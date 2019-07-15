Review: The 2019 Canyon Neuron CF 9.0 is Conservative Yet Quick

Construction and Features
As the name implies, the Neuron CF 9.0 has a full carbon frame, which is equipped with Canyon's IPU (Impact Protection Unit). It's a similar concept to Trek's Knock Block, where the rotation of the handlebars is limited so that brake levers and other controls don't have the opportunity to smash into the top tube in the event of a crash or haphazardly loading the bike onto or into the car. In theory, it's a convenient feature, however, it's still met with mixed opinions and some further frame engineering will be seen as a better solution by some riders over the IPU.
The Neuron has the ability to run a front derailleur via a removable front derailleur mount, a feature that's becoming increasingly rare given the widespread adoption of 1x drivetrains.
The downtube of the bike is protected by a replaceable bolt-on guard that also doubles as a sleeve for cable routing. The feature helps make cable replacement simple and protects the downtube from stray rocks or shuttle pad damage. Carrying on with the low maintenance theme, the bearings on the Neuron are sealed and covered or tucked away to prevent debris from getting anywhere close to where it could do damage.
The bearings are asymmetrical on the main pivot with two on the drivetrain side and one on the non-drive side. In addition to the standard sealed bearings, there is an added additional seal next to the bearings themselves functioning as an outer shield. The shock extension also acts in a protective manner, further protecting the bearings beneath it.
This new generation of the Neuron looks great, and I would really like to take it for a ride. I'd say compared to the previous generation it has grown up a bit and has become a little more capable. I truly hope this new Neuron is going to get as many people excited about the sport as the previous generation has done for me!
