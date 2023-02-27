DH Bike Review: Canfield's Jedi Masters Rough Terrain

Technical Report

Simple, effective, and powerful. These brakes appeared on a few test bikes this year and I wasn't the only editor left impressed with their performance. They could slow down a train with the tap of the lever, yet modulation is plentiful and there’s no sign of fading either. The only downside that I can find is that they don't have a pad contact adjustment like SRAM's Code RSCs, however you can create a shorter throw by carefully pulling the lever without the rotor to stop the pads.Drivetrains are usually a boring aspect of bikes, so it's refreshing to see a unique spec choice here. TRP's DH7 shifting combo gets the job done just fine. The Hall Lock works similarly to the clutch on the cage, but clamps down on the B-bolt to keep the derailleur from rotating more than necessary. The shifting itself is crisp, but the ergonomics of the paddles take time to adjust to. There was also more play in the downshift paddle than expected. If you do find yourself on this system, carrying a spare derailleur would be worthwhile because it's not as commonly found in shops as the main staples from SRAM or Shimano.Exchanging the Swedish gold nickname to yellow butter might do Ohlins more justice. The combination of this damper's control with the Jedi's rearward axle path and kinematic handled almost everything we threw at it. The only minor downside was the occasional top-out clunk. Otherwise, I sat nearly in the middle of the damper range and could easily feel the changes in each click. Ultimately, that allows a rider to figure out what works for them in a shorter time frame. I also appreciated the shorter rebound knob that eliminates the need to remove it when swapping springs.Against another bike with a rearward axle path, like the Antidote Darkmatter, there were two large differentiators: overall weight and comfort. No other bike touched the Jedi in terms of isolating the rider from the trail and keeping the wheels on the ground. The suggested setup runs a bit softer than the others, however, it never did cave in the middle of the travel and there was enough progression to save all but the heaviest of compressions. The pedalling performance isn't affected by the plush suspension either due to the high-anti squat that the idler positioning provides.While you could change the high gearing choices with a custom build, you're not going to win any pumptrack races on the aluminum workhorse. The weight is significantly more than the carbon Antidote, as is the price for that matter. There are no other adjustments to run a 27.5" rear wheel or modify the geometry either. The rearward axle path, weight, and larger rear wheel mean that the Jedi takes more work to accelerate back up to speed or carry speed through jump lines against the likes of the Darkmatter.As mentioned before, the long offset crowns did cause require more attention to the steering. Jumping back and forth between the short, 48mm offset crowns on the Darkmatter and 54mm crowns on the Jedi presented the night and day difference. On the longer offset, the leverage inputs to the steering and confidence in traction at the front wheel felt dated and uneasy. That's not so much a bike characteristic as it is a specification choice. That also added to the feeling that the Jedi wasn't as slack as the geometry chart stated, especially considering the Darkmatter sat 0.5 degrees steeper at 63.