Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise

Descending

On the way down that tight character continues, and this might be where I found that enduro race bike tag to be not exactly spot on. While any bike can be an enduro race bike once it’s in between the tape, the Carbonjack just doesn’t exude that unflustered and steadfast feel that the big enduro race bikes often have in buckets. There’s more of a spring in its step that tends you towards picking the bike up and moving it around rather than charging down a trail safe in the knowledge that you can run over almost everything with your eyes closed.Part of that is down to the travel. There’s simply not as much of it compared to the 170mm travel and upwards enduro bikes that are becoming more common. More of each hit is coming through to you and the bike asks more of your participation in getting it to the bottom. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as I like riding bikes, not passengering them.Part is also down to some of the geometry details. The 65° head angle brings a touch more manoeuvrability into the equation and with a 450 mm chainstay it means that there was never the feeling of faint grip on the front end, even with swapping out the Candy Ray bar for something with more rise to get my hands in my preferred position for the steeper terrains.It’s also an incredibly light bike, even built with a coil shock and Cushcore, which adds to its direct and agile character. There does feel a bit of a mis-match sometimes in the weight of the sprung and unsprung parts of the bike. The frame, along with a lot of the components on it, are light, whereas the wheels do have a bit more heft in them from the inserts. On occasion I did get the feeling that the wheels were struggling to move with the terrain while the bike itself was doing more of the moving from the impacts. It’s nit-picking, as the inserts brought some security and peace of mind to the carbon DT Swiss wheels and allowed me to think less about the sharp and jagged terrain that might be coming up.On paper, and in ride feel, the Carbonjack gives more flashes of a longer travel trail bike than enduro race bike. Although there are occasional mixes of the two characters in there. The Öhlins suspension front and rear does a fantastic job of giving ground tracking ability and suppleness that blend into control and composure at higher speeds and rougher terrains. The BB position on the bike is a touch higher than bigger travel enduro bikes and adds to the ease of manoeuvring the bike at a slight expense of really feeling dropped right in there. But for what the bike actually feels like, a true mountain bike, it suits it really well.It’s a bike that can take on anything, a very good Jack of all trades. Expecting it to be something very tightly defined in character - and enduro race bike - can make you perhaps be disappointed with its actual real-world performance. And it’s a shame, as its performance is fantastic.For the bigger days out in the saddle, covering lots of varied terrain, the Carbonjack feels right at home. Big days in Pila were taken completely in the bike’s stride, and anyone that's ridden Pila will know that the days can be huge, as well as the peak to valley 2200m descents that take in everything from narrow exposed alpine trails to winding ribbons of forest goodness.Round the corner in La Thuile, the bike was also really good fun and gets down absolutely everything you can throw at it. Which in La Thuile can be some of the most serious terrain that a little (non-DH) bike can see. It just needs a bit more piloting to be done, a bit more attention to the details of line choice, a little bit more of a mini hop here and there to cancel out some of the bigger oncoming hits. It’s that sharp precision that rewards greatly when it’s done properly, rather than the bludgeoning approach to riding trails. Point and shoot straight lining does work, don’t get me wrong, you just know that you’re going to have to hold on just that touch tighter.