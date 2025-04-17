Review: Amflow PL Carbon Pro eMTB - Blitzing Trails & Bending Rules

Motor System Class Systems
The Amflow’s Avinox Drive system flirts with the limits that most e-mountain bikes play by, at least the ones that come through the doors of Pinkbike.
Class 1 E-bikes are limited to 750 W in the United States and 500 W in Canada. In both countries, Class 1 E-bikes are defined as having a pedal-assist motor (no throttle) and cannot exceed 32 km/h (20 mph). Class 2 has a throttle, but cuts out at 20 mph. Class 3 has only a pedal-assist motor and cuts out at 28 mph.
Since the Avinox can deliver up to 850 W of peak power in Turbo mode, this pushes the motor outside of a Class 1 e-bike designation for some areas - Washington state, for instance, has rules that state 750 watts is the maximum allowable output for a Class 1 ebike. And that's not taking the 30-second Boost mode Burst with 1000 W. That amount of power is only delivered for a 30-second interval. Motor and Battery
Serious hype has been built around the Avinox system, and for good reason; its power-to-weight output ratio is unrivalled. At 2.52 kg, the Avinox is roughly 300-400 g lighter than its rivals. Impressively, the torque is still higher than any other e-bike in the Class 1 category.
The Avinox has five assist modes: Eco, Tour, Trail, Turbo, and Boost. Boost delivers 120 Nm of torque and up to 1000 W of peak power, but is only activated for a 30-second interval. To access that, the bike first has to be toggled to Turbo mode, the 4th highest assist, and then the assist level button must be held to activate the extra power. Boost mode also has to be switched on in the app too.
When describing the motor acceleration, it’s easy to tell that DJI borrowed some drone technology for the Avinox. The motor spools up rapidly in the higher modes, which can be toned down in the app. The sheer acceleration force in this mode will seriously set you back in the saddle.
With all of that said, there is still no throttle on the PL Carbon, and it will not exceed 32 km/h. It will, however, hold close to that speed limitation, even on steep grades, which is ultimately why it's so impressive compared to other eMTB motors on the market.
In terms of juice, the PL Carbon Pros are available with either a 600 or 800 Wh internal battery. It is well affixed in the downtube and did not rattle at all. Removing the battery isn’t overly complicated, but it does require the motor to be unbolted first. In order to charge the internal battery conveniently, you’ll need a power source nearby. Included is a fast 4 A/186 W charger. DJI claims that the 800 Wh will charge from 0% to 75% in just over 1.5 hours, while a full charge takes 2.5 hours.Connectivity
DJI is leading the race when it comes to user experience with the Avinox system. For starters, the Amflow PL is the first e-bike on the market to feature an OLED touchscreen display integrated into the top tube. Each window displayed is customizable, but a few of the stats that can be displayed are speed, cadence, assist mode, numerical battery percentage, and gear selection. It even works with gloves on or when water droplets form on the screen.
There are even two wireless handlebar remotes, one for selecting the assist level and the other for toggling between windows on the screen. Those remotes clean up the cockpit and are ergonomically shaped. I’d appreciate it if you could silence the loud beep emitted when switching between modes and windows on the display, though.
Taking things up a notch, the Avinox can communicate via Bluetooth and a 4G network within a 10 m radius of your phone. Otherwise, the drive system will need its own SIM card to connect to a cellular network. This bolsters the security of the bike by providing tracking of the location of the bike. A non-subscription-based motor locking function is available offline too.
What bike reviews, consumers and influencers really need to push for:
Servicable motors
Better warranties on eBike motors and batteries
At least brand-standardized mounting, so there is an upgrade path and backwards compatibility for motor replacements
It is ridiculous to replace entire bikes every 2 years because that is the life of the motor, and they are obsolete once they fail.
Why do you think the Levo is 720w max, so it respects the rules in California and has same specs everywhere. DJI don't care about the rules and have actively looked for ways around it to make it look like they do but they dont really. Simply trying to sell bikes and corner the market with marketing specs. Imagine how it will look for their Euro marketing if all their USA bikes have to have lower peak power. They should have sent you a bike with the correct software for where you are riding it as in this form its illegal and therefore the review is not an emtb review, possibly verging on pointless. Have it in its final sellable form or dont bother...
Those polymer gears look sus too. That's a lot of juice that they have to stand up to.
This is one of those bikes that look cool but let's see how it holds up in 2-3 years.
When a company like Crestline or Spesh levels up with something with equal power to weight I'd be interested.....
In fairness, I think Bosch has 1 polymer gear as well, based on the cutaway images of the new CX. I think Shimano does too, although it could just be a weird surface treatment, but one of their gears is a greenish color, unlike all the others. I am curious if they only use 1 polymer gear because they think the loads are too high on the others to go composite.
All of these companies need to step up with longer motor warranties, and/or allowing regular servicing of the motor by the end user or an authorized dealer. I have seen a lot of pics of Shimano motor internals where it is clear there was massive water and grit contamination, which if it had been cleaned out and re-greased, would have allowed the motor to keep working fine, but instead it ground itself to dust. Treating them as a sealed throwaway unit, as Shimano currently does, with only a 2yr warranty is serious BS! And Bosch is not much better. If DJI offered a 5yr warranty, with good/fast replacements, it would be a bigger factor for me than any of these motor/torque figures.
Over 1000W for 15 seconds, this can do exactly 1000 for 30, so similar.
The big difference is continous power where the amflow is more than double.
I'm not a big fan of the race to more power but your statement is a bit exaggerated
1000W at 30sec is literally twice the energy as 1000W at 15s. Multiple times more powerful than top level athletes isn't even hyperbole, it's just the truth. World record power output over an hour is under 450W.
There's no reason to downplay that these are motorbikes in every sense, just kinda lame ones.
1. XC racer has 1.3x more peak power.
2. Amflow has slightly less peak/short period but for double the time (+15 seconds)
3. Amflow has 1.9 times the continuous power.
So you are completely wrong on 1 and either totally correct or exaggerated on 2 and 3 depending on how you interpret the language.
I know that if the weight is placed higher in the frame its detrimental to the handling of the bike but if all of that weight is lighter shouldn't the handling be better? Or which bikes is the author talking about here who are heavier but handle better? For my understanding it would only make sense if the weight is really low like with the Lapierre GLP 3 or the bike is a light ebike and its battery is shorter and placed lower in the frame.
Even with a powerful motor, after non-stop climbs and jumps, your legs are toast for days — I’m sure the DJI will be no different. Honestly, the whining in the comments makes no sense. Most people either don’t know how to ride an eMTB or have never even touched one. I get way more workout and way more fun on an eMTB than any analog bike.
