Review: Canyon's New Tempr CFR Cross-Country Shoes



Canyon are dipping their toes into the shoe world with the launch of the new Tempr CFR. No, I'm not sure where the second 'e' from that word went – the vowel shortage seems to be continuing over at Canyon. In any case, the new shoes are designed for XC riding and racing, a high end option that's already seen success on the World Cup XC circuit.



For now, there are only two models in Canyon's lineup – the Tempr CFR Road, and the Tempr CFR Off-Road version that I've been using for the past few months. The shoes are essentially the same, other than the soles – the Off-Road version gets a lugged sole made from Vibram's Megagrip rubber.



Tempr CFR Details

• Two Boa Li2 fit adjust dials

• Full length carbon inner plate

• Vibram Megagrip outsole

• Colors: black, grey, white

• Sizes: : 37 - 48, 1/2 sizes available from 40.5 - 46.5

• Weight: 340 grams (size 45)

• MSRP: $329.95 USD

• canyon.com

Black, grey, and white are the color options - this black and white scheme was part of a limited run.

Boa Li2 dials are used to adjust the fit. The branding is fairly minimal, just a small logo on the outer heel.

Details

Performance

Ventilation

The outer fabric has started to tear around the inner ankle bone area.

Durability

Pros

+ Boa Li2 system is very easy to use

+ Excellent heel retention, very secure fit

+ Very comfortable on sub-2.5 hour rides



- Comfort diminishes on longer rides

- Average ventilation

- Material around inner ankle showed signs of wear sooner than expected

Pinkbike's Take

Canyon's entry into the shoe market is slightly unexpected, but they're certainly not the first brand to decide to broaden their line of bike-related accessories, and it'll be interesting to see what other models are added in the future. The Tempr is a solid first step (sorry, shoe puns are just too easy), although riders with wider feet may still want to look elsewhere for comfort on longer rides. — Mike Kazimer

The CFR Tempr is priced at $329.95, and is available in sizes 36-48 with half sizes from 40.5 to 46.5. There aren't women's or men's specific models – Canyon claims their fit system allows the shoes to work well with both high and low volume feet.The Tempr CF has the looks you'd expect from a top level XC shoe, with a full carbon inner plate to help ensure they're stiff enough for those hard pedaling efforts. The shoes have a sock-like tongue that's fully integrated into the upper, and then two straps wrap over the top (Canyon call the system PerformFit), connected to two aluminum Boa Li2 dials. The idea is that the positioning of the straps helps to really lock the heel in place, eliminating any unwanted lifting.The upper has a pressure relief zone located around the widest part of the forefoot (right around the base of the pinky and big toes), which is designed to alleviate hot spots or pressure points that can develop. There's less material in those locations, making it easier for the shoe to conform to a rider's feet.The shoes also come with custom insoles that Canyon developed in conjunction with Solestar. As mentioned, Vibram takes care of the sole's rubber with their Megagrip compound. The lugged pattern is fairly open, in order to keep it from getting clogged up with mud on sloppy days. There aren't any screw-in toe spikes, but that feature doesn't seem to be quite as prevalent as it once was with XC shoes.Out of the box, the overall fit of the Tempr shoes felt spot-on for my size 45, medium-width feet. The heel cup is nice and defined, and with the Boa dials snugged down the Tempr has a very locked-in fit. Adjusting those dials on the fly is easy too – all it takes is rotating them in one direction to tighten, the other to loosen, or pull outwards to release all of the tension at once.My initial rides were in the 1.5 – 2.5 hour range, and for that amount of time the shoes worked great. They're stiff, snug without being uncomfortable, and simple to adjust. I'd happily use them in an XC race, or for a fast post-work spin.However, that comfort started to diminish on longer rides – even with those pressure relief zones the shoes started to hurt on the outside of my pinky toe, no matter how loose or tight the Boa dial was set. That sentiment was shared by my colleagues over at Velo about the road version. Riders with narrower feet might have better luck, but for me, the Tempr worked best for shorter rides – these aren't the shoes I'd grab for a big all-day adventure.Speaking of adventures, they work okay for the occasional off-bike scramble, but at the end of the day this is still a very stiff, racing-oriented shoe, and not what you're going to want to be wearing for any extended hike-a-bike sections.It's been hotter than usual here in the Pacific Northwest (and yes, I'm sure there's someone in Phoenix who will tell me I don't know what real heat is), which meant I've had multiple days to test the Tempr's ventilating abilities. In that department, I'd say they're about average. I didn't find my feet getting hotter than expected, but they also aren't as airy as something like the Fizik Vento, which uses a screen-like material that provides great ventilation. The Tempr's tongue fabric is light and breathable, but the fit system's two straps end up covering most of it.As far as durability goes, the outer fabric layer is starting to show some signs of wear around inner ankle area, the spot that occasionally rubs against cranks. There's another layer underneath that seems to be more durable, but for the price I'd like to see a tougher material. Speaking of material toughness, the outer heel cup is made from a very hard plastic. That's good for foot support and protection, but it can do a number on a frame's paint job if you're not paying attention – I found that out after an especially wet ride where the hard plastic + mud combo left some permanent scratches on a carbon frame's chainstay.