Review: Chris King's US-Made MTN30 Carbon Wheels

Oct 28, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  


Chris King's production facility in Portland, Oregon, has been cranking out mountain bike hubs for decades, but it was only this year that they introduced their first complete wheelset. The MTN30 wheels use US-made FusionFiber rims that are laced to Chris King's Boost Centerlock hubs.

If the name FusionFiber sounds familiar, that's because Revel and Evil also use the material for their own rims. It's still technically a carbon fiber rim, but a nylon polymer is used to hold everything together instead of epoxy. The process of laying up the rims is automated, and the final product doesn't need any sanding or deburring – there's no need for any finishing work or clearcoating. The rims are produced by CSS Composites in Utah, and the assembly of the wheels takes place at Chris King's facility in Oregon.
MTN30 Wheel Details

• FusionFiber thermoplastic rims
• 28 spokes, 2 cross pattern
• Inner rim width: 29mm
• Made in USA
• Lifetime warranty
• Weight: 907 grams (27.5" rear) / 808 grams (29" front), 1715 grams total.
• Price:$2,550 USD
• More info: chrisking.com

The use of a nylon polymer instead of epoxy allows the rims to be recycled at the end of their life, although it's worth noting that they're not going to end up as rims again. Think tires levers, stems, or other items that can be compression molded from chopped up fiber. The MTN 30 rims do come with a lifetime warranty – in the event that one breaks, Chris King will send out a shipping label, rebuild the wheel with a fresh rim, and service the hub if necessary while they're at it.

The MTN 30 wheels are available in 29”, 27.5” or mixed wheel configurations, all with Boost spacing hubs and Centerlock rotor mounting. There's a wide range of hub color options, everything from silver to gold. Speaking of gold, the MTN 30 wheels aren't cheap – they're priced at $2,550 USD.

The rims have an 29mm internal width and a depth of 23.5mm.
FusionFiber can be chopped up and compacted into something different at the end of a rim's life.
DESIGN
The MTN 30 rims have a 29mm inner width, and a depth of 23.5mm, numbers that fall right in line with what's become the norm for rims designed for all-round usage. Visually, there isn't anything that immediately sets the rims apart from a 'traditional' carbon rim – they're black, shiny, and the fibers can be seen when the light hits them the right way. Both wheels use 28 spokes laced in a two-cross pattern.

Chris King's machined aluminum hubs are renowned for their high quality and durability – they even make their own stainless steel bearings, which are claimed to burnish and become faster rolling with time. “Sorry, I'm going to be a little late – I need to ride more so my wheels spin even more smoothly” seems like a great excuse to get out for a longer ride than usual. A T10 torx is used to adjust the preload ring on each hub that pushes against the angular contact bearings. It's something that typically needs to be done once or twice as the hubs settle in, and then it rarely needs adjustment, at least in my experience.

At the heart of the rear hub is the RingDrive, which delivers 72 points of simultaneous engagement. That equates to a fairly quick 5-degrees between points of engagement. There are faster engaging hubs out there – I9's Hydra hub checks in at a near-instant .52-degrees between engagement points – but 5-degrees is still plenty quick, and I never found myself wishing for anything less out on the trail.

A basic hub service is a fairly simple procedure, and Chris King has easy-to-find videos and documentation on their website. A special tool is required to fully disassemble the hubs, but that's not something that should be necessary more than once every year or two.


Chris King's Ring Drive has 72-points of simultaneous engagement.

SETUP
Getting the MTN 30 wheels set up was a straighforward procedure, which is pretty much a given these days – wider rim profiles, and the tubeless tires designed for them typically make it simple to get a tire seated and sealed without any swearing. I will say that I've gotten spoiled by Reserve's Fillmore valves this season. Yes, they're expensive, but the speed that they fill a tire and the lack of clogging has made me wish that all wheels came with them. The valves on the MTN30 wheelset are nice, and the top cap even has a little flying hub etched into it, but they don't work as well as the Reserves.

My one gripe when it comes to setting up these wheels has to do with the fact that Chris King only produces Centerlock compatible mountain hubs – the 6-bolt option is no longer in their catalog. I get it, Centerlock is probably lighter and it is easier to install, but I have a stack of 6 bolt rotors, and a non-existent stack of Centerlock rotors. That means I had to use an adaptor in order to use a 6 bolt rotor, which takes away the convenience of the design.

I used Continental's Kryptotal DH tires for the majority of the test period, without inserts, and with pressures set to 21 psi for the front and 23 psi for the rear. The wheels started off the test period on a Santa Cruz Nomad V6, and most recently were installed on a Trek Fuel EX.


PERFORMANCE
It's getting harder and harder to tell carbon wheels apart, at least when it comes to ride feel. That's a good thing, since it means you're less likely to end up with a set of wheels that seem like they're trying to rattle your fillings out whenever the trail gets rough. The days of brutally stiff wheels seem to be mostly behind us as rim profiles and carbon layup have evolved.

The MTN30 wheels fall squarely into the 'comfortable' category, and even when pinballing down some of the jankier trails on Vancouver's North Shore I never felt any harshness. Now, could I notice the supposed 50% increase in damping compared to 'traditional' carbon fiber rims? I wouldn't go that far – the MTN30 wheels traded places with a Reserve 30|HD wheelset and there wasn't a dramatic difference in ride quality. If pressed, I'd say that the MTN30 wheels felt a little more muted at higher speeds in chunkier sections of trail, but again, we're not talking about a night and day difference here. When it comes to tangible differences in compliance, SRAM's ZeroMoto wheels are one of the only options I've tried where the extra flex is immediately noticeable.

As far as stiffness when cornering goes, the wheels offered plenty of support, and no matter how much I squared off a turn the spokes never made any noises to express their displeasure.

The hub engagement was quick and extremely solid, and the trademark 'angry bees' noise when freewheeling was actually less pronounced than I'd expected. Using a different freehub oil could probably change that, but I'm personally a big fan of hubs that don't make much noise, so the fact that these hubs weren't overly loud is a plus in my book.

WEIGHT
The MTN30 wheels are slightly lighter than their counterparts in this category - the 29" set weighs 1746 grams. For comparison, Roval's Traverse wheels and We Are Ones Union wheels weigh 1840 grams, Evil's Loophole wheels weigh 1940 grams, and Santa Cruz's Reserve 30|HD wheels weigh 1880 grams. 100 grams isn't that much in the grand scheme of things, but it all adds up, and for gram conscious riders it's worth noting that the MTN 30's aren't overly heavy.

DURABILITY
Other than a quick adjustment of the hub preload and one brief trip to the truing stand for the rear wheel, the MTN 30 wheels haven't needed any maintenance, and those are adjustments that are typical for a set of new wheels. I've smacked a decent number of rocks and roots that were hiding in piles of moon dust, and so far they've taken all those hits in stride. The bearings are still spinning incredibly smoothly – there's zero grittiness or resistance. They just keep going and going when the wheel is spun.

Trail conditions were extra-dry and dusty for the majority of the test period – I'll put in some additional miles now that the rains have returned and update this review if any issues arise.



Pros

+ On the lighter side for this category
+ Excellent hubs
+ Pleasantly neutral ride quality


Cons

- Expensive
- Centerlock rotor mounting only



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesIf the price is taken out of the equation, the MTN 30 wheels sit in the upper echelon when it comes to build quality and overall performance. However, that very high price tag can't be overlooked, especially when there are several carbon wheel options currently on the market that deliver a similar ride feel for nearly $1,000 less. The lifetime warranty on the rims and hubs does help a little, and the USA-made, recyclable angle is also worth keeping in mind.  Mike Kazimer





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Chris King Chris King Mtn 30


Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
126346 views
First Ride: Canyon & Liteville Debut 'KIS' Self-Centering Steering Technoloy - Tech Week 2023
60696 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
56194 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2022
54488 views
Tech Week 2023: Handy Tools & Hidden AirTags
43882 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Marzocchi Bomber Air Shock & Z1 Fork
42089 views
Video: Leading up to Kyle Strait's Crash - Red Bull Rampage 2022
38929 views
[Updated] Video Round Up: Builds, POVs, & More from Red Bull Rampage 2022
35371 views

66 Comments

  • 47 2
 There needs to be more attention to products that AREN'T made in Taiwan or Asia. This is great. Made in Utah. Assembled in Oregon. No container ship. Shorter production times. I'm sure the cost is 2 or 3 times that of China carbon for Chris King. Cool product.
  • 33 0
 I agree. We Are One does this in Kamloops BC for half the price of King. Great wheels and they turn around warranty claims really quickly.
  • 28 0
 WAO? Made in Canada, choice of hubs (I9, Hadley or Onyx), lifetime warranty and $1000 cheaper...
  • 12 10
 @jsnfschr: I like Chris King. Not too worried about saving 1k on something i like or want.
  • 11 1
 @Super7: The WR1 have really eliminated all the competition for me. There is zero reason to buy anything else at this point at any price.
  • 7 0
 @SoftSoilSampler: I guess, but I can go to my local shop and have a WAO wheelset built with CK hubs for the same price (and still have all the warranty, etc). I suppose if you want to spend the money, all the power to you.
  • 4 0
 @Super7: Agreed x 2. I'm a frugal delusional xc rider still holding on to the days of $700 handbuilt LB wheels, but customwheelbuilder has WAO at 10% off and free shipping: $1360 delivered. For US buyers that's basically giving them away.
  • 3 0
 @Super7: I’d rather have Chris King Hubs, but WAO does have sweet rims. They’re definitely going to be my first set of carbon rims when I decide to go that route.
  • 2 1
 I agree, 100% nobody is taking into account the REAL cost of cheap stuff... It's not even funny. And honestly, the price on these isn't that crazy for what it is and p of bikes these days.
  • 3 0
 @nickfranko: there are better hubs out there...
  • 1 0
 @Super7: I would really prefer thermoplastic carbon so if WAO would get on that then I would be very happy.
  • 2 1
 @alexsin: I think WAO has done some great things, but currently the reason they are able to make wheels so affordability is the ability to manufacture in their own facility using traditional resin based carbon layup. It’s the second pill that is getting harder and harder for me to swallow. We need to stop making stuff out of non-reusable materials and Thermal Plastics is a very good option in the carbon world. If WAO starts using this technology and keeps costs low, they’ll truly run away with the market.
  • 4 0
 @jsnfschr: Hadley hubs are awesome. The nicest people to deal with. Too bad more people don’t know about them.
  • 1 0
 @Super7: agree, I have a few pairs of WAO wheels. The most expensive set I bought were about $1400.
  • 11 4
 Yeah, no reason to spend this if you can get some We Are One's for $1000 less. If someone loves spending money for "Made in US," or "Recyclable," that's fine, there's an argument to be had there.

I personally don't care if they are made in the US, Taiwan, or Asgard. A good product at a fair price is what I put my $$$ towards.
  • 2 0
 I dont know man, you say Asgard? I might take those. :-)
  • 9 0
 Why didn't they use the KING font that's on the headsets? How am I going to match it all up now???
  • 10 1
 While I do like Chris King products, for 2.5 thou I‘d rather buy food or pay my mortgage…
  • 3 0
 what is a "mortgage" is that like rent?
  • 3 0
 @kokofosho: it’s like rent but you have to buy the new appliances when the old ones die.
  • 1 0
 @kokofosho: Like rent but you aren't throwing money out the window entirely, and can actually make the home yours.
  • 6 0
 I personally think CK rims should have been aluminum cause they are famous for alu products, plus then they could have offered a chance to spend even more to have the colour and finishes matched. Like, matte pink hubs and matte pink highlights on the rims. I along with 50% of other CK buyers do it for style points more than performance so give us more opportunities for coordination. I bought some CL hubs from them a while back and kinda regret it. Just assumed 6 bolt was going out of fashion, but guess not.
  • 2 0
 If you are travelling, a bent or heat damaged 6 bolt rotor can be changed with a T25 (and ideally a small travel torque wrench) even the T25 on a mini pocket tool can manage this kind of 'fix'.
Centre lock requires a lock ring tool, a longer torque arm (and it might as well be a torque wrench as CL has a reputation for loosening off if it isn't torqued up perfectly) and good luck finding a CL rotor in your favourite flavour in Madeira or some other destination (in fact good luck finding a CL rotor in Whistler in the middle of the bike season - 13 shops and no CL rotors).
So you are back to using an adapter which is a. ugly, and b. has the same torque issues as the CL lock ring.
CK has grand ideas of being more sustainable and using less with the move to CL only but just like T47 was made available to the bike world and it is a better BB standard over all if the industry isn't on board it will be CK and XC racers using CL rotors and everyone else is going to stick with 6 bolt.
  • 5 1
 "The use of a nylon polymer instead of epoxy allows the rims to be recycled at the end of their life, although it's worth noting that they're not going to end up as rims again. Think tires levers, stems, or other items that can be compression molded from chopped up fiber." Is there an example of a stem made from downcycled thermoplastic composite?
  • 8 3
 What you describe is downcycling, not recycling. Also, please give the wheels to Paul Aston to see if we can trust them to not break
  • 6 0
 If you want to get technical, downcycling is a form of recycling. I tried to make it as clear as possible in the review that these won’t end up getting turned into rims again.
  • 9 6
 These would be cool if they came with non-CK hubs. CK hubs look real nice in NAHBS photos, but for how much they cost, they just need to work better. I have owned several over the years, and every one of them has constantly given me problems - without the expensive proprietary toolkit that they sell, you are forced into an LBS visit every 3 months to make adjustments for play - if you neglect this maintenance, they eventually start to randomly seize up and try to kill you while you are out on a ride.
  • 6 2
 You must be the outlier in the world of CK hubs. I have owned multiple sets and never had any issues that you speak of. No proprietary tools are required to adjust play should it exist, just allen keys. The CK tool is only required if you plan on changing bearings (which I have never had to do even on hubs now 15 years old). Im just not sure where you are getting this information from. Yearly cleaning of the ring drive and some ring drive lube and you are good to go for another season. You can tell when this needs to be done, as the angry bees in the hub slowly get louder and louder.
  • 2 0
 Onyx hubs ftw
  • 1 0
 @shoreboy1866: Pretty funny when a guy on CK hubs has to pedal on the downhills while squeezing the brakes because the rear hub is seizing. They do it because they are just trying to avoid the chain coiling around the cassette and ripping the derailleur off. At the end of the ride, they still tell you CK hubs are the best, it's just that it was cold today and they forgot to replace the thick grease with some light oil.
  • 1 0
 Bike industry has jumped the shark with their pricing. $3,473 CAD for a wheelset! I have purchased entire cars in good working order that I have driven for over 100,000kms for less money than that. And these are made mostly by robots with automated layup? I guess they have to payoff their line ASAP.
  • 1 0
 I didn't own a car worth more than these wheels for the first 13 years of having my license.

1985 Civic - $800
1985 Civic Hatchback - $700
1987 Accord - $1000
1992 Saturn - $1000
1992 Mercedes 300E - $2000 (one of my favorite cars ever)
1996 Volvo 850 wagon - $2000
  • 1 0
 @jsnfschr:
1994 Nissan Pickup - $1500
1992 Ford Escort - $2000
2002 Ford Focus Wagon - $3000
  • 1 0
 The once "best in industry" King has lost their way on the rear hubs.

CL only is not good, but the real bummer is no more needle bearing between the ring driver and axle. The indestructible nature is gone, just google "clunking in rear Chris King hub" or "play in rear Chris King hub", or look on MTBR. Myriad of issues and warranty claims with the current generation mtn hubs.

The current hubs are a sad comparison to what they once were. There are now many options that are just as good, if not better, and many times less expensive.

Chris King is now for the dentists who want pretty colors so everyone looks at their bike while they drive it around town on their Tesla.
  • 1 0
 The whole appeal of Chris King was the quality and longevity. Their headsets, hubs and bottom brackets would last forever and justified their price. Standards change, no problem, here is a new axle, freehub or spacer kit. They slowly killed support for older components negating the longevity of their products, completely eroding that justification for the price.
  • 3 1
 Are they recycled by way of just throwing them in plastic recycling, or do they have to be flown several hundred Km to a special facility?
  • 1 1
 they are recycled by being sold to the next owner or displayed in your garage when retired. Who throws out bike parts? I've never "recycled" any bike part other than tires.
  • 1 0
 @SoftSoilSampler: I have given old frames, bars, stems, etc... to a metal man who takes scrap to the junkyard.
  • 2 0
 @SoftSoilSampler: I had to throw around 20 carbon rims and loads of broken carbon frames, handlebars etc into landfill the other day. Hence the question. (No I didn't break them all!)
  • 3 0
 Great looking wheel set but expensive AF!
  • 6 3
 if you dont want centerlock just run the adapter
  • 1 0
 You seriously think that is a reasonable justification on a $2.5k set of wheels? That not only do we immediately have to go out and buy an adapter, but we also add another piece that has to occasionally be checked?

Adapters aren’t guaranteed to stay in place, even with locktite.
  • 1 0
 @nickfranko: some adapters may differ, but the ones I've used only have 1 lockring on them, just like CL rotors do. You go from 6 bolts to deal with to one that takes a fraction of the time to deal with.
  • 3 0
 They look nice, but I wish they hadn't cheaped out on the hubs....
  • 3 0
 Will lighter wallet make me faster?
  • 2 0
 I just have all my body hair waxed off. Way faster now. Lol
  • 1 0
 From the picture's caption "The rims have an 39mm internal width and a depth of 23.5mm."
Will that 39mm rim fit my Maxxis WT tire better than my 23mm rim?
  • 2 0
 That was a typo - the inner width is 29mm.
  • 1 0
 Lost my interest with 28hole 2cross. Every King I've ever owned failed eventually at the spoke holes. And that was always 3x.
  • 2 1
 Also always had to switch to the Stainless Freehub due to the fact that I'm over 145lbs. Those driver splines always got wrecked after about a year.
  • 4 1
 lmao
  • 2 0
 Ignoring the price, these are very cool...
  • 2 0
 Could have mentioned which spokes are used.
  • 1 0
 Look at the spokes heads. If I am not wrong there is "P", which stands for Pillar
  • 2 0
 Rider weight limit? Spoke details?
  • 4 3
 I like the sound of CK ratchet. Bzzzzzzz. Louder the better.
  • 3 0
 I am glad we live in a society where you can be so wrong but still exist.
  • 6 4
 Centerlock. Hahaha.
  • 1 0
 That, or a new bike. Take your pick.
  • 3 3
 Shame CK don't want 6 bolt anymore. Prefer Hadley anyways but still
  • 1 0
 Like but cannot afford
  • 2 2
 that's a lot of money for fake carbon wheels
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013225
Mobile Version of Website