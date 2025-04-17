Powered by Outside

Review: Amflow PL Carbon Pro eMTB - Blitzing Trails & Bending Rules

Apr 17, 2025
by Matt Beer  


DJI, best known for their drones, created a serious buzz around the bike industry when they first launched their promising Avinox E-bike motor, and the dust hasn’t settled yet. Amflow is the bike brand owned by DJI and the PL Carbon is the first bike to use the powerful motor.

The Avinox touts 850 watts of peak power and 105 Nm of torque, but in its highest mode, it can reach 1000 W and 120 Nm, but only for a 30-second interval. That amount of power has sparked debate about how the Avinox motor exceeds Class 1 E-bike power restrictions in North America (more on that below).

What’s undeniably impressive, rules aside, is the Avinox motor’s power-to-weight ratio. It’s smaller and lighter than anything else on the market, and still pumps out more power. With an 800 Wh battery, we measured our size large PL Carbon Pro model to weigh 19.71 kg (tubeless, no pedals). That has left other motor manufacturers playing catch-up.

Amflow PL Carbon Pro Details

• Carbon frame
• Motor: DJI Avinox 105 Nm, 850 W (120 Nm/1000 W in 30 sec. interval)
• Battery: 800 Wh battery
• Wheel size: 29 or MX
• Horst-link suspension design
• Travel: 150 mm rear / 160 mm front
• 64.5º head angle
• 77º seat tube angle
• 445 mm chainstay (MX)
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 43.5 lb / 19.71 kg (size LG)
• Price: €9,999 EUR (North American TBD)
amflowbikes.com

Aside from the motor, the Amflow PL Carbon is a well-thought-out all-mountain bike with plenty of features, such as a built-in touchscreen display, an industry-first. The PL Carbon has 150 mm of rear wheel travel and rides on dual 29” wheels in its stock form. The geometry meets the capabilities of that travel and isn’t held back by many of the component choices on the Pro model.

Availability

Amflow hasn't released or set pricing on the PL Carbon bikes in Canada or the United States yet, so we asked for an update and what they could do to meet the Class 1 restrictions.

Will Amflow bikes be available to North America? Can you provide an exact date?


Amflow Bikes: Yes, Amflow intends to offer the Amflow PL bikes to the North American market in 2025, but the exact timing has not yet been determined.

If offered, would the power be reduced to meet Class 1 E-bike restrictions?


Amflow Bikes: Amflow plans to make adjustments the software and specs to make sure the product aligns with the local regulations before launching in that local market.

Where will the bikes be available to purchase?


Amflow Bikes: This has not yet been finalized but as we have done in other markets, Amflow bikes will be sold through local distributors and the official Amflow website.

As mentioned, Amflow bikes are available in other markets, such as Asia, Oceania, and some European countries. There are two models in the line, PL Carbon and PL Carbon Pro. Those start at €6,499 EUR and share the same carbon frame, Avinox motor, and 800 Wh battery.



Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.


Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.


bigquotesHold onto your hat! This motor is in another league, and class, for that matter. Matt Beer



Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
A flip-chip at the rocker/clevis pivot allows for a 27.5 or 29" rear wheel.

Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
Chainguides for all. 155 mm cranks on the two smaller sizes and 160s for the big dogs.
Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
Even a Fidlock bottle is a tight squeeze on the size large frame.

Frame Details

The Amflow PL Carbon may have taken inspiration from bikes like the Specialized Stumpjumper or Orbea Rise, and that's because the Horst link suspension design is hard to overlook. This suspension layout allows for steeper seat tube angles, long seat post insertion depth, ideal pivot locations, as well as motor and battery placement.

Normally, that list would include decent water bottle fitment, but that's one point of contention on the PL Carbon; our size large frame only accepted a 650 ml FidLock water bottle. Even side-loading cages will not allow a standard 650 ml to clear the shock reservoir.

If you can move past that small hurdle, the frame is well-thought-out with generous chain slap protection, an integrated chain guide, a steering lock headset, and a robust battery compartment.

One of the highlights has to be the OLED touchscreen built into the top tube. This slick feature even works with gloves on and when it’s raining. A manual button powers the bike on and off, or when powered up, shifts between windows.

The stock bike is equipped with a 29” rear wheel, however, a flip-chip in the seatstay pivot assembly can handle a 27.5” wheel. This shift preserves the BB height, head tube angle, and seat tube angle. Making the switch takes just a few minutes using basic tools and no additional parts. Adjusting the motor for either rear wheel size only takes the press of a button in the app, too - there's no need to cart the bike to the dealership.


Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
Small but mighty.

photo
photo
A cutaway look at the DJI Avinox motor reveals lightweight polymer gears.

Motor System

Class Systems

The Amflow’s Avinox Drive system flirts with the limits that most e-mountain bikes play by, at least the ones that come through the doors of Pinkbike.

Class 1 E-bikes are limited to 750 W in the United States and 500 W in Canada. In both countries, Class 1 E-bikes are defined as having a pedal-assist motor (no throttle) and cannot exceed 32 km/h (20 mph). Class 2 has a throttle, but cuts out at 20 mph. Class 3 has only a pedal-assist motor and cuts out at 28 mph.

Since the Avinox can deliver up to 850 W of peak power in Turbo mode, this pushes the motor outside of a Class 1 e-bike designation for some areas - Washington state, for instance, has rules that state 750 watts is the maximum allowable output for a Class 1 ebike. And that's not taking the 30-second Boost mode Burst with 1000 W. That amount of power is only delivered for a 30-second interval.

Motor and Battery

Serious hype has been built around the Avinox system, and for good reason; its power-to-weight output ratio is unrivalled. At 2.52 kg, the Avinox is roughly 300-400 g lighter than its rivals. Impressively, the torque is still higher than any other e-bike in the Class 1 category.

The Avinox has five assist modes: Eco, Tour, Trail, Turbo, and Boost. Boost delivers 120 Nm of torque and up to 1000 W of peak power, but is only activated for a 30-second interval. To access that, the bike first has to be toggled to Turbo mode, the 4th highest assist, and then the assist level button must be held to activate the extra power. Boost mode also has to be switched on in the app too.

When describing the motor acceleration, it’s easy to tell that DJI borrowed some drone technology for the Avinox. The motor spools up rapidly in the higher modes, which can be toned down in the app. The sheer acceleration force in this mode will seriously set you back in the saddle.

With all of that said, there is still no throttle on the PL Carbon, and it will not exceed 32 km/h. It will, however, hold close to that speed limitation, even on steep grades, which is ultimately why it's so impressive compared to other eMTB motors on the market.

In terms of juice, the PL Carbon Pros are available with either a 600 or 800 Wh internal battery. It is well affixed in the downtube and did not rattle at all. Removing the battery isn’t overly complicated, but it does require the motor to be unbolted first. In order to charge the internal battery conveniently, you’ll need a power source nearby. Included is a fast 4 A/186 W charger. DJI claims that the 800 Wh will charge from 0% to 75% in just over 1.5 hours, while a full charge takes 2.5 hours.

Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
The OLED touchscreen has 4G connectivity.
Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
Wireless connections at the controls too.

Connectivity

DJI is leading the race when it comes to user experience with the Avinox system. For starters, the Amflow PL is the first e-bike on the market to feature an OLED touchscreen display integrated into the top tube. Each window displayed is customizable, but a few of the stats that can be displayed are speed, cadence, assist mode, numerical battery percentage, and gear selection. It even works with gloves on or when water droplets form on the screen.

There are even two wireless handlebar remotes, one for selecting the assist level and the other for toggling between windows on the screen. Those remotes clean up the cockpit and are ergonomically shaped. I’d appreciate it if you could silence the loud beep emitted when switching between modes and windows on the display, though.

Taking things up a notch, the Avinox can communicate via Bluetooth and a 4G network within a 10 m radius of your phone. Otherwise, the drive system will need its own SIM card to connect to a cellular network. This bolsters the security of the bike by providing tracking of the location of the bike. A non-subscription-based motor locking function is available offline too.



Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.

Suspension Design

The Amflow PL Carbon uses a Horst-link suspension design that produces 150 mm of travel. A moderate amount of anti-squat lines up at 105% around the 30% sag marker.

Suspending the linkage is a Fox Float X Factory 185x55 mm trunnion mount air shock. The frame doesn’t rely on additional frame members, such as a brace between the seat tube and top tube, like you'll see on the Orbea Rise. The upper trunnion-style shock mount does creates a wider area along the top tube than a standard eyelet would. I rarely hit that with my legs, but some riders may notice it as they move about the bike.

Amflow states that a coil shock can be fitted, but there is a stipulation: the coil shock of choice has to be approved for use with the PL Carbon’s 70.18 mm-long clevis mount. A coil shock with a hydraulic bottom-out control or large bumper would be advised, as we'll explain in the setup section.

Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro.
Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro.




Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro.

Geometry & Sizing

The PL Carbon is an even-keeled e-bike that is suitable for covering a variety of riding zones. It’s slack enough to handle steep trails without floundering on rolling terrain. One setback may be the truncated size range. The shortest in the range is the medium with a reach of 452 mm and that will leave smaller riders stretched out. Riders on the taller side will welcome the XXL frame, which spans to a reach of 525 mm. At 178 cm tall, I found the size large frame to be balanced nicely front-to-rear with a 475 mm reach and 445 mm chainstays.

Across the four sizes, the chainstays remain the same length. There are also no flip-chips to change that length or any other angles, for that matter.

As highlighted earlier, the PL can handle a 27.5” rear wheel. By rotating the flip-chip on the seatstay, a 77-degree effective seat tube angle and 345 mm BB height are maintained. This option is explicitly for switching between the two wheel sizes. Slapping a 27.5" in the dropouts with a 29" wheel would drop the cranks too close to the ground.



Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.




Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
RIDING THE
PL Carbon


Test Bike Setup

The first task to get the Amflow PL Carbon out and rolling was to remove the tubes from the tires, install the included tubeless valves, and hunt down some sealant, which wasn’t included. Trimming the lengthy front brake line also meant tracking down an olive and barb for Magura brakes.

I unexpectedly ran into trouble adjusting the seat post height. The bike arrived with the post at its lowest position in the frame for packing reasons, but the battery had pinched the dropper post housing in place with no slack to spare. After some wrestling, I freed the housing and raised the post to the desired height.

From there, the rear suspension was set to 30% out back and 10% at the front. After the first two rides, I circled back to suspension. I bumped up the pressure from 187 to 193 psi in the rear shock, bringing the sag to 28%. The 0.4 cu in volume spacer in the rear shock was swapped for a 0.8 to reduce hard stops at the end of the travel. I ran the rebound at -8 from closed and the compression at -5. The 160mm Fox 36 fork was set to a pressure of 104 psi with 3 volume spacers.


photo
Matt Beer
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 38
Height: 5'10" / 178 cm
Weight: 170 lb / 78 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mattb33r
On the electronics side, pairing the app, charging the bike, and updating the Avinox drive unit was a seamless process. There’s a deep level of motor assist options to play with. I found the stock settings worked well, except for one aspect: the motor overrun. I dialled this down to the minimum level in all modes.


Download the Trailforks App




Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.

Climbing

In a nutshell, pedalling the Avinox motor is an eye-watering experience. Although that extra zip from the Boost burst puts the power outside of the Class 1 limits, the other modes are still impressive.

What really sets this motor apart from other contenders is the rapid acceleration and how it maintains power, even down as low as the Eco mode (the second-lowest assist). DJI, the masterminds behind the Avniox motor, also makes drones, and that’s not far off how the power ramps up in the motor. It has a mighty acceleration to it.

The noise produced by the Avniox isn’t super stealthy, but it’s not loud by any means. The motor's gears are made from a polymer and turn with a mild “whirring” sound to them; they aren't too whiney at a higher cadence. It’s louder than the Bosch Performance CX Line but quieter than the Shimano EP8.

All of that would be useless if the Amflow PL wasn’t a decent platform to begin with, but thankfully, that isn’t the case. Well-chosen geometry, like a 77-degree effective seat tube angle, puts the rider in a sensible, central seated position. 445 mm chainstays are long enough to avoid looping out.

Unexpected wheelies can still happen due to the torque in the higher assist modes if you’re not paying attention. I can’t say I’ve ever needed to cover the rear brake while climbing before, but it’s a smart habit to get into on the PL. Toning down the motor overrun is crucial to avoid those instances, and I’d even tone it down further if the app allowed. Dare I say it, the Avinox has enough power that a clutch wouldn’t be out of the question for seriously technical uphill lines.

On the suspension side, the PL sits in a pocket that errs on the side of comfort over support. It’s one of the reasons why I increased the rear shock pressure and preferred the low-speed compression about halfway closed. The benefit is that the rear wheel stays planted on the ground over bumpy singletrack and doesn’t dislodge the rider from the saddle. Given the sheer power of the Avinox motor, the climb switch is useful in keeping the rider’s weight forward when heading up steep pitches.

To harness the power of the Avinox, I found the 2nd level of assist, the Eco and Auto mode, to work best for switchbacks and technical climbs. Those two modes will best match the power output of other motors like the Bosch and Specialized in their higher settings too. When a little more speed was needed, the Trail setting provided that extra pep. Turbo and Boost are best left for covering ground on open trails with good sight lines. It’s possible to rally up trails, too, but you’ll want to keep your wits about you.

Range

Over the course of the review, we found the 800 Wh battery to get used through rides anywhere from 1500-1800 m of climbing using a selection of modes and climbing a variety of trail types.

If you limit your uphill route to specific MTB trails, you tend to ride the PL Carbon in lower assist modes (Eco and Auto). That’ll make the most of the battery’s range. On the other hand, if you’re ripping up roads in Turbo mode at 32 km/h, the range is reduced. That relationship of climbing speed to battery life is not particular to the Avinox, but its ability to hold a high peak power will lure you into choosing those faster modes.

Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.



Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.

Descending

What good would that powerful motor be to climb hills if descending on the PL Carbon wasn’t enjoyable, right? Well, the PL is capable of keeping up with other 150mm travel e-bikes, but don’t expect to send it hard before making those changes mentioned in the setup section. Although it can take its fair share of bold moves, it’s not a brawler, by any means. It's most at home navigating moderately difficult singletrack descents, jump trails, and playing around on ridiculous uphill trials lines.

The front end is also low, putting you in a vulnerable position when wrestling the bike down continuous, steppy trails. A higher-rise bar would increase the rider’s confidence without stealing too much front-end grip. Swapping to a 27.5” wheel out back improved the handling down steeper trails. Space behind the saddle is also improved, and that allowed us to charge harder downhill. The smaller wheel also allowed the bike to change direction quickly, as expected.

On that topic, the PL Carbon has a unique weight shift about it. I’d peg that on the slim DJI motor and the large 800 Wh battery. Compared to other full-power motor and battery pairings, the weight differential is smaller between the two components. Although that likely means a heftier weight overall, it places the center of gravity lower on the system. The difference is subtle, but noticeable. It takes a little extra leverage to redirect the bike in and out of consecutive corners.

How does the suspension stack up? The rear end wheel tracks sweetly over small roots and square edge hits. The shock tune was also spot on with enough breadth in terms of adjustability for a range of preferences, however, riders rallying the PL will want to install a larger volume spacer (0.4 cu/in stock) in the Float X shock. Before making that switch, a few bottom-out events left us worried as it slammed through all 150 mm easier than anticipated.

Frame stiffness isn’t something we talk a lot about unless there are outliers. In the PL’s case, the front triangle is solid, holding the BB area firmly without being jarring. I’d put the rear end in a soft-to-medium category as it can wag back and forth through sideways compressions. That’s not always a negative trait, though - it can add compliance to maintain your line choice across off-camber pieces of trail.

And how about durability? The motor and components haven’t missed a beat, however, a small amount of play has developed in the dropout bearings. It would also be worth keeping an eye on the lower shock bolt and the ones holding the flip-chip in place, as they worked themselves loose a few times.

Another area of concern when descending on e-bikes is the issue of the motor clutch rattling. DJI has managed to mitigate that to a tolerable level. Compared to the Bosch Performance CX Line 5th generation, one the quietest motors out there, the Avinox is marginally louder without being a distraction.

Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.



Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro.

What's the Best Value?

Amflow has two models, the PL Carbon and the PL Carbon Pro. We’ve been riding the Pro, the one with Fox Factory suspension, SRAM X0 T-type shifting and plenty of carbon bits.

Here’s where it gets tricky. Amflow hasn’t made the PLs available to the North American market yet, and may never. That could be due to the motor’s output, which goes above the 750 W limit of a Class 1 e-bike (USA).

If we look at the European market pricing for a cost comparison between the two models, then the base model, PL Carbon, might make the most sense. Consumers are likely interested in the PL for the Avinox motor, in which case it is the same on both models. The base model is only offered with the larger 800 Wh battery, too, which we anticipate most riders will prefer given the overall low weight of the bike.

At €6,499 EUR, you save €3,500 on the Pro model (800 Wh battery), leaving some budget for upgrading tires and other components where desired. You still receive strong Magura MT5 brakes and reliable Fox suspension, too.



Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
Amflow PL Carbon Pro - €9,999 EUR (Not available in North America at this time)
Propain Sresh Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
Propain Sresh CF - $7,529 USD.

How Does It Compare?

As far as power goes, there isn’t another motor out there that can compete with the Avinox, however, there’s more to an e-bike than just that aspect. The PL Carbon fits into the all-mountain category of eMTBs, competing directly with the Propain Sresh.

The travel and geometry figures between the two are very close. Both bikes can handle 27.5” rear wheels, but they descend with their own characteristic. The Sresh’s taller stack promotes confidence descending with that “in the bike sense” while the PL Carbon puts the rider on top. Most of that comes down to the stock cockpit setup, which could be changed based on rider preference.

What else is different then? The power-to-weight ratio. Even though both bikes have a carbon frame, the DJI Avinox motor is nearly 400 g (nearly 1 lb) lighter than anything else out there in the full-powered category.

Compared to the Bosch CX Line, one of the quietest motors on the market, the Avinox is louder while activated uphill and rattles more when descending. It’s not overly annoying in either aspect, but it could be improved.

You can check out a more in-depth comparison in our E-Bike Motor Comparison Shootout.

The PL Carbon Pro isn’t the cheapest bike out there either. At a cool €9,999 EUR, you do get a light build with the hottest motor on the market, as well as some decent components; however, there are other E-bikes out there with more travel and slacker angles that will drop the PL Carbon on pure downhill tracks.


Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
Mastic tape comes in handy, even on the most expensive bikes.

Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
We'd prefer a higher rise bar around the trails in Squamish.
Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.
Magura MT7 brakes can be powerful when the pads are upgraded to the sharper Race type.

Technical Report

Maxxis 3C Maxx Terra, EXO+ tires: It’s been said before, but full-powered e-bikes should be specified with softer, more robust tires. The specifications of these Maxxis tires are a solid choice for lighter trail bikes without motors. In wet conditions, there simply isn't a lot of grip. The firmer rubber and Dissector tread pattern on a bike with this much power is the equivalent of driving a Ford Mustang in the snow with banana peels for tires.

Cockpit: A combination of a low-rise bar and a short steer tube led to a lower front-end height than we'd prefer. The Amflow-branded stem has an elegant look, much like the Intend Grace stem, but its design may limit options to fit a higher rise, aftermarket bar through the split clamp.

Derailleur: By now, SRAM T-type derailleurs have been well-proven to work phenomenally while shifting under load, even under the extra forces of an e-bike. The wired version reduces charging efforts to just the main bike battery connection, so you'll never forget to charge your derailleur. One small addition we made was a small strip of mastic tape to keep the cable from tapping against the frame. The Avinox app also brings back the gear selection window of the past - this time in a digital format, and in the top tube.

Magura MT7 brakes: I love how quickly yet predictably the power ramps up in these brakes. I opted to switch out to Magura's Race pads with the gold backing for extra bite and more power. The caliper pistons do require frequent massaging to keep the pads from rubbing against the smallest hint of a wobbly rotor.

Review Amflow PL Carbon Pro DJI . Photos by Stefan Licko.



Pros

+ The best power to weight ratio available
+ Balanced all-mountain geometry
+ Comfortable suspension
+ User-friendly yet thorough system integration (motor controls and app)

Cons

- Motor isn’t as quiet as other top competitors when climbing or descending
- Doesn’t fit standard water bottle (and Fidlock bottle rattles against shock reservoir)
- Trail casing tires don't match the bikes capabilities



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotes Amflow who? The PL Carbon was most often regarded as the "DJI E-bike", since that's the brand that produced the game-changing Avinox motor. Holy, did its insane power live up to the hype. All of that mustard takes some learning and tuning, though, depending on what types of trails you tend to ride.

Speaking of which, the 1000 W motor output places the PL Carbon outside of Class 1 E-bike restrictions in North America. That's sure to stir the pot on trail etiquette.

Thankfully, the PL Carbon has more going for it than just an astonishing power-to-weight ratio - it also has tempered geometry and neutral suspension. Barring a few minor build specifications, including the water bottle stitch-up, it's a solid all-mountain eMTB. The PL Carbon will best suit riders who want to cover rolling terrain quickly or lap lower-angle tracks without being dragged down by a hefty motor system. Matt Beer





