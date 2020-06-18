Review: Bontrager's New $1300 Line Pro 30 Carbon Wheels

Jun 18, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Bontrager Line Pro 30


Bontrager is back with the second generation of their Line Pro 30 carbon wheels, which they say have twice the strength of the original version thanks to a new rim profile. In fact, Bontrager say that the new rims are the strongest they've ever tested in their facility.

What's the secret to that increase in strength? A different rim shape, one that has a wider hook wall. That's the spot where pinch flats can occur as the rim and tire sidewall are smashed against each other; by increasing its thickness the forces that occur during an impact are spread out over a larger area.
Line Pro 30 Details

• Intended use: trail / enduro
• OCLV carbon rims
• 28 DT Swiss Comp Race spokes
• 29mm internal rim width
• Rapid Drive 108 hubs
• Weight (29"): 1782 grams, 816 front / 966 rear
• Lifetime warranty / Carbon Care program
• Price: $1,300 USD
The price of the Line Pro 30 wheels remains unchanged at $1,300 USD with an XD driver. There's also a Line Elite version that uses a slightly heavier carbon layup along with J-bend spokes to drop the price down to $900 USD. Both wheelsets use a Rapid Drive 108 hub that has 3.3 degrees of rotation between engagement points.

The wheels are covered by a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects, and for the first two years of ownership Bontrager will repair or replace any wheel that gets damaged free of charge.


Bontrager Line Pro 30
Bontrager created a new anvil to increase and concentrate the impact force on the rim in order to improve their testing process.
Bontrager Line 30 Pro

Bontrager Line Pro 30
The top of each sidewall now measures 4.6mm.
Bontrager Line Pro 30
The Line Pro 30 wheels are laced up with DT Swiss Comp Race spokes.


Details

Before getting into the details of the rim profile, it's worth taking a moment to appreciate the subtle graphics. The Bontrager logo is no longer screaming for attention in multiple locations, and the overall look is much more low key – I'm a fan.

As for the carbon rim itself, it still has a 29mm internal width, but the overall height has dropped down to 27mm in order to help with impact absorption and vertical compliance. That's shorter than before, although we are starting to see more and more rims come out that have an even lower profile. For comparison, Enve's AM30 rims have a 20mm height, Crankbrothers' Synthesis E rims measure 18mm, and Zipp's 3Zero Moto rims are only 15mm tall.

The top of the hook wall measures 4.6mm, and it's that increased thickness that's supposed to help increase the rim's durability and prevent pinch flats. The rims do have a hooked sidewall, but once Bontrager's plastic rim strips are installed they fill in the space underneath the hook.

The rims are laced with 28 straight pull DT Swiss Comp Race spokes to Bontrager's Rapid Drive 108 hubs. The previous version used bladed spokes, which require a little more effort to true, so it's nice to see the switch to the Comp Race. For riders who refuse to ride on anything other than J-bend spokes, the Elite 30 wheelset is only 100 grams heavier and $400 less expensive.

The Rapid Drive 108 hub uses a 54-tooth drive ring and two sets of three pawls, which means that there's just 3.3-degrees between engagement points. An XD driver is the stock configuration, but Shimano HG and Micro Spline freehub bodies are also available.


Bontrager Line Pro 30
There's a 54-tooth drive ring...
Bontrager Line Pro 30
...that interfaces with the 6 pawls on the freehub body.

Performance

Set Up

I started my time with the Line Pro 30 wheels by mounting them up with a set of Michelins DH 22 tires. That installation didn't go as easily as I'd hoped – the tire's thick casing didn't want to pop into place evenly, and it seemed like the plastic Bontrager rim strip was to blame. I pulled out the rim strip and replaced it with tubeless rim tape, knocking off around 50 grams per wheel in the process. That setup proved to be the ticket, and the tires mounted up without any issues. I later swapped to a Maxxis Assegai / DHR II combo, and those both mounted without trouble using the same rim tape set up.

On the Trail

The original Line Pro 30 wheels were on the stiffer side of the spectrum, but that feeling's been toned down a little on the new version. The wheels now have more of a neutral feel, one that's not overly harsh or jarring in rough terrain. I'd put them in a similar stiffness category as We Are One's Union rims – comfortably solid is the term that comes to mind. Solid often comes with a weight penalty, but that's not the case here - 1782 grams is quite reasonable for a wheelset that can handle everything from trail rides to DH shuttle laps.

The hub engagement is nice and quick, and after a few months of muddy riding the bearing are all still spinning smoothly and free of any excess play.

These wheels have seen plenty of solid impacts over the last few months and they're still spinning straight and true. I'll update this review if anything changes, but so far they've held up impressively well to multiple big rock and root hits, the kind where you can hear (and feel) the rim hitting the obstacle. If they were aluminum rims I have no doubt they'd have at least a few dents by now, but there's not a hop to be seen.

Bontrager Line Pro 30



Pros

+ Comfortable + solid ride feel
+ Less expensive than comparable options
+ Relatively light weight for this category

Cons

- Plastic rim strip can make it harder to seat some tires
- Warranty terms are reasonable, but not the best




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesBontrager's Line Pro 30 remain one of the better values out there when it comes to carbon wheels. The weight, price, and performance all add up to make them an excellent option for anyone looking for a new high end set of wheels that won't completely wipe out their bank account. Mike Kazimer





29 Comments

  • 17 3
 Similar price to WAO without i9 hubs and lifetime warranty. These companies are trying to step up their game and it's just not working.
  • 7 17
flag LeDuke (34 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Are I9 hubs supposed to be a good thing, in your mind?
  • 5 0
 The warranty passage on WAO's website is poetry. Just what i want a company to say, and just the simple way i'd like them to say it Smile
  • 6 0
 and WAO are hand laid in Kamloops whereas I'm pretty sure those are made in Asia. The choice is easy in my opinion.
  • 4 0
 World allergy organization ?
  • 1 0
 @LeDuke: I agree, I like the new Bontrager hubs. Have a buddy with I9s and it's just too loud for me.

Otherwise the WAO offering is better though.
  • 1 0
 I recently switched from WAO unions to Nobl TR37s. Cheaper, same warranty, better ride feel.
  • 1 0
 @orion86: Dumonde freehub oil quiets them down.

I do wish dt350s were still a stock (and even cheaper) option with WAO, but their current package is still pretty stellar.
  • 1 0
 @orion86: I agree. I have some WAO Revive rims on the way to my house right now. And, little known fact: they can build them up with GOOD hubs, such as DT Swiss, for you.
  • 1 0
 @sspiff: They are; you just have to ask.
  • 1 0
 @orion86: you can do custom build we wao with any hubs you want.
  • 4 0
 The new Line Pro's weigh 152g more than the last model (Trek claimed 1608g for the previous 29" model and 1760g for this one), but I guess that's not so bad if they claim they're twice as strong!

One thing I dislike is they only offer them in XD as you mentioned, so you're stuck buying a $130CAD freehub body and don't forget your $27CAD Micro Spline end cap! I swapped my NX/GX parts on my Fuel EX 9.7 for a full XT 12 speed and of course I didn't realize that the end caps had to be purchased separately... Most brands when buying their wheels at this price, offer you the choice of which freehub body you want.
  • 3 0
 Hey i have these wheels on my new Trek. They ride great, love em, oh yeh also I cased a jump and the rear is on its way back to trek for replacement. But seriously, it was a rough landing, just hope i can go longer than 4 weeks on the next rear!
  • 1 0
 Twice as strong i this case still probably means not as strong as most other wheels... I've personally seen 3 separate rim failures in the last iteration... if this new one can actually hold up to some abuse, they'll still be lacking behind the other rims offering lifetime guarantees.
  • 2 1
 Breaking bikes and parts has always been part of the sport .. if you want to push limits you have to accept that sometimes that means pushing too far, carbon wheels is the only area in bike design I know of any companies offering to replace parts caused by riding damage so I don't think it's really a massive issue that some companies choose not to do it.. I don't see anyone screaming blue murder that SRAM won't replace an axs mech if you smash it off on a rock. It sucks that bikes break but it is not always the manufacturers fault and that is why trek offer lifetime warranty but their break it replace it lasts less, many other companies do the same but because some other companies hope.to sell more wheels by saying you "never" have to buy another wheelset, wonder what's going to happen to people when bigger wheels start becoming the norm and they have to put their hands in their pockets again...
  • 1 1
 I agree, the industry and standards change so much, yet people get super stoked on having lifetime warranties to the original owner, when they change bike every two or three years (some people yearly). So they pay premium because the warranty is premium, but a lot of them never use it.
  • 1 0
 Spoke tension seems insanely low in that anvil-drop video. Going to make a big difference to the way the wheel sees the impact if it's allowed to deflect and spread the impact energy like that..
  • 2 0
 That video is a deflection test not a real impact test. Warranty is a bit questionable with lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects yet 2 years on damage.
  • 3 1
 $900 for a set of carbon wheels with a two year damage replacement sounds like an incredible deal to me...
  • 3 0
 Until you realize you can get NOBL or Roval wheels for $1.2k and they offer lifetime damage replacement. That extra $300 is personally worth knowing that I will never have to spend good money on wheels again... or for a long time (you can always change the hubs if standards change).
  • 2 0
 What are the best alloy wheels for trail / enduro in a reasonnable price range ? Carbon wheels are too expensive ...
  • 8 1
 DT Swiss all day
  • 3 0
 Is there a reason carbon wheels are never compared to the Ibis offerings?
  • 2 0
 I questioned the exact same thing while reading this. I have really enjoyed my carbon S28 wheels.
  • 1 0
 When a company says 15 percent improvement. I think ya whatever. Marketing. When a company claims something is twice a strong well that just screams bullshit.
  • 2 1
 Can't get it with a Shimano freehub, $1300, no lifetime warranty when everyone else is offering one?

NEXT!
  • 1 1
 These are solid wheels , I had no problems with the last gen either. Cushcore on the rear though.
  • 1 1
 ...but are they recycled carbon and vegan? I don't want any of them GMO's with that price point.

Post a Comment



