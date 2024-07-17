Powered by Outside

DH Field Test: Commencal Supreme V5 - Too Complex or Perfectly Tuned?

Jul 17, 2024
by Matt Beer  


When Commencal first let the cat out of the bag revealing the prototype Supreme V5, visually, it looked miles different from the previous iteration. Piecing together how the web of bolts and links forms the 6-bar suspension system takes more than a degree in engineering, but that complexity allowed Commencal to individual tune areas of the kinematics in ways that aren't possible with simpler designs. One thing was for sure though; the team riders were still going fast and most importantly, winning.

Sticking to their guns, Commencal continues to produce all of their frames from aluminum. We’ve seen some other major players, such as Trek, revert to that material in favor of compliance while possibly lowering manufacturing costs too. That puts the Supreme V5 on test at $7,700 USD which isn’t a bargain, however, you do receive high end suspension, strong brakes, and a healthy dose of aluminum components.

Supreme V5 Details

• Frame: aluminum
• Wheel size: MX
• 6-link, high-pivot suspension
• Travel: 220mm (linear) / 225mm (progressive), 203mm fork
• 63.3-degree head angle (low setting)
• Reach: 431, 456, 484, 504mm
• Chainstays: 442mm (S-middle), 454mm (M-XL-middle)
• Weight: 18.23 kg/ 40.2 lb
• Price: $7,700 USD
commencal.com
Various adjustment points alter the chainstay length, geometry, shock progression and even tune the amount flex through the rear triangle. That's a world away from the set and forget Supreme V4 which was the World Cup privateer's go-to bike for many years. Is there an increase in performance and is this prototype-to-production style bike suited to everyday riders?



Contents

Introduction
Frame Details and Suspension Design
Geometry & Sizing
Setup
Descending
Technical Report
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take


bigquotesJust when I thought bikes couldn't take those huge leaps forward in performance, the Supreme left me blown away after the first lap. Matt Beer



Commencal Supreme V5 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.

Frame Details

Commencal might just be the first company to produce a bike adjustable rear triangle flex.. The seatstays are bridged by a removable piece of aluminum which varies in thickness depending on the frame size.

Down at the lower shock mount, there’s a smart chip that can be configured four different ways. The fore and aft positions will change the progression to suit a coil or air shock, while the high and low positions will affect the head tube angle and BB height, independently of the leverage rate.

Further adjustments are there to dial the bike into a specific track for a particular rider preference. The chainstay can be adjusted via a flip-chip at the rear axle in a -6, 0, and +6mm increments. Only a 27.5” rear wheel can be fitted though.

photo



Commencal Supreme V5 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.

Suspension

We can start by breaking down the Supreme V5 as a high-pivot suspension type. The idler pulley deals with the chain growth from the rearward axle path, at least through the first half of the travel. After that, the 6-bar linkage changes sends the axle forwards until bottom out.

This produces an even progression throughout the 220mm of travel. The air shock initiated with a supple feel and for the most part, the bike rode deep in the travel.

I noticed a heavy feeling of the idler while pedaling and although it didn’t bob excessively, there is a softer, less efficient feeling to the Supreme. Henry threw out a guess that the shroud on the Muc-Off Commencal team bikes, labeled “KODS" or “Keep Our Device Secret”, was a hidden system that could raise the anti-squat levels for tracks with large sprint sections.

Supreme V5

by henryquinney
Views: 16,005    Faves: 1    Comments: 1

photo
photo
photo
photo



photo

Geometry

Commencal’s size guide for the Supreme V5 covers riders from 158cm (5’2”) to 210cm (6’11”) tall using four frames. Those equate to reach numbers of 435, 460, 488, and 508mm in the high BB setting, but shrink by 4mm when the swapped to the low BB height.

When placed in the middle dropout position, the chainstays of all three larger frames measure in at 452mm but those can be moved 6mm in either direction. Only the size small frame receives its own cut at 440mm.

The head angle is much steeper than expected. 63.7 degrees isn’t far off of their Meta SX enduro bike. The high 649mm stack height and the larger amount of sag build out a new-school type of stable geometry that doesn’t call upon a mega-slack head tube angle.




Commencal Supreme V5 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.
RIDING THE
Supreme V5

Test Bike Setup

Commencal provided the bike setup to our weight and the terrain we’d riding. That’s not an exclusive offer though. They’ve built out a detailed setup guide to explain where and when those adjustments will be helpful.

Since this beast can be set up very specifically, I decided to roll out as Commencal provided the bike, without touching anything on the bike, aside from tire pressures which were set to 23 psi and 27 psi (front and rear) in the Schwalbe Tacky Chans.

Rocking up to Whistler Bike Park’s opening day with a fresh new bike is a gambler’s move but I had the feeling that Commencal knew what they were up to with the setup. With 80 PSI in the fork, 245 psi in the shock and 3 volume spacers installed at each end, the Supreme hugged the ground impeccably well.

This was not the firm race setup I expected and more support was needed. I bumped the shock to 255 psi and the fork up to 86 psi, while adding a spacer in the front.

Lastly, the bars were cut to 780mm and then rolled slightly forward of where they were initially set.



Commencal Supreme V5 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.

Descending

Before swinging a leg over this World Cup weapon, Henry and I had some preconceived notions of what this bike would have in store: traction and poise but possibly a lot of maintenance and noise too. How right and wrong we were.

From the first few turns, my confidence to trust the Supreme was high. I owned the previous version, but how incredibly different this slugger is. I’d chalk that up to the major change in axle path. The V5 moves rearward for small bumps that are encountered briefly and then forward through the second half of the travel, versus the V4 which is entirely rearward. That eliminates the elastic sense of being pulled in two directions at once while pumping through tight corners, rollers and off of jumps.

As for that steeper head angle, I can see how it makes sense now. The composure comes from the rider standing so tall in the bike and riding low to the ground with that larger amount of rear wheel travel. The initial rearward axle path and middle chainstay setting pushes a reasonable amount of the rider’s weight on the front tire - but not in a scary sense - just enough to balance out the grip incredibly well.

Complementing the supple X and Y movement of the rear axle is also the flex in the Z or lateral direction. The rear wheel has the ability to give way to objects in its path rather than glancing off of them - think of it as a trailer being pulled behind a car. It’s not a wet noodle, though, and should you want less flex, stiffer seatstay bridges can be added to the S, M, and L frames (the XL comes with the stiffest bridge). Up front, the main triangle is firm without sending any jarring sensations to the rider.

I expected to hear creaks and moans from the hardware and to pull out the allen keys from my pocket regularly, but remarkably, the bike remained bulletproof through the test. Well, that’s not entirely true. The rear wheel, as much as we appreciate the level of compliance from an alloy bike and rim combo, suffered a few premature hits.

One of the loudest parts of the Supreme wasn’t the convoluted cables or the chain - at least not from clanging around. It was the idler pulleys themselves that can be heard quite noticeably - a small gripe to live with then.

This truly is a magnificent bike that provides an eerie sense of gliding over bumps, regardless of their size. I haven’t ridden a bike with this level of grip before. Yes, it’s not the most responsive bike if you’re looking to sprint or pop off the ground quickly. For the park rat, Commencal has their Furious (a full 27.5”-wheeled downhill bike with a simpler suspension layout for more intuitive feedback).



Commencal Supreme V5 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.

Technical Report

E13 chainguide and pulley: The Supreme needs an upper pulley to accompany the high-pivot design. That wasn’t quite a smooth or quiet as the stock equipment on the Intense M1, but we never experienced any dropped chains or problems catching our pants in there (baggy pants are back in style for the non-racer types).

Lower pulleys can cause extra tension on the derailleur clutch, sometimes producing resistance through the suspension, but we never noticed this on the Supreme. A skid plate is on hand too thankfully, since we put into action due when using all of the Supreme’s massive 220mm of rear wheel travel.

Burgtec Ride Wide Alloy DH handlebar: Racers can be a particular bunch which is why it’s intriguing to see Commencal specifying an alloy 31.8mm option. Those are often critiqued as the most compliant handlebars out there. The 30mm rise felt spot on for the stack height and neither too high or too low, however, the 9-degree backsweep seemed more canted than claimed.

SRAM GX DH drivetrain: A smart choice to that allows you to put more money where it matters; suspension, tires, wheels and brakes. You still get the superb ergonomics of SRAM’s GX downhill shifter and tight shifting of the 7-speed GX derailleur, but it won’t cost hundreds of dollars should you smash it.



Commencal Supreme V5 Review. Photos by Tom Richards.

Pros

+ Ultimate tracking and grip
+ Incredibly neutral but confidence inspiring bike
+ Has all of the good habits of a high pivot without doing anything strange

Cons

- High amount of grip can leave you, and it, sucked to the ground
- Complex suspension might not suit those who are not mechanically inclined


Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesCommencal has given the race folk what they want; the closest production version of the bike their race team prototyped. The level of grip, support and balance between the wheels is unrivalled. You don't have to go flat out to achieve that either - the Supreme is a comfortable and predictable bike is anyone's hands. The only drawback to being glued to the ground is that some park riders may want a snappier bike. Matt Beer




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test DH Bikes Commencal Commencal Supreme Dh


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
388 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
143464 views
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
54920 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
51531 views
First Ride: Ibis Ripmo - Now With Downtube Storage & Mixed Wheel Compatibility
43106 views
2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash
41219 views
First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134
39814 views
Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It
39468 views
First Ride: The Trek Top Fuel Gets Lightly Revised for 2025
35290 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

11 Comments
  • 23 0
 I get it, we aren’t all old enough to revere the Sunn Radical, Intense M1 or Iron Horse Sunday. Hell, I (sadly) don’t even have a mental image of those bikes. But to us youngsters of today, this is the bike to drool over. There’s never been a purebred race bike this capable, while also this beautiful. It’s art. And to see Amaury just absolutely demolish tracks on it… is something really special. #bikesrgood
  • 1 0
 I remember it like it was yesterday. Getting a fresh copy of Bike magazine in the mail, multi page spread of Sam Hill's Iron Horse Sunday, black and green, milled out pedals to save weight, custom carbon fiber brake levers... it was everything I wanted to be one day! Commencal is defiantly building a fleet that will be remembered.
  • 10 0
 *complains about bike sticking to the ground
*has pictures of Matt Beer booting to the moon on it

I feel like he's trolling us with us now
  • 9 0
 Sounds like you had to really stretch for those "Cons". Pinkbike, Winning the lottery... Pros: Your Rich! Cons: You have to pay taxes.
  • 8 0
 The large amont of bearings of six-bar suspension seems like a valid con to me.
  • 1 0
 You’re
  • 7 4
 So, no longer tuned flex through cracking? That's a plus.
  • 1 0
 "individual tune areas of the kinematics"
"tune the amount flex"
Usually the glaring errors don't start until at least half way through a review.
  • 1 0
 This is the bike I would like to try the most, but I'm scared away by what I hear about Commencal's being prone to snapping and their warranty process sucks from what I hear
  • 1 0
 Is that leverage curve for the linear or progressive setting?
  • 1 4
 But what if I want to ride a verity of tracks all in the same day? I have to change my linkage every run....no thanks.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039186
Mobile Version of Website