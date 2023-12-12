Review: Cane Creek Electric Wings Titanium Cranks

Expensive titanium cranks obviously aren't going to be for everybody, and that's okay - that's are plenty of much more attainable options on the market. I will give credit to Cane Creek for trying something different on their quest to create light, strong e-bike cranks, even if I'm not convinced that it's worth worrying about a few extra grams when there's a motor in the mix.



In any case, additive manufacturing is becoming increasingly common in the mountain bike world, and it's going to be interesting to see what other avenues the technology opens up in the future. Ideally, some of those avenues lead to a place with light, strong and affordable options.

— Mike Kazimer