DH Bike Review: Canfield's Jedi Masters Rough Terrain

Have you ridden the Whistler Bike Park post-Crankworx? Yes? Then you’ll know the trails are blown to pieces with a sprinkling of dust and marbles. Well, add on another month without any rain or trail maintenance. It was rough out there to say the least, that made it perfect for testing downhill race bikes - I actually loved the conditions, in fact, even more so on the Jedi.
I knew the Ohlins DH38 would be the most forgiving amongst the other forks on our test bikes, but was totally shocked by how the kinematics of Canfield’s Formula 1 suspension carried speed through destroyed berms and ate up braking bumps. Riding the Jedi made me question whether or not I had lost the chain. The bike tracked extremely well and was extremely comfortable because there’s a very low amount of pedal kickback built into the design. In a straight line, the Jedi was unmatched at keeping the wheel on the ground, even on the brakes.
Negotiating the Jedi through corners and changing directions isn’t a chore, but it’s not exactly an X-Wing fighter either. On paper, the rear center measures 427mm, yet quickly grows to about 443mm under the rider’s weight, which isn’t long by today's standards. When you load the bike through corners, the level of grip increases as the rear center lengthens, adding confidence in loose, unsupported turns. Through tight chicanes though, that can be a bit laborious to push and pull the bike through. The weight loaded on each wheel of the Jedi is well balanced, but it’s the changing position of the rear axle that exaggerates this feeling, epecially with the larger diameter rear wheel that takes more effort to tip side to side.
At the helm, there’s a few characteristics that could be improved to calm down the steering. A simple change would be to select a shorter fork offset. The 54mm offset crowns can literally get out of hand if the front wheel hits an object while turning. It simply throws too much leverage through the steering unexpectedly, making the handling slightly nervous. I had a small detour off trail when I bounced through a cobbled turn. I couldn’t correct how much “swing” was being loaded through the handlebars. More attention and caution is needed with this offset, but again, that’s an easy fix.
I’d also like to play with slackening the Jedi even further. I know - on paper, 62.5 degrees is aggressive, but the Jedi's head tube angle rides steeper than expected. I’ve noticed that on bikes with strong rearward axle paths can push your center of gravity forward at times.
All of that traction and floating feeling of the axle path does want to keep the Jedi on the ground. Pulling the bike into a manual or off the ground requires quite a bit of effort. Launching high-speed jumps is straightforward, whereas taking off of steep-lipped jumps takes some adjustments that never came naturally to me.
On occasion, some of those landings ended with a metal on metal bottom out from the otherwise strong-performing Ohlins coil shock. That wasn’t the only mechanical clunking coming from the Jedi either. In terms of cable management and chain slap protection, the frame lacked the necessary pieces to hold those noises at bay, but the chain never skipped a beat on the idler. Adding a few homemade solutions to these areas would add to the Jedi’s ability to sail over the nasty bits.
