Review: Atherton 130.X - The Lugged Carbon Cruiser

SRAM G2 brakes:

Fox Transfer dropper post:

Continental Kryptotal Enduro casing tires:

I've hear rumors that SRAM's G2 brakes are going to be retired soon, and I'm really hoping that's true. They're underpowered for most bikes, with much less power than Codes at nearly the same weight. The 130.X deserves better brakes than these, and it'd be one of the first things I would swap out if I bought a complete bike.I swear, I'm not trying to sound like a broken record, but bikes keep showing up with droppers posts that don't have enough drop. This time, it was a 150mm Fox Transfer post that caused me to shake my head. I was able to swap it out for a 210mm OneUp post and was much happier with the extra room on the descents (that's something a customer would be able to do at the time of purchase for a $40 charge).The 130.X does have a kink in the seat tube that could limit how long of a post some riders can run – I have long legs, and had plenty of room, but some measuring and calculating could be required depending on the frame size and rider height. The new 170mm Atherton bike has a straight seat tube, a design that would make sense to implement across the whole range.Most of my time on Continental's new tire lineup has been on the DH-casing versions with the stickiest rubber compound. There's still no enduro casing tire with that supersoft rubber, although that's supposed to change in the future. For now, the enduro casing tires and their soft rubber compound do a good job in most conditions, that is, once the very greasy, very slippery coating wears off. That waxy coating is likely the release agent used during manufacturing to get the tires out of the mold, but it's worth mentioning because it can make the tires feel downright sketchy until it goes away. After that, there was good, predictable traction, even on wet roots and slimy rocks.