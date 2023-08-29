Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike

Aug 29, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
REVIEW
Chromag Darco

WORDS: Dario DiGiulio
PHOTOS: Dario DiGiulio / Eric Mickelson


Chromag's hardtail-only lineup was one of the more consistent trends in the bike industry for a long while. As seemingly every other brand got curious and dipped into the full-suspension market, the team at Chromag stayed stalwart in their ankle-breaking ways. Rumors swirled first in 2012 about a Chromag with a shock, but that lay dormant for a long while before it seemed that they were testing the waters yet again. Turns out that second go was the ticket, and they pursued the project with full force, developing not one but three full-suspension bikes: the Minor Threat kids' bike, the long-travel Lowdown, and the Darco.

Here we have the Darco, the steel trail bike, sporting 120mm of travel and some very Chromag geometry. It's an idiosyncratic rig, definitely not for everyone, but for the right rider it might just be the ticket.

Chromag Darco Details

• 29" front and rear
• 120mm frame travel, 150mm fork
• 64° head angle
• 450-530mm reach
• 435mm chainstays
• 78° seat tube angle
• 5 sizes available, Large tested
• Weight: 37.3 lb / 16.9 kg
• Frameset: $3,450 USD
• Complete: $5,857 USD
chromagbikes.com

Chromag only has one stock build for the Darco, retailing for $5,857 USD. It comes kitted with a RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork and SuperDeluxe Ultimate shock, SRAM G2 RSC brakes, a 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, and Chromag Phase30 aluminum wheels. The build I was sent differed slightly from the stock spec, as the G2 brakes had been swapped out for a set of SRAM Code RSCs, but otherwise the build remained the same.


Contents

Introduction
Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
What's the Best Value?
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take

photo


bigquotesOverall, the Darco is a funky ride, full of character and boldly unique in a world where lots of bikes are beginning to feel the same. The consequence of uniqueness is that this Chromag won't be for everyone, but if you find yourself looking for a burly short travel bike that can punch above its travel numbers, and you like the aggressive approach to geometry, then you might be quite happy here.Dario DiGiulio



photo

Frame Details

Chromag stuck to their tried and true construction method for the Darco, meaning the front and rear triangles are almost entirely made out of nicely-welded 4130 chromoly steel tubing. The only exception is at the chainstay, where they went with 7005 aluminum to enhance the stiffness and make it easier to get the bearing seats dialed. All that metal has a bit of a weight penalty, and the Darco is far from a light bike - despite a decently light build kit, the overall weight on my size large came out to 37.3 pounds (16.9 kg).

The cables are routed externally for almost the entire length of the bike, save for a very frustrating section where they run through the chainstays. Otherwise, the frame is simply arranged and should prove easy to work on, with flat faces surrounding bearings and no fiddly bolts that are hard to access.

photo

Tire fitment is fairly tight out back, with scant clearance for a 2.4" DHR, meaning folks who like fatter rubber will probably have to look elsewhere. This tight clearance is partially driven by the bottom-out clearance on the bike, which is already close with a 2.4 tire - anything beefier would likely contact the seattube on big impacts.

In addition to the typical bottle mount, there's a second location underneath the skinny top tube, allowing for a little accessory purse or pump should you be so inclined. The frame has mastic tape downtube protection, as well as a shuttle guard, which should help keep the Darco rust-free a little while longer. There's a nicely molded rubber chainstay protector, which does a good job of keeping chainslap noise to a minimum.

photo

photo
photo

photo

Geometry & Sizing

Chromag has long been known for pushing the envelope with their hardtail designs, relying on very aggressive geometry to try to match the capabilities of similarly-intended suspended bikes. They applied the same methods to the Darco, resulting in a short-travel bike with some very serious numbers, particularly when it comes to fit.

Worth noting is the recommended sizing for the Darco. I'm 6'3", which puts me at the tallest recommended height for their size Large, and the team at Chromag was certain that it was the size I should be riding. I had some apprehension about that, primarily focused around the reach number; the reach on a large Darco is 514mm, which is beyond many brands' XL numbers. That reach is paired with a 631mm stack height, driven by a distinctly stubby 115mm headtube. The size small's reach is 450mm, and the XL goes all the way up to 530mm.

The angles are 64° for the headtube and 78° for the seattube, in keeping with many longer-travel enduro bikes on the market. Chainstays are a medium-short 435mm across the board, and although they don't state it, the BB drop is around 32mm.

photo


Suspension Design

The Darco's adorable little shock is actuated by a rocker-driven Horst linkage, which is designed to perform in a variety of manners. Chromag went with a kinematic that suits the aggressive nature of the bike, erring on a more active and traction-oriented setup than you'd expect of a 120mm bike. The numbers are all below, but feel-wise it's a far cry from the sporty XCish ride that you might expect.

The starting leverage ratio of 3.25:1 means the bike is eager to break into travel, but the high overall progression (29%) and fairly low sag number (20-30%) are meant to keep you from hitting the bottom of the pool every time you jump in.

photo
photo
photo


Specifications
Release Date 2023
Price $5857
Travel 120mm
Rear Shock RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate, 165x45, HM Tune, 2T
Fork RockShox Lyrik Select+ 150mm
Headset Cane Creek 40
Cassette SRAM GX Eagle
Crankarms SRAM GX Eagle
Chainguide None
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB
Pedals None
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Front Derailleur None
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle
Handlebar Chromag OSX
Stem Chromag HiFi 40mm
Grips Chromag Format
Brakes SRAM G2 RSC
Wheelset Chromag Phase30 / R4
Hubs Chromag
Rim Chromag
Tires Maxxis DHF / DHRII, EXO+, MaxxTerra
Seat Chromag Trailmaster DT
Seatpost RockShox Reverb, 125-200mm
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



photo

photo

photo







photo
RIDING THE
Darco


Test Bike Setup

As I mentioned above, the test bike I ended up with had one difference from the stock build, namely in the brake department. Code RSCs are a better fit for this bike than the G2s that would otherwise come stock, but generally I didn't feel the need to change things from the original kit. As you'll notice in some of the photos, I ran an Assegai towards the end of the test, just to change things up and see if the larger diameter and easier ride characteristic better suited the bike.

I experimented with a wide range of sag numbers on the Darco, but generally kept the SuperDeluxe shock pumped up to 220psi, giving me about 26% sag. At times I ran burlier tires, but the stock rubber was generally appropriate for the bike's preferred terrain.


photo
Dario DiGiulio
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Height: 6'3" / 191cm
Inseam: 34" / 86cm
Weight: 180 lbs / 81.6 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @danger_dario


photo


Climbing

Your seated position is usually the first impression you get on a bike, and the Darco quickly gets to the point letting you know just how long and low a bike it is. The cockpit feels quite stretched out, but thankfully the seat angle is steep enough to take up some of the slack and keep you in a fairly comfortable position. For how long the reach is, the stack height is fairly low, so folks like myself who like a fairly upright body position will have to raise the cockpit up as high as you can to make up some distance. Once done, the bike is comfortable for a long day of pedaling, especially if you're punching up steep grinding pitches.

On technical and less steep terrain, the balance of the Darco can feel a bit off, until you get used to the fact that you're essentially pivoting around the rear wheel to make turns and pop up ledgy bits of trail. With fairly short chainstays and a very long reach, bikes like this can sometimes feel like you're pushing a shopping cart, but once you're used to the nature of that front wheel distance things feel fairly normal.

The suspension on the Darco definitely biases towards grip over efficiency, but things ramp up quick enough as to keep you from wallowing too much on the climbs. I was impressed by the amount of rear wheel traction the bike has, even under hard efforts out of the saddle. You put down power and the tire transfers it to the dirt, without too many burnout moments. For longer paved climbs, the shock's lockout is quite firm, bringing the Darco back to Chromag's hardtail roots.

I know I'm always talking about how weight doesn't really matter, but I think this bike changed my mind a little. I think the common rule of thumb is that the shorter the travel, the lighter a bike should be, but the Darco weighs more than my SB160, and more than an all-metal Reeb Steezl I'm testing that feels similarly capable. 37 pounds is a lot for a short travel trail bike, and although you could build the bike up with lighter components, you wouldn't want to hamper the descending too much. A carbon wheelset would help things spin up a bit quicker, but that's not a night and day difference.

photo


Descending

The reach-stack balance I mentioned before is equally important here, and the cockpit changes continue to set things in the right direction. Raising your bars doesn't fix everything though, so expect a riding position that is hard over the front, except perhaps on the smallest couple of sizes. That front-heavy weight bias has upsides and downsides, the former of which manifests in solid grip on that front wheel, so long as you're committed.

The downsides are a little more plentiful, as it can be hard to find the right balance point on the Darco. I think the relatively short chainstays (per the long reach) have a lot to do with this, as it can be hard to feel like your weight is in the right place between the front and rear wheel at times, making for a slightly sketchy feeling ride. At times I found myself getting too deep over the front in corners, or too far off the back in repeated deep compressions. The disparity between front and rear travel probably plays a role too, so riding the Darco more like a hardtail can alleviate some of that confusion. That said, a hardtail is eminently predictable in the fact that the rear wheel never moves, where the Darco's back end is obviously a bit more mobile than that.

Luckily the kinematic on the Darco is fairly predictable, even though it moves through travel fairly easily. The high leverage allows the bike to break into travel very easily, providing great grip and a comfortable feel over small chattery terrain. Deeper through the cycle there's enough support for pumping and preloading jumps, without any weird movement or sudden spikes in the platform it provides. The Darco takes the edge off the biggest hits, though I found myself running into the end of travel with some frequency. The shock definitely handles things better with 2 or 3 (the maximum) volume spacers installed, so remember to experiment with that element if you're keen on the Darco life. It's okay to give that bottom-out bumper a workout, but the clunk at full bottom can be a bit disconcerting when you're pushing the bike hard.

photo

The characteristics of the Darco may not be my daily bread and butter, but they do handle certain terrain very well. In Bellingham, I found the most fun when riding the Darco on high speed flow trails, which are plentiful in our area. In those settings, the long reach and slack head angle add a ton of stability, and the short rear end matters a bit less as you're not fighting for traction or balance in the corners, instead just leaning the bike and looking ahead. The predictable nature of the back end feels great on jumps, and the quiet nature of the frame keeps rattle to a minimum.

I spend a lot of time in Squamish aboard the Darco as well, and despite its shortcomings it's definitely a bike you can push. Steep lines and rock rolls are aided by the solid rear-wheel grip, and although the front and rear don't feel terribly balanced together, you're not thinking about that when all you're doing is aiming for a catch pocket at the bottom of a slab.

Overall the ride is certainly unique, and I can appreciate that in a world where many bikes can feel the same. If I were to buy a Darco for myself, I'd certainly go with the next size down, as the M/L is far more in keeping with my typical fit preferences. The team at Chromag, as well as their fit chart, were quite certain the Large was the size for me, but I think the über-long reach isn't the ticket for the type of riding I like to do.

photo
Chromag Darco
photo
Chromag Mystery Rig

How does it compare?

This is a tricky line to draw, as the Darco is quite unusual in the market. There are plenty of 120mm bikes out there, but very few have the traits - good and bad - that the Chromag brings to the table. Certain aspects of the Rocky Mountain Element are similar, like the rear end grip and progressive geometry, but the Darco takes the latter to the extreme. The reach and seat tube angle of the Element are much more traditional, and better suited to XC-ish riding.

Banshee has a couple bikes in their lineup that match the burly short travel frame setup, but again the geometry is more balanced and neutral. Transition's Spur will probably get mentioned as another capable short travel bike, but that looks like a short track XC bike compared to the Darco's numbers and intentions.

In many ways, the most apt comparisons come in Chromag's own lineup, as their other bikes are some of the only ones in keeping with the radical approach embodied by the Darco. A while back, we spotted a prototype Chromag full-suspension, albeit with a different shock layout and build kit to both the Darco and their longer-travel Lowdown. My understanding now is that proto sat somewhere between the two travel-wise, and was passed over in favor of the suspension design they're now using on the current lineup. That said, I'd be curious how the Darco would do if they upped the travel just a bit, as a first step in giving the bike a bit better balance overall.

photo

Which Model is the Best Value?

Compared to the last section, this is quite easy, as there's only one option for you to choose from. The G2 spec model is overall very well sorted, and I think it does provide good value for what you get. The frame is very high quality, and there's not a part I wouldn't run, save for the namesake brakes themselves. G2's simply lack the power you can get out of something like a Code, so I'd consider that an early upgrade item for most riders.

The frame-and-shock option is an interesting value proposition, as it gives you the latitude to build things up however you please. Unless you're swapping over a whole bike's worth of carryover kit, you're unlikely to match the price of the factory build, but for someone who wants to pick and choose every last part of their bike it might be the move.

photo

Technical Report

I've had the Darco for some time now, and the bike has remained mechanically issue-free for the duration of the test. The trunnion mount shock bolts have crept out a few times, but with some Loctite and a tighten up that seems to have been alleviated. There are typical creaks and groans that accompany lots of dusty summer riding, but nothing extreme or out of the ordinary.

My one real gripe with ownership on the bike is the cable routing, mostly because they got so damn close to getting it right. Brake and derailleur cables are routed externally down the whole bike, until you get to the chainstays, where they inexplicably punch into the frame for a few inches. Sure it looks clean, but the downside is having to cut your brake hose, fish cables through the cavity, and make sure they stay quiet in there.

photo


Pros

+ Great rear-wheel grip for short travel bike
+ Fun and stable in flowy terrain
+ Quiet frame and components


Cons

- Heavy frame and build weight
- Unbalanced ride in technical terrain
- Extreme geometry not for everyone


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesOverall, the Darco is a funky ride, full of character and boldly unique in a world where lots of bikes are beginning to feel the same. The consequence of uniqueness is that this Chromag won't be for everyone, but if you find yourself looking for a burly short travel bike that can punch above its travel numbers, and you like the aggressive approach to geometry, then you might be quite happy here. It wasn't for me, but it's a very good first go at full suspension and I applaud Chromag in making the bike that they want to ride. Dario DiGiulio




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Trail Bikes Chromag Bikes Chromag Darco


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
91 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
119658 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
59986 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52219 views
Review: Fox Float X2 - Shock Week 2023
44053 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
35856 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
35234 views
Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module
34154 views
Win it Wednesday: Enter to Win a LTD Edition Marzocchi x Race Face Athlete Kit
32447 views

34 Comments
  • 31 1
 The cover photo/side profile makes me want it... sadly every subsequent word in the article reduces that want.
  • 2 0
 If 120mm is considered big nowadays, id be the next Mandingo
  • 12 0
 Sounds a bit like my old Process 111. Heavy, sluggish, unbalanced and not enough travel for its weight - but wicked fun on just the right trails.
  • 5 0
 As a former 111 owner this is a perfect comparison. Stupid short chainstays with reach that was way too long but very fun in the right situations. Heavy as f*ck and quick to lose front end traction if you move back over the seat. These days i'm much happier on a smaller bike with a balanced front and rear. I had a love/hate relationship with the 111.
  • 1 0
 @WestwardHo: What bike are you on now? I've been through a selection of short-travel shred sleds and currently riding an Orange Stage Evo. Same reach as the P111 but 442mm rear.
  • 1 0
 It's been a long time since I've ridden a 111, but in my memory that comparison holds up.
  • 12 0
 when you want a short travel bike that climbs worse than your enduro bike
  • 2 0
 sign me up
  • 5 0
 I have this bike in the same size (L). I'm a hair under 6 feet tall with a longer torso - I like to be able to shift my weight around on the bike. As I've gotten older it seems I have more of this weight to shift around. I'm no bike journalist, but I have been riding and building them for 35 years or so. It's wonderful how many different perspectives there can be on the same thing - for instance, in my opinion this is the best mountain bike I've ever owned, and was impressed with the way it felt - like I could ride it on just about any trail on the mountain and have a nice time. It's also a beautiful bike and that's nice.
  • 5 0
 So it's kinda crappy at pedaling up because of the geo and lazy suspension design, it's not good at going down because of the weird forward bias geo and the lack of rear travel which means you gotta ride it like a hardtail, you can't put 2.6 tires on it, and it weighs over 40 pounds with pedals and a water bottle?

You could build up a REALLY sick hardtail for $5800 or a mid-budget XC and a mid-budget Trail hardtail for that much - like SLX drivetrain level on both.

This is a weird bike that I kinda wanna ride to see what it's about
  • 4 0
 That was a refreshing review. Especially mentioning 'little' things like easy bearing extraction / installation which in reality can be a big clusterfork, and are never mentioned in reviews.
  • 7 1
 37 pounds? No problem. Just take a big, 5-pound dump before you ride!
  • 1 0
 That’s the kinda shit solution I’m looking for.
  • 2 0
 Looks sweet but $3500 for a 4130 frame which isn't even built in CA? Not a whole lot of other options for FS steel frames but compared to the Starling Murmur, which costs considerably less and looks arguably better, the Darco doesn't seem to be all that compelling.
  • 1 0
 another new bike with scant tire clearance, argh. This is a no go for anyone riding in areas with clay soils....get stuck in a sudden downpour and entire rear wheel is going to seize up once a little mud gets on there...otherwise love this bike
  • 1 0
 [duplicate]
  • 1 0
 Seems like a good bike for people who want a bit more excitement on the regular trails but don’t have to shy away from gnarlier stuff. Although based on Dario’s review and the travel imbalance, it may take a different riding style.

I bet it would do great with the damper body on the super-deluxe swapped for the HBO version.
  • 4 0
 So it’s nearly 6,000usd for a 37lb 120mm trail bike that doesn’t even go up hill very well. Why bother?
  • 2 0
 that front end is more raked out than a banana seat with chrome ape hangers.
  • 1 0
 Seat stay clearance issue shows how hard it is to design full sus bikes these days, but at the same time, how does everyone else achieve it so easily?
  • 3 0
 Love to see M/L sizing. More pls
  • 2 0
 Bro reach strikes again, ruining a bike to try to look gnarly to all your product manager buds.
  • 3 0
 this thing looks perfect for me
  • 3 0
 would like to see it compared to the reeb sst ...levy pls
  • 3 0
 120mm travel bike that weighs more than my DH and my 160mm bike? Ouch
  • 1 0
 Either steepen it up and run a 130 fork or add another inch of travel in the rear and you have a sick bike. This just seems like an identity crisis
  • 1 2
 The weight is okay for a bike built to be ridden hard, and long front/short rear bikes can be fun albeit slower than a more balanced geometry.

The concern I’d have with this bike is how many rear shocks would get destroyed. If this bike is driven as hard as it’s built for, it’ll be clanging off the bottom out bumper-a lot. Chromag should have upped the rear travel OR built the bike around less fork.
  • 1 0
 Having the shock serviced and swapping the damper body to an HBO version may help in that case. It should keep it off the bottom out bumper without as much energy returned to the rider like a shock full of volume spacers would.
  • 2 0
 Actually it isn't ok. Chromag had some great bikes, but ...a 38lb 120mm is ridiculous.
  • 1 0
 Interesting that it felt unbalanced in tech, considering it’s born in the Sea to Sky.
  • 2 0
 There’s a titanium option if weight is an issue.
  • 3 1
 I don't get the circle jerk for chromag stuff. There stuffs not that nice.
  • 1 0
 Thing looks like it's gonna snap like a twig!
  • 2 1
 Kinda like my heavy 35.5lb Reeb SST, great for local PNW trails





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046490
Mobile Version of Website