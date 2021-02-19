Review: 2021 Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 - DH Bike Week

Feb 19, 2021
by Dan Roberts  





Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
REVIEW
Commencal Supreme DH 29/27

Words by Dan Roberts
Photos by Kifkat / Shaperideshoot


Next up in our DH bike group test is the Commencal Supreme DH 29/27.

Watching practice at a DH World Cup in the past couple of years and it’s clear to see there’s a favourite bike out there for the privateer and supported racers. Following the success of the Commencal team and Amaury Pierron the Supreme DH’s popularity blossomed.

Up until 2021 they offered a full 29” version and a full 27” version, and with the onset of mullets they arrived with a bike dedicated to just that.
Supreme DH 29/27 Details

Rear wheel travel: 215mm
Fork travel: 200mm
Wheel size: 29" / 27.5"
Material: Aluminum
Sizes: S, M, L (tested) & XL
Weight: 17.1kg / 37.7lbs (L, w/o pedals)
Price: €5,399 / $4,999 USD
More info: commencal-store.com


A bike previously loved at Pinkbike, with it even grabbing the Mountain Bike of the Year award back in 2018, it was time to see if the latest version carries over that same adoration.




Contents

Construction & Features
Geometry & Sizing
Suspension Design
Specifications
Riding
Bike Setup
Performance
Maintenance
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take
Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot


bigquotesFollowing some of the region's fastest down the Morgins tracks there is such a back-having feeling to the Commencal that honestly caught me by surprise mid-air, as I’d just pulled up off some crazy gap without really giving it a second thought. Dan Roberts




Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The Supreme's aluminum construction centers around its high single pivot design and the necessary use of an idler.


Construction and Features

The Supreme DH's frame is an all-aluminum affair, something that even extended to the spec of our Team model with not a hint of the c-word material in sight.

The low-slung frame paints a nice silhouette from the side, albeit it with a pretty pregnant belly, with all the weight both visually and actually being quite low. It’s a stout construction too, with lots of the forged or machined parts of the frame having a fair bit of meat on them. From the top though it’s a little slimmer, something that is a bit surprising once you take the whopping downtube fender off. That fender is the full width of the links to protect them from the onslaught of rocks and debris.

Commencal stated that they sought to improve the rear triangle stiffness of the previous generation of Supreme DH, and now the bike has a stouter dropout to help that.

Cable routing is all internal, with a short section on show between the top tube and seat stays. The cable entry on the mainframe also doubles up as the bottom out bumpers. They do a good job of protecting the frame from fork stanchion impacts, but when using the RockShox Boxxer, do reduce the turning circle a bit.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Fork bumpers double up as the cable entry points and there are small notches in the standard 56mm diameter head tube for helping line up angle or reach adjusting headsets.
Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The dropouts have been re-worked to help up the rear triangle stiffness. They also use a 200mm post mount, although our bike was specced with huge 220mm rotors.

There are notches in the head tube to help with alignment of angled headsets if you fancy playing with the head angle of your Supreme DH.

Most of the rest of the construction of the Supreme is a result of its suspension layout. The high pivot design somewhat forces a certain design and is a reason why a lot of the true high single pivot bikes out there follow a similar DNA. The linkage system is nestled down by the bottom bracket and rotates around a forged part welded to the down tube.

Down in those links, there is a lot of bearing on show for the world, and mud, to see along with an alarming lack of lip to restrain the bearings in their linkages. While it’s not provided a source of any problems, it’s a bit of a small detail that as an engineer had me wincing a little.

The Supreme DH’s idler is a necessity for the design, something that we’ll go into a bit more in the suspension section. But it’s a large and robust design with some good shielding around it to hold it in place, keep it out of harm's way and out the way of your pants.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
A wide protector not only shields the down tube but also the links nestled behind it.
Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
There's absolutely buckets of tire clearance on the mullet Supreme. So no worries when the conditions get a bit sticky.

Commencal also does a good job of silencing the chain slap, with ample coverage from the ribbed chain stay and seat stay protectors. Even after a lot of riding, it was commented that the bike still looked in great condition, something also testament to the paint quality. There’s a press-fit bottom bracket and a 200mm post mount brake standard along with 2 out of the three mounts for a chain guide. The high pivot design doesn’t need the top guide and so only needs the bottom two mounts to have a bash guard and lower roller.

Tire clearance is plentiful on the mullet version of the Supreme DH, likely accountable to the long chain stay length, meaning that it should gain less pounds when you're riding in the peanut butter.

Other than that, it’s a pretty simple bike. And that’s not a bad thing. The suspension design drives a lot of the choices and Commencal chose to go with a robust aluminum construction that favoured durability rather than all out gram counting. There’s little left to do when the bike arrives other than set it up and go ride it.




Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Geometry


Geometry & Sizing

What once upon a time used to be one of the shorter reach measurement bike brands out there is now one of the longest, with the lengths of their DH bikes being up there with that of the brand’s trail and enduro bikes that have had maybe more limelight in the longer, lower, slacker treatment of late.

There's a static chainstay length of 457mm, and I say static as at sag our bike grew to 475mm and then at bottom out to 525mm, highlighting one of the quirks of the high pivot design in that quite drastically changing geometry, and tire loading, through travel.

The Supreme's on paper geometry actually turned out to be quite different to what we measured when we 3D scanned it. Head tube length is bang on and chainstay length measured only 1mm longer, but our bike's head angle was much slacker, at 61.2°, and there was a much shorter reach, at 470mm, along with a higher stack height, at 626mm.

BB drop, measured 22mm from a horizontal line back from the 29" front axle, or 10mm from a line directly between the axles. Either way, this gave our bike a 351mm BB height.

Riders of all sizes should be able to enjoy the Supreme DH with its on-paper span in reach measurements being wide. But at 188cm tall the L size felt a comfortable fit.




Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Suspension Squish

by dan-roberts
Views: 946    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Suspension Design

As we touched on already, the Supreme DH carries on with the high single pivot design that Commencal is known for and has had success with. That necessity for an idler pivot coming from the drastic growth in chainstay and the detrimental amount of chain stretch that it would create with a more traditional chain path. Routing the chain up close to the main pivot reduces that chain stretch to a minimum while still having considerable amounts of anti-squat.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
Drive side shows the idler and chain line positions.

The Supreme DH is actually the least progressive bike that we tested, with a leverage ratio progression amount of 19%. It does however keep the curve up in the high ratios throughout travel resulting in an average ratio of 2.87. There's also a lot more travel in there than Commencal claims, up at 215mm.

Commencal recommend a range of recommended sag measurements for the shock, both in % and mm, ranging from a firm 17% setup, through a neutral 20% to a soft 23% setup, all as a sticker on the frame right next to the shock. While it might scare a lot of people off who securely fixate on sag as the be all and end all for suspension, it’s definitely the right way to go with the Supreme DH and is an appreciated starting point for initial setup.

With a 34-tooth chainring and 18-tooth rear cog, there's 142% anti-squat in the middle of Commencal's recommended sag range. It stays high throughout travel too, dropping to 127% at full travel. That's accompanied by a high anti-rise figure too, 126% at sag and only dropping to 95% at bottom out.

Unlike the Specialized Demo and Canyon Sender, the Supreme DH 29/27 is fixed in travel, and geometry for that matter, meaning it carries on that set up and go theme. Although we have seen many of the team bikes sporting adjustable shock and idler mounts to adjust the anti-squat and leverage ratio.




Specifications
Release Date 2021
Price $4999
Travel 215
Rear Shock RockShox SuperDeluxe Ultimate DH
Fork RockShox Boxxer Ultimate
Headset Across
Cassette SRAM GX DH, 7s
Crankarms Travativ Descendant DH 165mm
Chainguide e*thirteen LG1+
Bottom Bracket SRAM Pressfit Dub
Chain KMC X11EL
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX DH
Shifter Pods SRAM GX DH
Handlebar Truvativ Descendant DH 800mm / 25mm rise
Stem Truvativ Descendant 50mm length 35mm clamp
Grips Ride Alpha DH
Brakes SRAM Code RSC, 220mm rotors
Hubs DT Swiss 350
Spokes DT Swiss Competition
Rim DT Swiss FR560
Tires Schwalbe Magic Mary Super DH Ultra Soft
Seat Fizik Alpaca Gravita X5
Seatpost Truvativ Descendant DH
Compare to other DH Bikes


Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

The Supreme DH 29/27 we tested was the Team model and came specced with a RockShox Boxxer Ultimate fork, SuperDeluxe shock, SRAM GX DH drivetrain with Descendant cranks and Code RSC brakes, with a 220mm rotors front and rear. There’s an e*thirteen chain guide on there too.

DT Swiss provided the wheelset with the FR560 with both 27.5mm internal width rims being set up tubeless with Schwalbe Magic Mary tyres in Super DH casing and Ultra Soft compound. Touchpoints are the Descendant models from Truvativ for the stem, bar and seat post with the saddle being a Fizik offering.

Our size L bike weighed in at 17.1kg or 37.7lbs.

The Supreme DH 29 – 27 Team retails for 5,399 EUR or $4,999 USD, which makes it the least expensive bike out of the four we tested. Granted the drivetrain isn’t full X01 like the others, but that’s about it and the bike was ready to go out of the box just fine with all the spec components.




Bike Setup

The Supreme DH wasn’t the first DH bike to arrive for testing, so the process of figuring out the Boxxer settings was already done. Commencal provided a really good starting point for the air pressures, damper settings and even tire pressure. They even provided a range of settings for some of the variables along with the reminder to measure clicks from fully closed.

The Boxxer was suggested to be between 145 and 155psi with the rebound at 10 clicks, HSC at 3 clicks and LSC at 12 clicks.

The SuperDeluxe was suggested to be between 215 and 225psi with 6 clicks of rebound and 4 to 8 clicks of compression.

Tire pressure was suggested to be 1.65bar front (24.3psi) and 1.75bar (25.7psi) rear.


Dan Roberts // Technical Editor
Age: 34
Location: Champéry, Switzerland
Height: 188cm (6'2”)
Weight: 75kg (165 lbs)
Industry affiliations / sponsors: Garage Bike Project, former engineer at Scott Sports
Instagram: @le_crusher
Test Locations: Champéry, Morgins, Bex, Dorenaz, Chatel, Morzine & Bernex



Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

Performance

Set up to the recommended settings, starting at the lower end of the pressure spectrum given, it was a tricky first ride. While I do favour a stiff setup, the recommendations were a touch stiffer than I felt comfortable with and in combination with the fast rebound settings it made it difficult to time the bike when you pushed into it.

Loading the bike on a jump take off, compression, or just before getting the bike off the ground resulted in it springing back before you thought and causing some weird moments from the mismatch in timing between rider and bike.

I tried to continue with this setup, despite knowing that I prefer something a little slower, with the thought that it might need time to acclimatise to this feeling and timing. But it simply didn’t work out and I found myself slowing the rebound down both front and rear to try and bring some chassis composure and timing back.

The shock tune on the SuperDeluxe is, however, a light one and even at fully closed it was still too fast for my liking. Swapping the shock out enabled me to get the rebound in a better window and unleashed a whole new chapter of speed on the Supreme DH.

As it turns out, the settings for the Supreme are informed quite heavily by the elite level race teams, and while I can appreciate that those racers are making it work, I’m not at that skill level or preference. So, it might be worth doing a bit of experimentation with your Supreme DH if you too find the recommended settings a little firm and springy. Still though, hats off to Commencal for actually providing an informed and detailed starting point for the bike.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

With a slightly softer and slower setup front and rear the Commencal started to show its hand, and talk about a single-track mind. Following some of the region;s fastest down the Morgins tracks there is such a back-having feeling to the Commencal that honestly caught me by surprise mid-air as I’d just pulled up off some crazy gap without really giving it a second thought. The ensuing flat landings were met with a memory foam like cushioned landing. The Supreme DH is an absolute butter machine for those kinds of big single impact scenarios.

The combination of the aggressive geometry, progressive suspension and a touch more heft do beckon you to ride it with a bit of aggression in your piloting to extract the best. Honestly, just go and watch some Amaury Pierron videos and channel your inner flying baguette and my God this bike rewards you. While it isn’t a complete runaway freight train if you don’t give it that strength and directness of inputs, it certainly functions at its absolute best if you do. And the bike’s addiction to speed is something that contagiously passes onto the rider. It’s got a touch more brutish character to it, not like a bruiser tank at all, there’s just more positive anger in there that wants to throw caution to the wind.

As with the Demo, the mullet setup does have its advantages in trouser clearance and increased bike maneuverability. If you come into a turn far too hot, it reacts really well to throwing your head at the ground and really flicking the bike round a corner, as opposed to the slightly more high in and lean feel of some of the full 29” bikes on test. If you’re a fan of the full 29” setup then Commencal does have an option to cover that, but it certainly doesn’t make the mullet version unrideable. While the character difference front to back isn’t night and day, it is something worth noting. But did make for some last minute inside shenanigans.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot

The Supreme DH isn’t much of a bike for slowing down to take in the little side hits on the trail. It’ll quietly remind, in a French accent with a cigarette hanging out of the corner of its mouth, to arrête with this nonsense! It can take in the more sculpted trails just fine, but it would much rather hit them at full chat and hunt for the triples and quads rather than pull any freeride flicks.

The more active suspension feeling of the rear actually plays to the character of the Boxxer and the two end up feeling pretty balanced. We even threw on an Öhlins coil shock for a portion of the test to play around and ended up running a 525lbs spring to keep it all in check on the really bike loading g-force turns that tried to chopper it out. Some of the other models in the Supreme DH range now offer Öhlins as spec, alongside the Fox and RockShox offerings.




Maintenance

The Supreme DH is a pretty easy bike to live with. There’s buckets of tire clearance and it generally sheds mud pretty well when conditions are into peanut butter territory.

There are however a few areas to keep an eye on, those aforementioned bearings on show being one and the pivot between the rear triangle and links also being in the firing line and a bit open to the elements.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
There's quite a bit of bearing on show in the linkages, so its good to keep an eye on keeping the area, and them, clean.
Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The inevitable tool marks from tucking the shock bolt behind the outer links. Compressing the suspension a bit when you tighten the bolt helps.

But chief of all is the positioning of the links in the way of the shock bolt. While a ball ended hex tool helps, it’s a shock bolt and so needs a fair bit of torque which doesn’t lend itself well to the ball end style. This is a common problem on the Supremes with the tell-tale mark on the linkages. I am nitpicking, but it is a pain to have to either compress or remove one end of the shock to tighten the bolts.

While weight is an important factor in making a great bike, so too is durability, and the Supreme DH definitely had more of a ride hard and put away dirty feel to it, and I wasn't forever checking bolts or maintaining it after riding. Yes, it’s carrying a bit more timber than the other bikes but it does make up for it with a steadfast reliable feel to it.




Technical Report

Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
A fierce combination.The DT Swiss FR560 wheelset just keep on working no matter how much abuse you give them. The Ultra Soft, DH casing Magic Mary's just need air and you're good to go as fast as you can without a care in the world.

DT Swiss FR560 Wheelset: Another fit and forget product from DT Swiss. That might sound blunt and not very inspirational but the wheelset held its tension throughout the test, ran smoothly and quietly and maintained the tubeless setup despite some fairly hefty dents. It’s a wheelset that just works and matches the steadfast durable feel of the Supreme to a T.

Schwalbe DH Tires: As is a common theme with the Supreme DH, a lot of it is informed from the pointy end of racing. And it’s a good spec choice to see full on DH casing tires and Ultra Soft compounds for the Magic Mary tires. Yes, the compound does wear out a hell of a lot faster, but a bike with this much speed contained in it relishes the delight of a softer rubber and also enables you to take full advantage of the mightily powerful 220mm rotors front and rear.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
We had no problems in reliability nor too many of our precious chicken leg watts sapped by the idler pulley on the Supreme.
Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
A small detail, but a noteworthy one. The well covered and padded saddle on the Supreme was a wise spec choice, given that it will no doubt make contact with you when riding.

Idler Pulley Woes: While the public consensus is that idlers are terrible for efficiency, the reality was that on the Supreme DH the added drag is hardly noticeable. I know it’s a DH bike and isn’t pedalled anywhere as much as a trail and enduro bike, there are a lot of riding spots that need some pedalling to move around the mountain or to get to the trailhead, and on the Commencal it was no more effort than the other bikes on test.

Fizik Saddle: A small point I know, but it’s nice to see Commencal spec a saddle that is particularly well padded around all the edges. With the recent trend of sculpted plastic saddle bases protruding out and almost acting as guillotines, the padded Fizik was much comfier when you inevitably bashed into it while in the wild riding positions you get in on a DH bike.




Pros

+ Ferocious speed
+ Flat landing butter machine
+ Least expensive bike on test
Cons

- Needs a touch more aggression in the piloting
- Heaviest bike on test
- A couple of design details to keep an eye on




Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 is an astoundingly fast bike and channelling your inner Amaury Pierron extracts the absolute best from it. While it needs more aggression in the piloting it’s neither a runaway train if you don’t, nor a diminishing return. There’s a bit of uniqueness to its character but grab it by the horns and the rewards are addictive.

In many of the details of the bike and its character you can see a clear link back to its development at the highest level of racing, with the results over the recent seasons proving that it is a winning package.

It is a bit heavier than the other bikes on test, but there’s an air of ride hard and put away dirty to it, and it does all this for a chuck of cash cheaper than the other DH bikes on test.
 Dan Roberts




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews DH Bikes Commencal Commencal Supreme DH Bike Week


8 Comments

  • 5 1
 Funny, just goes to show you don't need to make a bike from plastic to be asweome. Good on Commencal for sticking to their guns on avoiding the black stuff but stuff producing some of the best bikes on the market. Keep at it!
  • 2 0
 Ive been waiting for this review for so long... So... Demo 29" vs Supreme 29" which one would you take? @dan-roberts
Cheers for the review!
  • 3 0
 just ask yourself: do I feel like Pierron, or Bruni?
  • 4 1
 Makes common sense to buy the commencal.
  • 1 0
 They say the French like butter with everything. Even on the rims of their bikes.
  • 1 0
 Thank god the Andorrans put the butter in the suspension system instead!
  • 1 0
 Where did you get the reccomended suspension settings? I can't find a setup guide or anything on commencals website.
  • 3 1
 The Mullet Bullet!

Post a Comment



