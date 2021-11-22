Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork

Thanks a lot for this feedback.



Honestly, I made some adjustments in the cartridge in these last three months and this is why you tried so many different dampers, but the last is the new 2022 base solution. My concern was to give you the maximum support.



The big problem of the upside-down forks in MTB was the precision and stiffness of the chassis, and I'm relaxed now that this is ok.



My idea is to modify the spring in the negative end and mount a pack of microcellular elastomers, precharged, with the coil.



This modification makes the start of the travel more reactive because we will have a negative pack (coil+elastomers) compressed at full fork extension, that will extend when the fork compresses at the start of its travel. This solution was tested in some first versions of the fork (years 2014-2015-2016) then deleted in order to have a more simple package.



This will be a solution for 2022 version of the Enduro fork. — Pablo Fiorilli, founder