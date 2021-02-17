Review: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR - DH Bike Week

Performance

I often feel obliged, if you will, to take a bike down the World Cup track here in Champéry for its first ride. While some might prefer the gentle break in approach, I’ve found the best for me, both in testing and the mental challenges I set myself, is to be jumping right in at the deep end. I know the track well and the bike feelings that I associate with positive, so any glaring issues or areas for improvement become immediately apparent when you don your arm bands, climb up to the highest diving board and gracefully perform a running bomb into the pool below.With that in mind, I told myself, loud and clear, that I had no business doing the speeds I was first run on the Sender, only to ignore my own concerns and keep pushing all the way down, leaning harder into turns and gapping in all the places you usually need some time to build up to do. It is a seriously impressive bike for its ability to go from squint-eyed car park setup to that pace in such a short space of time. And this is something that all the testers reported with their immediate comfort, and therefore confidence in the bike, being visible from the get go.There’s a wonderful composure to the ride of the Sender. It manages to just deal with every impact, every scenario on the trail just once and efficiently moves onto the next. It never takes its baggage from the previous scenario into the next. I guess it’s a very German way of dealing with things, but it translates into a bike that can then be thrown down the hill with horrendous speed, its composure lifting your eye line and thoughts to further down the trail and simply just riding, almost devoid of any conscious thought process.Just like the we'll see with the coming Commencal Supreme DH review, there’s no confusing what the Sender is for. Simply reading the marketing about the bike is enough to understand that it’s a race bike, and so it follows that same single-track mind as the Supreme DH. While the speed can be turned down a notch and you can go hunt out little slashes and jibs on the way down, you’ve the sense of a German somewhere, somewhat displeased in the lack of punctual efficiency that you’re not getting to the bottom with.It’s not the absolute supplest of suspension feels of the four bikes we tested. There’s a touch more feeling of each impact coming through to you, but it’s not enough to really write home about, as what you may compromise in initial suppleness is more than made up for with composure. With a bike designed to do the speeds that the Sender can, you’re probably not having complete traction at every single second. And up at the ragged edge I would much rather have that chassis stability and composure that the Sender has in bucket loads. Bikes are about balancing compromises.There’s a character change from the two mullet bikes on test too, with there being a balance of feel from the wheel sizes front and back. The flip side is you do notice a benefit in moving your turn in up a few inches and really leaning the bike. It does require ever so slightly more rider input to do this but you’re rewarded with an almost on rails feeling as you carry speed through the entire turn.I’ll be honest, I didn’t really deviate much from that initial 185psi setup the entire time testing. The low-speed compression did eventually end up close to closed, but that was aligning with the increased familiarity and speed on the bike as time passed. I did try it with a coil shock too, an Öhlins TTX, and settled on a 502lbs spring giving a good balance of support, bottom out and ride height. The coil shock’s inherent suppleness also helped take a bit of the harshness out of the impacts too and add a bit of suppleness to the bike.The Sender’s adjustability is also really easy to work with and makes a very noticeable difference in the ride. In its longest form, with the adjustable headset and chainstays in their longest position, it ups the stability of the bike and the speed it can do. It does require more input from the rider to manhandle it in this setting, otherwise it can get a little carried away with itself.In the shortest setting it’s unsurprisingly the opposite feel. While we’ll be calling it the short setting, it certainly isn’t either in reach or chainstay. But the character change is noticeable and there’s a little more liveliness in its step as it responds more to the same amount of input. It’s really nice to have this in a bike, and on the Sender the adjustments aren’t confusing and deal with mainly one aspect of the bike, like reach or chainstay length.That is apart from the secret progression adjuster in the middle. While I will remind that Canyon state to keep the shock in the corresponding hole to the rear wheel size you have, and there’s no real opportunity to change that wheel size, it does chop the travel down to 193mm and shift the leverage curve down enough to make quite a difference in feel, requiring considerably less spring but introducing a touch more harshness into the initial portion of travel when you land from the air into a rough section of trail. It does give a touch more support in the middle portion of the travel, although this is definitely something that the regular 29” setting has in abundance anyway. It’s still a little confusing as to why Canyon left this option on all the bikes, after going to the lengths of making all the other frame parts bespoke to the wheel and frame sizes.I spent most of my time on the Sender in the short chainstay setting and middle reach setting. For the steep and tight turns around Champéry and Morgins it yielded the best balance of stability versus maneuverability to speedily get down the tracks while remaining an active part of the ride. But for more flat out, rougher and less steep tracks it's nice to have the option to go longer and would be something that I’d happily spend the 10 minutes changing to take advantage of.