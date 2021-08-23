Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post

Construction and Features
"We make stuff your bike wants" is how BikeYoke sells themselves. The company name comes from their beginnings making aftermarket links for suspension bikes, although nowadays they're more commonly associated with dropper posts. With the updated 2.0 Revive post the company set out to push the drop levels up way past 200mm.
Given that my swamp hoppers often demand the limits of seat post insertion, a post with 213mm of drop was a product right up my street, so I set out to put the Revive 213 through its paces.
Revive 2.0 DetailsDiameters:
30.9mm & 31.6mmTravel:
125, 160, 185 & 213mm (tested)Weight:
648g post, 31g for remote (213mm drop, 31.6mm diameter, Triggy Alpha Short)Price:
Post from €335, lever from €45. As tested €470.More info: BikeYoke
When they decided to enter the dropper post market, BikeYoke set out to solve the dreaded squishy, sagging post issue that occurs when air mixes with the oil in the post.
BikeYoke’s design removes the internal floating piston that many posts use, which reduces the number of parts, the complexity of the system and the need for minute control of the concentricity and surface finishes to ensure proper sealing. With no IFP the post also has fewer dynamic seals, which helps the post have a smoother action.
The twin tube design has the outer tube partially filled with oil, while the rest of the tube has pressurized air in it. The inner tube is completely filled with oil and houses the control piston, with its valve at the bottom of the post that is opened and closed with the remote lever. With the valve closed, the oil inside the post can’t be compressed and so locks the post in its position.
When the remote lever opens the valve and the post is dropped, fluid flows through the ports in the bottom of the inner tube and into the outer tube, compressing the air spring. That increase in air pressure, and spring force, is what pushes the post back up when the valve is reopened. With those ports between the inner and outer tube at the bottom of the post, there’s no way for air to enter the inner tube as long as the post is upright.
BikeYoke admits that it’s impossible to avoid the mixing of the air and oil, even in their design. But their solution to this issue also laid out the name of the post – the Revive Valve. The valve, located at the head of the post, uses the supplied mini lever or a 4mm Allen key to hold the revive valve open while the post is compressed. This resets the post, removing any air inside the inner tube and putting it back into the outer tube, bringing the post back to solid again.
With such a design, BikeYoke claimed that their post is essentially maintenance-free. But they do concede that from time to time there are parts that will need to be serviced. However, they wanted to make this available to the average home mechanic, who doesn’t have all the post specific tools needed for a lot of the competition. You can still send in your post to BikeYoke, or one of its official service centres, to be serviced.
If you happen to have one of the original versions of the Revive, upon sending it in to be serviced the post will be updated with all the new Revive 2.0 parts for no extra cost.
Swapping out the lower pins and bushing, as these are wear parts, is a 5-minute job and doesn’t need any opening of the hydraulic circuit.
Deeper, more involved service procedures are all well documented in videos and BikeYoke makes all the small parts available to buy as and when you need them, somewhat encouraging the home mechanic to have a go and keep on top of your dropper post maintenance. After all, it’s essentially a suspension item that goes up and down quite a lot.
For the 2.0 version, there’s a one piece, 3D forged stanchion and head. The posts also received increased bushing overlap to further increase the stiffness of the system, leading to a more rigid feel while also increasing the longevity of the dropper by allowing less wear and ingress of dirt and debris.
The pin seats for the keyways are now hard anodized and there’s a CNC actuator at the bottom of the post to improve the surface finish and smoothness of the post’s actuation. Longer saddle clamp bolts and an updated upper saddle clamp round out the changes.
BikeYoke also makes their own lever, the Triggy, available in a few different options. Often an overlooked item in the dropper market, the lever can make or break a post. The Triggy Alpha that came with our Revive is a clean and simple looking lever that actually packs a lot of features that make it work well.
It runs on a cartridge bearing to provide a stable and smooth platform for use. There are two mount positions on the lever, giving you room to move the whole lever more inboard or outboard on the bars. And the nicest feature is the ability to rotate the lever to allow you to find a comfy angle to actuate it with.
The cable is clamped to the lever by way of a bolt and washer, so if your post uses the formed gear cable end at the post, you’re all good. If not then it’s an easy trim to make it fit at the lever end. There are even two lever length options available to further tune the fit for your hands. And with 11mm of maximum cable pull, it’s a lever that can work for a host of other cable actuate posts on the market, with fine tuning possible by way of a barrel adjuster on the lever.Options, Price & Availability
The Revive 2.0 dropper is available in 30.9 and 31.6mm diameters with 125, 160, 185 and 213mm drop options. There is also a Revive MAX, with a 34.9mm diameter, that has drop options from 125mm to 185mm.
The 125mm and 160mm drop posts start at €335, the 185mm at €375 and the 213mm drop post at €405.
Levers are an additional item, but come in two options for the Triggy Alpha, short and long costing €65 each, the original Triggy costing €45 and a 2x lever costing €60. There are also plenty of adapters for the lever to cover SRAM, Shimano, Hope, Formula, Magura, Trickstuff and Hayes brakes costing between €16 - €20, or there’s a simple BikeYoke band clamp fitment if you need or prefer for €6. There’s also the option to have titanium saddle clamp bolts instead of the standard steel bolts for an extra €25.
Included in the box is the post, remote and adapters if you choose them, a good length of inner and outer gear cable and end caps, the barrel cable clamp, air valve adapter and quick reset lever.
Currently all posts are in stock along with all the small parts and service items. There is a note to the delivery times taking longer than usual at the current moment.Installation
There’s an in-depth manual
accompanying the Revive, that goes through all the necessary steps in installation and pre-ride setup, as well as some popular troubleshooting questions and solutions. In reality, the Revive is very easy to fit. If you’ve fitted a cable actuated post before, then you’ve got no worries with this one.
There is quite some attention paid to the inner cable length for the Revive, needing a precise 17mm of inner sticking out at the base of the post. They even laser it onto the lower part of the dropper. But in reality, I’ve found it not to be a problem to just cut the inner cable to the length that keeps it taught, then adjust the tension on the lever barrel adjuster, much like what you'd do with other cable actuated posts.
There’s a small cylinder clamped to the inner cable that then attaches to the post’s actuator. Small details like Allen key fittings in the cylinder and grub screw are some of the nice touches that the Revive is littered with. The other end of the inner cable is clamped at the lever. The lower actuation mechanism on the post can also rotate fully to help with installation.
About the only headaches that could come from installing the Revive would come from your frame's cable routing itself. A bit of time should be taken in making sure you have the outer cable length long enough to allow the bars to spin enough in a crash but short enough to make for a clean cockpit setup. If you’re fine with changing an internally routed gear cable on your bike, then it’s a hassle-free job to fit the Revive.
Out of the box the post is pressurized to between 240-250psi, but if you prefer a different return speed then you can up that pressure to a max of 260psi. Air pressure adjustment is done via a valve under the saddle clamps and with the included air valve adapter to clear the reset axle. This can however be removed if you don’t have the air valve adapter, again with all the small parts being well made, easy to handle and having Allen key tool access.
Pre-first ride it’s good to give the post a revive, or more than one if the post remains a little spongy from transport. Once the post has its solid feeling and everything is fitted and adjusted to your preferences then it’s good to go.Riding
Starting with the lever, the action of the Triggy is light and smooth. There’s no big force required to get it moving in the first place, and combined with being able to position and angle the lever just so it’s so easy to have it in a comfortable position that uses the reach and dexterity of your thumb.
The paddle itself, while made from just aluminum, is soft to the touch with the nice chamfered edges and the textured design helps to have a nice positive contact with the paddle every time. The post also has a light action. But perhaps its standout feeling is its smoothness, something that also stands out when you go ride other posts and come back to the Revive.
That smoothness is accompanied by a very solid feeling. The rotational play is minimal and the feeling of security when the post is at max up, max down or anywhere in between is very positive. So too is the sound and feeling of when the post extends fully. You know for sure it’s there and there’s no worries about sitting down on it as hard as James Stewart getting ready to seat bounce an SX triple. There was never a feeling of a break in period with the Revive. It’s been working smoothly and solidly from day one and hasn’t skipped a beat since then.
Since the inception of dropper posts, their drop lengths have steadily grown and grown. And with the recent steepening of seat tube angles, these big drop posts have been making even more sense for more riders as the bigger drop moves the saddle more horizontally out of the way when compared to a small drop post.
Having a few friends that summit over 2m tall, I’ve become accustomed to watching them with 210mm drop posts for a while now, often having the mind trick of watching the saddle keep on rising past where you thought it might stop. And while I’m only 188cm tall, I still have some long legs.
The first few rides on the Revive 213 were a bit weird, but that was just me getting used to the saddle dropping so damn much. I can confidently say that now, after many months, I find it hard to go back to anything with less drop. The Revive has not only sold me on its performance and durability, but also, its sheer drop amount.
For the majority of the test, I had it fitted to a RAAW Madonna, and I also had it fitted to the Nukeproof Mega, which incidentally specs a BikeYoke post, the Divine. That meant the fitment and cable length were good to go and it was just a case of swapping the post. Both bikes are longer travel enduro bikes and often do as much up in a ride as down. But I can also see that many of the aggressive trail bikes could also benefit from a dropper with this much drop. Of course, taller people and those with long legs stand to benefit the most from this post, but if your frame and seat height can accommodate a post with this much drop, then I’d highly recommend it.Maintenance
I’d already heard many good things about the reliability of BikeYoke’s posts before riding the Revive. And those rumours have been thoroughly backed up with a grand total of zero issues during the entire time testing.
Perhaps the only gripe I have with the Revive came from repeatedly having the bike on and off a shuttle trailer. BikeYoke does say that it is possible for the air and oil in the post to mix if the post goes upside down. That constant up and down from the shuttle trailer did have me needing to reset the post fairly often. While it’s really not a problematic procedure, the frequency of the resetting should be mentioned. Often it would need a couple of consecutive resets with a small pause in-between to allow the air bubbles and oil to separate before the post got its solid and positive feeling back. Again, not an issue at all, but something worth noting as the rest of the time spent with the Revive was a dream.
And so, with zero issues, there has been absolutely no need to go get my hands dirty and go inside the post. I’ve kept a good regime of wiping down the external wiper seal along with the fork and shock to keep it running smooth. There have been no sounds or odd feelings to indicate that a service is needed. Nevertheless, it’s a good idea to follow the recommended service intervals set out by BikeYoke.
Every 100 hours of use or every 12 months of use, plus before storage, you should perform a lower tube service
and the cartridge checked for wear. It's also easy to swap out the lower part of the dropper to change between different diameters if you change bikes.
A full cartridge service
is only recommended when you see signs of wear in a 100-hour service, or if there are symptoms that can’t be cured by a lower tube service or going through all the points in the troubleshooting documents
. A full video of how to perform a full cartridge rebuild is available at BikeYoke’s website along with oil volumes and recommended oils and greases
to use.
Either way, it’s nice to be comfortable in the knowledge that if and when the Revive does need a bit of work, I can head down to the workshop and do it myself with any small parts necessary possible to order from BikeYoke. No need to send it off elsewhere.How Does It Compare?
Dropper posts are really good nowadays, and there are a lot of them. Which is good, as they’re finding their way onto cheaper and cheaper bikes. And that price topic might be one of the ones to discuss when talking about a dropper that comes in at €470 for the post and lever.
After riding an array of posts from the likes of Fox’s Transfer, RockShox’s wired and AXS Reverbs, OneUp’s V2, Yep’s Uptimizer 3.0 and the host of cheaper posts out there, the BikeYoke Revive certainly sticks its head out in front of the competition and really does warrant that price tag.
Its smoothness is noticeably ahead of the competition and its solidness coupled with the fact that it’s feeling just as smooth and as solid as day one are its stand out features. Added to that the ability to have the post's action solid and squish free in a matter of seconds is a huge selling point over the less user serviceable posts out there. And with a catalogue of parts and detailed information on how to service the post for the budding home mechanic, it’s easy to see that you can keep this Revive running in top notch condition for a seriously long time, perhaps even though many a bike.
The lever’s nice little touches make it easy to get into a comfortable position, and its light action and throw mean that it’s never a chore to actuate the post. The Yep joystick remote is still a favourite, as you can flick it from any angle and even with your finger. But the Triggy Alpha is a good little lever and has remained solid and smooth for the entire test.
There’s plenty of room for saddle position and angle adjustment, something that has been a bit of a problem on a couple of Fox Transfers and bikes with steep seat tube angles.
Comparing to the other posts available with 200mm or more of drop, the Revive does have a pretty long maximum insert, so it’s good to check if your frame can fit a post this long, and it is one of the longest posts out there, but it is packing the most drop of all of them. Stack when compressed is around mid-pack but the minimum insert is one of the shortest out there for big drop posts.
Pros+
Biggest drop on the market+
Outstanding solid and smooth feel+
Incredibly reliable+
User serviceable and small parts availability
Cons-
Long maximum insertion means that frame compatibility may prevent some riders from being able to run the 213mm version-
Comes at a premium
