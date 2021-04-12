Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise

Maintenance
During the whole test period the Carbonjack 29 never missed a beat, with zero issues or niggling problems that needed special attention. It was a case of just grab it and ride every time I headed out. The attention to detail on the Carbonjack extends to the assembly of the bike, with grease and Loctite present and correct in all the necessary places out of the box.
The pivots use mostly standard bearing sizes and standard tools for working on them. They're also sealed, meaning that when I did take the bike apart, just to understand how it’s put together, the bearings were clean and free from any dirt or moisture. Most of the pivot hardware holds pretty well in the frame too, meaning that you generally don’t need three pairs of hands to work on it. The upper link to mainframe pivot does use some really thin washers though, so don’t go losing them.
The lower link to rear triangle pivot uses a collet system. An 8 mm hex tightens the pivot in and a 5 mm tightens the wedge to lock the axle from coming loose. A threaded insert on the drive side keys into the frame and where possible Antidote removed the threads from the large moulded frame parts and put them in something smaller and more easily replaced.
The top link is a three-piece affair that needs unbolting before it can be removed. The lower link is a bit fiddlier to get out of the bike but you don’t need a degree and it is by no means a regular thing to be doing.
All the pivots are easily accessible and can easily be whipped through when checking. The lower shock bolt is a bit hidden away, but removing the rear wheel and chunky velcroed on fender give better access. That fender doing a great job of stopping mud collecting around the shock area of the bike. It’s an easy bike to clean too with only the nooks and crannies around the shock being an area to keep an eye on, but like mentioned, that fender does a stellar job.
The lower shock mount does run on a standard bushing setup, although it’s found in the small extender due to the shock being turned. There’s a lifetime warranty for the original owner with 2 years on the paint finish and suspension bearings.
A brilliant user manual accompanies the Carbonjack with exploded diagrams and descriptions that cover the bearing codes, o-ring sizes, bolt thread and length specs and also all the torque ratings for all pivots and bolts. Also included is a full and detailed setup and checking procedure with information on how to mount the shocks through to setting up the suspension to Antidote’s recommendations, all with detailed descriptions and pictures or illustrations to help.
