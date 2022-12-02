Review: BikeYoke's Sagma Saddles Now Have Carbon Rails

Dec 2, 2022
by Matt Beer  
BikeYoke


Elastomers seem to be having a comeback in an effort to tame vibrations throughout off-road bicycles. The small rubber bumpers made their most notable appearance in RockShox's 2023 forks and O-Chain’s Active Spider that reduces chain feedback. So, it would seem logical to integrate a cushioning system into a saddle.

Bike Yoke has been doing exactly that with their Sagma saddles for a few years now. Interchangeable elastomers are placed on the rails where they connect to the saddle base and allow riders to tune the level of compliance they are looking for.

Sagma Carbon Details

• Carbon 7x10mm rails
• Carbon reinforced base
• Lateral articulation, vertical bump absorption
• Soft, regular (2x), & hard elastomers
• idbeam foam and PU skin
• 130 or 142mm widths, 240mm length
• Colors: orange, blue, pink, lime, ruby, black
• Weight: 205 grams (130mm)
• MSRP: €169
• More info: bikeyoke.com

Although the Sagma design isn’t new, on top, the padding uses a special construction. Bike Yoke has licensed the foam technology from idbeads. Thousands of foam beads make up the volume of the saddle padding which is covered by a pliable polyurethane coating.

BikeYoke
The elastomers provided vertical compliance and lateral articulation.
BikeYoke
The Sagma saddles come with two regular-density elastomers installed. Pictured are one hard and one regular density rubber bumpers, noted by the letters "H", "R" and "S" .

Sagma Carbon 130 dimensions...
and the wider 142 measurements.

BikeYoke Sagma

by mattbeer
Views: 916    Faves: 0    Comments: 0




BikeYoke
BikeYoke Sagma Carbon Lite
Sagma Lite Carbon Details

• Carbon 7x10mm rails
• Carbon reinforced base
• idbeads foam and PU skin
• 142mm width, 240mm length
• Colors: black
• Weight: 169 grams
• MSRP: €139
• More info: bikeyoke.com




BikeYoke Sagma

Pricing and Weight

The suspended Sagma Carbon saddle costs 169€ / $169 USD and weighs 210 grams, 15 less than the existing alloy rail version. Those carbon rail sets are retrofitable to the existing Sagma saddle for 40€ and replacement alloy ones cost half of that.

If you’re looking for a simpler approach but like the Sagma profile or idbeam foam support, then there’s the Sagma Lite series that ditch the elastomer system. There are two models to choose from: a chromoly railed version with a nylon saddle base for 89 € / $89 US and a full carbon option that weighs just 169 grams. Considering the weight and construction materials, the Sagma Lite Carbon’s price tag of 139 € / $139 US doesn’t seem unreasonable.

Besides the difference in their structure, the traditional railed Sagma Lite models are only available in a 142mm width and black graphics. It’s also important to note the carbon rails on both the Sagma Carbon and Sagma Lite Carbon use oval 7x10mm rails that may not work with all seat post saddle clamps.



Ride Impressions

To make the most of the Sagma experience, I went all in and mounted the softest elastomer at the rear and the medium at the front. The side-to-side flex is very noticeable on the trail, even on an enduro bike. It’s almost a bit unnerving at first because of how much the saddle tilts side to side, but that does make it mega comfy. The nose is well padded and wider than most saddles I’ve tried too. That alleviates pressure underneath when you need to slide your weight forwards to keep the front wheel from lifting on steep climbs.

At times though, I’d brush my legs against that area while adjusting side to side on dynamic climbing moves more frequently than on a slimmer saddle. That's when I noticed the hard base material around the perimeter is exposed without any padding. With that said, Bike Yoke does state that the narrower 135mm saddle is best for enduro-style riding where riders tend to move more dynamically on the bike.

Moving back to the medium elastomer on the rear mount toned down the pronounced side-to-side tilting action and the firmest felt like a conventional saddle. Claiming that the movement gained by the elastomer would make any performance difference would be challenging to prove but if you’re comfier, then why argue against it? What it does best is reduce pressure on the sit bones on the already plush idbeads foam technology.

Throughout the test I never experienced any unwanted noise from the moving parts of the Sagma. The saddle saw its fair share of dust and water through the quick transition from summer heat to a chilly autumn. All of the hardware stayed tight too, even after removing and installing the different elastomer parts.

BikeYoke
The Sagma Lite and Sagma Lite Carbon use fixed rails and are only offered in a 142mm width.
BikeYoke
7x10mm oval rails are used on the Sagma Lite Carbon.

When I switched over to the fixed rail Sagma Lite, the raised portion under my sit bones was more pronounced and didn't flex out of the way like the articulating version. I found myself regularly lowering the post height ever so slightly to accomplish technical climbs because the wings of the saddle didn’t bend downwards as I extended my leg on each pedal stroke.

Overall, I found the Sagma model with two medium elastomers to work best for my body size and shape. That combination provided enough flex for the saddle to tilt side to side under for my 77kg frame without feeling like I was sliding sideways off of the saddle.



BikeYoke
BikeYoke Sagma Carbon 142
Specialized Power Mirror
Specialized Power Mirror 143

How Do They Compare?

Saddle shape and width depends so much on body shape. How the bike is fitted plays a huge role as it ultimately comes down to what you find comfortable. What I can speak about is the profile of the Sagma saddles. I'd say that they fall into the category where your sit bones rest of raised pads, much like WTB or SQ Labs' product lines.

Conversely, Specialized seems to take an opposite approach with rounder saddle profiles that you'll find on the Power or Bridge models. Those seem to fit me more naturally, but the Sagma Carbon (the one with the elastomers) was equally as plush as the 3D printer Power Mirror.



Pros

+ Interchangeable elastomers on rail-suspension allows for optimized comfort and control
+ idbeads are extremely plush
+ Sagma Lite Carbon has an excellent price to weight ratio

Cons

- Exposed plastic trim on wide nose may bother some riders
- Sagma Lite models not available in 130mm width options



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe ability to tune the flex in the Sagma saddles brings a unique feeling to pedalling while seated. With the softest elastomer installed, and taking into consideration my weight, the range of motion side to side was a bit too extreme for my taste. Swapping for the medium density elastomer calmed that down but still helped to lower the raised portion of the saddle under the sit bones as my hips cycled through each pedal stroke.

As for the Sagma Lite Carbon, the idbead foam layer is certainly plush, but the wider 142mm profile doesn't tip out of the way while cycling through the pedal stroke as well as the Sagma did. I would prefer the elastomers featured on the standard Sagma that reduce the width as the saddle flexes side to side. That's more of a "me" problem than the fault of either saddle, but a narrow Sagma Lite option would be welcomed for smaller riders. Matt Beer


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Bikeyoke


Must Read This Week
Review: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Yes, It's Very Good
68933 views
Slack Randoms: Nut Bikes, Canyon's Trampoline Bike, Rocket Powered Sleighs & More
60253 views
First Look: 2023 Commencal T.E.M.P.O. - A New Short Travel Trail Bike
56044 views
Review: O-Chain's Active Spider Adds Suppleness & Silence
47210 views
We're Back!
42687 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
38363 views
First Look: The 2023 Giant Reign Gets More Travel, Adjustments, & Storage
35950 views
Boone Technologies' Iconic Twist Cranks Now Come in a Titanium Version
33310 views

65 Comments

  • 73 1
 sagma buns with a dropper lol got em.
  • 22 1
 Nice one, pubes
  • 7 1
 @Gristle: i'll be here all week.
  • 3 1
 @bicyclepubes: good
  • 2 0
 Came here for snarky word puns by PB commenters, was not disappointed! I wonder if manufacturers sit around and wonder how we will make fun of their products right before a PB review, instead of actually discussing the product.
  • 36 0
 Would love to Sagma nuts in to that channel
  • 29 0
 I'll wait till I can get the ligma version off wish
  • 4 0
 What will this "Ligma" version do that the sagma saddle doesn't do? will there be a demo booth at sea otter?
  • 6 0
 @Rexuis-Twin: A slightly bouncier elastomer at the front of the saddle will allow it to gently rebound upward and provide "lingering contact" that should provide the rider with enhanced feedback.
  • 10 0
 If I want a seat that has play in it I'll just use my Rockshox reverb post, thank you very much.

Seriously, who are these people who are sitting down as they ride through rough, bumpy terrain?
  • 2 1
 They are people who ride bikes with lots of plush suspension Smile
  • 9 0
 You should actually never sit in bumpy terrain.
The SAGMA's "suspension" is not made for staying seated in really bumpy terrain.
The SAGMAs suspension is designed to allow the saddle shell to follow your pelvis/hip movement during pedaling and also to filter vibrations. It's not meant to absorb big hits.
  • 5 0
 Ebikers
  • 5 0
 I got one of the original Sagmas when they came out. Honeymoon phase lasted a few months... then I found myself battling numbness on my trail bike, then my gravel/road bike. Didn't run it for a bit and have been on team SQLAB for about 2 years now.

On my fat bike, which is goofy and fairly upright, I was struggling a bit on the longer, slower rides it's most fun for with my SQLab saddle, so I put the Sagma on, because it'd been in a parts box for a while... a couple months later, still happy with it. I think the width, thicker padding and rounder edges make it better suited for a more upright position and more of a slow roll, sit on your ass vs. always putting down power type ride.

All butts are different, and even the same butt on a different ride for a different purpose can have a varied opinion...saddles are tough to get right.
  • 5 0
 Saddles are not only tough to make right, I strongly believe they are pretty much impossible to make right.
There are certainly saddle models that fit more universally than others, but there is no saddle to fit all.
The feedback we get frome dealers and customers is overwhelminigly good, but of course there are people who sadly had to return.
This positive feedback is the reason why we extended our saddle line up with more traditional looking saddles and a lightweight version (although 225g is not particularly heavy to begin with either).
Some people did like the feel of the saddles, but not really the looks of the original SAGMA with its shock absorbers. While I really like it, I can't blame them and so we made the Lite versions.
  • 2 0
 @Glengineer: I've been turned off by reviews that the Sagma squeaks... have you had any issues with yours?
  • 5 0
 Another benefit of the Sagma: the bolted connections and elastomers can help avoid the dreaded "saddle creak" after years of riding. Just clean things up, maybe replace the bumpers, and pedal creak free.
  • 3 0
 This can’t be overstated. Every saddle I’ve ever owned developed the dreaded creak. If it solves this issue, game changer for me.
  • 2 0
 These saddles do what they say regarding flex and it's a nice affect. They are also extremely small, and they creak. I gave mine to my twelve year old son, who it sort of fits - so think of it as a kids saddle. The creaking can be mitigated with grease but you have to stay on it. Went back to my sqlab sized saddles and stuck with them.
  • 3 1
 I am sorry to hear that. You may of course think that I have to say that, but we really barely hear of creaking issues while I know from my past, working at a bike manufacturer, almost every saddle we specced as OE, started creaking sooner or later. Sometimes within literally days or even out of the box.
The connection between rails and bumpers and the elastomers themselves are usually trouble free and not prone to making any noise. If you hear a creak, remove the rails and try to grease them, using some heavy grease.
More likely the cuse for a creak are bent saddles rails, becasue your setpos will not be able to clamp properly.
That can happen, if you land on the saddle hard.
I've cracked two carbon rail saddles of two different brands (each time I slipped off the pedals and feel on the saddle) and bent several CrMo rails saddles. That happens and I can't think of many of my friends who haven't bent rails.
On the orginal SAGMA, rails are replaceable.
  • 2 0
 I rarely sit, but when I do, it’s on my sagma!

Had one for a few years now, my favorite seat by far. I like how short it is, it’s out of the way. Since I don’t sit much I need something comfortable when I do.

5/5 stars
  • 2 1
 Very nice to hear! Glad that you like it!
  • 1 0
 As someone who owned a first generation Manitou fork back in the early nineties, I’ve got nothing against elastomers. Simple, fairly reliable, and super easy to service (replace). They just have their pros and cons, just like everything else, so it’s great to see companies embrace their use in certain roles.
  • 8 0
 As someone who had Quadra 21 r's, i only remember the cons. The yellow paint was pretty much the only pro.
  • 1 0
 except one of the pros was not plush (or even really functional) suspension.
  • 2 0
 @woofer2609: If you came from a sh1tty RST, the Quadra 21R felt like the best thing on the world.
  • 1 0
 funny - on back to back big ride days I will admit to purposefully adding a micro amount of air into my bike yoke seat post by doing the old turn bike upside down trick. Especially now that were into the sloppy season and I am putting the trail bike away and riding a hardtail. With a measured amount of squish in the dropper post, it actually acts as a bit of a damper reducing the small vibrations that make their way through the pressure points on the saddle. A quick 3 second bleed remedies the experience when back on the full squish or recovered body. Its the accidental feature mechanism I am hoping they find function in ( adjustable ) in future development. Ask 3M about the stickie note ...
  • 5 0
 Pro Tipp 1:
Drop the post with yoru remote then extend the post using the reset lever. No need to upside down your bike to purposely get air into the system. I do that once in a while, when I know I don't need full extension.
ProTipp 2:The more you drop it before you extend it with the reset lever the more suspension you get.

This is something we are indeed thinking about marketing for other than the MTB market.
  • 4 0
 Ligma saddles will be released soon?
  • 1 0
 what will those ones do? Will there be a demo event?
  • 1 0
 Measuring my sit bones & buying a SqLab 150 saddle was a forever grundle altering experience. Sucked though, because then I had to go and buy them from the rest of my bikes, which was expensive!
  • 1 0
 Has anyone ridden a Tioga Undercover Stratum and the Sagma and can provide a comparison?

Been loving my Tioga for almost 3 years, very similar theories of saddle suspension, but very different approaches.
  • 2 0
 Are those side-to-side and absorption adjustments supposed to be set at sagma?
  • 3 0
 Tune your saddle Tune your rails Tune a fish
  • 3 0
 I am holding out for the ebike version with a bettery and telemetry adjustments in the integrated app
  • 2 0
 You can tune a piano, but you can't tune a fish.....
  • 2 0
 among several things that the freeride era had that I miss were big cushy seats, not these tour de france inspired deals.
  • 3 0
 There's no better saddle than the DVO saddle. And only $60.
  • 1 0
 Should be a lot more discussion in this review about taint pressure/relief/sit-bone pain, etc. This is when you need to bring in the 40+ year old testers to review a product.
  • 2 0
 But how are you going to get a relatable review without knowing the testers taint is similar to yours?
  • 2 0
 Put some smegma under your bum!
  • 2 0
 ahh yes , this will go nicely with my Girvin flex stem!
  • 1 0
 I can't wait for them to launch their road saddle, the Ligma.
  • 1 0
 Wish they made a 27.2 dropper
  • 1 0
 Lotsa them out there.
  • 1 0
 @woofer2609: But once you go Bikeyoke, hard to go back...

They said they won't do it because it'd compromise the post, but I still hold out hope.
  • 5 0
 @Glenngineer:
Do you need it before Christmas or is a few weeks later still okay?
  • 1 0
 The name reminds me of smegma. Why, BY ;_;
  • 1 0
 top saddles?: GO..
wtb volt, sdg comp, specialized?...
  • 1 0
 i didn't know i needed this
  • 1 1
 Running the Spec Power Saddle on my Marin!!!!
  • 1 0
 Double post...
  • 1 0
 LIGMA Saddle
  • 1 4
 Oval rails, seriously?
  • 2 0
 Uhum, seriously. Is there an essential issue with oval rails?
  • 1 0
 @Sacki: they can be tricky with a reverb axs dropper
  • 2 0
 @Bitelio: AXS allows 7x9 rails and we do have them as an option. ;-)
  • 1 0
 @Sacki: thanks for the info!
  • 1 0
 i love overalls
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013421
Mobile Version of Website