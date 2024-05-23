Review: Chromag Seton Pants and Dominion Jersey

Pinkbike's Take
|Whether you're a fan of a bold or basic design, the Dominion jersey has options. A looser fit is comfy to wear all day and allows for armor to be worn underneath without needing to upsize. The pass pocket could be an overlooked touch but it's handy for keeping an RIFD card separated.— Matt Beer
Seton Pants Price & Features
The Seton pant is the second set of trousers that Chromag has brought to their apparel line. They’re built using lighter materials and intended to be worn for pedalling all day long with minimal restriction.
Compared to the Fient, the Seton runs a few bucks cheaper at $180 CAD. There are no heavy-duty knee panels and the new style waist closure provides an improved fit. Instead of the ratchet closure, there’s a full zippered fly and jean-style button with a metal “G”-shaped hook to adjust the waist. If that’s not secure enough, a belt could be threaded through the loops too.
For storage, there are two hand pockets and one along the right thigh that is large enough for a phone. All of those use zippers and the hand pockets are guarded by an extra strip of material for a less scratchy feel while lounging around.Fit & Performance
The Seton pants span size 28-38 and are a unisex fit. I found the shape of the size 32 to be comfortable overall but a bit strange in some areas.
The knees have a generous amount of material for larger pads, however, the crotch and backside are on the short and slim side. I found myself always pulling the rear waist hem up while seated, though this wasn’t as much of a concern while standing to ride.
The leg length is also on the shorter side, however, the thighs and knees lean towards the baggier side. Personally, I find most size MD or 32 pants to run long, however, a 34 would likely be too baggy mid-leg. Referencing the size guide
would be useful if you’re unsure of the fit.
In terms of ventilation, the lighter-weight material is complete with small perforations at the back of the knees which helps the Seton pants breathe well even on muggy days. At the back of the lower leg, a stretchy panel aids in pulling your foot through the cuff with less hassle than other extremely tapered pants.
Durability hasn’t been an issue so far through muddy spring conditions - the seat panels and seams are holding up well. No signs of wrinkling or damage have occurred from frequent cycles through the washing machine either.
You can always get stuff hemmed if you want,
can't make it longer.
idk I can't get stoked for tight plastic trousers,
stretchy sports joggers do the same for less.
I get the tightness around the ankle; I wish these trousers had more room in the quads,
this slim/skinny fit looks horrendous
and my legs are too big for them.
Does anyone ever pay retail for this sort of stuff?
eu.dharco.com/collections/cathro-extensions-mens
So lit seems like there’s a gap in market for “trail pants” as opposed to race pants.
That said, I have non-MTB specific pants that have generous ankles and long inseams, and I still catch a lot of duff in my shoes.