Review: BikeYoke's Sagma Saddles Now Have Carbon Rails

Elastomers seem to be having a comeback in an effort to tame vibrations throughout off-road bicycles. The small rubber bumpers made their most notable appearance in RockShox's 2023 forks and O-Chain’s Active Spider that reduces chain feedback. So, it would seem logical to integrate a cushioning system into a saddle.
Bike Yoke has been doing exactly that with their Sagma saddles for a few years now. Interchangeable elastomers are placed on the rails where they connect to the saddle base and allow riders to tune the level of compliance they are looking for.
Sagma Carbon Details
• Carbon 7x10mm rails
• Carbon reinforced base
• Lateral articulation, vertical bump absorption
• Soft, regular (2x), & hard elastomers
• idbeam foam and PU skin
• 130 or 142mm widths, 240mm length
• Colors: orange, blue, pink, lime, ruby, black
• Weight: 205 grams (130mm)
• MSRP: €169
• More info: bikeyoke.com
Although the Sagma design isn’t new, on top, the padding uses a special construction. Bike Yoke has licensed the foam technology from idbeads. Thousands of foam beads make up the volume of the saddle padding which is covered by a pliable polyurethane coating.
Sagma Lite Carbon Details
• Carbon 7x10mm rails
• Carbon reinforced base
• idbeads foam and PU skin
• 142mm width, 240mm length
• Colors: black
• Weight: 169 grams
• MSRP: €139
• More info: bikeyoke.com
Pricing and Weight
The suspended Sagma Carbon saddle costs 169€ / $169 USD and weighs 210 grams, 15 less than the existing alloy rail version. Those carbon rail sets are retrofitable to the existing Sagma saddle for 40€ and replacement alloy ones cost half of that.
If you’re looking for a simpler approach but like the Sagma profile or idbeam foam support, then there’s the Sagma Lite series that ditch the elastomer system. There are two models to choose from: a chromoly railed version with a nylon saddle base for 89 € / $89 US and a full carbon option that weighs just 169 grams. Considering the weight and construction materials, the Sagma Lite Carbon’s price tag of 139 € / $139 US doesn’t seem unreasonable.
Besides the difference in their structure, the traditional railed Sagma Lite models are only available in a 142mm width and black graphics. It’s also important to note the carbon rails on both the Sagma Carbon and Sagma Lite Carbon use oval 7x10mm rails that may not work with all seat post saddle clamps.
Ride Impressions
To make the most of the Sagma experience, I went all in and mounted the softest elastomer at the rear and the medium at the front. The side-to-side flex is very noticeable on the trail, even on an enduro bike. It’s almost a bit unnerving at first because of how much the saddle tilts side to side, but that does make it mega comfy. The nose is well padded and wider than most saddles I’ve tried too. That alleviates pressure underneath when you need to slide your weight forwards to keep the front wheel from lifting on steep climbs.
At times though, I’d brush my legs against that area while adjusting side to side on dynamic climbing moves more frequently than on a slimmer saddle. That's when I noticed the hard base material around the perimeter is exposed without any padding. With that said, Bike Yoke does state that the narrower 135mm saddle is best for enduro-style riding where riders tend to move more dynamically on the bike.
Moving back to the medium elastomer on the rear mount toned down the pronounced side-to-side tilting action and the firmest felt like a conventional saddle. Claiming that the movement gained by the elastomer would make any performance difference would be challenging to prove but if you’re comfier, then why argue against it? What it does best is reduce pressure on the sit bones on the already plush idbeads foam technology.
Throughout the test I never experienced any unwanted noise from the moving parts of the Sagma. The saddle saw its fair share of dust and water through the quick transition from summer heat to a chilly autumn. All of the hardware stayed tight too, even after removing and installing the different elastomer parts.
When I switched over to the fixed rail Sagma Lite, the raised portion under my sit bones was more pronounced and didn't flex out of the way like the articulating version. I found myself regularly lowering the post height ever so slightly to accomplish technical climbs because the wings of the saddle didn’t bend downwards as I extended my leg on each pedal stroke.
Overall, I found the Sagma model with two medium elastomers to work best for my body size and shape. That combination provided enough flex for the saddle to tilt side to side under for my 77kg frame without feeling like I was sliding sideways off of the saddle.
How Do They Compare?
Saddle shape and width depends so much on body shape. How the bike is fitted plays a huge role as it ultimately comes down to what you find comfortable. What I can speak about is the profile of the Sagma saddles. I'd say that they fall into the category where your sit bones rest of raised pads, much like WTB or SQ Labs' product lines.
Conversely, Specialized seems to take an opposite approach with rounder saddle profiles that you'll find on the Power or Bridge models. Those seem to fit me more naturally, but the Sagma Carbon (the one with the elastomers) was equally as plush as the 3D printer Power Mirror.
Pros+
Interchangeable elastomers on rail-suspension allows for optimized comfort and control+
idbeads are extremely plush+
Sagma Lite Carbon has an excellent price to weight ratio
Cons-
Exposed plastic trim on wide nose may bother some riders-
Sagma Lite models not available in 130mm width options
Pinkbike's Take
|The ability to tune the flex in the Sagma saddles brings a unique feeling to pedalling while seated. With the softest elastomer installed, and taking into consideration my weight, the range of motion side to side was a bit too extreme for my taste. Swapping for the medium density elastomer calmed that down but still helped to lower the raised portion of the saddle under the sit bones as my hips cycled through each pedal stroke.
As for the Sagma Lite Carbon, the idbead foam layer is certainly plush, but the wider 142mm profile doesn't tip out of the way while cycling through the pedal stroke as well as the Sagma did. I would prefer the elastomers featured on the standard Sagma that reduce the width as the saddle flexes side to side. That's more of a "me" problem than the fault of either saddle, but a narrow Sagma Lite option would be welcomed for smaller riders.— Matt Beer
65 Comments
Seriously, who are these people who are sitting down as they ride through rough, bumpy terrain?
The SAGMA's "suspension" is not made for staying seated in really bumpy terrain.
The SAGMAs suspension is designed to allow the saddle shell to follow your pelvis/hip movement during pedaling and also to filter vibrations. It's not meant to absorb big hits.
On my fat bike, which is goofy and fairly upright, I was struggling a bit on the longer, slower rides it's most fun for with my SQLab saddle, so I put the Sagma on, because it'd been in a parts box for a while... a couple months later, still happy with it. I think the width, thicker padding and rounder edges make it better suited for a more upright position and more of a slow roll, sit on your ass vs. always putting down power type ride.
All butts are different, and even the same butt on a different ride for a different purpose can have a varied opinion...saddles are tough to get right.
There are certainly saddle models that fit more universally than others, but there is no saddle to fit all.
The feedback we get frome dealers and customers is overwhelminigly good, but of course there are people who sadly had to return.
This positive feedback is the reason why we extended our saddle line up with more traditional looking saddles and a lightweight version (although 225g is not particularly heavy to begin with either).
Some people did like the feel of the saddles, but not really the looks of the original SAGMA with its shock absorbers. While I really like it, I can't blame them and so we made the Lite versions.
The connection between rails and bumpers and the elastomers themselves are usually trouble free and not prone to making any noise. If you hear a creak, remove the rails and try to grease them, using some heavy grease.
More likely the cuse for a creak are bent saddles rails, becasue your setpos will not be able to clamp properly.
That can happen, if you land on the saddle hard.
I've cracked two carbon rail saddles of two different brands (each time I slipped off the pedals and feel on the saddle) and bent several CrMo rails saddles. That happens and I can't think of many of my friends who haven't bent rails.
On the orginal SAGMA, rails are replaceable.
Had one for a few years now, my favorite seat by far. I like how short it is, it’s out of the way. Since I don’t sit much I need something comfortable when I do.
5/5 stars
Drop the post with yoru remote then extend the post using the reset lever. No need to upside down your bike to purposely get air into the system. I do that once in a while, when I know I don't need full extension.
ProTipp 2:The more you drop it before you extend it with the reset lever the more suspension you get.
This is something we are indeed thinking about marketing for other than the MTB market.
Been loving my Tioga for almost 3 years, very similar theories of saddle suspension, but very different approaches.
They said they won't do it because it'd compromise the post, but I still hold out hope.
Do you need it before Christmas or is a few weeks later still okay?
wtb volt, sdg comp, specialized?...
Sorry it does not fit you, but a 110mm saddle is certainly something that is extremely out of the norm.
Since we just entered the market, of course we need to focus on the "main"stream sizes first and a 110mm saddle width is certainly not one of them.
I just checked: Not even SQ Lab's smallest size is 12cm.
That being said, I think it's a little unfair to call ithe SAGMA a fail, just because it does not fit a person with with a seat bone distance narrower than certainly 99% of the population.
Also, 140mm "width" for example is different to understand at different brands, not only because of different top side curvature.
A "14cm" saddle from SQ Lab for example has a total width of more than "155mm". The "14cm" refers to a certain defined "usable" area. You can check on their website. So 14cm does not equal 14cm when comparing different brands.
Not even SQ Lab's is doing 11cm. Their smallest size is 12cm. And the total width of a 12cm SQ Lab is somewhere above 130mm.