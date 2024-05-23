Review: Chromag Seton Pants and Dominion Jersey

May 23, 2024
by Matt Beer  
Chromag Bikes started off building hardcore hardtails and heavy-duty stems but have since expanded their offerings to include apparel and eventually even full-suspension bikes. Their latest batch of bike season apparel, including the new light-duty Seton pants, is designed and tested for their needs on the trails around Whistler.

photo

Dominion Jersey

Price & Features

The Dominion long sleeve jersey has been a long-standing staple in their line and ranges from natural shades to funky colors with some featuring their bear motifs, such as the Kurt Sorge signature print.

At $95 CAD, the Dominion jersey is made from 92% polyester, 8% spandex and features a small zippered pocket for a lift pass on the lower left hand side.

photo
The medium fit loosely but with a nice tapered mid-section
photo
A zippered stash pocket for a lift pass, snack, or the like.

Fit & Performance

Five sizes from XS-XL are cut into a casual fit. A size medium fits with a looser style fit compared to other brands in the equal size without looking too baggy. There’s enough length in the torso and arms so that it never rides up while descending either.

If you’re in search of a slim fit, sizing down wouldn't be out of the question. A full size chart is available here.

The material is on the lighter side but hasn’t proved to be too fragile. Ventilation is on par with other similar polyester tops and with a medium amount of stretch built in, mobility isn’t an issue. After a good number of washes, the material still looks and smells pristine.

Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesWhether you're a fan of a bold or basic design, the Dominion jersey has options. A looser fit is comfy to wear all day and allows for armor to be worn underneath without needing to upsize. The pass pocket could be an overlooked touch but it's handy for keeping an RIFD card separated. Matt Beer



photo

Seton Pants

Price & Features

The Seton pant is the second set of trousers that Chromag has brought to their apparel line. They’re built using lighter materials and intended to be worn for pedalling all day long with minimal restriction.

Compared to the Fient, the Seton runs a few bucks cheaper at $180 CAD. There are no heavy-duty knee panels and the new style waist closure provides an improved fit. Instead of the ratchet closure, there’s a full zippered fly and jean-style button with a metal “G”-shaped hook to adjust the waist. If that’s not secure enough, a belt could be threaded through the loops too.

For storage, there are two hand pockets and one along the right thigh that is large enough for a phone. All of those use zippers and the hand pockets are guarded by an extra strip of material for a less scratchy feel while lounging around.

photo
Belt loops and a zippered fly with a jean-style button closure.
photo
A metal hook slides into a half dozen waist loops.

photo
A zippered phone pocket is well-placed out of the thigh/crash zone.
photo
Stretchy cuffs finish off the tapered fit.


Chromag Apparel
The burlier Fient pants, seen here, have abrasion-resistant panelling on the knees.
Chromag Apparel
They also use a ratchet closure and velcro fly. It's faster to cinch down but Seton's zipper and waist loop provides a more refined fit.

Fit & Performance

The Seton pants span size 28-38 and are a unisex fit. I found the shape of the size 32 to be comfortable overall but a bit strange in some areas.

The knees have a generous amount of material for larger pads, however, the crotch and backside are on the short and slim side. I found myself always pulling the rear waist hem up while seated, though this wasn’t as much of a concern while standing to ride.

The leg length is also on the shorter side, however, the thighs and knees lean towards the baggier side. Personally, I find most size MD or 32 pants to run long, however, a 34 would likely be too baggy mid-leg. Referencing the size guide would be useful if you’re unsure of the fit.

In terms of ventilation, the lighter-weight material is complete with small perforations at the back of the knees which helps the Seton pants breathe well even on muggy days. At the back of the lower leg, a stretchy panel aids in pulling your foot through the cuff with less hassle than other extremely tapered pants.

Durability hasn’t been an issue so far through muddy spring conditions - the seat panels and seams are holding up well. No signs of wrinkling or damage have occurred from frequent cycles through the washing machine either.

Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Seton pants have the materials and features to do well as a lightweight pant to pedal all day in, however, the fit was on the slim and short side in some areas for a typical size 32. Given that they are a unisex design, though, they could suit riders who have struggled with other brands.  Matt Beer


13 Comments
  • 4 1
 Let me guess, the fit sucks because the inseam is too short.

You can always get stuff hemmed if you want,
can't make it longer.

idk I can't get stoked for tight plastic trousers,
stretchy sports joggers do the same for less.

I get the tightness around the ankle; I wish these trousers had more room in the quads,
this slim/skinny fit looks horrendous
and my legs are too big for them.

Does anyone ever pay retail for this sort of stuff?
  • 6 2
 And yet again, the longest inseam they have is 32.5", which guarantees I'll never buy one. Why does no one make pants for tall people?
  • 1 0
 I recently did some searching on this. Seemed like Interwebz consensus was NF in the tall option is the way to go if you're willing to throw down the $
  • 1 0
 Does anyone know of any kit for tall skinny people? I'm yet to find something that isn't half mast, or exposing my midriff as the speed builds up. I am only 6'2", but a 30" waist. Last time I bought 38" trousers and had them tailored in, but even then too short.
  • 1 0
 Same can be said going the other way. I'm short, only 5'5" with a 30" waist as well, articulated "knees" and additional room for pads, usually sits somewhere right around my shins. Hemming them doesn't help the main construction of the pants. I guess manufacturers have to shoot for something between people like you and people like me.
  • 1 0
 Maybe the Cathro extensions? (Honestly, that's what they're called):
eu.dharco.com/collections/cathro-extensions-mens
  • 2 0
 Chromag makes some of my favorite MTB stuff. I wish any of my LBS carried some their clothing line as I like to try on things before buying yet another jersey, pants, etc.
  • 1 1
 I love riding pants, but they need to be a flared, just a little, at the bottom. This would cover your ankles and stop debris from getting in your shoes. Even if the pants are a little long to cover your ankles and stop rocks and dirt from entering your shoes.
  • 1 0
 Just glanced as the “Photo Epic” from the last WC DH round and nearly everyone’s cuff (men and women) is well above the ankle. Notably, Bruni had pulled his sock up over the bottom of his pant legs.

So lit seems like there’s a gap in market for “trail pants” as opposed to race pants.

That said, I have non-MTB specific pants that have generous ankles and long inseams, and I still catch a lot of duff in my shoes.
  • 2 0
 My snowboarding pants have a small hook so you can hook it to your laces to keep the pants down and overlapping the top of the boots to keep snow out. It surprises me that no MTB pants have a similar feature. These pants end so high it is likely your shoes are going to collect debris
  • 3 1
 I still stand by my walmart wrangler sport pants... theyre $25 and do the exact same things this pants do.
  • 1 0
 Still disappointed they don't make XXL tops. Pants/shorts have been alright, but bummed they don't make tops for the bigger/taller folks.
  • 1 0
 !!Hail Seton!!







