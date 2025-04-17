Review: Amflow PL Carbon Pro eMTB - Blitzing Trails & Bending Rules

Motor System

The Amflow’s Avinox Drive system flirts with the limits that most e-mountain bikes play by, at least the ones that come through the doors of Pinkbike.Class 1 E-bikes are limited to 750 W in the United States and 500 W in Canada. In both countries, Class 1 E-bikes are defined as having a pedal-assist motor (no throttle) and cannot exceed 32 km/h (20 mph). Class 2 has a throttle, but cuts out at 20 mph. Class 3 has only a pedal-assist motor and cuts out at 28 mph.Since the Avinox can deliver up to 850 W of peak power in Turbo mode, this pushes the motor outside of a Class 1 e-bike designation for some areas - Washington state, for instance, has rules that state 750 watts is the maximum allowable output for a Class 1 ebike. And that's not taking the 30-second Boost mode Burst with 1000 W. That amount of power is only delivered for a 30-second interval.Serious hype has been built around the Avinox system, and for good reason; its power-to-weight output ratio is unrivalled. At 2.52 kg, the Avinox is roughly 300-400 g lighter than its rivals. Impressively, the torque is still higher than any other e-bike in the Class 1 category.The Avinox has five assist modes: Eco, Tour, Trail, Turbo, and Boost. Boost delivers 120 Nm of torque and up to 1000 W of peak power, but is only activated for a 30-second interval. To access that, the bike first has to be toggled to Turbo mode, the 4th highest assist, and then the assist level button must be held to activate the extra power. Boost mode also has to be switched on in the app too.When describing the motor acceleration, it’s easy to tell that DJI borrowed some drone technology for the Avinox. The motor spools up rapidly in the higher modes, which can be toned down in the app. The sheer acceleration force in this mode will seriously set you back in the saddle.With all of that said, there is still no throttle on the PL Carbon, and it will not exceed 32 km/h. It will, however, hold close to that speed limitation, even on steep grades, which is ultimately why it's so impressive compared to other eMTB motors on the market.In terms of juice, the PL Carbon Pros are available with either a 600 or 800 Wh internal battery. It is well affixed in the downtube and did not rattle at all. Removing the battery isn’t overly complicated, but it does require the motor to be unbolted first. In order to charge the internal battery conveniently, you’ll need a power source nearby. Included is a fast 4 A/186 W charger. DJI claims that the 800 Wh will charge from 0% to 75% in just over 1.5 hours, while a full charge takes 2.5 hours.DJI is leading the race when it comes to user experience with the Avinox system. For starters, the Amflow PL is the first e-bike on the market to feature an OLED touchscreen display integrated into the top tube. Each window displayed is customizable, but a few of the stats that can be displayed are speed, cadence, assist mode, numerical battery percentage, and gear selection. It even works with gloves on or when water droplets form on the screen.There are even two wireless handlebar remotes, one for selecting the assist level and the other for toggling between windows on the screen. Those remotes clean up the cockpit and are ergonomically shaped. I’d appreciate it if you could silence the loud beep emitted when switching between modes and windows on the display, though.Taking things up a notch, the Avinox can communicate via Bluetooth and a 4G network within a 10 m radius of your phone. Otherwise, the drive system will need its own SIM card to connect to a cellular network. This bolsters the security of the bike by providing tracking of the location of the bike. A non-subscription-based motor locking function is available offline too.