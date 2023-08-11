Review: Cane Creek Coil IL Shock

Cane Creek's Coil IL shock underwent a refresh this season, receiving thicker inner damper tubes for increased durability, and a slimmer external profile to further expand the number of frames that it will fit. Even before the update, the shock's relatively low profile has been one of its strong selling points – the lack of an external reservoir allows it to fit on bikes where you wouldn't normally expect to find a coil shock.



The DB Coil IL still uses Cane Creek's signature twin tube layout, where oil travels through the main inner chamber during compression, and then returns through the space between the inner and outer tubes during the rebound phase of the stroke. A nitrogen-charged rubber bladder is situated at the top of the shock, where it expands and contracts to deal with the changing oil pressure.

Coil IL Details

• Twin tube damper

• Adjustments: high- and low-speed compression, high- and low-speed rebound, climb switch

• Size: Standard: 190x40, 190x42.5, 190x45, 210x50, 210x52.5, 210x55 / Trunnion: 165x40, 165x42.5, 165x45,185x50, 185x185x52.5, 185x55

• Weight: 310 g (without spring, 185 x 55mm)

• MSRP: $580 without spring

• canecreek.com

• Twin tube damper• Adjustments: high- and low-speed compression, high- and low-speed rebound, climb switch• Size: Standard: 190x40, 190x42.5, 190x45, 210x50, 210x52.5, 210x55 / Trunnion: 165x40, 165x42.5, 165x45,185x50, 185x185x52.5, 185x55• Weight: 310 g (without spring, 185 x 55mm)• MSRP: $580 without spring

Adjustments

Performance

Progressive vs Linear Springs

I'd love to see a slightly taller bottom out bumper to mute any end-stroke impacts. The hydraulic bottom out control on the RockShox Super Deluxe coil is a handy feature..

How Does It Compare?

Pros

+ Effective adjustments in a small package

+ Quiet, consistent performance





Effective adjustments in a small packageQuiet, consistent performance Cons

- No hydraulic bottom out control

No hydraulic bottom out control

Pinkbike's Take

I'm a big fan of experimenting with possibly out there, possible amazing bike setup configurations. Putting a coil shock on a short travel trail bike is one of those configurations, and Cane Creek's Coil IL is an excellent way to make it happen. — Mike Kazimer

The DB Coil's external adjustments include low- and high-speed compression along with low- and high-speed rebound. There's also a lever that can be flipped to quickly add more low speed compression damping, firming up the shock for climbing. The coil spring itself is obviously the main starting point when it comes to achieving the proper setup, and Cane Creek offers two different versions – a linear spring, and a VALT progressive spring, which has increased progression beginning at the halfway point of the stroke due to the more tightly wound coils.A 2023 Trek Fuel EX served as the test platform for the updated DB Coil IL. With 140mm of travel and a flip chip that allows the bike's progression to be adjusted, it seemed like a prime candidate for this style of shock.The Coil IL offers a wide range of settings, and with that little allen wrench stuck to the shock there's no reason not to fiddle away until you've found your ideal setup. For my 160 lb weight my final settings were: LSC 19, LSR: 9, HSR: 2.5 turns; HSC: 2.5 turns. I wasn't maxed out any of the settings, and given what I ended up with the range should work well for a wide spread of rider weights. It would be nice if the high speed compression and rebound adjustments had the same distinct clicks as the low-speed adjustments, but keeping track of the number of revolutions isn't really that hard.As for spring rate, I found the 475 lb/in spring or the 450 – 550 progressive springs to be the best options for my 160 lb weight. I ended up preferring the progressive spring, since it made the shock a little softer off the top, while still retaining enough bottom out resistance for bigger hits. The progressive spring is handy, but I'd love to see a hydraulic bottom out feature added, or even a more progressive bottom out bumper to minimize any harshness at the end of the stroke.Modern air shocks have reached a level where switching to a coil shock isn't the night and day difference it used to be when it comes to initial sensitivity. Still, for riders looking to maximize their bike's level of grip a coil shock is typically the way to go, and on that front the Coil IL delivers. It gave the Fuel EX a more glued to the ground feel on chattery sections of trail, and the back end felt as if it had more freedom to deal with repeated impacts. The Coil IL took the Fuel EX's smashability up a notch, nicely muting rougher sections of trail without taking away too much pep from the bike's handling. In addition, the shock was smooth and quiet through the entire amount of travel, free of any annoyingly loud slurping or squelching sounds.I did run into an issue early on in testing – the shock had a noticeable top out 'thwunk' that could be felt when jumping. After contacting Cane Creek they sent out a replacement, and it remained trouble-free for the remainder of testing.The climb switch is easy to use, at least in the orientation it ends up on the Fuel EX, and it does create a firmer platform that's nice to have on smoother climbs. It's not a full lockout, which I prefer – that means if you forget to open it up before a descent you won't get rattled to pieces.The Fuel EX's two shock positions change the bike's leverage ratio change from 16% to 21%, allowing me to see how the progressive spring would work on a bike with a more linear leverage curve compared to one that was more progressive.The progressive spring does work as claimed – there was enough end-stroke ramp up to prevent too many bottom outs from occurring, even in the lower progression frame setting. The point at where the ramp up begins with the progressive spring is noticeable when bouncing around a parking lot, but it's much less defined out on the trail. I actually ended up preferring that lower setting with the progressive spring due to the slightly more supportive feel off the top that's caused by the lower leverage ratio.The Coil IL sort of exists in its own corner of the coil shock market due to its inline configuration and wide range of available sizes, all the way down to a 165 x 40 trunnion mounted option. For comparison, the smallest Fox DHX2 that's readily available is 210 x 50mm. RockShox's size range isn't far off from Cane Creek's, though; there's a 165 x 45mm SuperDeluxe Coil.At $580, the Coil IL price puts it between the $679 Fox DHX2 and the $540 RockShox SuperDeluxe Coil.Compared to the SuperDeluxe coil, the IL weighs approximately 100 grams less depending on the shock size and spring weight. It also has adjustable high-speed rebound, which the SuperDeluxe lacks. However, the area where the SuperDeluxe pulls ahead is its hydraulic bottom out – that feature is especially handy to have on a shorter travel bike.