Review: The 2019 Canyon Neuron CF 9.0 is Conservative Yet Quick

Jul 15, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Daniel Sapp mountain bikes in Pisgah National Forest.
REVIEW
Canyon Neuron CF 9.0

WORDS: Daniel Sapp
PHOTOS: Derek DiLuzio and Markus Greber


For 2019, Canyon redesigned the Neuron, their 130mm travel trail bike. The bike, which is now available for the first time in US markets, has updated suspension workings and more modern geometry. It takes some major aesthetic cues from the Lux, Canyon's 100mm XC bike, and the Spectral, their more aggressive trail bike.

The Neuron evolved from Canyon's Nerve. The Nerve had gone through a few iterations while holding a similar spot in the brand's line to the Neuron, which was not too aggressive, yet still fully capable of tackling a wide range of trail. Initially a 26" wheeled bike, the Nerve was reconfigured with 29" wheels and rose to popularity until 27.5" wheels again left it dead in the water.
Canyon Neuron CF 9.0 Details

• Intended use: XC / trail
• Wheel size: 29" (Small and XS 27.5")
• Travel: 130mm front and rear
• Boost 12x148
• Carbon frame
• Size: S through XL
• Weight: 27.3 lb / 12.4 kg
• Price: $4,799 USD
www.canyon.com

Canyon kept it on their back burner for a while, until the resurgence of both 29-inch wheels and the all-purpose trail bike encouraged them to re-imagine, re-design, and re-brand, the Nerve - now, the Canyon Neuron.

The 2002 Nerve was the first iteration of Canyon's all-around MTB.
The 2013 Nerve CF was the precursor to the Neuron.

The medium, large, and XL Neurons have 29" wheels, while the small and extra small bikes are designed around 27.5" wheels. There are several build options, including a women's specific build that has different touch points. The base model carbon Neuron starts at $3,499 USD, the top end 9.0 Unlimited build sells for $6,999 USD.

It's the $4,799 CF 9.0 model that's reviewed here, which comes spec'd with a Fox 34 Performance Elite fork, Float DPS shock, SRAM X01 Eagle shifters and derailleur paired with a GX cassette, and Guide R brakes. Reynolds carbon TR 309 wheels are shod with 2.35" Maxxis Forekaster tires.


bigquotesThe Neuron is balanced and nimble, a versatile modern day cross-country trail bike that doesn't make one feel as if they need to be lining up to a race as much as having a good time on the trails.Daniel Sapp



Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.


Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
Canyon's Impact Protection Unit (IPU) prevents the handlebar from turning too far and contacting the top tube.

Construction and Features

As the name implies, the Neuron CF 9.0 has a full carbon frame, which is equipped with Canyon's IPU (Impact Protection Unit). It's a similar concept to Trek's Knock Block, where the rotation of the handlebars is limited so that brake levers and other controls don't have the opportunity to smash into the top tube in the event of a crash or haphazardly loading the bike onto or into the car. In theory, it's a convenient feature, however, it's still met with mixed opinions and some further frame engineering will be seen as a better solution by some riders over the IPU.

The Neuron has the ability to run a front derailleur via a removable front derailleur mount, a feature that's becoming increasingly rare given the widespread adoption of 1x drivetrains.

The downtube of the bike is protected by a replaceable bolt-on guard that also doubles as a sleeve for cable routing. The feature helps make cable replacement simple and protects the downtube from stray rocks or shuttle pad damage. Carrying on with the low maintenance theme, the bearings on the Neuron are sealed and covered or tucked away to prevent debris from getting anywhere close to where it could do damage.

The bearings are asymmetrical on the main pivot with two on the drivetrain side and one on the non-drive side. In addition to the standard sealed bearings, there is an added additional seal next to the bearings themselves functioning as an outer shield. The shock extension also acts in a protective manner, further protecting the bearings beneath it.

Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.



Geometry & Sizing

The Neuron, according to Canyon is designed to be balanced and "easy" to ride. To get this, they gave the bike fairly conservative geometry numbers. The headtube angle on the 27.5" wheeled XS and S frames is 67° and those bikes have 430mm chainstays.

The M-XL bikes with 29" wheels have a 67.5° headtube and 440mm chainstays. The seat tube angle is 74.5° on all bikes, which is on the slack side compared to what we've been seeing lately.

Canyon went in with some slightly un-orthodox spec to get all of the bikes, in all sizes, to offer the same ride feel. The XS and S, even though they have 27.5" wheels, do use the same 29" fork with 51mm of offset that is found on the larger frame sizes.

The smaller bikes have 4mm less trail which is said to create the same feel as the larger sized bikes. Canyon also claim that for smaller riders, "a 27.5" wheel already feels like a 29er." To further complement the mission to have a similar ride feel on all bikes, Canyon spec'd the XS and S bikes with a 740mm handlebar.

Many smaller riders do have more narrow shoulders and need a more narrow bar but Canyon say there's more to it than just that. In their testing and research, they found that handlebar width coupled with the amount of trail a bike has was directly correlated to how the bike rides, especially in turns. Engineers and riders tested different bar widths on different frame sizes and with different fork offsets and even wheel sizes to come up with their conclusion and decisions.

According to Canyon, this is the same testing that led them to spec the XS and S bikes as a 27.5" wheeled only ride, coupled with a 29" fork. If you look at the geo chart, there's even a new column "ratio handlebar width-trail" and a correlating number to make this more scientific. In making this number consistent across different sizes of bikes the team claim that the bike feels and rides the same across frame sizes. Therefore, it works just as good for a shorter rider as a taller one. Maybe this is a complete over-engineering of a non-problem, or maybe there's more to it. One way or another, it's there.


Neuron Suspension

by danielsapp
Views: 14,363    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Suspension Design

The suspension on the Neuron takes some inspiration from Canyon's Sender DH rig and is scaled back to a "trail" application. There's a high amount of sensitivity built into all stages of the travel to keep the bike plush and comfortable.

The first phase of travel is sensitive to smooth out small bumps, the middle is designed to be supportive and then the end of the travel ramps up to prevent a harsh bottom out. The XS and S bikes have a 195x45mm shock and the M-XL bikes have a 210x50mm.

The smaller bikes have a different kinematic from the larger sized bikes. Canyon's engineers attribute this to the riders on smaller bikes generally being lighter than average and needing different tunes than riders on a larger bike, as well as the smaller bikes having a higher leverage ratio than the larger bikes. This puts a smaller and lighter rider more in the middle of the shock's range of settings, rather than at the extreme, allowing for more adjustability out of the box.


Specifications
Price $4799
Travel 130mm
Rear Shock FOX FLOAT DPS Performance
Fork FOX 34 Performance Elite, 130mm travel
Cassette SRAM XG-1275 Eagle 10-50 12s
Crankarms Truvativ Stylo 7K DUB 30T
Bottom Bracket SRAM BSA DUB
Rear Derailleur SRAM XO1 Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle Trigger 12s
Handlebar Canyon H15 Riserbar, aluminum, 15mm rise
Stem Canyon V12
Grips Ergon GA20
Brakes SRAM Guide R
Wheelset Reynolds TR 309 XD carbon
Tires MAXXIS Forekaster 2.35''
Seat Iridium saddle
Seatpost FOX Transfer Performance Elite
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC




Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.



Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
RIDING THE
NEURON




Test Bike Setup

After having spent a day on the Neuron in Europe at its launch, I was happy to get it back home to North Carolina for some familiar riding. Setup was quick and easy - I ran a little less than 30% sag in the Fox Float DPS rear shock, with it around 170 psi. I set the Fox Performance Elite 34 up with 69 psi and off to the trails I went.

I did end up changing the front Maxxis Forekaster tire to something with a little bit more consistent grip and then I swapped the seat out as well. Seats are personal, but I found that the Iridium Trail that comes on the bike is best used as a paperweight.

Testing took place in Western NC in wet spring conditions and ideally tacky early summer dirt.




2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Daniel Sapp
Location: Brevard, NC, USA
Age: 32
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 150 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @d_sapp1

Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.


Climbing

The Neuron feels fast and energetic, and it took minimal effort to get it up to speed and to navigate through tighter sections of trail. I did find myself toggling the pedaling platform on the shock a fair amount compared to some other bikes that have steeper seat tube angles. With the seat all the way up, my long legs put me further over the rear of the bike, which generated more leverage to push the shock into its travel. That said, the suspension is supportive and I didn't feel like I was sinking too deep into the travel when hammering up a climb.

The Neuron pedals with the liveliness of an XC trail bike, and uphill aficionados will enjoy its climbing abilities, especially how nimble it is through tight corners.

The Neuron boasts a generous amount of standover, but it does have a tall seat mast. With the stock seatpost, the lowest a rider is going to get on a size medium is a 70cm saddle height. In my opinion, that's a little unacceptable, as it forces shorter legged riders to either swap posts out or drop down frame sizes which is also going to put them on 27.5" wheels.


Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.


Descending

Rolling downhill, the Neuron feels just as balanced as it does when heading up. The transition is seamless which is one thing that makes it such a great all rounder. Swapping out the front tire to something with a little more tread, like a Minion DHF or Butcher completely changes the feel for the bike in terms of confidence. It also improves its handling tenfold and is something that I'm glad I did early on.

The Neuron remained quick and lively in turns and over moderately technical terrain, and it has no issues taking flight comfortably if there's something to double up or a random trailside attraction. Not all 130mm bikes are created equal, though, and the Neuron falls squarely on the more cross-country side of the spectrum. It has enough travel to get you out of trouble when the going gets rough, but it doesn't blur the line between categories.

This is a Trail bike with a capital T - it can handle a variety of terrain, but it's not the bike to choose if you're consistently seeking out super steep, rough trails, or have your sights set on dominating the local enduro race series. The 67.5-degree head angle is a little steep, and the reach is on the shorter side, two factors that can affect how a bike feels when gravity takes over. The Neuron is better suited to big days in the saddle, the type where you're trying to cram in as many miles before the sun sets, and want something that feels fast and comfortable.




Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
Canyon Neuron

Derek DiLuzio Photo
Pivot Trail 429

How does it compare?

The Neuron and Pivot Trail 429 are both dedicated trail bikes, intended to be able to handle a little bit of everything. The Canyon has 10mm more travel in the back, but the geometry numbers are similar. Despite having less travel, the Trail 429 feels more capable when it comes to aggressive trail riding - it has a stiffer, more confidence inspiring feel to it. The Neuron feels a little more eager to climb due to its lighter weight, but it doesn't feel quite as solid on the descents.

One major difference between these two bikes is sizing. The Pivot is available down to an XS with 29" wheels. The Canyon swaps over to 27.5" wheels only for sizes below a medium - a major consideration for smaller riders.

As far as the price goes, both of the bikes can be built up in a similar manner looking at a middle of the road build, but the Pivot is going to cost more part for part - especially when you get into adding carbon wheels and such. There are higher end builds available on the Pivot, and, likewise, you can order a complete Canyon for less than the entry-level Trail 429.


Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.
Fox 34 Performance Fork
Daniel Sapp in Pisgah National Forest.

Technical Report


Maxxis Forekaster Tires: The Maxxis Forekaster tire is great out back but leaves some to be desired when on the front of a bike. It's a little lighter than a more aggressive option, but that weight is an easy sacrifice to make when it comes to confidence in riding.

Reynolds TR309 Wheels : The Reynolds TR309 carbon wheels help keep rotating weight down while adding some stiffness to the bike. The wheels have proven to be durable and have a wide enough rim bed that mounting up wider and more aggressive tires is perfectly acceptable.

SRAM Eagle Drivetrain: SRAM's Eagle 12-speed drivetrain is a go-to for many bikes currently and there is a mix of X01 and GX level components on the Neuron. The wide range of gearing helps the Neuron feel comfortable on longer rides and it's proven to be consistent and reliable.

Canyon Neuron Presslaunch 2018 Sintra Portugal Copyright Markus Greber

Pros

+ A very much all-around XC/Trail bike
+ Excellent spec for the price
Cons

- No S or XS in 29" versions and the tall seat mast height limits the size medium
- Geometry isn't all that modern
- Impact Protection Unit (IPU) could be annoying for some riders



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotes
The Neuron's sizing and tall seat mast could eliminate it as an option for some riders, but if it fits, it's a great bike, and for many riders who aren't solely focused on what their Strava time is while headed downhill.

While the Neuron is fully capable of handling a variety of terrain in the hands of the competent pilot, those who are looking to push their riding to a higher level or are more top end performance focused may be better suited on a bike with slightly more progressive geometry.Daniel Sapp





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Canyon Canyon Neuron


5 Comments

  • + 3
 I get that Canyon needs conservative geo to sell enough bikes to make them this cheap. What I don't get is why the seatmast is so tall. Everyone complained about it with the Spectral, and yet, they did the same with the Neuron and to some extend the Strive too.
  • + 1
 If the previous generation of the nerve/neuron is to say anything of this bike it would be that it's a great machine. The previous gen nerve was the first proper bike I owned and for the two years I rode it, it never skipped a beat. The bike was super reliable, and for being 120mm I could ride pretty much anything on it. I took it on big xc days, but also rode it in several bikeparks. The bike was solid always. Me and the nerve parted ways when I rode it in a Bikepark and it had bucked me over the bars on a jump way too big for the bike. To be fair I had been messing with the shock's rebound, and that was the only reason we lost balance in the air. Spending the following 6 days in hospital got me the chance to think about new bikes and how I was going to get back on my bike as soon as possible. I ended up replacing the 120mm machine for an Enduro bike, and am still grateful for the experiences that Nerve has given me.

This new generation of the Neuron looks great, and I would really like to take it for a ride. I'd say compared to the previous generation it has grown up a bit and has become a little more capable. I truly hope this new Neuron is going to get as many people excited about the sport as the previous generation has done for me!
  • + 1
 If you can come up with the IPU as a con, the bike must be good! If you don't like it, just don't mount the block on the top tube or get a different top cover and you're all set.
  • + 1
 « Tad more money »! Funny guy! I should really work for pinkbike if 3000$ is just a tad more money
  • + 1
 Man that thing weighs about the same as my 24'' DJ bike Cry

