Review: Bontrager's Updated XR3 is a Surprisingly Versatile XC Tire

Finding a quick rolling tire that still holds composure in more technical terrain is tricky, but the XR3 does a good job of being a true all-around XC and trail tire. Is it the right tire for riding the bike park or smashing into sharp rocks while choosing lines on a prayer? No. But if you're looking for something that can handle a wide variety of terrain, and you ride lots of miles in varied conditions, it's a great contender.

— Daniel Sapp