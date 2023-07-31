Review: Cannondale Habit Carbon LT1

Descending

Cannondale has made some weird bikes in the past. Hell, they're even making some kind of weird bikes now. They're still sticking to the Lefty, they're still making the Jekyll which, at best, could be described as "different", much in the same way one might describe a pug with its tongue too big for its mouth and that has trouble breathing as "cute". The Habit, however, the Habit is a different story.Not only is it simply a good-looking bike, but it's also a good-looking bike because it looks clean and simple. That ethos tracks through to how it descends, too. It doesn't feel like it's trying to redefine the category or disrupt the industry with a lukewarm take. Instead, it seems that it is merely simple good quality fresh ingredients cooked with care. We review a lot of trail bikes, and there are many great ones out there, but each has its foibles. It's almost as if Cannondale has looked at the complaints people have made about this last wave of great trail bikes and just thought "What if we make a bike that isn't trying to be this boundary-breaking, genre-defining, world-changing thing but instead just avoids a lot of the criticisms other 130 or 140 mm travel bikes come in for?" It's extra-regular, and all the better for it.The geometry is balanced - for me, this bike is near perfect in its proportions. The ever-so-slightly shorter reach and the high front just make everything feel so in range. The shorter reach means that also, proportionally speaking, the 440 mm rear end puts more weight on the front, as it's representative of a greater proportion of the bike's total length. Yes, your bike with a 430 mm rear center may well have ridden very well several years ago, but it was also combined with a reach of a similar value. So, although one tends to think of shorter rear ends as giving a more poppy, rear weighted, and playful bike, one could argue that the generation of short-stay bikes that enjoyed its heyday in 2015-2018ish oftentimes had more weight on the front than the long stay-bikes of today.The Habit LT is weighted on the front, balanced on most trails, and able to handle very steep trails because of and not in spite of this well-proportioned and pragmatic geometry. I'm not a believer in massive reaches, especially when combined with short rear ends. This Habit, and the grip it achieves on any manner of trail is a testament to this.The suspension is well-damped while also offering solid tracking. For a bike that is so smooth off the top the mid-to-end stroke support is very very good. In fact, this bike doesn't really have a blind spot when it comes to descending. Sure, it can hang up a little of square chunks if you don't have speed on your side, but it's all in all a very well-executed four-bar. I tended to run mine soft and fast, and it felt like the bike could reset between impacts. That, coupled with the sure-footed-yet-sensitive nature of the Lyrik, felt like a bike where the main components were all reading from the same page.Its spec is largely sensible, where it really counts anyway. The Lyrik Select+ with the Charger 3 is a good fork, and the Super Deluxe shock is also a welcome addition. If you want a bike that can genuinely hang with enduro bikes on bike park laps and also has big climbs and all-day trail rides well within its remit, you could do a lot worse than the Habit LT.