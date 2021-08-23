Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post

The dropper is often quite an overlooked piece of equipment on a bike. If a bike has one it’s good. If it doesn’t then it’s bad. That’s about as far as a lot of people get into the topic.



But when we look a little more in detail at the droppers available on the market today, in much the same way we would with say a fork, that’s where the BikeYoke Revive 213 really stands out above the rest. Sure, it goes up and down just like the rest and looks remarkably similar from the outside to much of the competition. Hell, it’s hard to tell most of them apart from 10 paces away.



But it’s fundamental design addresses two of the biggest problems in dropper posts, unwanted squish and user serviceability. Add to that its smoothness, solidness, durability, lack of maintenance and sheer amount of drop and I’m left having a hard time saying anything negative about this dropper.



I’ve no doubt in thinking that with everything that BikeYoke has done in the design, manufacturing, inventory of parts and user tutorials, this is a post that can go from bike to bike and keep that wonderful performance for a very long time.



Put simply, the BikeYoke Revive 213 is the best dropper that I've tested, so much so that I’ve already started kitting all my other bikes out with one.



— Dan Roberts