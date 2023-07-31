Review: Cannondale Habit Carbon LT1

Jul 31, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Cannondale Habit LT review
Cannondale Habit LT
WORDS: Henry Quinney
PHOTOS: Tom Richards

Personally, I've always had a soft spot for Cannondale. I'm too young for the 90's heyday, but I do have fond memories of the exciting new world of enduro and Jerome Clementz riding in a way I think we all wish we could. The Waves, or whatever they're called, are all a bit much for me. Amazing riders, yes, showcasing the best of a brand like Cannondale? Maybe not. I want to see downhill bikes, racing, and something different. In fact, that two-shock downhill bike was the coolest thing the brand has done in a very long time, especially accompanied by the "This is a Test" tagline. It's such a shame they canned it to pursue cooler projects.

Habit Carbon LT1
• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 140 frame / 150mm fork
• Carbon frame
• 64.7 degree head tube angle
• 440 mm chainstays (size large)
• Sizes: XS - XL
• Complete bike: $5,499 USD
cannondale.com

When I covered the release of the Habit it struck me just how sensible and conventional it was. There was no quirkiness to it, at least on the surface, and everything about it seemed to be pragmatic and well-judged. That's not to say there wasn't some clever design involved, or that this bike isn't a very solid execution, but rather it was akin to seeing David Bowie talk eloquently and expressively about philosophy, and then remembering that he to was Ziggy Stardust. Yes, you knew he had it in him, but you're kind of taken aback by how down-to-earth he is. Maybe the freeride kids know what they're talking about, after all. Maybe, in fact, two shocks and one fork leg is exciting, but not what I would personally wish to ride every day.

Cannondale Habit LT review


Introduction
Frame Details
Geometry
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take


Cannondale Habit LT review
Cannondale Habit LT review

Frame Details

There is something about the Habit that has people pointing out how good it looks. Working for Pinkbike, I get to ride several different bikes over quite intense periods. Turning up to my local cafe and bike shop, Ride Hub, is often a good acid test for whether a bike is desirable or not. Oftentimes, they hardly even blink, or worse yet exclaim what-on-earth?! but there was something about the Habit where everyone immediately agreed it was a very good-looking bike. I'm not sure if it's just the paint or the styling, but I would say that it might have something to do with its simplicity, which will become a theme when we get onto the riding characteristics.

Cannondale Habit LT review

The Habit also comes in a non-LT version, which sports 10mm less travel in both the fork and the shock. It's essentially the same frame and linkage but with a different stroke shock. Often, shocks with a certain eye-to-eye size will cover more than one stroke length, and the difference is taken care of with a limiting spacer. This spacer can be removed if you rebuild the damper. You could then, depending upon which fork you have, change the air spring on the fork to match, too, if you wanted to make the wholesale change from Habit to Habit LT.

Speaking of the suspension, it should be noted that Cannondale uses what they call "Proportional Response System". What this references is that there is sometimes a one size-fits-all approach to both geometry and suspension layouts, and that can sometimes be expressed in different ways. For instance, some brands might have an extra-large with longer stays but the stay itself is the same length - however, where they hang the bottom bracket off the front triangle is different. So in some ways, much like with seat tubes, there can often be a difference between effective and actual - both with their limitations and nuances.

Cannondale Habit LT review

Before you get too excited though it should be noted that this proportional system is only available on the carbon bikes, plus it's only three different layouts over five sizes, meaning the extra small, small, and medium still share the same rear end. It's also hard to test in that I ride a large. So while I can say how this bike performs it would be impossible for me to test a bike for somebody of smaller stature, and vice versa.

The frame has some nice subtle features, though. There is a rubber cover to stop your chainstay from gobbling up rocks, non-guided non-headset (hoorah) routing that is made very easy to live with thanks to a removable panel on the downtube, ISCG threads, and a tried-and-true threaded bottom bracket. There is also a second water bottle mount should you want to go full-enduro and fit the bike with tools or tubes.


Cannondale Habit LT review

Geometry

The Habit LT's geometry, to my mind, screams modern, sensible trail bike. It feels as if every three years we all say "Finally, trail bikes have actually got decent geometry!" But this time we must surely mean it. Of course, the Habit isn't the first 140 mm travel bike to get the best of enduro and downhill - far from it in fact - but it does, to my mind at least, offer very well-rounded geometry and capitalizes and improves upon all of the nearly-great trail bikes of years past.

In fact, the only thing I would take aim at would be the seat tube length. It's short enough, but only just.

The size large that I had on test featured a 440mm rear center, a 475 mm reach, and a very healthy 644 mm stack. How a bike fits you is down to both the size of the bike, and the size of your body. For me, at 183 cm or six feet, it fits perfectly. Everything was in range, comfortable and easy to affect. I think 475 mm reach, for me, is the sweet spot, especially on a bike like this. The relatively large stack height is then combined with a 30 mm rise bar. While plodding around Squamish I ran the stem sometimes lower on the steerer. For the fast, steep and sequential turns of the bike park though I was happy to have the option to run it higher.

Cannondale Habit LT review

Suspension Design

Cannondale use a four-bar, Horst Link system. As many brands do, they've renamed it something fancy but four-bar is what it is. So, what sets it apart, if anything at all?

Firstly, this bike has a comparatively low anti-squat value. This will be bad news in terms of all-out efficiency on smooth roads and, in my experience, good news if you plan on your suspension actually suspending you on actual mountain bike trails. A value of around 100% should give a platform that neither extends or contracts under acceleration; above 100% and the suspension will want to extend, which could increase efficiency, and below it'll be far happier to break into its stroke. Extending, firm suspension is good but when you're off-road and pedaling I find that I'm demanding the bike to not only provide support my efforts but also grip and track. A lower anti-squat will aid this because the bike isn't resisting going into its travel as you pedal. The Habit has a value of 80-90% at sag depending upon the gearing. This is leaning towards my preference, but it is a game of opinion.

Anti-rise is relatively middling to high at around 50% at sag. This is related to the mass transfer and suspension extension under braking. Again, it's a personal thing. A lower value will help keep braking forces independent and stop the wheel locking. A high value will make the bike squat more and keep geometry more consistent.

The leverage is also reasonably linear as it progresses from a ratio of 2.9 to 2.4 in a relatively consistent and smooth curve. This should give a bike that is happy to use the initial part of its stroke and then steadily ramp up the resistance the shock and offer as you go deeper into the stroke.


Cannondale Habit LT review
RIDING THE
Cannondale Habit LT


Test Bike Setup


The Cannondale is an easy bike to just get on and ride. That's not to say it doesn't have some creases in the spec that need ironing out though. Firstly, the SRAM Codes are a perfectly decent brake - and are very appropriate for a bike like this - but there is a vast gulf in power and feel from the Code Rs to the RSCs. Yes, I know that nothing comes for free, and wanting top of the line brakes is just the start of wanting top of the line everything else, however, I would gladly forgo a carbon bar for some more powerful options to slow me down. To really enjoy this bike, I decided to put on some RSC levers that I had at home. Save for the piston material it makes the brakes the high-end option, and for me is a great way to add some extra pep to a bike's spec.
Cannondale Habit LT review
Henry Quinney
Location: Squamish
Age: 31
Height: 183 cm / 6'
Inseam: 82 cm / 32.5"
Weight: 77 kg / 169 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

The Rockshox Lyrik Select+ is a great fork, as is the Super Deluxe shock. Both were not only easy to set up but also easy to make small and consistent adjustments too. They have all the important bits you'd want from the higher-end kit - namely the excellent damping, although they do go without one or two features. The fork does without the Buttercups, and the shock doesn't have any external compression adjustment. That said, the compression damping it did offer from stock was just where you'd want it to be. The rebound damping was effective and within a useable range, too.

The cockpit, save for the 170 mm post's awkwardly shaped remote lever, was all correctly proportioned and fit for service, as were the tires. Yes, there are gripper, beefier tires than the Exo+ Dissector and Minion combination, but there are also burlier and beefier enduro bikes to fit them to. If this were my bike would I change the tires for something gripper and thicker? Perhaps - but I would run these into the ground first.

Cannondale Habit LT review

Climbing

The Habit LT's geometry offers a quite upright position that, when combined with that amply steep 77.1 degree seat tube angle, gives you the front wheel tracking you might want from a steeper bike, with all the control and comfort of a bike with a higher stack. Of course, as stack height increases, especially on slacker bikes, a wayward and floppy front end can come into play as your weight lurches. However, the Habit has tempered this balance well to give you the best of both worlds. It also opens up its remit as an all-round trail bike because there isn't an excessive amount of weight in your hands and wrists.

Of course, it's no XC bike, and there are bikes that will climb faster than this 140 mm travel bike, but the Habit does offer a very well-rounded performance. It's comfortable on undulating terrain thanks to that higher stack, planted on steeper switchbacks, and the suspension tracks and grips well. I would sometimes make use of the climb switch for hard-pack fire roads or tarmac stretches, but if there was anything remotely rough I set it to open and let it track.

Again, balance is the right word, and the bike does strike a great balance between tracking and efficiency. It might not be the most suited to out-of-the-saddle stamping, and if you're somebody that throws your weight around the bike then maybe the Habit won't be the firmest feeling, but if you're happy to stay seated and spin it out then the suspension does a very admirable job. I found that there was enough mid and end-stroke support when descending to really be able to enjoy the suppleness of the shock on the climbs and reap the benefits of all the grip it offered.

For a bike so capable on the descents, this climbs just about as well as you could hope.

Cannondale Habit LT review

Descending

Cannondale has made some weird bikes in the past. Hell, they're even making some kind of weird bikes now. They're still sticking to the Lefty, they're still making the Jekyll which, at best, could be described as "different", much in the same way one might describe a pug with its tongue too big for its mouth and that has trouble breathing as "cute". The Habit, however, the Habit is a different story.

Not only is it simply a good-looking bike, but it's also a good-looking bike because it looks clean and simple. That ethos tracks through to how it descends, too. It doesn't feel like it's trying to redefine the category or disrupt the industry with a lukewarm take. Instead, it seems that it is merely simple good quality fresh ingredients cooked with care. We review a lot of trail bikes, and there are many great ones out there, but each has its foibles. It's almost as if Cannondale has looked at the complaints people have made about this last wave of great trail bikes and just thought "What if we make a bike that isn't trying to be this boundary-breaking, genre-defining, world-changing thing but instead just avoids a lot of the criticisms other 130 or 140 mm travel bikes come in for?" It's extra-regular, and all the better for it.

Cannondale Habit LT review

The geometry is balanced - for me, this bike is near perfect in its proportions. The ever-so-slightly shorter reach and the high front just make everything feel so in range. The shorter reach means that also, proportionally speaking, the 440 mm rear end puts more weight on the front, as it's representative of a greater proportion of the bike's total length. Yes, your bike with a 430 mm rear center may well have ridden very well several years ago, but it was also combined with a reach of a similar value. So, although one tends to think of shorter rear ends as giving a more poppy, rear weighted, and playful bike, one could argue that the generation of short-stay bikes that enjoyed its heyday in 2015-2018ish oftentimes had more weight on the front than the long stay-bikes of today.

The Habit LT is weighted on the front, balanced on most trails, and able to handle very steep trails because of and not in spite of this well-proportioned and pragmatic geometry. I'm not a believer in massive reaches, especially when combined with short rear ends. This Habit, and the grip it achieves on any manner of trail is a testament to this.

Cannondale Habit LT review

The suspension is well-damped while also offering solid tracking. For a bike that is so smooth off the top the mid-to-end stroke support is very very good. In fact, this bike doesn't really have a blind spot when it comes to descending. Sure, it can hang up a little of square chunks if you don't have speed on your side, but it's all in all a very well-executed four-bar. I tended to run mine soft and fast, and it felt like the bike could reset between impacts. That, coupled with the sure-footed-yet-sensitive nature of the Lyrik, felt like a bike where the main components were all reading from the same page.

Its spec is largely sensible, where it really counts anyway. The Lyrik Select+ with the Charger 3 is a good fork, and the Super Deluxe shock is also a welcome addition. If you want a bike that can genuinely hang with enduro bikes on bike park laps and also has big climbs and all-day trail rides well within its remit, you could do a lot worse than the Habit LT.



Cannondale Habit LT review
Cannondale Habit 140
Canyon Spectral 29 2021
Canyon Spectral

How Does It Compare?


Canyon and Cannondale are in some ways polar opposites, and in others seem to try and be doing similar things. Both have a strong foundation in cross-country. Both employ a slew of freeriders and cool-kids to showcase their bikes and both have enjoyed success in enduro at the highest level.

The Spectral is slacker and longer than the Habit, with 10 mm more travel in both the frame and the shock, but I would say what the Habit comes short on in travel it comes good on with stability and balance. The Spectral is a solid bike, it really is, but it feels in some ways like a conservative bike that has included certain progressive dimensions, all while being a very strong pedaller, whereas the Habit feels like a progressive bike that's been tempered to hold a greater relevance on the trails it will actually ride.

The Canyon is longer at the front and shorter and the back. It also has a lower stack. When going very fast, it comes alive, especially on smoother trails. Its lower front also plays into this. It's a bike for picking apart trails and nailing turns, more than a bike for letting the brakes off and hoping for the best. While the suspension does a great job, it feels simple yet effective rather than particularly well-damped or refined. That does come back to the rider in some ways though, and it offers lots of support under and pop under load.

The Cannondale, while shorter on travel, gives you more to brace against with the higher front, meaning you're more tempted to let off the brakes and really let it run. Despite it being less travel, I would say the shock offers more composure on repeated hits. It does track well and offers excellent grip when climbing, but there isn't so much of a platform when putting load through the bike. That said, it will also struggle to get close to the Canyon in terms of all-out value for money.


Cannondale Habit LT review
Which Model is the Best Value?


Which of the bikes would be the one to go for? Well, the LT1 that I tested could do a lot worse in terms of value, but it could also do better. In fact, what would I personally prefer, GX or SLX? Code Rs or SLX brakes? For both instances it would be the latter. From there, my only point of concern would be losing the reliable DT Swiss rear hub in exchange for the Shimano model. Shimano's hubs have got better in recent years, but DT Swiss still are superior in my opinion.

The side-ways-grade to the smaller Pike wouldn't be an issue in terms of stiffness or capability - and it might even align better with what your riding than the heavier Lyrik. However, I would have one eye on upgrading the damper in the future. Outside of that, I would put the money saved towards a longer dropper should you have it.


Cannondale Habit LT review
Technical Report


SRAM Code R Brakes: This bike deserves better brakes, or at least bigger rotors. 180 mm on the rear is fine - we all know that it is - but 200 mm is better, especially when trying to make the most of the Code Rs. Although they might look the same, the architecture of the lever is very different between the R and RSC, and the difference in power is drastic.

Cannondale Cockpit: The bars feature an oval center, and are relatively comfortable. However, while a carbon bar is very exciting I would rather have an alloy one and better brakes. I know it's not that simple but I would prefer a higher spec where it counts.

Dropper post: This is a great bike... that's been fitted with a dropper that's too short. 170 mm for a large just is not enough. Furthermore, the lever is clunky, and it's hard to find a good placement with the SRAM brakes. It's either too far away or rubbing your thumb.

Wheels and Tires: The Exo+ casing tyres are good, and the Minion DHF/Dissector combination offers plenty of grip for something that rolls so fast. The wheels, which include a nice DT rear hub, do track well, and I think the low profile WTB rims are to thank. That said, they did detension several times, and are a bit more oval now than when I started. If longevity isn't something you struggle with though, I would say these rims actually offer a really great level of compliance and help smooth out the rough stuff and chatter to break it down into smaller bites for the bike to handle.


Pros

+ Balanced, proportional geometry
+ Suspension strikes a balance between support and tracking
+ Sensible frame features, including no headset routing
+ Covers a lot of bases in climbing and descending
Cons

- Some spec choices miss the target
- Not the most efficient climber on smooth roads


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesExtra-regular is no bad thing. This is a very well-executed bike that simply works very well. Balance, composure, maneuverability, and comfort can oftentimes seem like ideologies that are diametrically opposed to one another in bikes, and you can merely have two or three out of the four at best. The Habit LT makes a very strong argument that, as riders, we might just be able to have it all.

Henry Quinney


39 Comments
  • 16 1
 Would be cool to see this bike compared to a similarly spec'd Santa Cruz Hightower 3. I say that because Cannondale and Santa Cruz are both owned by the Pon Group, with Santa Cruz occupying their "Performance" segment, and Cannondale as their lower-tier "Sports" segment.
  • 11 0
 Time for a Pon Group field test!
  • 9 0
 Add GT for a triple header
  • 1 0
 They should also only test the highest end offerings from each Pon Holdings bike. Most expensive field test out there.
  • 11 1
 Nope, sorry cannondale, my wounds are still too raw from you dropping support for the unreliable bits you sold me. Its great to innovate but plan to stand by your customer instead of leaving us with the trash. In my case it was a headshock that sealed to the frames headtube. Three years from new you stopped selling parts for it.
  • 4 0
 My first bike was a Cannondale hardtail. What an unreliable POS. Turned me off the brand.
  • 8 0
 question is why one ever buy a headshock bike in the first place? Big Grin
  • 3 0
 This is a LONG time ago, but I worked at a Cannondale dealer in the early 2000s. We sold a lot of Cannondale flat bar road bikes that used MTB trigger shifters that were just flat out incompatible with the front derailleur. Every one of those bikes went out the door with the FD rubbing on the chain.
It was pretty amazing that our shop owner didn't offer a fix (well, that was the kind of guy he was) and even more so that none of the customers complained.
  • 2 0
 I bought a Cannondale Gemini as my first real downhill/free ride bike at the age of 13 after saving every penny I could for roughly a year. Within three months I had cracked the seat tube/BB junction. I took it to my local dealer and was told Cannondale would be giving me a brand new Team Volvo edition frame, 13 year old me was beyond stoked. 3 months went by, I saw nothing. I was then told Cannondale could only warranty the front triangle, but it would still be the Volvo team colors, which would kinda match my silver and red swing arm. Ok, cool, pumped on it. Another 3 months goes by, radio silence. Contact Cannondale one more time, 2 weeks later a matte light green front triangle arrives at my local shop. After 6 months of waiting I end up with a half matte green, half gloss silver/red bike. Needless to say after all that I was incredibly disappointed, to the point I vowed to never purchase or recommend a Cannondale product to anyone ever again. A promise that has stood for over 20 years now and will continue to. I ended up selling that frame for pennies and my dad remorsefully bucked up the difference to buy me a Santa Cruz Bullit frame.
  • 6 0
 Looks like a really solid bike, but for $300 more, you can get the top spec'd GT Sensor, with new Rockshox ultimate and X01 components. That's the way I'd go if it was my money.
  • 3 0
 Cannondale was long known for poor parts that were a solid cut below what the competition was offering at the same price point. Way back when, you were paying for US manufacturing and some unique tech like the Headshok and then Lefty, but now it looks like you're left without even that. It's been a long time since I have priced bikes, so correct me if I am wrong, but that's how it was for years and years.
  • 5 0
 Did I miss the part where Pinkbike decided to stop weighing their test bikes?

I fully agree that weight isn't everything, but it is A thing.

Plus, with so many manufacturers (including Cannondale) refusing to list build weights on their bike specs, reviewers actually putting a bike on a scale is a valuable service.

I can get geometry and reach and build specs a dozen places including the manufacturer. Build weights often are only available from independent reviews.
  • 4 0
 Found the " ; "

"A value of around 100% should give a platform that neither extends or contracts under acceleration; above 100% and the suspension will want to extend, which could increase efficiency, and below it'll be far happier to break into its stroke."
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure the whole paragraph on anti squat needs to be rewritten.
  • 5 0
 @henryquinney
You are begging for a longer dropper post than 170, but yet the 170 on the bike is slammed all the way down into the frame when you are riding. Where are you going to fit a longer one?
  • 1 0
 He did mention also that he'd like a shorter seatpost, so that's probably what he meant
  • 1 0
 I lowered it to get it out of the way for descending, but it was too low for climbing.
  • 3 0
 Great review! I would hardly call Shimano hubs/freehubs unreliable. They're rebuildable and pretty easy to replace cups/bearings. Not sure about MS freehubs, but HG are easily replaceable if they crap out (I've only ever worn out one in 30+ years.)
And yeah, while I agree what's with manufacturers not spec'ing 200mm droppers on L/XL, the pics of this bike have the post inserted down to the collar touching the frame, so an additional 30mm of post would make the saddle too high....no?
  • 4 0
 Trail bikes are making a comeback in my opinion. This Cannondale is yet another example. I would argue that the modern trail bike excels everywhere except BC and bike parks.
  • 1 0
 Im on the old model since 2020 but im looking to switch. The bike really rides nicely suspension wise but over the time a couple of things bothered me.
1. I would like to see the seattube be shortened by ~2cm, im on an size L (182cm tall) and in steep sections I really need to be aware of where my saddle is to the point where Im feeling not confident with it.
2. Give me the option to run a 27,5" rearwheel. Got to try the mullet setup on my 2022 Propain Rage and god damn it feels so good to not worry about the tire hitting you.
3. A slightly slacker HA, although this new version has that (64.7 (new) vs 65.5 (on the old one I belive))

Maybe someone here got any suggestions what could fit what im looking for?
  • 3 0
 Cannondale actually coming out with a good looking bike? It truly is the end times.
  • 2 0
 And...don't forget Ibis. Cue: Two Minutes To Midnight.
  • 1 0
 I have a canyon spectral, and the two thing it is missing from being the perfect do it allthat I can see on the cannondale would be 1,5 cmshorter seat tube length, and the full water bottle fit
  • 3 0
 So the dropper is too short at 170mm, yet in the photos it's completely slammed down into the seat tube?
  • 3 0
 Con: another bike with Clevis Mount.
  • 3 0
 So it's a bit vanilla, but vanilla done well is a beautiful thing
  • 3 0
 I will die on this hill.
  • 3 1
 Habit YT
  • 2 1
 just thankful not to see some new iteration of a "lefty" on it...
  • 1 0
 Totally not a Cannondale fan, but what do you not like about the Lefty? Concept, execution or both?
  • 1 0
 When will Cannondale blow all of our minds with a "Righty"?
  • 1 0
 Surprised to see no cable tourism.
  • 1 0
 you're*
  • 1 0
 ; !!!!!
  • 5 6
 "a very time"? Get a proofreader PB. Seriously. This is a major website.
  • 4 3
 "he too was Ziggy Stardust"? Who else was Ziggy Stardust?
  • 1 0
 I see an amazing amount of howling errors in the New York Times, for example "calender" or "then" in place of "than".
  • 2 0
 @Insectoid: Really boils my piss.
  • 1 0
 @BenPea: Yeah that paragraph tried way too hard





