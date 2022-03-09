close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Review: Aenomaly SwitchGrade Saddle Angle Adjuster

Mar 9, 2022
by Matt Beer  

How often do you come across a new invention and say to yourself, "I had that same idea!" SwitchGrade creator, Noel Dolotallas, didn't sit on his hands when he envisioned the idea to build a manual seat angle adjuster. The SwitchGrade is an aftermarket component that grants three positions of angle adjustment: -10, 0, and 12-degrees. Noel and his team at Aenomaly Constructs set to work to build the SwitchGrade at home in the greater Vancouver area and spent countless hours adapting the gadget to work with a variety of popular dropper and fixed posts.

Aenomaly SwitchGrade Details

Adjustment: 3-positions (-10, 0, +12 degrees)
Compatibility: Fox/Race Face*, OneUp*, PNW, RockShox*, TranzX, X-Fusion, and more
Weight: 170 g w/hardware (claimed & actual)
Colors: Black
Price: $284 CAD
More info: aenomalyconstructs.com

You may remember seeing the theory before on the Wu Post that Specialized built back in 2017, but that complete unit was limited by a 34.9 mm diameter seat tube and 150mm of drop. The SwitchGrade mounts to an existing post and saddle without any hydraulic mechanisms. A spring-loaded lever found under the nose of the saddle requires a slight unweight from the seated position to change positions. This increases the rider's clearance of the seat while descending in the positive position, and can increase the effective seat tube angle by up to 1-degree while climbing in the negative position.


0% Loaded prev 1/4 next




Construction and Features


The SwitchGrade replaces the fixing clamp on a given post, and is cut from solid 7075 and 6061 T6 aluminum with stainless steel mounting hardware and. In order for the SwitchGrade to work with the largest cluster of posts available, a certain "type" will have to be chosen based on the compatibility guide listed above. For example, if you wish to fit the component to a 2021 Fox Transfer, you will need to purchase specific barrels and hardware for an additional $10, which will soon be available in a black anodized finish. OneUp's dropper post will require a second "type" selection for the stock alloy air cap to be replaced with a low-profile nylon one. These workarounds are effective in reducing the SwitchGrade to just one unit in Aenomaly's catalogue.

Hidden from plain sight, a mechanical spring pushes the grooved lever back into the resting position after firmly engaging the angle of choice. That lever is short enough to keep out of harm's way when the saddle is set farther back on the rails and reachable when the saddle is slammed forwards. Off the bike, the "Blackout" anodized finish of the SwitchGrade is subtle and visually the stack is barely noticeable. The stack height will vary from 5-15 mm depending on the post - our 2021 Fox Transfer sat near 14mm, but the SwitchGrade's adjusting angles allow for more wiggle room.

In the descending positive, you can gain as much as 35mm of "functional drop", as Aenomaly puts it. Inversely, 20mm of saddle height can be gained in the negative position for climbing. There are a lot of sizing factors at play, but the main point is that, despite the increase in stack, a rider will recover more saddle height adjustment from the same length dropper post. Depending on the distance between the saddle and tire at full bottom out, double checking the clearance of the positive SwitchGrade angle would be a smart idea too.

Mounting a SwitchGrade is straightforward, or even easier that a traditional saddle, thanks to the clear instructions with specified torques and online video guidance. There's less juggling required than normal as the post head acts as a third hand to hold the new pivoting unit in place while the saddle slides into the rail clamps.



Ride Impressions

From the start of the first ride, the SwitchGrade's benefits were quickly recognizable while climbing a steep road and technical trail. Aenomaly's claim of increased dropper post range showed immediately and lowering the post in the frame due to the taller ride height of the negative saddle angle was a requirement. This position also promoted more relief on the important body parts, even with a saddle that I previously felt comfortable on. The weight was focused further on the sit bones and highlighted how wrong a neutral saddle angle was for climbing. It actually makes riding the neutral setting unpleasant for climbing as you get the feeling of sliding off of the saddle.

Although you can offset the saddle fore and aft adjustment on the rails, keep in mind the steeper effective angle will reduce the effective top tube length. That -10º uphill position does push more body weight onto your hands to influence quicker steering and is therefore best left for mega-steep or long climbs. To take the SwitchGrade even further, an adjustable angle setting or more purchase options could work for everyone's preferred saddle angles. I'd lean closer to 7 or 8º, since moving the neutral angle is contrary to the idea of having the negative adjustment in the first place.

While meandering along undulating trails with short ups and downs, setting and forgetting the SwitchGrade in the neutral position is the way to go. Navigating precarious objects one-handed isn't ideal and you could find yourself pushing the saddle from negative all the way through to positive in the heat of the moment. Learning how to weight the saddle and depress the lever to change settings while seated can be done with practice though.



On the descents, not only does the +12-degree sloping saddle lend valuable real estate to move around the bike, it also provides a more inviting angle should you contact the saddle. Let's keep sharp edges away from that region. The positive sloping seat angle makes total sense for descending since it closely matches the pitch of the trail, keeping you from sliding forward, should you need to rest or reset.


The system as a whole is highly beneficial, given the rough weight increase of 100 grams. Starting with a comfortable saddle is always crucial, however the SwitchGrade opens the door for more specific use case angles, highlighting the major importance of a negative rise for climbing without the drawback of descending against a sharp edge. An increase in performance on the trail would be tricky to quantify, but as far as comfort goes, the adjustments in either direction are more than welcomed.

We could debate the price all day, but the value is evident. If you were given a SwitchGrade at no charge, I'd go all in and bet that it would remain on your bike. To think that riders scoffed over the cost and function of dropper posts years ago now seems silly. The functional gains and compatibility of the SwitchGrade are huge talking points that are backed by solid performance.

DURABILITY

Through plenty of bike washes and gritty winter conditions, the SwitchGrade remained impressively silent without any rattles or creaks, even on the Fox Transfer post with plenty of interfaces. Although my preferred saddle position was quite forward on the test bikes, shielding the SwitchGrade under the wider portion of the saddle, the width of the system stayed out of harm's way and never showed any signs of wear from muddy pants chafing the anodized surface. All of the hardware stayed tight throughout testing, but I would have preferred to see Loctite applied from the factory, preemptively securing the bolts.



Pros

+ Simple mechanical design
+ Fits a wide range of dropper posts
+ Incredibly useful for long climb/steep descent-style riding

Cons

- Requires coordination to adjust on the fly
- Some riders might find the negative saddle position too aggressive



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Aenomaly SwitchGrade is a clean and effective component that maximizes matching the angle of the saddle to the functional post height. Returning to a fixed, traditional clamp leaves much to be desired, like the first time you tried a dropper post - you don't know what you're missing until it's taken away. The price may be a bit rich for those on a tighter budget, but the mechanical system is transferable across a broad range of posts and has proven to be quiet and flawless through winter grit.

All body types will benefit from the improved ergonomics when climbing and feel less vulnerable with a seat in a friendly, positive angle while descending. The -10 negative climbing angle may be a touch aggressive for some riders' tastes, but the advantage of more clearance for descending could outweigh that slight drawback.
 Matt Beer



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Seatposts Aenomaly Aenomaly Switchgrade


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Which MTB Innovations Do We Actually Need?
76076 views
Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup
60171 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
59280 views
Review: 2022 Transition Repeater - The Electric Sentinel
56306 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
49589 views
Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH
36898 views
Randoms: Sedona Mountain Bike Festival 2022
30775 views
Slack Randoms: Plant-Based Bikes, VR Climbing & More
30078 views

53 Comments

  • 45 1
 Interesting. I just set my saddle to feel good at full extension. When I have my post dropped I'm not sitting on my saddle.
  • 21 0
 How did you know to do this all on your own?
  • 1 0
 if the back of your saddle is pointing up, you have less clearance when suspending above the bike. I guess this isn't as big of a difference with super long droppers but it does come in handy for myself
  • 1 0
 Do you have it set ideally for going up steep grades or for on flat ground? Or just somewhere in between?
  • 25 1
 With most modern bikes standover height being generally pretty low, if paired with a correct dropper length I feel like this is pretty much unnecessary.
  • 4 2
 I agree partially. Running a 210mm dropper, the additional drop is barely noticeable, especially on a 29er. However, the real benefit lies in the steepening of the saddle angle on uphills. I don't wanna miss that anymore, it's that much more comfortable and efficient. Also, the downhill position does indeed look a lot cooler.
  • 2 0
 I currently run this with a 210mm dropper. Angling it up on downhills - it does provide a little more clearance. Angling it down on uphills - yes 10 degrees seems a lot but it helps a lot as Trippleacht mentioned. comfort and efficiency.
  • 20 3
 How does a smaller, and purely mechanical, mechanism manage to be more expensive (by a lot) than most of the great droppers on the market?
  • 31 1
 because if you make a dropper you can sell thousands of them, whereas if you make a saddle angle adjuster you will sell roughly 6 of them worldwide.
  • 2 0
 Hahaha as said, they know in advance they will not benefit from an economy of scale. So here you have 50% of the price covering the R&D of the product LOL ^^
  • 3 0
 The website says "Designed on the North Shore, machined in Whistler, assembled by hand in Vancouver.", most droppers are made overseas etc etc.
  • 3 0
 Fair point, but unfortunately these types of comments just highlight lack of understanding of scaled production, manufacture and how the bike industry works.
  • 5 0
 @riderdownn: no, I understand. Really what I'm doing is critiquing the price point and illustrating how it needs to come down if they want to sell more than 6. I wouldn't be interested unless the price point was sub $80-$100.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: I don't see why anyone would be interested them even at $50. I am only sitting in my saddle when it is fully extended.
  • 2 0
 How'd you figure it's more expensive than most posts? Rockshox and fox are 300+, and even one-up which are pretty good value are about the same cost...
  • 15 0
 You forgot this Con: "Expensive"
  • 2 0
 "Expensive", unless specifically mentioned otherwise, is implied for all MTB-related reviews these days...
  • 2 0
 How much did you spend on your bike?
  • 7 0
 I wanted something like this since I was a kid so I pulled the trigger on a preorder... I've been riding it for a while now and I really like it for the steep climbs in WNC. I think one big benefit that's not mentioned is how the climbing position allows your pelvis to pivot and make much more room in your chest for deeper breathing when climbing. Also having the seat angled forward allows you to slide up on the back seat to get to that perfect amount of leg extension during high exertion. It makes a really nice 'click' during use that sounds quality. my minor gripes are that I wish it was a little lighter and had adjustable stops like the article mentioned. It adds new comfort and functionality to my bike much like droppers did when first introduced. 8/10 would recommend.
  • 4 0
 I think it looks really neat, but I just don't ever see myself using it if I bought it. Most of my riding is long climb/steep descent-style riding but I have never felt like my seat is an issue. I just use a long travel dropper and me seat is out of the way and then put it up and it is right back into pedaling position. Maybe I'm wrong but it would be really hard for me to pay that much to try something novel like this.
  • 4 0
 "you don't know what you're missing until it's taken away." I totally agree with Matt here. I don't wanna miss it anymore, mainly for the steeper position. Paired with a steep seat angle climbing has never been easier.
  • 5 2
 "If you were given a SwitchGrade at no charge, I'd go all in and bet that it would remain on your bike."

You would definitely lose that bet.

I cannot see the need for this gizmo for any of the riding I do. My seat drops low enough on the descents that it is completely out of the way, and I don't have the need for negative angle for the climbs. Not to mention the extra saddle stack height it adds would make me have to look for a shorter dropper post.
  • 1 0
 I would 100% use it at no charge. But I would say the same about a lot of mtb products. At this price, the benefit isn't worth it in my eyes. Think of the other items you can get for the same/less that improve riding more (dropper, inserts, bars, etc)
  • 3 0
 A well engineered product that attempts to improve the ergonomics on a bike is always welcome. It’s not a product for me, but I’m sure there will be people who find it valuable.

Also thank you for not making an overpriced, over engineered, CNC flat pedal or stem.
  • 3 0
 I think this is a good idea. not so much for the DH sections, as a long dropper would mostly remove the need for saddle rearward tilt (although having not tried that, I don't know how big a benefit it has).

But, my JRA saddle position would be quite flat, but for steep uphills, of which I have a lot, tilting the saddle down at the front would be an awesome way to get better seated for the tricky stuff uphill, but not absolutely knacker one's taint area and nerve bundles by mashing it into the nose.

I tend to run my saddle favouring steep climbs, so the benefit here to return it to nice and flat for Just Riding Along is something I've been thinking about for some time.

Interesting.
  • 2 0
 Where I live and ride this would not be useful (my saddle probably stays in one position for no more than 6 straight minutes at any point in a ride and constantly adjusting the saddle angle would be super annoying) but from the riding I have done in places with actual mountains where you are going up, steeply, for and hour and then down, steeply, for 20 minutes that would be very nice to have.
  • 2 0
 I spend a lot of time sessioning spots and plain old dirt jumps on my trail bike. As do a lot of UK riders. A lot of the time I wish I just had a rigid post in with the saddle set nicely for pinches and descending. I’m very interested in this.
  • 5 1
 pretty cool I think i'd rather just have a 25-50mm longer dropper post tho.
  • 2 1
 not all frames and rider heights will allow that
  • 5 0
 I just leave my seat rattling in the mount
  • 4 0
 Now your bike can look 5% cooler when taking a photo of it leaning against something!
  • 2 1
 If the same lever could operate the dropper you've got a neat no-cable setup.

If that package could match the $$$ of an internally routed dropper it could find a decent market, but operating a lever on the bar and then a lever on the seat when you change incline might get annoying... Would be interesting to test it.
  • 2 0
 I like the concept, but I'd only want two tunable positions, one for raised, one for lowered. I see the benefit of tipping the nose up in the lowered position so my knees can better grip the seat when airborne
  • 1 0
 Even our descending/shuttle trails have some flatter pedal sections that require my dropper to go up-down-up-down pretty quickly. There's no way in hell I'm taking one hand off the bars multiple times to reach under my crotch and flip this lever to hopefully end up in the right position out of three.

My saddle is set for optimal climbing at max extension and it's perfect 95% of the time. "Nose up" might look cooler when the saddle is lowered but until that action is tied into the lever actuated dropper movement like the WU post it's a non-starter for most riders.
  • 4 0
 Have one of these on the way and am excited to try it.
  • 6 2
 An expensive solution in search of a problem.
  • 2 0
 I love the craftsmanship.. this looks super neat.. I have a pretty fat a**, so I am comfy in almost any position.. but I can see, where this could come in handy....
  • 3 0
 Did we just take a strange step back to having to fiddle under your dropper looking for a lever?
  • 3 0
 I just set my seat height, angle, and fore/aft the way I like and never think about it again.
  • 3 1
 Been waiting for this product for years. Great review Matt. I'll sure be getting one.
  • 2 0
 If the Big S can't put enough marketing behind a new idea to make it work...
  • 4 1
 I was just thinking about where I could add another 0.4 lbs to my bike
  • 3 1
 Essential for an XL kona process. Slack seat tube angles can go fuck themselfs.
  • 1 0
 I think I'd benefit from seeing someone pedaling seated in one of these modified positions.
  • 2 0
 Make one for BikeYoke droppers please!
  • 3 0
 Oh, looks like they do have one now - missed that update
  • 2 1
 This thing is the best. Thanks Noel!
  • 1 0
 I like it. Not gonna pay for it, but seems pretty great
  • 2 1
 Nice... a $280 solution to a problem that doesn't exist, top work.
  • 1 1
 Lucky you're American which means you MUST be correct Big Grin
  • 2 2
 WHICH FLOPHEADS ARE GONNA BUY THIS
  • 5 3
 People who live in the mountains and climb steep climbs daily.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I’m out.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009479
Mobile Version of Website