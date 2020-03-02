Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike

Mar 2, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Banshee Titan review
REVIEW
2020 Banshee Titan

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
ACTION PHOTOS: Eric Mickelson


Banshee stepped back into the spotlight this season with a complete overhaul of their lineup, which included the introduction of a brand new model – the Titan. It's a big-wheeled aluminum bruiser with 155mm of rear travel that uses a dual-link suspension design called KS2 (the initials come from Keith Scott, Banshee's co-owner / designer).

The Titan is currently only available as a frame, which means riders are free to choose the parts that end up on their dream bike. The frame is designed around a 160 – 180mm fork, allowing it to be built up into anything from a tough all-mountain rig to a beefier freeride / bike park oriented machine.
Banshee Titan Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• 7005 aluminum frame
• Travel: 155mm rear / 170mm front
• 64.5 or 65-degree head angle
• 452mm chainstays
• 12 x 148mm rear axle spacing
• Frame only price (w/Float X2): $2,299 USD
• Weight: 33.8lb (size large, as shown)
www.bansheebikes.com

My test rig showed up with a SRAM X01 Eagle 12-speed drivetrain, Code RSC brakes, e*thirteen LG1 tires and carbon wheels, a 170mm Fox 36 Performance Elite fork, and a Float X2 shock. Keep in mind that the 33.8lb weight is with a DH casing rear tire - lighter casing tires would be an easy way to shed a few hundred grams.

The Titan is available in three color options – raw, black, or red, and in sizes M, L, and XL. The frame, headset, and a Float X2 Performance shock is priced at $2,299 USD.


bigquotesThe Titan lives up to its name on the descents, and it's happiest when blasting through a pile of rubble, or rocketing off the lip of a stepdown. It has a very stable, planted feel, and the stomp-ability of this bike is top-notch. Mike Kazimer



Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take



Banshee Titan review


Banshee Titan review

Construction and Features

The Titan is constructed from 7005 series aluminum, which Banshee says allows them to make a stronger, stiffer frame than if they had gone with the commonly used 6061 aluminum. The down tube and seat tube are welded to a forged shock cage, and that cage is also connected to the swingarm by two short links. Positioning the shock just above the bottom bracket helps create a low center of gravity, but there's another benefit – there's now room for the all-important water bottle inside the front triangle, something that wasn't possible on Banshee's previous models.

There's internal cable routing through the down tube, although they do exit the frame underneath the bottom bracket, a location that can be a source of contention for some riders. I have yet to run into any issues with that positioning, but the concern that a derailleur or brake line could end up smashed against a rock is understandable, even if it's unlikely.

Rather than welding ISCG 05 tabs to the frame, Banshee uses a splined plate that slides over the bottom bracket shell. That way, the plate can be easily replaced if an impact occurs that's hard enough to damage the threads.


Banshee Titan review
The KS2 suspension design has the shock vertically oriented in a forged cage just above the bottom bracket.
Banshee Titan review
The dropout position can be raised or lowered to alter the head angle and bottom bracket height.



Banshee Titan review

Geometry & Sizing

The Titan's geometry numbers fall smack dab in the middle of what has quickly become the norm in the all-mountain / enduro category. The bike has a 64.5-degree head angle in the low setting, a 470mm reach for a size large, and a 76.75-degree seat angle. If you take a look at the chart, you'll see that the seat tube angle is listed for three different saddle heights, a nice touch, and one that would be nice to see from other manufacturers.

The one number that's slightly out of the ordinary is the chainstay length – at 452mm for all three sizes, it's on the longer side of the spectrum. Off the top of my head, the Nukeproof Mega 290, Pole Stamina 180 and Geometron G16 all come to mind as having chainstays that measure 450mm or more, but these days numbers between 435 – 445mm are more common for bikes in this category.

The Titan has inserts on the dropouts that can be flipped to alter the BB height by 8mm and head tube half a degree. The system has a very utilitarian look to it, but in this case it's more about function, not fashion - the hardware is nice and stout, and it doesn't take long to make the swap.



Banshee Titan review
There's more tire clearance than it appears from this photo - I had plenty of room with a 2.4" Minion DHR II and the e13 LG1 shown. Clearance shouldn't be an issue unless you're planning on running a 2.5" or wider tire with extra-tall knobs.

Suspension Design

The Titan's KS2 suspension design uses two short links to connect the swingarm to the front triangle. There are bearings at all pivot points, including where the upper link connects to the trunnion-mount shock, in order to keep the amount of unwanted friction to a minimum. The Titan's leverage curve is progressive until the last bit of the travel to keep the bike from bottoming out too easily while still making it possible to use full travel.

The anti-squat value in the 32/50 tooth combination is approximately 116% at 30% sag, and it drops off as the bike goes deeper into its travel to minimize pedal kickback.

Banshee Titan review
Banshee Titan review



Banshee Titan review
RIDING THE
BANSHEE TITAN



Test Bike Setup

I ran 175psi in the Fox Float X2, which put me at 17mm of sag (Banshee recommends running between 15.5 – 17.8mm of sag). Up front, I ran 73 psi in the Fox 36.

I ended up swapping the 30mm stem that the bike showed up with for a 40mm model to suit my personal preference, and I also used a slightly lighter set of tires to see how much of a difference that made on the overall handling. As it turns out, the difference wasn't that dramatic. On flat terrain, or when spinning my way out to the trailhead I'd notice the improved rolling speed, but otherwise the general feel of the bike remained the same - that lighter rubber didn't magically turn the Titan into an XC whippet.

Most of my testing took place in the Pacific Northwest, but I did escape to Moab, Utah, for a much-needed dose of dry desert riding.



Me.
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 37
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer

Banshee Titan review


Climbing

The Titan is a calm climber, but the Float X2 does move a bit if you stand up and really start hammering. It doesn't have quite the same level of snap out of the gate as the new Specialized Enduro, or Ibis Ripmo, and on longer climbs I usually took advantage of that climb lever to get a little extra support for those hard efforts. The lever is easy to access, and despite Mike Levy's vehement anti-lever sentiments, I never experienced any guilt when I flipped that switch.

On certain trails, particularly ones filled with sections of awkward rocky steps, the Titan felt a bit cumbersome, and I felt like I was working a harder than usual to maintain my speed. Switching the dropouts to the higher position, which steepens the head angle a bit and raises the bottom bracket, is one way to add a little zip to the Titan's manners. Like adding hot sauce onto scrambled eggs, it's not a drastic alteration, but it helps - the bike felt more at home in flatter, chunky terrain in that higher setting. I used the high setting for the trails around Moab, Utah, but preferred the low setting for the steeper trails I frequent in the Pacific Northwest.

Depending on what style of climb you're tackling, long chainstays can either be a boon or a bane. Preparing to face off against a rubble-filled straightaway, the type of section where maintaining traction is the key to success? In situations like that the Titan shone, with the longer back end and relatively slack head angle providing plenty of stability to keep on churning up and over the rough stuff. As expected, it was on the slower speed, tighter and twisty bits that the longer back end became more noticeable. It's still possible to get through those sections of trail, it just takes more effort and some advance planning.

Overall, the Titan feels most at home when it's used to grind up logging roads and then plunge down a gnarly trail once the climbing is over. The steep seat tube angle combined with the relatively tall front end creates a comfortable, upright climbing position, but it never felt like it was in a hurry on the climbs or on flatter sections of trail. Luckily it's another story once gravity takes over...


Banshee Titan review


Descending

The Titan lives up to its name on the descents, and it's happiest when blasting straight through the chunder, or rocketing off the lip of a stepdown. It has a very stable, planted feel, and the stomp-ability of this bike is top-notch - the way that it sticks to the ground after landing really makes it stand out. It's like smacking something with a dead blow hammer – big impacts are nicely muted, and I never worried about getting bucked or blowing through the travel too quickly, no matter the size of the drop or jump.

Based on looks and geometry numbers alone it'd be easy to think the Titan could be a handful, but out in the real world it's very manageable, especially once it's up to speed. Of course, that's on a size large – those 452mm chainstays might be more noticeable on the size medium and its 445mm reach. The long chainstays pay dividends on fast straightaways and anywhere that extra control is wanted, delivering loads of stability for carving big arcs, and they create a very centered position that instills confidence in steep terrain. Just like on the climbs, the longer back end is more noticeable on tighter sections of trail, but I never felt like I was wrestling with the bike to get it to do what I wanted.

The Titan isn't exactly a poppy, playful bike, but it doesn't feel overly lethargic or sluggish either, likely because Banshee didn't go super slack with the head angle or super long with the reach. It has a well-balanced nature that prevents it from feeling like you've hopped aboard a runaway freight train. If anything, it has the air of a freeride bike rather than an enduro race machine to it - whenever I rode the Titan I found myself gravitating towards steep trails with big jumps and drops rather than sprinting my brains out trying to snag a KOM.



Banshee Titan review
Banshee Titan

Norco Sight 2020 review
Norco Sight

How does it compare?

There was a period of overlap between my time on the Banshee Titan and the Norco Sight, which let me ride the same trails in the same conditions to see how the two compared. The Titan does have a little more travel – 155mm vs the Sight's 150mm, and 10 more millimeters of cushion up front thanks to that 170mm fork. That's noticeable on the trail, and the Titan did a better job of handling those bigger hits and misjudged lines compared to the Sight, although keep in mind that this is comparing a Float X2 to the RockShox SuperDeluxe. The Sight's rear suspension did feel a touch more sensitive off the top than the Titan's, but both bikes offer plenty of traction for dealing with loose, slippery terrain.

As far as the geometry numbers go, the Sight's head angle is .5-degrees slacker, and the reach is 15 millimeters longer than the Titan in a size large. Despite those differences, the Titan's wheelbase is just 3 millimeters longer than the Sight's, thanks to those 452mm chainstays vs. the Sight's 440mm chainstays (for a size large). Neither bike is lacking stability, and it's really a matter of personal preference when it comes to choosing which geometry to go with.

I did find the Sight to be a little easier to whip around, especially at slower speeds. Both bikes can handle just about anything, but for longer rides with a mix of terrain I'd be more likely to grab the Sight, while the Titan would get called into duty for missions with lots of big, burly moves or extra-rugged trails.

Banshee Titan review


Banshee Titan review
Banshee Titan review

Technical Report

e*thirteen LG1 tires: A bike like this deserves beefy tires, and e*thirteen's LG1 tires were a good fit. I would have opted for the extra-sticky MoPo rubber compound for the front tire if this were my personal bike, but even the slightly harder compound still delivers plenty of bite for digging in and finding traction.

Fox Float X2 Performance shock: The Performance level X2 doesn't have the same range of adjustments as its high-end sibling, but that also means that it's easier to set up, and you won't find yourself wondering if you need one more click of high-speed rebound or compression. I was able to find a setup that worked well with minimal fuss, which left more time for riding rather than wrenching.

Head tube length: It's worth noting that the Titan's head tube is on the longer side of the spectrum, at 130mm for a size large. That's something to keep in mind if you're planning on swapping over a fork from another bike with a shorter head tube - the steerer could end up being too short depending on where it was cut.


Banshee Titan review


Pros

+ Excellent stability
+ Shines in rough terrain and on big hits
Cons

- Long chainstays aren't for everyone
- Currently only available as a frame only




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Titan is a friendly beast of a bike with an appetite for the steep and deep. It takes a little extra effort to get it up to speed, but once you're there the stability and capacity for smoothing out rough trails is very impressive.  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Enduro Bikes Banshee Banshee Titan


Must Read This Week
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
110097 views
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
46104 views
Review: Marin Rift Zone Carbon 2 - Modern Geometry for Maximum Fun
45051 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
44808 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
41772 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
41275 views
Must Watch: Peaty, Warner, Longden and Pagey Have a Grand Old Day Out at Bike Park Wales
38571 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
38161 views

15 Comments

  • 4 0
 One thing i really like about the Titan is that the actual and effective seat angles are very similar. Thats great for tall riders and people with long legs! You can see it in the picture next to the Sight. Its one of the benefits of long chainstays.
  • 2 0
 Hoorray Titan review!

@MikeKazimer

Thank you so much for the comparison to the Sight. That will be much easier to find a demo on, and is a bike I've been very interested in since it was announced.

Can you also mention how you liked it in comparison to the Raaw Madonna V2?

Also, the linkage/rear triangle on the titan looks like it could accumulate mud. Did you have any issues with that? I'm also in the PNW, so you ride in very similar conditions. And I figure if anyone could answer this question for me, it would be you.

Considering both of these as frames for my next build, so I appreciate all your help, as its hard for me to get my hands on these in person beforehand Smile .
  • 5 0
 we need Privateer 161 review
  • 3 0
 Maybe I missed something...but why compare its specs to another bike when it comes as frame-only?
  • 3 1
 So, not the bike you reach for when the trails get titan twisty
  • 2 0
 2008 called wanting their reign back haha
  • 1 0
 that tire clearance on the rear triangle looks tight. Great looking bike tough.
  • 1 0
 I like this and the finish/design is beautiful.
  • 1 0
 See .wtf you need carbon for with an alloy frame that nice.
  • 4 4
 At last!! Grim donut next and you can bow out for 2020
  • 2 4
 Wait, this was not the Grim Donut?!
  • 1 1
 ah refresh it, at least better to take clean my eyes.
  • 1 1
 This thing is loooong
  • 1 2
 Level out that seat, bro.
  • 1 3
 It looks really neat. How does it compare to the Grim Donut?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010523
Mobile Version of Website