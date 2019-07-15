Review: The 2019 Canyon Neuron CF 9.0 is Conservative Yet Quick

Canyon kept it on their back burner for a while, until the resurgence of both 29-inch wheels and the all-purpose trail bike encouraged them to re-imagine, re-design, and re-brand, the Nerve - now, the Canyon Neuron.The medium, large, and XL Neurons have 29" wheels, while the small and extra small bikes are designed around 27.5" wheels. There are several build options, including a women's specific build that has different touch points. The base model carbon Neuron starts at $3,499 USD, the top end 9.0 Unlimited build sells for $6,999 USD.It's the $4,799 CF 9.0 model that's reviewed here, which comes spec'd with a Fox 34 Performance Elite fork, Float DPS shock, SRAM X01 Eagle shifters and derailleur paired with a GX cassette, and Guide R brakes. Reynolds carbon TR 309 wheels are shod with 2.35" Maxxis Forekaster tires.

For 2019, Canyon redesigned the Neuron, their 130mm travel trail bike. The bike, which is now available for the first time in US markets, has updated suspension workings and more modern geometry. It takes some major aesthetic cues from the Lux, Canyon's 100mm XC bike, and the Spectral, their more aggressive trail bike. The Neuron evolved from Canyon's Nerve. The Nerve had gone through a few iterations while holding a similar spot in the brand's line to the Neuron, which was not too aggressive, yet still fully capable of tackling a wide range of trail. Initially a 26" wheeled bike, the Nerve was reconfigured with 29" wheels and rose to popularity until 27.5" wheels again left it dead in the water.

As the name implies, the Neuron CF 9.0 has a full carbon frame, which is equipped with Canyon's IPU (Impact Protection Unit). It's a similar concept to Trek's Knock Block, where the rotation of the handlebars is limited so that brake levers and other controls don't have the opportunity to smash into the top tube in the event of a crash or haphazardly loading the bike onto or into the car. In theory, it's a convenient feature, however, it's still met with mixed opinions and some further frame engineering will be seen as a better solution by some riders over the IPU.The Neuron has the ability to run a front derailleur via a removable front derailleur mount, a feature that's becoming increasingly rare given the widespread adoption of 1x drivetrains.The downtube of the bike is protected by a replaceable bolt-on guard that also doubles as a sleeve for cable routing. The feature helps make cable replacement simple and protects the downtube from stray rocks or shuttle pad damage. Carrying on with the low maintenance theme, the bearings on the Neuron are sealed and covered or tucked away to prevent debris from getting anywhere close to where it could do damage.The bearings are asymmetrical on the main pivot with two on the drivetrain side and one on the non-drive side. In addition to the standard sealed bearings, there is an added additional seal next to the bearings themselves functioning as an outer shield. The shock extension also acts in a protective manner, further protecting the bearings beneath it.

The smaller bikes have 4mm less trail which is said to create the same feel as the larger sized bikes. Canyon also claim that for smaller riders, "a 27.5" wheel already feels like a 29er." To further complement the mission to have a similar ride feel on all bikes, Canyon spec'd the XS and S bikes with a 740mm handlebar.Many smaller riders do have more narrow shoulders and need a more narrow bar but Canyon say there's more to it than just that. In their testing and research, they found that handlebar width coupled with the amount of trail a bike has was directly correlated to how the bike rides, especially in turns. Engineers and riders tested different bar widths on different frame sizes and with different fork offsets and even wheel sizes to come up with their conclusion and decisions.According to Canyon, this is the same testing that led them to spec the XS and S bikes as a 27.5" wheeled only ride, coupled with a 29" fork. If you look at the geo chart, there's even a new column "ratio handlebar width-trail" and a correlating number to make this more scientific. In making this number consistent across different sizes of bikes the team claim that the bike feels and rides the same across frame sizes. Therefore, it works just as good for a shorter rider as a taller one. Maybe this is a complete over-engineering of a non-problem, or maybe there's more to it. One way or another, it's there.

The Neuron, according to Canyon is designed to be balanced and "easy" to ride. To get this, they gave the bike fairly conservative geometry numbers. The headtube angle on the 27.5" wheeled XS and S frames is 67° and those bikes have 430mm chainstays. The M-XL bikes with 29" wheels have a 67.5° headtube and 440mm chainstays. The seat tube angle is 74.5° on all bikes, which is on the slack side compared to what we've been seeing lately. Canyon went in with some slightly un-orthodox spec to get all of the bikes, in all sizes, to offer the same ride feel. The XS and S, even though they have 27.5" wheels, do use the same 29" fork with 51mm of offset that is found on the larger frame sizes.

The suspension on the Neuron takes some inspiration from Canyon's Sender DH rig and is scaled back to a "trail" application. There's a high amount of sensitivity built into all stages of the travel to keep the bike plush and comfortable.The first phase of travel is sensitive to smooth out small bumps, the middle is designed to be supportive and then the end of the travel ramps up to prevent a harsh bottom out. The XS and S bikes have a 195x45mm shock and the M-XL bikes have a 210x50mm.The smaller bikes have a different kinematic from the larger sized bikes. Canyon's engineers attribute this to the riders on smaller bikes generally being lighter than average and needing different tunes than riders on a larger bike, as well as the smaller bikes having a higher leverage ratio than the larger bikes. This puts a smaller and lighter rider more in the middle of the shock's range of settings, rather than at the extreme, allowing for more adjustability out of the box.

Test Bike Setup After having spent a day on the Neuron in Europe at its launch, I was happy to get it back home to North Carolina for some familiar riding. Setup was quick and easy - I ran a little less than 30% sag in the Fox Float DPS rear shock, with it around 170 psi. I set the Fox Performance Elite 34 up with 69 psi and off to the trails I went. I did end up changing the front Maxxis Forekaster tire to something with a little bit more consistent grip and then I swapped the seat out as well. Seats are personal, but I found that the Iridium Trail that comes on the bike is best used as a paperweight. Testing took place in Western NC in wet spring conditions and ideally tacky early summer dirt.

The Neuron feels fast and energetic, and it took minimal effort to get it up to speed and to navigate through tighter sections of trail. I did find myself toggling the pedaling platform on the shock a fair amount compared to some other bikes that have steeper seat tube angles. With the seat all the way up, my long legs put me further over the rear of the bike, which generated more leverage to push the shock into its travel. That said, the suspension is supportive and I didn't feel like I was sinking too deep into the travel when hammering up a climb.The Neuron pedals with the liveliness of an XC trail bike, and uphill aficionados will enjoy its climbing abilities, especially how nimble it is through tight corners.The Neuron boasts a generous amount of standover, but it does have a tall seat mast. With the stock seatpost, the lowest a rider is going to get on a size medium is a 70cm saddle height. In my opinion, that's a little unacceptable, as it forces shorter legged riders to either swap posts out or drop down frame sizes which is also going to put them on 27.5" wheels.