Review: 2021 Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 - DH Bike Week

Maintenance
The Supreme DH is a pretty easy bike to live with. There’s buckets of tire clearance and it generally sheds mud pretty well when conditions are into peanut butter territory.
There are however a few areas to keep an eye on, those aforementioned bearings on show being one and the pivot between the rear triangle and links also being in the firing line and a bit open to the elements.
But chief of all is the positioning of the links in the way of the shock bolt. While a ball ended hex tool helps, it’s a shock bolt and so needs a fair bit of torque which doesn’t lend itself well to the ball end style. This is a common problem on the Supremes with the tell-tale mark on the linkages. I am nitpicking, but it is a pain to have to either compress or remove one end of the shock to tighten the bolts.
While weight is an important factor in making a great bike, so too is durability, and the Supreme DH definitely had more of a ride hard and put away dirty feel to it, and I wasn't forever checking bolts or maintaining it after riding. Yes, it’s carrying a bit more timber than the other bikes but it does make up for it with a steadfast reliable feel to it.
