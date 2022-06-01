Review: The Airofit Pro Breathing Trainer Has Potential, But It Isn't Perfect

The Airofit PRO device is manufactured in Denmark and produced from medically approved plastic, which follows strict quality regulations in terms of its processing and coating. Therefore, the final design of the breathing trainer gets a robust and functional appearance.



In the app we have had most focus on the functions and the results. The average users are able to get 90+ % compliance in most training sessions after 4 to 8 weeks and may not ever be at 100%. The training will also be adjusted to your current lung function and the difficulty level will be re-adjusted as you get stronger. We have many people feeling multiple levels of payback from using the Airofit, a quick look at the reviews on Trustpilot will show that it’s individual - but sometimes it’s just hard :-). We are working on adjusting the sessions and programs in all our updates and finding the right balance between maintaining motivation, pushing for results and showing benefits.



As a young scale-up company with 2 years in the market, at Airofit we are sure that the next few years and plenty of customer feedback, will help us make Breathing Training an integrated part of a healthy lifestyle for all - but we can always improve. All things aside - Airofit PRO is the first smart breathing trainer of its kind and both the Breathing Trainer and App are in their first and second generation - so we see endless opportunities to make it better along the journey that we have in front of us.”