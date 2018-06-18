Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team

Technical Report

New Schwalbe Hans Dampf:

Spank Ooozy 350 wheelset:

Chainstay protection:

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil:

Renthal Traction Lock-on:

I never really got along with the original Hans Dampf – its round profile and knobs that seemed to fall apart like a dandelion gone to seed just didn't do it for me. The updated version is much better, and although it still wouldn't be my first pick for really wet trails, it's much more predictable while cornering. Schwalbe's Addix compound is also a marked improvement, providing good grip on slippery roots and rocks, and even after plenty of DH runs in the Whistler Bike Park all the knobs are still intact.Spank claim that the new Oozy 350 rims' profile gives them radial compliance that's supposed to reduce deflection when encountering obstacles. I'm skeptical that anyone could feel that compliance aboard a bike with 160mm of travel and big tires, but I can say that the wheels stayed true despite plenty of hard laps in the park. They're not the lightest or the quickest engaging, but so far they tick the tough and low maintenance boxes.The Meta has an extra-thick chainstay protector, with a soft upper portion that eliminates almost all chainslap noise. Loud bikes are one of my pet peeves, so this little detail was very much appreciated.This shock is one of the reasons the Meta is such a downhill demon – it's plush and quiet, and with a wide range of potential low-speed compression settings. Best of all, there are sag markers that make setup much, much easier. Simply slide up the bottom out bumper, put your weight on the suspension, and then when you step off the bumper will show how much sag you're running.Grips are an easy place for product managers to cut corners, but that's not the case here. The ultra-tacky compound works just like sticky rubber does on tires, making it very unlikely that your hand will slip off, no matter how wet or steamy the weather.