Review: 2021 Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 - DH Bike Week

Performance

Set up to the recommended settings, starting at the lower end of the pressure spectrum given, it was a tricky first ride. While I do favour a stiff setup, the recommendations were a touch stiffer than I felt comfortable with and in combination with the fast rebound settings it made it difficult to time the bike when you pushed into it.Loading the bike on a jump take off, compression, or just before getting the bike off the ground resulted in it springing back before you thought and causing some weird moments from the mismatch in timing between rider and bike.I tried to continue with this setup, despite knowing that I prefer something a little slower, with the thought that it might need time to acclimatise to this feeling and timing. But it simply didn’t work out and I found myself slowing the rebound down both front and rear to try and bring some chassis composure and timing back.The shock tune on the SuperDeluxe is, however, a light one and even at fully closed it was still too fast for my liking. Swapping the shock out enabled me to get the rebound in a better window and unleashed a whole new chapter of speed on the Supreme DH.As it turns out, the settings for the Supreme are informed quite heavily by the elite level race teams, and while I can appreciate that those racers are making it work, I’m not at that skill level or preference. So, it might be worth doing a bit of experimentation with your Supreme DH if you too find the recommended settings a little firm and springy. Still though, hats off to Commencal for actually providing an informed and detailed starting point for the bike.With a slightly softer and slower setup front and rear the Commencal started to show its hand, and talk about a single-track mind. Following some of the region;s fastest down the Morgins tracks there is such a back-having feeling to the Commencal that honestly caught me by surprise mid-air as I’d just pulled up off some crazy gap without really giving it a second thought. The ensuing flat landings were met with a memory foam like cushioned landing. The Supreme DH is an absolute butter machine for those kinds of big single impact scenarios.The combination of the aggressive geometry, progressive suspension and a touch more heft do beckon you to ride it with a bit of aggression in your piloting to extract the best. Honestly, just go and watch some Amaury Pierron videos and channel your inner flying baguette and my God this bike rewards you. While it isn’t a complete runaway freight train if you don’t give it that strength and directness of inputs, it certainly functions at its absolute best if you do. And the bike’s addiction to speed is something that contagiously passes onto the rider. It’s got a touch more brutish character to it, not like a bruiser tank at all, there’s just more positive anger in there that wants to throw caution to the wind.As with the Demo, the mullet setup does have its advantages in trouser clearance and increased bike maneuverability. If you come into a turn far too hot, it reacts really well to throwing your head at the ground and really flicking the bike round a corner, as opposed to the slightly more high in and lean feel of some of the full 29” bikes on test. If you’re a fan of the full 29” setup then Commencal does have an option to cover that, but it certainly doesn’t make the mullet version unrideable. While the character difference front to back isn’t night and day, it is something worth noting. But did make for some last minute inside shenanigans.The Supreme DH isn’t much of a bike for slowing down to take in the little side hits on the trail. It’ll quietly remind, in a French accent with a cigarette hanging out of the corner of its mouth, to arrête with this nonsense! It can take in the more sculpted trails just fine, but it would much rather hit them at full chat and hunt for the triples and quads rather than pull any freeride flicks.The more active suspension feeling of the rear actually plays to the character of the Boxxer and the two end up feeling pretty balanced. We even threw on an Öhlins coil shock for a portion of the test to play around and ended up running a 525lbs spring to keep it all in check on the really bike loading g-force turns that tried to chopper it out. Some of the other models in the Supreme DH range now offer Öhlins as spec, alongside the Fox and RockShox offerings.