Review: Chromag Dagga Pedals - All Grip, No Slip





There aren't too many riders on the planet that can two-wheel drift like Chris Kovarik, so it's only fitting that he would get his own signature pedal designed specifically for those foot out, flat out antics. Enter the Chromag Dagga. The Dagga begins as a forged block of 6061 aluminum that's then CNC machined into the shape that's shown here.



It's the Dagga's pins that steal the show. There are 12 on each side, and they stand nearly 8 millimeters tall at full height, although the stock configuration uses a washer that drops that down to a still-tall 6 millimeters. The pins use an M4 thread at their base, where they're threaded into the platform, and then they taper down to an M3 thread at the top for better sole penetration. No matter what, they're quite tall and ready to sink into whatever comes their way (hopefully shoes, not shins).





Chromag Dagga Details

• 12 adjustable height pins per side

• Forged & machined aluminum body

• Chromoly spindle

• Dimensions: 120mm x 115mm

• Colors: purple, black, blue, red, silver

• Weight: 487 grams

• MSRP: $180 USD

• chromagbikes.com

The Dagga's pins stand 6 millimeters tall, and that's with the included washers installed. Taking those out will raise them up even further. The aluminum pedal body measures 14.3mm thick in the center, and 16 millimeters at each end.

The platform underfoot measures 120 x 110mm All of the pins thread in from the opposite side with a 3mm hex head.

Performance

Durability

How Do They Compare?

Pros

+ Maximum traction

+ Excellent durability



- May be too grippy for some riders' tastes

- Pricey

Pinkbike's Take

Chromag's Dagga pedals top the charts when it comes to all out grip, making them an excellent choice for DH riders or anyone who doesn't want to worry about slipping a pedal. Ever. They're at the upper end of the price scale, but the high quality construction should mean that they'll keep on spinning for season after season. — Mike Kazimer

The big pins grab your attention first, but the Dagga's overall dimensions are on the larger side of the spectrum as well, measuring 120 x 115mm. That's the largest platform size in Chromag's pedal lineup, and the Q-factor also tops Chromag's charts. The pedals are slightly concave, measuring 14.3mm at the center and 16mm at each end.Inside there's a chromoly spindle that rotates on a bushing and a cartridge bearing. Chromag's headquarters are in Whistler, BC, where there's no shortage of rainy days, so it's not surprising to see two rubber seals designed to keep water from getting its way into the pedal body.Available in five colors, the Daggas retail for $180 USD.When it comes to flat pedal platform size, I'm a fan of the crop of larger-than-average offerings that have been released recently. Having a platform that matches the width of my shoe sole just makes sense – tiny platforms are best left to clipless pedals, or for riders with tiny feet. I also liked the wide stance that the Dagga's allow. There are all sorts of opinions out there about the ideal Q-factor, but the position that the Dagga's put my feet in was comfortable and natural feeling, and the fact that there's no big bearing bulge next to the crank arm means there's plenty of possible foot positions. Chromag recommends using the Dagga's with thicker soled shoes, and I have to agree - these wouldn't be very comfortable with soft, floppy skate shoes.The Dagga's pins look menacing, but my shins have remained scab free over the last four months of usage. That's thanks to the fact that I've yet to fully slip a pedal – there's so much traction, especially when paired with Five Ten's sticky rubber, that sliding off the platform is highly unlikely. Now, not everyone will be a fan of having that much grip – riders that want to be able to reposition their feet more easily may want to consider removing some pins, or purchasing the shorter pins that Chromag uses on their other pedals. As it is, the Dagga's deliver an incredibly locked-in feeling, and once my feet were in place I didn't have to worry about them moving unless I wanted them to, no matter how chunky the trail.Speaking of pins, I removed the single pin that sticks up in the middle of the pedal on each side in order to let the center of my shoe's sole sink down a little further, since the platform shape is more flat than concave. Yes, the very center of the platform is a little thinner than the edges, but the outer perimeter dimensions are all the same. More recently, I took out the most inboard pin for the same reason - there are enough pins that removing a few to customize the feel underfoot is entirely feasible.The Dagga's have held up extremely well to everything I've subjected them to. I've only bent one pin so far, and that happened after a solid smash into a sandstone outcropping in Moab, Utah. There are some scuffs and scrapes on the bodies, but nothing out of the ordinary. There was plenty of grease remaining when I pulled out the axles, and the bushings and bearings are still spinning smoothly. Overall, a very impressive showing on the durability front.How to the Dagga's stack up to other contenders? Let's start with the Anvl Tilt V3. The Anvl's platform is slightly smaller, but the difference in feel underfoot isn't dramatic. When it comes to outright grip, the Dagga's take it, although both options deliver plenty of traction for the roughest trails. Other details to consider: the Anvl's pins are all top loading, while the Dagga's thread in from the backside of the body. Then there's the price – you're looking at $100 for the Anvl, and $180 for the Dagga.Kona's Wah Wah II pedals are another entry into the big platform party (there's also a smaller version for smaller riders), and they actually measure a couple millimeters wider than the Daggas, although that inboard bearing bulge makes the size difference negligible. When it comes to grip, the Dagga's come out on top. The Wah Wah has fewer pins, and they're not as tall, although the platform size does help make it easy to keep your feet where they belong, and it is easier to move your feet around when necessary. The Dagga pedals get another point for their superior weather sealing, but they're also $60 more than the Wah Wah II.