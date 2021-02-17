Review: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR - DH Bike Week

Maintenance
Canyon say that the Sender was a bike also built for their race mechanics, and while some features on the bike do reflect this, a lot of others don’t. Go find me a race mechanic who asks for internal cable routing! I’ve sat with team mechanics in bike development meetings for them to specifically ask me not to have it.
The internal routing on the Sender is guided by moulded tubes in the frame, but where it pops out of the mainframe, before entering the chainstays, is right in that loam shelf region on the bike and the cable scissor back and forth accompanied by the grinding paste like mix of dirt and water, eating into the cables and composite frame.
It suffers the same issue as the Demo too, with the chainstay and links opening up during use, leaving a gaping hole that is filled by debris, only to be crushed when it all closes. I pulled out some sizable rocks that had gotten munched, so it’s worth fashioning an extra fender or keeping an eye on that area.
Another area to keep an eye on is the lower link, buried deep in the mainframe. To give that area a good clean it needs a full strip down, and it will need a clean as the mud and debris from riding collect there and again get scissored around against the frame.
There’s also an alarming amount of flex in the frame along the upper aluminum link and where it connects to the mainframe. That mainframe connection is quite thin and without a through axle due to the shock in the way. You can easily feel and see the flex in the link and in the connection when you grab the seat tube and tire and flex the two back and forth.
The sealed pivots are a good touch, though, and keep the bearings fresher for longer. And the fender between the two upright links is well made and keys into the links when you assemble the bike. You don't need three pairs of hands and a degree to work on the bike, and it's a fairly quick process to strip it down without disconnecting the hoses.
The Sender is a race bike, no doubt. But that also extends to its need for care week in week out to keep it working at its best and not eating itself. In the way that a MotoGP bike is given a regular strip down by dedicated mechanics, you need to look after your Sender.
