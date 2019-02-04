Review: Cannondale Jekyll 29-1

Cannondale Jekyll 29 Cannondale Jekyll 29 Scott Genius 900 Scott Genius 900

For the high intensity riding styles these machines are touted for, only the Cannondale is a needs-nothing build. Cannondale's $6800 Jekyll 29-1 slots between the MSRP of Scott's Genius 900 and 910. The Cannondale has an aluminum rear section. The Scott 900 sports full carbon, while the 910 shares the Jekyll's aluminum tail end. Component-wise, Cannondale wins the battle with a SRAM XO1 Eagle drivetrain (Genius 910s are GX/XO1 hybrids). The Jekyll's Fox 36 fork trumps the Scott's 34 and while the Scott Nude shocks are based upon Fox's in-line dampers, Cannondale's Gemini is built around the more desirable Fox DPX-2 reservoir shock. Syncros wheels are one of the better house brands made, but the nod goes to the Jekyll's Stans Flow rims and more capable Maxxis Minion tires. Compare brakes and the Jekyll wins again with SRAM Code RSC versus Scott's choice of either Shimano XT or SRAM Guide RSC. Good news for both brands is they chose 200 millimeter rotors up front.Both designs have 65-degree had angles, and corrected fork offsets. Reaches for medium sizes are stated a 441mm for the Jekyll and at 439mm for the Genius, while their seat angles are 75 and 74.5 degrees respectively. Scotts have an 11.5mm lower bottom bracket height, and shorter chainstays (438mm for the Genius and 442mm for the Jekyll). On the dirt, however the Cannondale feels noticeably more collected at speed and out corners the Scott by a noticeable margin. The Scott's rear suspension is less fussy to set up, but it never attains the Cannondale's deeper feel at full travel.Scott's TwinLoc remote suspension control affects both the fork and shock, has three modes and more ergonomically engineered lever. If you sprint out of the saddle often, Scott's TwinLoc is like the push-to-pass button on a Formula 1 car. Cannondale's Gemini system only affects the shock and its measure of pedaling firmness is far less dramatic. Climbing fast-paced smooth trails is the dominion of Scott, and if I pedaled any distance on prepared roads to access trails, I'd probably choose TwinLoc. On the dirt, however, Cannondale's Gemini offers twenty millimeters more travel in the short mode, and correspondingly more traction. I also like that the Gemini only has two options and that I could descend well enough in short travel mode. Less worries about being in the correct mode equals more fun.