Review: Canyon Sender vs Specialized Demo vs Cube Two15 vs Commencal Supreme - DH Bike Week

What Are They Like to Live With?
Specialized Demo Race
You can tell that Specialized have been doing bikes for a long time with a lot of the details in construction being pretty dialled. The overall build quality is top notch and the attention to the small areas of the frame like the protection and sealed pivot hardware are nice touches.
The option to run external cable routing for the brake is there, and with how much the cables rattle inside the main frame it might be a wise option to change to external. And I’d somewhat forgotten the woes of fork bumpers on the stanchions, as the Demo has no integrated bumpers on the frame.
With the Demo’s suspension layout, the links open up when the suspension is compressed and offer up the space for all manner of debris for when the jaws close. On more than one occasion I had to remove pretty sizable rocks that were jammed in the suspension. Shock clearance is pretty tight too and needs attention when washing to get in all the nooks and crannies, but it does drain well with the large opening under the BB. Getting hold of the rebound adjuster on the shock also requires skinny fingers and the patience of a lover.
The adjustment options on the Demo Race are simple to use and offer some nice changes to the geometry that allow people to experiment and feel the difference. But just be aware that like advised from Specialized, some of the settings won’t work the best with certain wheel sizes, like the long setting with a 27.5” back wheel.
Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27
The Supreme is a fairly easy bike to live with. There’s no crazy hidden hardware or overlapping frame parts. There’s buckets of tire clearance in the rear triangle, it’s easy to clean and maintain but positioning the linkage right over the lower shock bolt is the main bugbear for this bike and something that I’ve seen as a problem on the other Supreme models with the marked linkage from tool access.
While never completely noticeable on the trail, the turning circle of the Supreme is considerably less than the other bikes with the fork bumper design and Boxxer combination limiting how far round the forks can turn.
Sag setup levels on the rear of the bike are incredibly low compared to the other bikes, between as little as 13% and 17%. While it does feel a bit odd in the car park test, it certainly works while out on the trail.
Again we had more internal cable routing rattles. Something that only lining the cables with foam would fix. And a lot of the linkage bearings are on show for all the world, and mud, to see, which might result in them having a shorter life span compared to some of the nicely sealed pivot solutions from the likes of Specialized and Canyon.
Canyon Sender CFR
Canyon does put a lot of emphasis on the Sender being a race bike. And while some decisions have been made to aid that race focus, like the threaded pivot inserts, some of the other development decisions do give it a feeling of fragility.
The cable routing between the front and rear of the bike scissors around, mostly surrounded by the grinding paste like mix of mud, water and debris, eating into the composite frame. So too does the lower link that is so tightly packaged deep in the mainframe. It actually needs a full strip down to clean some areas of the frame like that lower link, something that the weekend warriors out there won't be doing after every ride, like a race mechanic. And while the frame does have some clear film in some key areas, it flies off with a bit of pressure from the hose.
The suspension layout again being a culprit for rock eating, with it opening up under compression, allowing sizable rocks to sit between the links and chain stay and cause damage when the two come back together.
There’s also an alarming amount of flex along the upper links and their connection to the mainframe. While Canyon mechanics reported no failures yet, it’s a bit worrying to know that the bike will be given a really hard time by the buying public week in week out, with definitely not the regimented maintenance schedules of a world cup mechanic. Take care of your Sender.
Cube TWO15 HPC SLT
The common theme of the test has been internal cable rattle, and the Cube joins the gang. Yes it might look nice, but it’s the most frustrating of things to have a loud bike, let alone one right out of the box.
Plastic headset cups still make me wince. While I’ve had no problems with them so far, I’ve had terrible experiences with them in the past. The same is true of non-press in headset cups, with the availability to develop creaks over time being huge.
The imperial shock length is something I can understand from simply a packaging standpoint, but definitely does limit the availability of shocks and it’s not a certainty as to how long it will be around for with every bike now being on metric.
Super Gravity tires might work for some of the lighter and more gentle riders, but aren’t the best choice for heavier and harder riders. The tire flex is noticeable and the added puncture and burping problems are easy to remedy with just DH casing tires.
The Cube is another bike, like the Commencal, to be pretty easy to work on and keep clean. There are a few oddly small Allen keys needed for important things like shock bolts, but generally it was an easy bike to keep in good shape even if a lot of the stick on protection peels off after only a few uses.
