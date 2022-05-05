Review: BikeYoke 213mm Revive Max 2.0 Dropper Post

The BikeYoke Revive Max 2.0 34.9mm post with 213mm of drop fits the bill for bikes with long reaches, and low standover heights. Why is that? Well, manufacturers have been increasing seat tube angles, pushing the saddle further forward because they position your body in a centered, upright posture for more efficient climbing.



That means the post is under your hips, making it challenging to lower your body for descending, which is why longer travel posts are becoming commonplace across all new generation geometry frame sizes.



BikeYoke Revive Max 2.0 - 213 Details



Diameter: 34.9mm

Travel: 213mm

Stanchion Diameter : 28mm

Weight: 690g post w/ hardware, 31g Triggy Short Lever

Price: €440 - post, €45 - Triggy Short Lever

More info: BikeYoke

Construction and Features

A quick and easy bleeding system - from full height, place a 4mm hex key in the "RESET" switch, hold it open, then push the post all the way down and close the switch - no more squish.

Specs and Pricing

Setup

The BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Max has a longer actuator than the OneUp Components Dropper that came spec'd on the Norco Range. Even though they are basically the same travel, I had to raise the post slightly in the seat tube to keep the housing from pinching and holding the actuator open. That's more of a frame dilemma, but worth noting if you are trying to maximize the amount of drop.

I prefer to run my levers further outboard and have had problems in the past with other shifters hitting my thumbs. Luckily, there are two "under the bar" lever lengths available from BikeYoke; the Triggy Alpha, and Triggy Alpha Short that I opted for. Even though the provided instructions make installation a piece of cake, I prefer when the cable is pinched at the lever and not on the actuator. That usually allows for the cable to be reused, should you need to change the housing length.

Riding

Fox Transfer SL 200mm BikeYoke 213 Revive 2.0 Max

How Does It Compare?

Pros + Extremely smooth action isn't hampered by robustness

+ Increased 28mm "Max" stanchion optimizes larger 34.9mm seat tubes

+ Burping procedure takes a matter of seconds



- Reversing the cable orientation would make installs easier

- No travel adjustment



