Review: Alchemy Arktos 29 ST

Oct 21, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  

REVIEW
WORDS: R. Cunningham
PHOTOS: Luca Cometti


Ride the Arktos 29 ST and you'll understand the short-travel trail bike trend. Alchemy makes bikes in Colorado, where those who can endure long fire-road climbs at high altitude are rewarded by fast paced singletrack descents that run for miles without interruption.

Derived from their successful carbon-framed 29-inch wheel enduro racing platform, the Arktos 29 ST (short travel) enters the world with 120-millimeter of rear suspension, powered by a Fox DPX2 shock that is paired with a 140-millimeter Fox 36 fork. Five builds are offered, beginning with our SRAM GX Eagle-based review bike at $5,200 USD, to a Shimano XTR version that costs $9,500.
• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 120mm rear / 140mm front
• Carbon frame
• 66.1-degree head angle
• Reach: 421 to 485mm (447 size med)
• 436mm chainstay length
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $5,199 USD
• Weight: 30.4 lb/13.8 kg (size M, actual)
Big wheels, armed with 30-millimeter wide rims and full-sized Maxxis Minion rubber mitigate the chassis' minimized wheel travel, but the Arktos ST's secret weapon is its "Sine" suspension kinematics. Designed by David Earle, the short-link system transitions smoothly from an initial falling rate to a progressive curve, then finishes with a falling rate at the end-stroke. Conventional wisdom may suggest otherwise, but Earl crafted the "sine-wave" suspension curve to utilize every millimeter of the Arktos shock's stroke. Apparently, it works quite well.

bigquotesMinimalist trail bikes like the Arktos 29 reap the benefits of big wheels and gravity-tuned geometry, while their limited wheel travel provides more consistent handling.RC


Alchemy is best known for making its carbon and titanium frames in the USA. Sales have outpaced their production capacity, however, so the Colorado bike makers have reached out to Asia to produce the Arktos 29. Construction throughout the sturdy carbon front section and its rear suspension is well executed, and the frame's conservative profile is easy on the eyes.

Top tube clearance is good for a 29er, and the seat tube configuration offers plenty of room for long-stroke dropper posts. Threaded bottom bracket cups and ISCG bosses are a plus, as is the thick plastic down tube protector which frames the under-tube bottle mounts. Closer inspection reveals plenty of room for full-size tires (2.4-inch rubber is standard fare) and generous sound and abrasion protection is applied to the right-side seat and chain stays.

Alchemy's decision to build the 29-inch-wheel Arktos with the wider 157-millimeter Boost Plus axle width was a good call. Wider spaced hub flanges offer stronger support for big wheels and the format creates a better chain line for 12-speed drivetrains as well. Those wary of being locked into a "new" standard have nothing to worry about, because Boost Plus is cross-compatible with conventional DH hubs.

Sine suspension displaces the water bottle below the down tube.
The 157mm rear axle width is the same as a DH hub,
Wrap-around tube junctions reinforce the head tube area.

Alchemy has won a number of awards for its layup process and that knowledge transfers to its imported frames as well. Those who keep their bikes for a while will appreciate that Alchemy stocks spare parts and offers a comprehensive assembly manual. Alchemy covers the chassis with a lifetime warranty and the maker also offers a crash replacement policy for above-and-beyond events to help get original owners back on their wheels.

Perfect scores are rarely meted, and Alchemy missed a couple of marks when they penned the Arktos 29. Bottle suckers will be disappointed to discover that the Arktos 29's mid-tube shock mount leaves no room for in-frame hydration. Dirty spigots are an unappealing reality of conventionally placed bottles, but after fording a few puddles and cleaving some cow pies, you're going to think twice before pressing your lips to the Arktos' low-mounted bottle. Another questionable feature was the way the rear brake hose and derailleur housing were routed below the swingarm. I had to use a couple of zip-ties to ensure that the tire did not buzz them.


Arktos 29 ST frames are made in small, medium, large, and X-large sizes, with ample, but not record setting reaches that range from 421 millimeters in the size small to 487 in the XL size. Our medium review bike's 447-millimeter reach was on the roomy side of perfect for me, and according to Alchemy's sizing chart I fall in the center of their suggested range for that size.

You'll find no surprises in the Arktos 29's geometry chart. Every number supports its role as an aggressive, fast pedaling trail bike, intended to flourish under a capable rider. Alchemy begins with a short, 44-millimeter fork offset, which pairs well with the bike's 66.1-degree head tube angle to make the steering feel consistent across a broad speed range.

Modest, but still modern, the 75.5-degree seat tube angle is not so rider-forward that super-short
Alchemy Arktos 29 SL Geometry
chainstays are required to maintain climbing traction. Moderately compact, 436-millimeter chainstays ensure that Arctos has plenty of grip, along with ample mud clearance for tires up to 2.5 inches. First glance at the Arktos' 336-millimeter bottom bracket height suggests that it shouldn't be too low, especially for a short travel bike, but that turned out to be a concern. All told, however, the Arktos 29's numbers are rock solid.



Our most affordable version of the Arktos 29 ST is outfitted with pro-level Fox suspension: a 140-millimeter-stroke Factory Float 36 Grip 2 fork, backed by an EVOL DPX2 reservoir shock (Kashima, of course). No questioning Alchemy's commitment.

Squeezing performance from every bit of the Arktos ST's 120-millimeter rear wheel travel fell onto the shoulders of suspension guru David Earl, who used the bike to showcase his latest suspension design; "Sine" suspension refers to its characteristic sine-wave leverage graph. Left unchecked, short-link four-bar linkages all exhibit similar rate reversals at the extremes of their range. Most designers capture one snippet of the rate curve that best suits their needs.

Earle, however, spent most of his career figuring out ways to moderate those rate changes and then use them to an advantage. His trick is hidden behind the forward part of the swingarm, where the lower pivot location articulates on a third lever that creates a cam action as the suspension compresses. Yeti's Switch Infinity system creates a similar effect.

Sine's novel rate curve begins with a falling rate, which is often used to provide pedaling firmness without hindering the suspension's ability to get moving quickly in response to an impact. Near the sag point, the rate curve reverses into a classic
rising rate. Earle says this gives cornering support and traction throughout the most used portion of the suspension range. Drawing close to full travel, the leverage reverses to a falling rate - a tweak, Earle maintains, that is used to overcome the air-spring's pronounced end-stroke ramp-up and encourage the shock to use all of its stroke for larger hits.


Arktos 29 Sine Suspension

by Alchemybikes
Views: 153    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Arktos 29 Sine Link action

by Alchemybikes
Views: 175    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Key to the Arktos' Sine suspension is a hidden link used to moderate abrupt rate changes typical of short-lever four-bar designs.

Those of us who have endured the plethora of "revolutionary" suspension systems that marked the past decade have learned that technology is only impressive when it performs as promised. Sine suspension comes from a reputable source, and while it may seem complicated, it looks (and is) quite simple. You won't have to explain it to bystanders each time you pause to check your Strava.

Sine suspension graph
Alchemy graphic


Budget strapped riders seeking to buy an elite level trail bike from a boutique builder will find it hard to beat the $5,200 Arktos 29. No arguing its Fox Factory suspension, and the same goes for its SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, time proven DT Swiss M 1700 Spline wheels, and Maxxis Minion WT rubber. Alchemy breaks rank with SRAM to spec Shimano XT brakes. I would prefer SRAM Codes at this price point for their better modulation, but I'd choose XT over Guides any day of the week. Overall, this bike's cockpit and component selection looks and feels like a professional's workspace.

Specifications
Release Date 2019
Price $5199
Travel 120mm R, 140mm F
Rear Shock Fox DPX2 Factory Kashima
Fork Fox 36 Factory Kashima, 140mm, Grip 2
Headset Cane Creek
Cassette SRAM GX 10 x 50t
Crankarms SRAM Eagle GX 175mm 32t
Chainguide Praxis top guide
Bottom Bracket SRAM threaded
Pedals NA
Rear Derailleur SRAM Eagle GX
Chain SRAM Eagle GX
Front Derailleur NA
Shifter Pods SRAM Eagle GX
Handlebar Race Face Aeffect 35×780x20mm
Stem Race Face Aeffect 50mm
Grips Ergon GA 20
Brakes Shimano XT,180/180mm rotors
Wheelset DT Swiss M 1700 SPLINE 29 (Rear - 157 mm Boost Plus)
Hubs DT Swiss
Spokes DT Swiss
Rim DT Swiss aluminum, 30mm IW.
Tires Maxxis Minion DHF WT EXO 2.5" / DHR WT EXO 27.4"
Seat WTB Volt Race
Seatpost X-Fusion Manic 150mm
bigquotesOverall, this bike's cockpit and component selection looks and feels like a professional's workspace.



Alchemy recommends that riders begin with the rear suspension set at the ubiquitous, 30-percent sag. I was reluctant to follow their advice because I'd be sacrificing a significant portion of the Arktos' 120 millimeters of positive rear-wheel travel. My concerns, however, were unjustified. I would soon learn that the Arktos' Sine suspension kinematics create more than enough mid-stroke support to maximize the effectiveness of its remaining 84 millimeters of compression.

Armed with that knowledge, I set the Fox 36 fork a little stiffer than my norm to strike a balance. Starting with 20-percent sag, I settled on five clicks out on the high-speed rebound and eight clicks out on the low-speed. Compression settings ended up at eight out on the high-speed and ten clicks out on the low-speed dial. Shock settings were eight clicks out on the low speed rebound and three clicks out on the high speed compression. I used the middle position of the DPX2 shock's low-speed compression lever for pedaling paved climbs and left it open for everything else.


bigquotesClimbing and pedalling efficiency is multiplied by the Arktos' ability to maintain momentum over terrain that defeats old-school stiffer-is-better suspension designs.

Climbing and acceleration: Given Colorado's abundant opportunities for extended climbs and the bike's short-travel mission statement, I anticipated the Arktos 29 would feel energetic under power at the expense of some small-bump harshness. Not so. Alchemy's take on an efficient climber is to trade some of the perceived efficiency that comes from a busload of anti-squat and an overly firm feel at the pedals for better square-edge and small-bump suspension performance. Climbing and pedalling efficiency is multiplied by the Arktos' ability to maintain momentum over terrain that defeats old-school stiffer-is-better suspension designs. I didn't always feel like I was covering more ground, but I was faster everywhere pedaling was involved.

Fun factor: "Playful" is commonly used to describe the essence of short-travel trail bikes. Cornering, jumping, making shapes - any move that requires intuition and timing seems easier - and there's a reason for that. Minimize the suspension travel and you also minimize the variables that come with big travel bikes, like unplanned weight transfer and steering angles that are all over the map, depending upon which end of the bike is extended or compressed. Minimalist trail bikes like the Arktos 29 reap the benefits of big wheels and gravity-tuned geometry, while their limited wheel travel provides more consistent handling. Geometry is rock stable through the turns and there's less squish to push through when you need to load up the bike for a jump.

Bottom line is the Arktos 29 ST, with its planted suspension and balanced numbers, feels like an intuitive extension of its pilot - a joy to ride anywhere it's fast, technical and twisty.



Technical riding: Rear-wheel drifts are in vogue, and there's much confidence in the notion that your bike's tail end will break free well before the front tire loses grip. Ask the Arktos and it will comply, but left to its own desires, it will tenaciously hold its line through the turns, and when it does break traction, both wheels will drift about the same. You won't look as stylish, but you'll carry more speed and you'll have an easier time setting up for the next bend.

Point the Arktos 29 toward danger and it probably won't get you in trouble - even when you run out of suspension. Fox's 140-millimeter 36 fork never ceases to impress, and the Arktos' Sine rear suspension follows suit with a level of grip and control that defies the reality of its puny rear-wheel travel. Both O-rings and the Stan's sealant bleeding from the Maxxis EXO tire casings indicated that I was asking for more suspension than Alchemy provided, but the Arktos remained composed in spite of it all.

Invinceable? Yes, you can brake late, leap over rock gardens, take the bold lines down rock faces and carve inside lines around cobbled corners - but push past the Arktos' suspension and your limitations will soon depend upon your skillset. Alchemy makes a more capable enduro version of this machine for the rest of us.



Suspension action: Alchemy's claims about its Sine suspension were justified by the Arktos 29's performance. Sine's reversing leverage rates may or may not have played a commanding role in this equation, given the small range of motion that those elements have to impose their will upon the Fox DPX 2 damper, but there can be no doubt that the Arktos 29 pedals well, remains composed in its mid-stroke and provides an uncanny degree of smoothness over a wide range of speed and trail conditions. I'll attribute some of that composure to the Fox 36 fork, which matches the beauty of Sine's mid-stroke performance, but provides much more of it.

Santa Cruz Tallboy 2019
Santa Cruz Tallboy

Alchemy Arktos 29 ST

PB reviewed the new Santa Cruz Tallboy this year, which is available in a comparably priced version (Tallboy Carbon C-S $4999 USD), also with a similar spec. Santa Cruz designed the 2020 Tallboy to fulfill the same aggressive, short-travel 29er trail bike role with 120 millimeters of rear-wheel travel, paired to a slightly shorter,130-millimeter fork. Both received positive reviews in the suspension department, earning accolades for rear suspension that exceeded their numerical expectations. Alchemy gets the win for better components, with a Fox Factory level 36 fork up front and a Factory DPX2 reservoir shock (SC offers a 34 Float Performance fork and a Performance DPS shock). Both bikes share the same drivetrains - SRAM GX Eagle - while the Tallboy gets SRAM's G2 RSC brakes, and the Aktos has Shimano XT stoppers.

Arktos 29 ST and 2020 Tallboys both feature innovative suspension systems, well made carbon frames, and their numbers are close: Tallboys have a more desirable, 76.6° seat tube angle vs the Arktos' 75.5° while their head tube angles are too close to worry about (65.5° vs 66.1°). Reaches are also comparable, with the medium Tallboy at 448mm and the Arctos at 447mm. Santa Cruz gets the big win for the sacred water bottle placement, made possible by its more compact suspension design, but the Arktos's climb switch is readily accessible on the fly, while you'd have a tough time finding the Tallboy's.

Sine Suspension: Vanguard suspension designers start praising straight leverage rates and coil shocks again, then David Earle pops out a reversing sine-wave tailored specifically for air-sprung dampers. Hard to argue with success. Sine suspension works great and forms the centerpiece of the Arktos 29 ST's delightful trail manners.

Watch that bottom bracket: Not so low on paper, but the Arktos' 336mm (13.2") bottom bracket height produced more than a few rodeos. I never went down following a massive crank or pedal strike, but wow! I'd probably boost its fork travel to 150mm to jack the bottom bracket up a little if I were to keep it for an extended ride, or at the very least install some 170mm cranks.

Braking: Shimano must have altered its pad compounds because the last few XT brakes needed a lot of heat before they started gripping like their predecessors. It took three rides before they really woke up, then it was game on.

Aluminum wheels: I've been a fan of good quality carbon wheels, but I often rode this bike beyond the limits of its suspension, which shifted much of the conversation between earth and rider to the wheels. Wide, DT Swiss 1700 Spline wheels, shod with Maxxis Minion EXO WT tires sucked it all up with minimal complaints. I'm a fan.

Fox suspension Alchemy invested heavily in the Arktos 29's suspension components, which is exactly where it did the most good. Short travel trail bikes put a lot of stress on those parts. Alchemy spec'ed the good stuff so you'll never have to worry about a future upgrade.


Maxxis 2.4 Minion DHR WT EXO




Big bikes require big trails. Enjoying a long-travel super-slack enduro sled restricts your riding to trail centers with dedicated one-way fall-line tracks packed with features. Here's an alternative: buy a more modestly sprung trail bike like the Arktos 29, and enjoy the best of both worlds: ride hundreds of miles of readily available blue-line trails, and when your enduro bros finally agree on a weekend destination, you can shred blacks. Your Strava times may suffer, but I doubt you'll care.


+ Good pedaling, confidence inspiring carbon chassis
+ Pro bike components and performance for an attainable price

- Low bottom bracket could be an issue
- You'll need a hydration pack for serious rides



bigquotesDownsizing your daily driver? Anyone searching for a lighter, trustworthy, ready-for-anything trail bike should add the Arktos 29 ST to their short lists. Alchemy anticipated the trend and got it right the first time. RC




