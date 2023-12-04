Review: Atherton 130.X - The Lugged Carbon Cruiser

Dec 4, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

Atherton 130 review
REVIEW
Atherton 130.X

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


At this point Atherton Bikes needs little introduction – the brand is closing in on its 5th anniversary, and the lineup now includes four different models, with either 130, 150, 170, or 200mm of rear travel. All of the bikes are manufactured in North Wales, where carbon tubes are bonded to titanium lugs that are produced using additive manufacturing.

The 130.X that I've been spending time on is billed as a 'trail bike with attitude', a stout, shorter travel rig that has the same build kit as its longer travel sibling. A whopping total of 22 sizes are available, which breaks down to 11 different reach numbers with a 'regular' or 'tall' version that determines the seat tube and head tube length.

Atherton 130.X Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame, titanium lugs
• Travel: 130mm / 150mm fork
• 65º head angle
• 78.5º seat tube angle
• 436mm chainstays
• 11 sizes with 2 seat tube length options per size
• Weight: 33 lb / 15 kg (size L)
• Price: $7,239 USD
athertonbikes.com

There are three complete models in the AM.130 lineup. The 130.1 and 130.2 are equipped with 140mm forks and either Fox or RockShox suspension, while the 130.X reviewed here receives a 150mm Fox 36 Factory fork and a slightly burlier parts spec. The build kit includes a Float X2 shock, SRAM GX 12-speed mechanical drivetrain, and G2 RSC brakes. Stan's Flow wheels are mounted up with Continental's Kryptotal Enduro tires. For riders who want to build up their own dream bike, the 130 frame goes for $4,165 USD with a RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock.

Atherton also offers customers the ability to customize the build kit, swapping out things like dropper posts, brakes, and suspension.



Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take

Atherton 130 review


bigquotesIt's the kind of bike you can hop on, pedal off into the woods, and whatever trail you end up on it'll probably deliver a good time. Mike Kazimer



Atherton 130 review

Frame Details


The 130.X's frame has what I'd call a futuristic handbuilt look, and I'm here for it. The lugged carbon frame looks great in person – the round tubes have narrower dimensions than some of the e-bike-esque proportions that some modern carbon frames are starting to adopt, giving the 130.X a very clean profile. Even without oversized tubes, the 130.X meets the EFBE class 5 certification, which means it's approved for bike park and DH usage, not something you see every day on a 130mm trail bike.

The frame design does preclude any in-frame storage, and there aren't any accessory bolts on the underside of the top tube either. There is plenty of room for holding a water bottle inside the front triangle, though.

Lately we've seen all sorts of shapes used for chainslap protection, but the 130.X simple uses a sheet of mastic tape wrapped around the chainstay. It might not be as fancy as some of the other options, but it does the trick - the 130.X was nice and quiet.

The 130.X's DW6 suspension layout does require more bearings than a simpler configuration - there are a total of 18 bearings to keep tabs on, and in addition, there are lots of little crannies where dirt can accumulate around the two short links near the bottom bracket.

Atherton 130 review
Atherton 130 review


Atherton 130 review

Geometry

The 130.X's numbers fall right in line with what we've come to expect for a modern trail bike. With a 150mm fork it has a 65-degree head angle, a 78.5-degree seat angle, and 436mm chainstays. Even though the size I was on is called the 490, the reach is 484mm, due to the longer fork compared to the standard AM.130.

The seat tube does have a kink in it part way down, potentially limiting the maximum dropper post length for some riders. That said, I was able to run a 210mm OneUp dropper post without any trouble – the bend in the tube happens far enough down that it didn't pose a problem. That may not be the case on the smaller sizes, though, so it's something to keep in mind.

I was on the 'regular' version, but given the amount of fixed seat post that ended up exposed due to the 400mm seat tube height, I would have gone with the 'tall' version, mainly due to aesthetics rather than anything performance related – it looks kind of strange to have so much seatpost sticking out.

Atherton 130 review

Suspension Design

All of the bikes in the Atherton lineup use a version of Dave Weagle's DW6 suspension design. As the name implies, it's a 6-bar layout, with two short links connecting the chainstay to the front triangle, and a rocker link between the seat stays and the shock. The goal with the design is to be able to have more control over the amount of anti-squat, tuning it to the bike's specific purpose.



Specifications
Price $7239
Travel 130
Rear Shock Fox Float X2
Fork Fox 36 Float Factory 150mm
Cassette SRAM GX
Crankarms SRAM GX
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX 12-speed
Chain SRAM GX
Shifter Pods SRAM GX
Handlebar Renthal
Stem Renthal
Grips ODI Elite Flow
Brakes SRAM G2 RSC
Wheelset Stan's Flow MK4
Tires Continental Kryptotal Enduro F + R
Seat WTB
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory 150mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC

Atherton 130 review





Atherton 130 review
RIDING THE
130.X

Test Bike Setup

After my initial shakedown ride on the 130.X, I swapped out the 150mm Fox Transfer post for a 210mm OneUp post - the 150 was much too short, and I ended up with a ridiculous amount of the post exposed in order to achieve my ideal saddle height. Later on in the test period I installed a pair of SRAM Code RSC brakes and HS2 rotors in order to confirm my suspicions that that setup would be vastly superior to the G2 brakes...and it was.

As for suspension settings, I ran 83 psi in the 36 with two volume spacers. 200 psi in the X2 shock put me at 28% sag, and my settings were as follows (all clicks from closed): HSC:7, LSC: 14, LSR: 11, HSR: 3.


2022 Trail Bike Field Test photo by Satchel Cronk.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer

Atherton 130 review

Climbing

Bike weights seem to be all across the board these days, and there's no clearly defined average weight for a trail bike, especially when it comes to a genre-blurring option like the 130.X. That said, it's not exactly a lightweight, at least when compared to other carbon bikes with similar amounts of travel. I wouldn't say it feels sluggish, and I didn't have to think twice about taking it out for multi-hour rides with a lot of vert, but it also doesn't feel as spritely as a Specialized Stumpjumper, for example.

The DW6 suspension layout has many of the hallmarks of the more common DW-link design – it stays calm while pedaling, yet also has a good amount of grip, which I took full advantage of during the wet and greasy rides I took it on. There is some suspension movement during out of the saddle efforts, but not enough that I ever felt the need to use the climb switch. That's one of the 130.X's strong suits – it's the kind of bike you can hop on, pedal off into the woods, and whatever trail you end up on it'll probably deliver a good time.

The overall handling on technical climbs is pleasantly neutral - I never felt like I had to fight with the bike to get it around corners or up and over slippery roots, and as I mentioned, the amount of traction was impressive. The 130.X strikes a great balance of being active and efficient, a blend of traits that can be hard to achieve.

Atherton 130 review

Descending

The 130.X has a very muted feel, likely a combination of the frame construction and the use of that Float X2 shock for its 130mm of travel. Even without any volume spacers in the shock there was plenty of end-stroke ramp-up, and I didn't have any harsh bottom outs.

It's an interesting mix of plush and supportive – in some ways it does feel like a longer travel bike, but in rougher terrain it doesn't erase impacts the same way a bike with 20 or 30 millimeters of additional rear travel would. I love goofing off on shorter travel bikes, and I don't usually subscribe to the concept that "more travel is always better." However, the 130.X feels so much like a longer travel bike that more than once I found myself wondering if I'd actually choose this bike over the 150.

It also seems like a better candidate for a Float X shock rather than an X2 – along with being lighter, with the right tune I think the Float X would have created a slightly peppier ride.

With its well-damped suspension feel and fairly neutral geometry, the 130.X remains composed on a wide variety of terrain. On the mellower, more rolling trails it's supportive enough to generate speed by pumping through rollers, and on the steeper, chunkier stuff it feels surefooted, at least as long as you're not running those G2 brakes. The head angle, reach, and chainstay length all feel appropriate for the bike's intentions - it's not so slack that it feels dull or sluggish on flatter sections of trail, but it's also long enough to feel stable and controlled at higher speeds.



Atherton 130 review


Atherton 130 review
Atherton 130.X
Atherton 130 review
Scor 2030

How does it compare?

The Scor 2030 that I reviewed earlier this year falls into a similar category as the 130.X, even though it has a little less travel in its stock configuration. Both bikes pedal very well, but the Scor's handling is snappier overall; there's more pep in its step compared to the 130.X. The Scor feels like it wants to slap corners, manual, and drift at every opportunity, while the 130.X has a calmer overall presence, and doesn't feel as snappy. That's likely due to a combination of factors, including the Float X2 shock, and the longer chainstay and reach measurement.

The ideal candidate for both bikes is similar – someone that prefers the feel of a shorter travel bike, but doesn't want to feel limited when it comes time to descend. For riders with a livelier riding style the 2030 would be the one I'd choose, and the 130.X is for riders looking for that bigger bike feel in a shorter travel package.

When it comes to price, the Atherton's UK-made pedigree does put it on the higher end of the scale. It's not outlandish, but it's not going to be the place to look for the absolute lowest price. Still, the frame-only price is less expensive than a Yeti SB120, so that's something.


Which Model is the Best Value?

The other two models in the 130 lineup are a bit more trail oriented, with 140mm forks and either a RockShox SuperDeluxe or Deluxe shock. Even the base model 130.1 is priced at $6,545, so this isn't really the place to look for a screaming deal. Of course, I wouldn't expect a bargain basement price from a small company producing titanium lugged carbon frames in the UK, and the sheer number of sizes does mean it's about as close to custom sizing as you can get.

The built kit itself is reasonable, especially since Atherton offer the option to upgrade the brakes and dropper, although considering how many deep discounts on parts and accessories are currently being offered, going the frame-only route might be the best way to maximize the bang for your buck.


Atherton 130 review
Atherton 130 review

Technical Report

SRAM G2 brakes: I've hear rumors that SRAM's G2 brakes are going to be retired soon, and I'm really hoping that's true. They're underpowered for most bikes, with much less power than Codes at nearly the same weight. The 130.X deserves better brakes than these, and it'd be one of the first things I would swap out if I bought a complete bike.

Fox Transfer dropper post: I swear, I'm not trying to sound like a broken record, but bikes keep showing up with droppers posts that don't have enough drop. This time, it was a 150mm Fox Transfer post that caused me to shake my head. I was able to swap it out for a 210mm OneUp post and was much happier with the extra room on the descents (that's something a customer would be able to do at the time of purchase for a $40 charge).

The 130.X does have a kink in the seat tube that could limit how long of a post some riders can run – I have long legs, and had plenty of room, but some measuring and calculating could be required depending on the frame size and rider height. The new 170mm Atherton bike has a straight seat tube, a design that would make sense to implement across the whole range.

Continental Kryptotal Enduro casing tires: Most of my time on Continental's new tire lineup has been on the DH-casing versions with the stickiest rubber compound. There's still no enduro casing tire with that supersoft rubber, although that's supposed to change in the future. For now, the enduro casing tires and their soft rubber compound do a good job in most conditions, that is, once the very greasy, very slippery coating wears off. That waxy coating is likely the release agent used during manufacturing to get the tires out of the mold, but it's worth mentioning because it can make the tires feel downright sketchy until it goes away. After that, there was good, predictable traction, even on wet roots and slimy rocks.



Atherton 130 review


Pros

+ Very calm and composed while climbing and descending
+ Large range of sizes, plus a full custom option
+ The looks - lugged carbon stands out from the crowd

Cons

- There's not much separating it from the AM150, other than travel.
- Underpowered brakes, short dropper post on complete bike
- There are lighter, livelier options in this travel bracket


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe 130.X is one of those bikes that really doesn't mind which way the trail goes. It delivers a calm, composed ride no matter the terrain, although it's not the bike to choose if you're looking for something extra light and lively. It may be splitting hairs, but in this configuration I'd slot it into the all-mountain category rather than calling it a trail bike. When it's viewed through that lens it makes a lot of sense, a solid, shorter travel option for riders looking for something a little different, a reliable adventure mobile that can handle just about anything.  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Atherton Bikes Atherton 130x


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,694 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler - The Little Ripper
58533 views
A Closer Look at Haven Mercer's Mechanical Automatic Transmission Concept
50668 views
First Look: The $865 Push SV8 Coil Shock
39590 views
ARC8's Prototype Downhill Bike Uses a Sliding Shock Mount
38735 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?
36676 views
Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More
34704 views
First Look: Last Bikes Glen and Coal - One Platform, Two Bikes
33322 views
CeramicSpeed Announces $669 OSPW X Upgrade for SRAM Transmission Derailleurs
31238 views

43 Comments
  • 23 0
 I feel like more should be made of the fact you can get this in 11 sizes.

At 6'1 (185cm) I am permanently stuck between an L that's a bit short on reach and an XL which is too long in both reach and seat tube.

11 sizes means I can buy right in the middle. That's cool.
  • 5 0
 This cannot be understated, this is very close to custom geometry and for this price and construction it is actually a bargain (don't believe I am saying this).
  • 1 0
 Also when there's tall versions. I like a bit more stack height but don't want a longer reach and that's part of the options.
  • 2 0
 Same problem I’m 5:10 n I’m right in between M n L
  • 3 0
 Missed opportunity to say this bike goes to 11
  • 12 2
 To compare it with the recently reviewed Smuggler makes more sense imo. And would be more interesting
  • 1 0
 Should compare it with a 5010 Big Grin
  • 1 0
 This could go into a rather fascinating group test of burly boutique trail bikes like the Forbidden Druid, Smuggler, Nukeproof Reactor (if they ever emerge from bankruptcy and that's an available and supported option again), maybe a Rocky Mountain Instinct in higher spec, Arrival 130, etc.
  • 2 0
 @g-42: Banshee Prime fits the boutique label more than a Nukeproof or Rocky.
  • 2 3
 I’d prefer they compare ever bike to whichever specialized has the closest travel. . . Plus an explanation of how buying a $4000 frame is worth it over the (on sale) Stumpjumper at $1750…
  • 2 0
 Have been (from the start) on the new Contis - Krypto, Argo, and at last Hydro - and have no idea what that greasy first ride coating is. All of mine have full grip from the start. By The way this is from dusty dry 30+ degrees down to 0 with leaves and all sort of slop.
  • 2 0
 I know what he's talking about - it was present on my set of Enduro Kryptotals. Nothing like that on DH-version though.
  • 1 0
 It could have to do with the country of origin - there might be a slight difference in manufacturing methods. The enduro casing tires on this bike were made in China, while the DH casing tires I've used before were made in Germany.
  • 2 0
 As a 6'6" rider, their 22" is pretty darn small. Good reach but very short ETT, short chainstays and very short head tube/stack. Anyone big enough to ride 524mm of reach better love riding a high rise bar or lots of spacers.
  • 1 0
 That or have the body proportions of Cotton Hill... someone 6'6" with a 28" inseam.
  • 1 0
 Did you feel that the geo fit you better, given there are 11 sizes? I feel like that’s a main positive of this bike — essentially knowing the geo should be a perfect fit.
  • 2 3
 While this is a beautiful bike, it seems like they missed the mark. Between the weight and odd spec choices, I’m a bit surprised. I would’ve been super stoked to see a 130/140 Atherton in the sub-30lb weight range.

Sizing is killer, geo is solid, but why would I buy this over a Norco Fluid or even the new YT Jeffsy?
  • 1 0
 Good luck getting modern 29”ers under 30lbs. They’re so long and built for durability now, those days are gone…
  • 1 0
 Totally agree. Love these beautiful bikes, Atherton doing great things, but the industry needs to turn back to weight watching, we've ballooned again, alloy and carbon enduro bikes weighing almost the same carbon trail bikes 30+ lbs. rather than adding a battery to everything and complicating systems with high idlers (realize this isn't happening here) , and orher weight penalties.
  • 1 0
 I wish this review was the 170, I feel like the 130 and 150 were earlier generations, the 170 has a straight seat tube where the other two don't, maybe because it's MX?
  • 4 2
 An Arrival 130 review might be needed!
  • 3 0
 What does X mean ?
  • 11 0
 They are blowing you a kiss.
  • 1 0
 eXtreme!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Just means top tier build it seems. 130.1 and 130.2 lower level builds.
  • 1 0
 @FaahkEet: But other models have no .X version, some end at .2, some at .3
This means that the marketing guy wanted to feel useful that particular day Smile
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: or they were slamming Mountain Dew that day which heavily inspired them.
  • 1 0
 @FaahkEet: It's because the X build has a 150mm travel fork, the 1 and 2 builds have 140mm. It's like eXtra travel...
  • 1 0
 150mm Fox 36 versus a 140mm Fox 34.

So, yeah, basically "eXtreme!"
  • 1 0
 10mm longer fork.
  • 1 0
 Ask Elon,
  • 1 0
 X-rated
  • 4 3
 Less they a Yeti? Feels like a missed opportunity to gouge their customers.
  • 2 1
 I would love to see a head to head review of this and the Raaw Jibb.
  • 1 0
 Excellent geo on this bike for a 130mm frame, well done Atherton bikes.
  • 1 0
 So, the chainstay lenght discussions are not closed...
  • 1 2
 What the heck is a Fox 35?
  • 4 0
 a Typo.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033913
Mobile Version of Website