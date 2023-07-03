Review: Bontrager G5 Team Issue Tires

The Bontrager G5 might not be on your shortlist of heavy-hitting rubber, but if you're looking for a burly and supportive tire that lasts, it might be worth giving them a try. The wet grip doesn't match competitor's stickiest options, but they hook up very well in dirt, and can be run at very low pressures without an insert. If the weight and stiffness don't scare you off, they might be worth a try.



— Dario DiGiulio