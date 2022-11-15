Review: Chromag's New Pilot Clipless Pedals

Chromag has long been synonymous with steel hardtails, flat pedals, and colorful handlebars. The addition of a full-suspension kid's bike last year was a surprise to many, and now, in another semi-unexpected twist, the Whistler-based company has added clipless pedals into their product lineup.



As it turns out, 60% of Chromag's employees were already clipping in, so it made sense to expand in that direction. There two versions of the new pedals – the Pilot (reviewed here), and the Pilot BA. Both use the same SPD-compatible clip-in mechanism, but the BA is more DH-oriented, with an even wider aluminum platform and more pins.



Chromag Pilot Details

• Aluminum body, chromoly axle

• 12-degree release angle

• SPD cleat compatible

• Platform dimensions: 87x110mm

• Colors: red, black, purple, gold, blue

• Weight: 513 grams

• MSRP: $184 USD

• chromagbikes.com

ENTRY & EXIT

Pins might help a little when trying to find the pedal again after clipping out, but the front ones don't do much once you're back in.

The pedals spin on a cartridge bearing and a bushing, with a rubber seal on the inboard portion to keep things clean.

DURABILITY

HOW DO THEY COMPARE?

Pros

+ Wide platform, and there's an even wider option

+ Axle and bearing are well sealed against contamination

+ SPD cleat compatible



- Entry / release isn't as smooth as Shimano's

- On the heavier side of things

Pinkbike's Take

Creating a new clipless pedal that can take on the likes of Shimano is a tough proposition. In this case, Chromag has some work to do before Shimano's spot on the throne is threatened, although it is good to see another option on the market. The Pilot's actuation wasn't as smooth as I would have liked, but they do provide a very stable platform underfoot, and shrugged off plenty of hard hits. — Mike Kazimer