Review: Canyon Lux Trail - Mellow Marathon Machine

Descending

The climbing performance of a bike doesn't have to come at the expense of descending prowess, but it seems that somewhere along the way here sacrificed capability in service of efficiency. The Lux Trail is quick to remind you that it's an XC bike in all the ways you'd hope to forget, with touchy steering and a nervous feeling over technical sections of trail. You can get down some decently challenging bits of trail, but you have to do so carefully and more slowly than you might like. Flat, somewhat rough sections feel quite good, on the other hand, thanks to suspension that happily moves through the middle of travel to keep the wheels from getting too hung up on obstacles.The wheelbase of the Lux is quite short, making it feel plenty agile when you're trying to hook the bike through squiggly turns and tight sections of trail. The downside is overall stability is rather low, compared to other new-age XC bikes that are starting to rake the front out to near trail bike figures. If you're in pursuit of a more traditional feeling XC bike, with some added comfort from an increase in travel, then I think this could easily fit the bill.The fairly steep 67° head angle corners nicely on smooth trails and flatter turns, but can quickly become a hazard if you're putting the fork deep into travel while trying to negotiate the bike. Anything too technical can overwhelm that delicate composure and have you looking for a safer line to veer towards, though the brakes might not slow you down enough to get there. I'll touch on it further in the Technical Report, but the Level 2-piston brakes are a poor match to a bike that could otherwise be a fast and efficient off-road traveler.When things line up nicely and you start to push the Lux Trail into some heavier compressions, the rear suspension does a solid job of keeping you from slamming into the bottom of travel, though the huge bottom-out bumper in the SIDLuxe shock is probably partly to thank for that. When the brakes are biting as well as they can, the bike does give a good amount of rear-wheel traction, allowing you to cut speed without blowing through the minimal tire tread out back. The bike has a tendency to pitch forward under heavy braking in steeper terrain, but ultimately it feels like the Lux Trail is meant more for carrying speed through rough sections rather than navigating steeps.