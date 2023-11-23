Review: Berd’s Hawk 30 Wheels Use String Spokes for Impressive Compliance

When it comes to making great carbon wheels, more and more brands are cracking the case, if you'll excuse the pun. Lighter, stronger, more comfortable, and maybe front and rear-specific lacing, layup, or design are becoming commonplace. In fact, when it comes to off-road wheel and tire tech I think we're in something of a golden age. Wheels are all in all pretty good, tubeless systems are adequately reliable and there are more brands offering viable options for tires than ever before. That said, carbon wheels and tubeless tires aren't exactly cheap, and although mountain bikers might be spoiled for choice that's not to say some of the prices aren't eye-watering.



Berd Hawk30 Details

• Wheel size tested: 29"

• Intended use: Trail/All-Mountain

• Rim dimension: 30mm width, 18mm profile

• Hubs: Berd Talon Hub 54T ratchet

• UHMWPE Spokes

• Weight: 1360g total (actual)

• MSRP: $2,295

• More info:

Design & Specs

Test Setup

On the Trail

Durability

Pros

+ Class-leading compliance

+ Incredibly light for enduro-rated wheels

+ Compliance means no-more tire burps



- Struggled to keep tension in the very place that they really shine

- Propietary spoke keys can mean trail side fixes are tricky

Pinkbike's Take

The Berd Hawk30 wheels are not a gimmick. They're the real deal and I think this technology could lead somewhere very, very interesting - and potentially see both widespread adoption and imitation. The rim, hub, and spokes all contribute to a fantastic product, even if it's certainly not cheap. While I would love to make the most of the huge amounts of comfort on offer, they don't hold tension well enough for true fast and rough enduro runs. However, on a trail bike they can bring you a lightweight wheel that offers excellent amounts of both tracking and comfort. — Henry Quinney

But once you've dabbed the tears away from your eyes, what can you expect out of a high-flying carbon wheel? Well, more and more brands are using the current buzzword of wheel tech - compliance. Whereas five years ago the industry was obsessed with offering the stiffest wheel for the least weight there now seems to be a turn to making the most comfortable wheels they can as reliable as possible. I think this is a sensible direction. Besides, while some riders benefit from more stiffness all riders benefit from more comfort.At the front of this are a few obvious examples but I don't think anyone has gone as all-in as Berd. The brand from Hopkins, Minnesota, offers something genuinely novel with its string-spoke builds. The Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) spokes are drastically lighter than common steel spokes and, according to Berd, offer far greater pull-strength, too. Berd states "UHMWPE has 12 times the strength-to-weight ratio of steel and floats on water. Berd spokes have an improved fatigue life over steel and are impervious to the elements. This is what makes Berd spokes the lightest, strongest, and most durable spokes ever invented." So far, so interesting.The key part of interest, for me at least, is the vibration-damping properties. Berd's spokes use a standard 14 gauge threaded barb that is affixed to the end of the flexy-spoke. The other end is looped to simply hook onto their own hubs. Non-Berd hubs can be prepped to be built up with these spokes, should you want to go the custom route. These spokes weigh 2.5 grams each. Berd claims that these spokes damp vibration 200% better than metal spokes.When talking about these wheels as a whole, things become interesting. These wheels are made entirely in North America. Berd outsources the manufacturing of the rim to We Are One in Kamloops. They are keen to point out that while WAO might make the rims, they are a Berd product. The rim has a 30mm width with a shallow 18mm profile. They're designed with radial compliance and lateral stiffness in mind and aim to mate up with the spoke technology to deliver something truly different.At the center of my test wheels was the Berd Talon Hub with 54T engagement. The hub relies on two-star ratchets that worked well and ran smoothly for the duration of testing. The rims are slightly asymmetric but you wouldn't immediately tell from looking at them. The lip of the rim is 3.75mm to offer better impact displacement.To understandBerds wheels could offer better compliance than wheels with metal spokes it's worth considering how a wheel flexes upon impact, as well as how the effect of preload comes into play.If we imagine our wheel as a clockface, when we take a huge impact at six o'clock it won't be able to only move one part of the rim in isolation. If we imagine that section bowing inwards we can also consider how the rim might swell out at around eight and four o'clock. It's this action that I feel delivers the compliance because Berd's spokes just simply offer a greater level of elasticity. It's also why you can shout about Young's modulus as much as you like, but how much tension you put on steel spokes does make a difference in the real world. It might not be changing the tensile properties of the metal spokes to add turns to the nipple but it does affect the preload enacting upon the rim, and it's this difference in preload that riders feel.These wheels have seen many miles over two different bikes. Firstly, I put them straight on the torture rack on my enduro bike for as much chunder as I could throw at them. This was a bike outfitted in 1200-1400 gram enduro or downhill tires that would be run between 26 and 28 psi.During the second half of my test period, I put them on a Cannondale Habit LT with tires typically around 1000 grams. These light and responsive wheels may have found a better home on this bike for general trail riding. I enjoyed their comfort, especially on faster trails where you're perhaps already demanding a lot of a bike that has slightly less travel than would be ideal. Again I would run around 26 and 28 psi depending on conditions.The bikes came pre-taped with valves installed. Tire installation was a breeze. The spokes did dull over time. Apparently, you can get them clean again with some elbow grease and bike-wash but I didn't have so much luck with it. If I had the choice I would just opt for the stealthy black options instead.The claims about compliance, in a way, might not go far enough. The fact of the matter is that lots of carbon wheels can now deliver compliance, but the Berd Hawk30 wheels take this to the extreme. Yes, there is an inevitable trade-off with the stiffness, but they still hold up surprisingly well through heavy load turns. Through chatter though, they shine. The way the wheel damps the trail is fantastic, and the comfort on offer is without a shadow of a doubt vastly superior to almost any other wheelset I've ridden. They do trade off a little precision compared to other carbon-rimmed wheels, but they are markedly smoother.One thing I did notice was almost no tire burping, which is something I suffer a lot when riding very high-speed chunder, even on downhill tires. This was great to see, and something I really enjoyed. I think the sheer compliance of the rim means it just gets out of the way, and the impact merely chases it.I noticed distinct differences in terms of hand fatigue over heavy, hard, and fast runs. When riding slower-speed trails this trait does ebb away slightly, but on high-frequency chatter, the wheels shine. When leaning and loading the bike the extra flex is noticeable but it does tend to bleed into the bike. It's a gradual feeling and not something that lurches or squirms underneath you. This is important because I think consistency underpins confidence, and that consistency is just something you learn to trust and get along with.The durability of these wheels, in terms of all-out breakages, has been very good. The way the rim flexes away from impacts means that they ran very quiet and I'm not sure I ever went straight to the rim like I normally do on square-edge impacts. That's not to say they're perfect, though.When testing parts of wheels it's important to test them in line with a brand's information. These wheels, according to Berd are "Light enough for XC racing but tough enough for gnarly trail rips and enduro runs." With that in mind, I initially put them on my Transition Spire test mule to see how they would hold up.After a few days of riding, and a re-tenson after the initial bedding in, a spoke did work loose and break (they were checked for tension at the start of the morning and it was on my fourth run of the Creekside area of Whistler Bike Park). As it loosened it came out of the nipple and wrapped itself around the hub and the metal-threaded insert jammed itself through my rotor and started to grind against my frame. This is disappointing - and highlights an area where the system falls short. Once I managed to cut it out - something that wasn't easy as it was the "under" spoke on the hub - I tried to carry on riding but struggled to keep tension in the other spokes. It perhaps highlights an issue with this technology - if you do break a spoke or lose tension the wheel becomes very wayward, and in this compromised form offers a far worse experience than if you had the same happen on an alloy rim.Of all the wheelsets, and all the theories that thread-locking nipples would be applicable for, surely a low-tension high-flex wheel is a perfect candidate. The elastic nature of carbon wheels can often make nipples unwind, and it would be great to see Berd try and protect themselves against this to a greater extent after the initial bed-in period. Most carbon wheelsets struggle with this to some extent but I feel the hyper-compliance of the Hawk30 wheels, which I generally really like, makes them extra-vulnerable.After this, I put them on a shorter travel bike for the remainder of the test period and they were excellent throughout. Ever slightly nervous of them de-tensioning on a big ride I did make sure to carry the special spoke keys on the bike at all times though.Upon inspection at the end of my testing some of the spokes were frayed at the hub. This might not have any negative consequence on reliability but I did think it noteworthy.