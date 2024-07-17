DH Field Test: Commencal Supreme V5 - Too Complex or Perfectly Tuned?

Descending

Before swinging a leg over this World Cup weapon, Henry and I had some preconceived notions of what this bike would have in store: traction and poise but possibly a lot of maintenance and noise too. How right and wrong we were.From the first few turns, my confidence to trust the Supreme was high. I owned the previous version, but how incredibly different this slugger is. I’d chalk that up to the major change in axle path. The V5 moves rearward for small bumps that are encountered briefly and then forward through the second half of the travel, versus the V4 which is entirely rearward. That eliminates the elastic sense of being pulled in two directions at once while pumping through tight corners, rollers and off of jumps.As for that steeper head angle, I can see how it makes sense now. The composure comes from the rider standing so tall in the bike and riding low to the ground with that larger amount of rear wheel travel. The initial rearward axle path and middle chainstay setting pushes a reasonable amount of the rider’s weight on the front tire - but not in a scary sense - just enough to balance out the grip incredibly well.Complementing the supple X and Y movement of the rear axle is also the flex in the Z or lateral direction. The rear wheel has the ability to give way to objects in its path rather than glancing off of them - think of it as a trailer being pulled behind a car. It’s not a wet noodle, though, and should you want less flex, stiffer seatstay bridges can be added to the S, M, and L frames (the XL comes with the stiffest bridge). Up front, the main triangle is firm without sending any jarring sensations to the rider.I expected to hear creaks and moans from the hardware and to pull out the allen keys from my pocket regularly, but remarkably, the bike remained bulletproof through the test. Well, that’s not entirely true. The rear wheel, as much as we appreciate the level of compliance from an alloy bike and rim combo, suffered a few premature hits.One of the loudest parts of the Supreme wasn’t the convoluted cables or the chain - at least not from clanging around. It was the idler pulleys themselves that can be heard quite noticeably - a small gripe to live with then.This truly is a magnificent bike that provides an eerie sense of gliding over bumps, regardless of their size. I haven’t ridden a bike with this level of grip before. Yes, it’s not the most responsive bike if you’re looking to sprint or pop off the ground quickly. For the park rat, Commencal has their Furious (a full 27.5”-wheeled downhill bike with a simpler suspension layout for more intuitive feedback).