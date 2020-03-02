Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike

The Titan is constructed from 7005 series aluminum, which Banshee says allows them to make a stronger, stiffer frame than if they had gone with the commonly used 6061 aluminum. The down tube and seat tube are welded to a forged shock cage, and that cage is also connected to the swingarm by two short links. Positioning the shock just above the bottom bracket helps create a low center of gravity, but there's another benefit – there's now room for the all-important water bottle inside the front triangle, something that wasn't possible on Banshee's previous models.There's internal cable routing through the down tube, although they do exit the frame underneath the bottom bracket, a location that can be a source of contention for some riders. I have yet to run into any issues with that positioning, but the concern that a derailleur or brake line could end up smashed against a rock is understandable, even if it's unlikely.Rather than welding ISCG 05 tabs to the frame, Banshee uses a splined plate that slides over the bottom bracket shell. That way, the plate can be easily replaced if an impact occurs that's hard enough to damage the threads.

Geometry & Sizing The Titan's geometry numbers fall smack dab in the middle of what has quickly become the norm in the all-mountain / enduro category. The bike has a 64.5-degree head angle in the low setting, a 470mm reach for a size large, and a 76.75-degree seat angle. If you take a look at the chart, you'll see that the seat tube angle is listed for three different saddle heights, a nice touch, and one that would be nice to see from other manufacturers. The one number that's slightly out of the ordinary is the chainstay length – at 452mm for all three sizes, it's on the longer side of the spectrum. Off the top of my head, the Nukeproof Mega 290, Pole Stamina 180 and Geometron G16 all come to mind as having chainstays that measure 450mm or more, but these days numbers between 435 – 445mm are more common for bikes in this category. The Titan has inserts on the dropouts that can be flipped to alter the BB height by 8mm and head tube half a degree. The system has a very utilitarian look to it, but in this case it's more about function, not fashion - the hardware is nice and stout, and it doesn't take long to make the swap.

The Titan's KS2 suspension design uses two short links to connect the swingarm to the front triangle. There are bearings at all pivot points, including where the upper link connects to the trunnion-mount shock, in order to keep the amount of unwanted friction to a minimum. The Titan's leverage curve is progressive until the last bit of the travel to keep the bike from bottoming out too easily while still making it possible to use full travel.The anti-squat value in the 32/50 tooth combination is approximately 116% at 30% sag, and it drops off as the bike goes deeper into its travel to minimize pedal kickback.

Test Bike Setup I ran 175psi in the Fox Float X2, which put me at 17mm of sag (Banshee recommends running between 15.5 – 17.8mm of sag). Up front, I ran 73 psi in the Fox 36. I ended up swapping the 30mm stem that the bike showed up with for a 40mm model to suit my personal preference, and I also used a slightly lighter set of tires to see how much of a difference that made on the overall handling. As it turns out, the difference wasn't that dramatic. On flat terrain, or when spinning my way out to the trailhead I'd notice the improved rolling speed, but otherwise the general feel of the bike remained the same - that lighter rubber didn't magically turn the Titan into an XC whippet. Most of my testing took place in the Pacific Northwest, but I did escape to Moab, Utah, for a much-needed dose of dry desert riding.