requirement. This position also promoted more relief on the important body parts, even with a saddle that I previously felt comfortable on. The weight was focused further on the sit bones and highlighted how wrong a neutral saddle angle was for climbing. It actually makes riding the neutral setting unpleasant for climbing as you get the feeling of sliding off of the saddle.Although you can offset the saddle fore and aft adjustment on the rails, keep in mind the steeper effective angle will reduce the effective top tube length. That -10º uphill position does push more body weight onto your hands to influence quicker steering and is therefore best left for mega-steep or long climbs. To take the SwitchGrade even further, an adjustable angle setting or more purchase options could work for everyone's preferred saddle angles. I'd lean closer to 7 or 8º, since moving the neutral angle is contrary to the idea of having the negative adjustment in the first place.While meandering along undulating trails with short ups and downs, setting and forgetting the SwitchGrade in the neutral position is the way to go. Navigating precarious objects one-handed isn't ideal and you could find yourself pushing the saddle from negative all the way through to positive in the heat of the moment. Learning how to weight the saddle and depress the lever to change settings while seated can be done with practice though.On the descents, not only does the +12-degree sloping saddle lend valuable real estate to move around the bike, it also provides a more inviting angle should you contact the saddle. Let's keep sharp edges away from that region. The positive sloping seat angle makes total sense for descending since it closely matches the pitch of the trail, keeping you from sliding forward, should you need to rest or reset.The system as a whole is highly beneficial, given the rough weight increase of 100 grams. Starting with a comfortable saddle is always crucial, however the SwitchGrade opens the door for more specific use case angles, highlighting the major importance of a negative rise for climbing without the drawback of descending against a sharp edge. An increase in performance on the trail would be tricky to quantify, but as far as comfort goes, the adjustments in either direction are more than welcomed.We could debate the price all day, but the value is evident. If you were given a SwitchGrade at no charge, I'd go all in and bet that it would remain on your bike. To think that riders scoffed over the cost and function of dropper posts years ago now seems silly. The functional gains and compatibility of the SwitchGrade are huge talking points that are backed by solid performance.Through plenty of bike washes and gritty winter conditions, the SwitchGrade remained impressively silent without any rattles or creaks, even on the Fox Transfer post with plenty of interfaces. Although my preferred saddle position was quite forward on the test bikes, shielding the SwitchGrade under the wider portion of the saddle, the width of the system stayed out of harm's way and never showed any signs of wear from muddy pants chafing the anodized surface. All of the hardware stayed tight throughout testing, but I would have preferred to see Loctite applied from the factory, preemptively securing the bolts.