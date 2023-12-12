Review: Cane Creek Electric Wings Titanium Cranks

Back in the mid 1990s titanium was the metal of choice for high-end mountain bike frames. Countless magazine articles (remember those?) were written about the seemingly magical metal, at least until aluminum and carbon full-suspension frames arrived to steal the show.
Nowadays, titanium is most commonly seen in the form of gram-shaving bolt kits, but it seems primed for a resurgence due to advances in additive manufacturing – Atherton Bikes' titanium-lugged carbon creations are some of the more obvious examples, and there are plenty of other companies starting to explore the potential of 3D-printed titanium, whether that's for dropouts, stems, brake levers, or cranks, like the Cane Creek Electric Wings that are reviewed here.
Electric Wings Details
• 6/4 titanium
• Length: 160 or 165mm (tested)
• Weight: 392 grams
• ISIS motor spindle compatible
• Five-year warranty
• Made in USA
• MSRP: $1,300 USD
• More info: canecreek.com
Cane Creek has had welded titanium cranks
in their product lineup for the last five years (cranks that were inspired by the Sweet Wings cranks from the 1990's), but the new Electric Wing is the North Carolina-based company's first foray into additive manufacturing. They're available to fit ISIS splined drive units (the standard used on Brose, Bosch, TQ, and Fazua motors, among others) in either a 165mm or 160mm length.
In keeping with the titanium-isn't-cheap theme, the Electric Wings are priced at $1,300 USD, and come with a five-year warranty. DETAILS
What made Cane Creek decide to go with additive manufacturing for the Electric Wings, instead of just welding up some short eeWings and calling it good? According to Will Hart, Cane Creek's product marketing manager, “Titanium is important to us because of the superior impact resistance that it offers over carbon alternatives. We decided to use additive manufacturing for Electric Wings because it offered the best way to produce the complex shapes we wanted to offer in titanium. To produce a tubular, welded set of Electric Wings with the ISIS spindle interface and extremely minimal pedal overhang, the cost would have been even higher, and the tooling complexity was unnecessarily difficult.”
The result is a set of cranks that's free of any sharp edges, and with the smallest amount of material in front of the pedal insert as possible. That helps provide additional ground clearance, something that's especially important on an eMTB where you're much more likely to be pedaling instead of coasting (or pushing) in chunky terrain. With the design of the Electric Wings, the crankarm itself is much less likely to contact the ground – the end of the crank is pretty much in line with the pedal body, rather than extending past it. PERFORMANCE
Installation and removal of the Electric Wings is about as easy as it gets – slap on a little bit of titanium prep, tighten them down to 52 Nm, and then go for a ride. Removal is just as easy, thanks to the 14mm self-extracting bolt design. Cane Creek does recommend checking the cranks once a month, just in case.
I've had the Electric Wings installed on a Specialized Turbo Levo for the last six months, and they've been through the full gamut of trail conditions. They feel like, well, cranks - they've gone around and around for hundreds of miles and I haven't had to think about them at all. There are a few scuffs from encounters with rock, but nothing major. Cane Creek now offers a 160mm version, which is what I would have chosen over 165mm if that had been an option at the time these cranks launched. That said, I do think the stubby crank end does help prevent at least some ground strikes.
I did notice that the surface finish of both arms isn't as smooth as it looks from a distance - there are tiny little pockmarks if you look close
, as opposed to the smooth surface you'd find on forged or machined cranks. It's a minor detail, and I'm not an additive manufacturing expert, but it does make the cranks appear a little less polished (both literally and figuratively). WEIGHT
The Electric Wings do live up to Cane Creek's 'as light as carbon' claims – they came in at 392 grams on my scale, 21 grams lighter than the Praxis carbon cranks they replaced. Now, I should note that if there's one place I'm not too concerned about some extra grams, it's on e-bike cranks. When there's a motor in the equation a few extra grams here or there makes even less of a difference. Still, creating metal components that are lighter than carbon is an impressive achievement.PRICE
This is going to be the biggest hurdle for most riders - $1,300 is a serious amount of money, especially when there are much cheaper alternatives that offer nearly identical performance, in some cases with a longer warranty - Race Face's $95 Aeffect cranks come to mind. That doesn't mean there's not a market for them, even if the price tag puts them up in the stratosphere – after all, they look interesting, and they're made out of titanium using cutting-edge manufacturing methods. For some riders, that'll be enough for them to slap down the Amex Black Card.
Pros+
Impressively light for titanium (or any material)+
Design helps prevent crankarm vs ground incidents
Cons-
Expensive-
No lifetime warranty
Pinkbike's Take
|Expensive titanium cranks obviously aren't going to be for everybody, and that's okay - that's are plenty of much more attainable options on the market. I will give credit to Cane Creek for trying something different on their quest to create light, strong e-bike cranks, even if I'm not convinced that it's worth worrying about a few extra grams when there's a motor in the mix.
In any case, additive manufacturing is becoming increasingly common in the mountain bike world, and it's going to be interesting to see what other avenues the technology opens up in the future. Ideally, some of those avenues lead to a place with light, strong and affordable options.— Mike Kazimer
It’s bad when carbon wheels and carbon frames somehow have a better warranty than titanium cranks.
[Reply]