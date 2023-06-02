Review: All-Season Clothing From Ornot

Ornot Decadent Merino Pullover





There have been some updates since the decadent moniker, but honestly this thing is so soft it seems warranted.

I bought the predecessor to this piece about a year ago, and have been so impressed I actually reached out to Ornot to see if they had anything else in store that was up to a similar level. Given the sheer volume of apparel that we try here, this should speak very highly of the garment in question, as it really has stood out from the crowd.There have been some updates since the first version of this thermal layer came out, but principally the piece has remained the same. Since Ornot only uses deadstock fabric for these items, the base fabric is slightly different, thought the merino blend remains the same. I balked a bit at themoniker, but honestly this thing is so soft it seems warranted. Ornot Decadent Merino Pullover



• Size tested: Large

• 6 sizes, 2 colors

• Designed and sewn in California

• Polartech Power Wool

• Hidden rear zip pocket

• Made from US-milled deadstock fabric

• Naturally odor resistant

• bluesign-approved materials

• $146 USD

• ornotbike.com/

Ornot Trail Magic Jacket

The more riding jackets I try, the less I believe that anyone has truly nailed the category. Claims of breathability are pretty much always laughable, assuming something is actually water resistant enough to prevent anything more than dew soaking through, and the heat buildup usually has me taking a jacket off after the first few minutes of a ride.



All to say, I had some healthy skepticism about the purported magical properties of the Trail Magic Jacket. However, I think it might've proved me wrong, at least in a few circumstances. The fabric on this shell feels like nothing I've ever used before, with a very soft and stretchy texture. The exterior really doesn't seem like it would repel water, but it proves itself any time you give it a chance to. Like anything that isn't a full rubberized slick, it eventually wets out, but still retains its comfort level, so you won't feel soggy and frozen.

Ornot Trail Magic Jacket



• Size tested: Large

• 6 sizes, 2 colors

• PFAS free DWR coating + bluesign-approved fabric

• 99% windproof and waterproof

• Taped seams + YKK 2-way double zipper

• Durable and stretchy Polartec® NeoShell® fabric

• Polartec Alpha Direct vest with integrated stuff sack

• 2 front pockets + 1 full-width rear pocket

• Adjustable hood fits over a helmet

• Imported

• $384 USD

• ornotbike.com/

Ornot Mission Pants

I'm reluctant to call these a trail riding pant, simply because they feel too nice for that. Yes, they're stretchy and gusseted and they have reflective strips on the back of the legs, but they also might end up being the pants you wear to a nice dinner to meet your team of investors when you decide you need the newest S-Works e-bike.



I've been commuting in these a ton, and have taken them out on some trail rides when weather isn't too disgusting, but ultimately they feel more like a bike-life pant than something to throw into the deep end of dirt play. As spring rolls around, and temperate weather prevails, I've started wearing the Mission Pants on rides where I'm not going to be pushing crazy hard, and where things might adjourn at a social setting where my stinky cutoffs are less acceptable.

Ornot Mission Pants



• Size tested: 32W/34L

• 28-38 waist, 32/34 inseam, 4 colors

• Recycled 4-way stretch 95% Nylon / 5% Elastane fabric

• Full panel gusset for increased mobility

• Reflective details on cuffs

• 5 Pocket construction, 1 rear zippered pocket, and 1 hidden thigh pocket

• Designed in San Francisco and sewn in Oakland, CA

• $148 USD

• ornotbike.com/

Ornot UV Trail Shirt

I rarely opt to ride in a traditional jersey, mostly because I don't like how warm they feel, but also because they just end up reeking after a few rides. There are a few that have impressed me, earning a place in the rotation, but even then the aesthetic doesn't always suit my fancy. I first spotted these Ornot Trail Shirts at Sea Otter this year, and was initially taken by how interesting and unique the print patterns were. After getting one in to spend some time with, I quickly became impressed with far more. The fabric and weave that they've implemented keeps the shirt breathable and fairly dry to the touch, without that plastic-wrap sweaty feeling that a lot of jerseys can produce.

Ornot UV Trail Shirt



• Size tested: L

• 7 sizes, 5 colors

• 85% Polyester 15% Lycra

• UPF 30

• Designed in San Francisco and sewn in California

• $78 USD

• ornotbike.com/

I've been riding in this quite a bit this winter, one because it's been atypically cold here in Bellingham, and two because even for being a warm standalone sweater, the Pullover regulates heat remarkably well. Often I'll just wear a lightweight t-shirt as a base, and this over top, and just keep that going all day, even on some reasonably hard efforts. For most rides above 40°F, I think things would get pretty steamy in this, but even when it's wet with rain or sweat, things remain comfortable and warm. The age old maxim ofstill rings true, but you can stretch those boundaries a bit with something this flexible.Off the bike, the fit is comfortable and loose, so I see no reason not to wear this to a function where looking overly-kitted would be gauche. The face fabric handles dirt and trail spray very well, and hasn't shown any signs of staining or discoloration after quite a bit of use.I've been wearing the Trail Magic without the removable thermal vest on most of my rides recently, and am blown away at how long I can ride without feeling like I'm overheating in the shell. When you're moving quickly enough, there is a slight breeze that can be felt through the fabric, which indicates the breathability quite well. You could rely on it as a windbreaker if need be, but I'm happy to say it really feels like the jacket was biased towards active performance rather than standing still in a storm.With the Polartec fleece vest attached, you can push the Magic Shell into far lower temperatures, with the breathable performance changing very little. I haven't found myself wearing the vest as a standalone much, but that might be more common as spring rolls into the dark woods of Bellingham. The hood fits nicely over even the thickest spherical-layer XL helmets, and is stretchy enough to move around in if you have it donned.The only real drawback to the Magic Shell that I've found - besides the price - is the packability, as the jacket can't stow quite as small as other more gossamer-like shells out there. Luckily, I found myself stashing the jacket far less than others, thanks to the fact that you can just keep riding without getting all hot and bothered. One note on fit is the sleeve length; I have pretty long arms, and the sleeves feel long even on my frame, so folks with a more T. Rex-like geometry might have to cuff them a bit. I was stoked to have the length while riding, but noticed it when hanging out in the jacket with my arms down.All in all, the Trail Magic sets a high bar for just how well a rain shell can perform when working hard on trail, and it stays soft and comfortable while doing so.The zippered pockets are slim and well hidden, and the overall fabric feel is athletic and stretchy. As this pair wears in (read: gets stained), I'm sure they'll see more trail use. For now though, they remain more of a bike-life pant than a dedicated trail item.On super hot days, it's not a perfect replacement for light merino or a cotton-poly shirt, but the fabric feels perfect for most sunny weather. The Ornot jersey handles cool weather well, as it stays dry, and keeps you from feeling too sun-cooked when days get warmer.