Review: Bontrager's Incredibly Stiff & Expensive XXX MTB Shoes

Bontrager's Triple X mountain bike shoe is their top of the line and most high-performance XC shoe. It's the shoe that their elite XC and cyclocross teams use in competition and it is available to mere mortals like us as well. The shoe is designed with light, stiff, and fast in mind and, according to Trek, offers a "no-compromise" performance.



However, we know that there's always a compromise. The Bontrager XXX shoes cost a wallet burning $400. They are available in sizes 36-48, including most half sizes and in an all black, white/azure, or the extra-loud nautical navy/radioactive pink shown here.

Triple X MTB Shoe Details

• OCLV Carbon outsole

• Boa IP1 Dials

• Reinforced toe box

• Ultra stiff (14/14 stiffness index)

• "Gnar-guard" toe box reinforcement

• Colors: black, white/azure, navy/radioactive pink

• 605g (pair, size 43.5)

• $400 USD

• www.trekbikes.com

• OCLV Carbon outsole• Boa IP1 Dials• Reinforced toe box• Ultra stiff (14/14 stiffness index)• "Gnar-guard" toe box reinforcement• Colors: black, white/azure, navy/radioactive pink• 605g (pair, size 43.5)• $400 USD

The reinforced toe area is referred to as a "gnar-guard" and provides extra protection for kicking random rocks or a cyclocross barrier. It's also semi-flexible and doesn't feel overbuilt. The heel cup is externally molded and there's a "no-slip" heel lining to keep your foot in place.

Construction

Performance

The insole from the factory (left) and Bontrager's inform BioDynamic Superfeet collab insole (right).

The Superfeet insole (left in this photo) is available in different levels of arch support. The "2" is ideal for my foot and similar to the mid-support insoles offered by other brands such as Specialized. The difference in quality of construction of the two insoles is huge. Including a higher quality insole from the start would be a big step up and something that should be standard in a $400 shoe.

Issues

Specialized S-Works Recon Bontrager Triple X MTB

How Do They Compare?

Pros + Ultra light

+ Ultra stiff

+ Excellent fit and comfort

Ultra lightUltra stiffExcellent fit and comfort Cons - Poor off the bike traction

- Budget insoles need upgrading

- The price

Poor off the bike tractionBudget insoles need upgradingThe price

Pinkbike's Take

The Triple X MTB shoes deliver an extremely high level of stiffness, along with a surprisingly high amount of comfort. If you're looking for a shoe that's designed for racing and long days in the saddle where you want the maximum amount of efficiency, the XXX is one of the very best options out there. Just bring your own shoe inserts or plan to spend $40 on Bontrager's right off the bat. — Daniel Sapp

The Triple X MTB shoe gets a 14 out of 14 on Bontrager's stiffness index, a number that's achieved thanks to the 100% OCLV carbon sole. The shoes have a reinforced toe and heel area, and there are Tachyon rubber lugs for traction and toe spikes for deeper mud and muck. The tongue of the shoe is an asymmetrical design that wraps around and over the top of the foot, from the medial to the lateral forefoot arch, for comfort. Additionally, there are neoprene flex points at the top of the tongue and the back of the shoe to help reduce pressure points.As a high-performance shoe, the Triple X MTB is designed to fit snugly, and use Bontrager's inForm Pro last. Two Boa IP1 dials secure the shoes, with the Boa lacing routed in a way that distributes the pressure evenly, and not just on the top of the foot.The Triple X MTB shoes are undoubtedly stiff. They are on par with some of the stiffest road bike shoes I've ever used, and the power transfer from them into the pedals is very apparent. What stands out with them is how well they fit and how little they slip. With my foot being slightly narrow and a little bit lower volume, finding a shoe that forms and contours to my foot can be a challenge, but the Triple X worked well, although I did end up swapping out the stock insoles in order to increase the comfort level - more on that in a bit.Stiff shoes also tend to slip more than a less stiff shoe due to the rigidity of the sole, but I had no issues with that while wearing the Triple X. The sizing of the shoes is spot on in comparison to other shoes I've worn, and the size 43.5 I tested is comparable to a 43.5 from Specialized.The shoes offer up ample toe protection, and I never felt as if I was going to have an issue from any rock strikes or toe hits on the trail. The tread spacing on the shoe presented no issues in clipping into a Shimano SPD pedal and walking/hike-a-biking in the shoes is tolerable, although I would probably not opt to run a marathon in them. The shoes offer a decent amount of ventilation and are comfortable to wear on short and long rides alike. They do not tend to get soggy or retain water more than they should and dry fairly quickly after becoming soaked.The stock insoles in the shoes are pretty basic and uninspiring, but Bontrager does make an aftermarket insole in collaboration with Superfeet. Fortunately, I had a pair on hand and threw them in after a number of rides and some discomfort. That did the trick, and once the switch was made I had no further issues.It's understandable that a shoe insole is a personal choice and a lot of riders, especially those using a higher-end shoe such as the Triple X, are already going to have an insole that they are happy with that they may transfer over. I do believe, however, that if you're spending even half of what these shoes cost, they need to come with a little bit higher quality insole as it can make a huge difference in ride quality out of the box. Yes, it's a small thing to complain about, and it's not a deal-breaker, but it's important.According to the team at Bontrager, "We recognize most riders at this price point prefer their own custom solution, similar to the running industry, for that perfect fit. For those that don’t have one already, we offer the Superfeet aftermarket option since they are the best. Plus it’s hard to determine the most common foot type is (high arch vs low arch) out of the box."The only other qualm I have is that although there is pretty good traction from the lugs on the tread, it's lacking when it comes to grip on rocks, especially when they're wet. A softer rubber would offer a lot more traction and confidence when dealing with hazards.Trek vs Specialized...a long time favorite match up. Both the S-Works Recon from Specialized and Bontrager's Triple X MTB shoe are top-notch performers. The Bontrager shoe is slightly stiffer, but it's lacking in the off-the-bike traction department, and the stock insoles could be better.Specialized's Recon shoe has a lot more traction off the bike and a better rubber for getting about without feeling as if you're skating on ice, but I found its overall comfort, while good, isn't up to the same level as Bontrager's Triple X. The Recon also comes with a better insole and is pretty wearable right out of the box for most riders.Which shoe is for you? Weigh the benefits of each for yourself and your riding style while remembering that it's going to be difficult to go wrong with either if you're looking for a top of the line, minimal compromise XC shoe.