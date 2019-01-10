PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: The Banshee Legend 29" Rewards Aggressive Riders

Jan 10, 2019
by Paul Aston  

Banshee Legend 29 Review - title image
REVIEW
Banshee Legend 29"

Words: Paul Aston
Action Photos: Kike Abelleira



Banshee have taken a different approach to their Legend 29" downhill bike – this machine was planned to be a one size only XL frame with wagon wheels and one agenda – to be a high-speed racing machine for big riders. But, after feedback from team riders and consumers, they will also be adding a large size into the lineup. For everything else, they still have their 27.5" Legend in three sizes.

Available as a frame kit including Fox's 49 and DHX2, the Legend will cost $3,999 USD when it is finalized this fall – I have been testing a prototype sample of the finished product, which will have a couple of tweaks from the bike pictured here and will be available to buy in early 2019.

Legend 29" Details:

Intended use: downhill racing
Travel: 190mm rear / 190mm front
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: Aluminium
Suspension Design KS Link suspension
Suspension: Fox 49 + DHX2
Sizes: L, XL
Frame Weight: 3.85kg (w/o shock, claimed.)
Bike Weight: 16.78kg / 37.00lbs (tubeless, w/o pedals, actual.)
Frame Kit Price: $3999 USD inc. Fox Factory 49, DHX2, Banshee headset
More info: bansheebikes.com

bigquotesOn long corners the Banshee corners like a demon... It drops into the corners quickly and the achievable lean angle is more than anything else on test before breakaway. Paul Aston

Contents

Construction and Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Build
Test Bike Setup
Riding
How Does it Compare?
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Is this the bike for you?
Pinkbike's Take
Banshee Legend 29 Review - riding

Note: We typically do not test prototypes at Pinkbike. In this case, we received this bike earlier this year when production 29" DH bikes were nearly non-existent. Publication of this review was delayed due to injury and other commitments, and now falls at a time when there are numerous 29" bikes available from other brands.




Banshee Legend 29 Review - Canada X Scotland
Banshee has roots in Canada, but now a large chunk of the brand resides in Scotland.


Construction and Features


The Legend is a complete alloy construction with a mix of hydroformed tubes and forged chunks. Banshee says 'the components are net forged and then post machined. This aligns alloy grain structure to increase material strength by almost 10% and significantly reduces waste.' The belly of the bike uses a huge cradle to connect the bottom bracket to the seat tube and down tube. This cradle also houses and protects the shock which is mounted to keep the center of gravity as low as possible. More machined components connect the cradle to the seat and top tubes, as well as providing mounting locations for the 'KS Link' suspension.

There is no bottle cage mount and all of the cable housing is kept external; Banshee feel that a downhill race bike shouldn't use internal routing to cut down on wrenching time at tightly scheduled events, especially for privateers. There is no adjustment on the frame except the tapered headtube, which could give slight reach or angle adjustment. There are no flip-chips, and the rear axle is fixed, unlike many of Banshee's trail bikes that offer different dropouts to change the geometry or hub size.


Banshee Legend 29 Review - external cable routing throughout
The Legend was conceived as a race bike and has external cable routing throughout for faster pit-stops.
Banshee Legend 29 Review - the frame uses a IS brake mount and no dropout adjustment unlike their trail bikes which have replaceable adjustable dropouts
I was surprised to see no dropout adjustment, unlike most Banshee trail bikes which have an interchangeable dropout system.

Banshee Legend 29 Review - the frame has a tapered headtube and integrated ODI for bumpers
The frame has a tapered headtube and integrated ODI fork bumpers.
Banshee Legend 29 Review - tight tire clearance on this pre-production model. The production version will have improved clearance with new forgings.
Tire clearance was tight on this pre-production model, but this rendering shows how the production version will have improved clearance with new forgings, providing a claimed 13mm of space at the closest point with a 2.5” Maxxis DHRII on 30mm ID rim


Geometry & Sizing

The XL-sized Legend is a whopper with a 477mm reach and a 469mm chainstay length, which will be increased further to 474mm for production. At 63º the head angle is typical for a downhill bike, and the bottom bracket is 343mm from terra-firma.

Since riding and testing these prototypes, Banshee have decided to add a large size option for the 29er, and have also worked on the sizing of the Medium and Large frames in 27.5" which will be announced later this year.
Banshee Legend Review - Prototype geometry
Geometry of my prototype bike, which will change slightly for production


Suspension Design

Banshee Legend 29 Review - driveside swingarm


Banshee Legend Review - Anti-squat
Banshee Legend Review - Leverage ratio


Unlike some brands, Banshee were happy to share their data and the kinematics of the Legend, which has some interesting design points. Keith Scott, the head engineer, says they wanted to build a downhill race bike that would generate and maintain speed, and be stiff and accurate, with comfort being a low priority.

The first point is that the bike has high anti-squat values to increase pedaling efficiency, but also to help generate speed when pumping terrain and landing jumps. To offset some of the harshness from the AS characteristics, the initial part of the axle path is rearward (-7mm from static to sag point), and the leverage ratio is very progressive to the sag point, starting with a very supple initial stroke and ramping up quickly.

Past the sag point and the anti-squat starts to fall away quickly along with pedal kickback to absorb big hits better, and the leverage ratio falls away and really drops away at the end of the stroke, the point where progressive air shock will start to compensate and where coil shocks will gain some extra end-stroke ramp up from the bottom out bumper.

by paulaston
Views: 499    Faves: 0    Comments: 0




Build

Banshee Legend 29 Review - Fox 49

The Legend 29" will only be available as a frame kit, and various complete bikes will be available depending on global distributors. Our test rig was built by Loam Distribution, the French base for Banshee. Suspension was taken care of by Fox and their 2019 model 49 fork with the latest Grip2 damper and DHX2 coil shock. The rest of the build was completed with SRAM's X01 DH 7-speed shifting, Spank Spike 350 Vibrocore wheels, and parts from RaceFace including SixC cranks, and Atlas bar, stem and grips.

Banshee Legend 29 Review - Spank Spike Vibrocore wheelset
Spank's newest Spike Boost hubs...

Banshee Legend 29 Review - Raceface provide SixC bars and crankset
Raceface provided SixC bars and crankset.
Banshee Legend 29 Review - Spank Spike Vibrocore wheelset
... mated to Vibrocore rims to complete the Spike 350 wheelset.

Banshee Legend 29 Review - E13 LG1 control tires
E13 LG1+ control tires were mounted when I received the bike.


Banshee Legend 29 Review - RaceFace Atlas stem
Banshee Legend 29 Review - Fox DHX2 shock








Banshee Legend 29 Review - riding
RIDING THE
Legend



Test Bike Setup

Setting up the Legend was easy - Banshee recommended a 375lb spring for my weight, and that's what the bike came installed with. Fox's great tuning guide suggests -15- to -18 clicks on all adjusters; I started at -18 as I always prefer the damping on the lighter side to ride the spring more, and later found that due to the kinematics of the bike I could get away with even less compression thanks to the support provided from the bike.

I added an extra token (from the standard five, to six) to the Fox 49 and pumped it up to 73psi, and set the rebound one click faster than Fox's recommendation for that pressure: LSR -7, HSR -6. Fox only have a base setting to get all riders started on the compression side, which is LSC -6 and HSC -10, I found I was more comfortable with -4 fewer clicks on each of these adjusters. Later on in the testing process, I changed the air spring to a 203mm version which raised the front of the bike slightly; reducing pressure to 67psi kept the dynamic ride height similar but with a bit more travel and a smoother ride.
Paul Aston
Paul Aston
Location: Finale Ligure, Italy
Age: 32
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 75kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @astonator
KM's ridden: n/a. used in Finale Ligure, Portes du Soleil, Pila, and Piemonte bike parks.

Earlier this year, my tire pressures were set at 22/24psi with DH tires, but after lots of riding, getting stronger, faster and more confident on downhill bikes, I have now upped the pressure on all bikes to 24/26 as a baseline for better support.

I kept the fork stanchions at full extension and the bar as high as possible - this was the ideal height for me, but taller riders may want something more than the 20mm rise SixC bar. The SixC bar came in at 820mm wide, with a few extra mm's added from the lock-on grips, this felt great on really wide open terrain, but I cut them down to 800mm to be inline with other test bikes and make tight trees a little less scary.

Testing took place on a variety of trails, from Finale Ligure, Pila, Les Gets, Verbier and some of Piemonte's best kept secret bike parks.


Banshee Legend 29 Review - riding


Riding

The first thing I noticed before even hopping on the bike was the insanely supple first few centimeters of rear suspension travel. The bike would sag under its own weight, and needed hardly any pressure to get it moving further. On the trail, this gave incredible tracking and grip in the first part of the travel, and rolling speed down the trails seemed massive, as you can barely feel the initial hit of the bumps trying to slow you down.

On small bumps, the rear suspension really did outperform the front end, and the change to a 203mm air spring from 190mm later in testing helped to equal this out. To really equalize the performance, I think a change of fork could help to give the same incredible traction in the beginning stroke, something like a Formula Nero or the Ohlins DH38 with multiple adjustable air chambers could be tuned to give a super light initially stroke to match the rear. The 49 is a fantastic fork, but the tuneability to match this style of bike isn't quite there.

Banshee Legend 29 Review - riding

I have been waiting to try a downhill bike with a truly long chainstay length for a while now, and the Legend didn't disappoint me. Yes, sometimes it feels like a monster (and doesn't fit properly on to most ski-lift racks), but in reality, the long chainstay puts your center of gravity more into the middle of the bike. This makes weighting and steering the front easier, and the 'Holy crap my bike feels massive in this tight corner' goes away, as that is caused by being too far off the back of the bike and the light front wheel starting to get away from you. Planting the front wheel into the turns and staying central allows the back wheel to lose traction slightly and oversteer around the corners. Secondly, on fast sections and especially off-camber and flat corners, moving your body weight fore and aft is de-sensitized, making it much easier to add or subtract body weight to adjust grip between wheels as you feel the tires tracking then sliding.

On long corners the Banshee corners like a demon, too; the achievable lean angle is more than anything else on test before breakaway. Do you need to lean over more to be faster? I don't know, but it makes you feel like a king. The massive wheelbase, centralized position and low bottom bracket height are to thank for this. If those corners are rough and loose, the supple initial stroke of the suspension really keeps the wheels tracking the ground.


Banshee Legend 29 Review - riding


As suggested by Banshee, this bike does pump and generate speed better than the high-pivot DH bikes with idler wheels to generate more speed, and I think this could be an advantage depending on the track, if you were racing at Leogang, for example. The midstroke support that helps with pumping also helps to hold the bike up in its travel when pushing hard into berms and trying to increase exit-speed. The downside of this characteristic is that the bike is harder to hold on to, and absorbs less in the midstroke in rough sections like rock gardens. But on a track like Andorra or Val Di Sole when bump absorption and scrubbing off speed is the priority, then the full high-pivot bikes will offer a less fatiguing and easier ride.

Despite the falling rate of the leverage ratio at the end of the travel, the Legend took everything I could throw at it in its stride, although the production version will have slightly increased progression at the end of the stroke, as requested by some of their team riders.




How does it compare?

Compared to the alloy high pivot Commencal, the Banshee has a similar feel when you start rolling down the trail. Small bumps melt away, and both bikes accelerate well. When it comes to generating speed on flatter and smoother trails, the Banshee takes the win, but the Commencal is still the king of charging through the rough and down steep tracks.
Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review


Technical Report

Banshee Legend 29 Review - The Legend came with the 2019 Fox 49 the Grip2 damper now has high and low speed rebound and compression adjustment.
Banshee Legend 29 Review - The Legend came with the 2019 Fox 49 the Grip2 damper now has high and low speed rebound and compression adjustment.

RaceFace SixC 35mm Handlebar: These handlebars are really stiff, and combined with lock-on grips they are not for me: too much feedback, arm pump and sore hands. For heavy riders who charge really hard they may work, but I will take a 31.8mm alloy bar every time.

Fox Suspension: The Legend came with the 2019 Fox 49 with the Grip2 damper that has high and low-speed rebound and compression adjustment. The Grip2 damper is much less harsh than the RC2 on high-speed impacts and makes the HSC adjuster more usable than on the RC2, which needed to be left fully open for many riders. Fox's setup guides on their site have also been updated for the 40/49 and the X2 shocks, which should get most riders very close to ideal settings before getting out of the garage.



Pros

+ Superb small bump traction, grip, and balance
+ Great for generating speed and attacking mellower DH runs
Cons

- Limited sizing in 29", but 27.5" still an option in multiple sizes.
- Harder to ride than this years HPP bikes on steep and rough tracks



Is this the bike for you?

The 29" Legend is ideal for tall riders who want an XL bike with a matching XL chainstay. It's well suited to riders who want to push hard and generate speed in bike parks and downhill tracks, but are strong enough to hold on, and for people who want a bike that is fast, stable, and a break from the norm.




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Legend is a monster truck that does nearly everything you could wish for once gravity takes over. It may not be as forgiving as the current high-pivot downhill bikes, but it's a very fast machine that rewards aggressive riders. Paul Aston





Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers 2019 - 6 New Bikes That Stand Out From the Crowd
83929 views
Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive
58242 views
Pinkbike's Editors Choose Their Ideal Geometry Numbers - Vote For Your Favorite
54781 views
Athertons Announce Departure From Trek
53193 views
Josh Bryceland & Squad Officially Form the 'Cannondale Sessions'
50827 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Triggers, New Bikes, Smart Gadgets, & More - January 2019
48802 views
Unno's Slack XC Bike Might be the Future of XC
47074 views
The 10 Best Edits of 2018
42462 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 "For heavy riders who charge really hard they may work, but I will take a 31.8mm alloy bar every time. "

Same here. After I got screwed over a warranty claim on my broken SixC handlebar, I moved to a Spank Vibrocore handlebar and the improvement in ride comfort was very obvious.

And, yes, 31.8 clamping is better. Don't let the 35mm hype fool you.
  • + 1
 While it might not be for everyone (certainly not), it's nice to see a bike with a completely single minded focus, rather than trying to be all things to all people. Gotta say though, PA's reporting on this one is a bit hit and miss; the no water bottle comment is particularly weird.
Also, interesting to hear a good chunk of Banshee is in Scotland - never would have known or guessed.
  • + 2
 If by chance a curveball was thrown at us and AG signed to a comapny like Banshee and rode a brolic of a bike like the Legend, that would be sick.
  • + 1
 Legend is still one of the best looking frames ever made
  • + 1
 Awesome bike for giants..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037250
Mobile Version of Website