Review: Box Two 11-Speed Drivetrain

Box Two is a solid performer that clicks off every shift without requiring any attention, and that's the highest compliment that an essential mountain bike component can earn. It's a strong argument that 11 cogs are enough, but that won't convince every rider. SRAM's recent release of its 12-speed NX ensemble puts Eagle in direct competition with Box Two. Both are compatible with HG cassettes, both share the same 11 x 50 gearing spread and both have similar pricing. That missing click will be a tough sell for a new player hoping for OEM sales.



That said, you can’t win the game unless you are in the game. This sturdy 11-speed transmission is Box Components' announcement that they are ready to take on the fight. Their opponents did not become giants overnight. Shimano began their journey by manufacturing a screw-on freewheel cog. SRAM’s campaign to take on Shimano began with a plastic twist-shifter. It may be a while before Box can stay in the ring for ten rounds, but don't count them out.

— RC