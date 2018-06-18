PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team

Jun 18, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Commencal
REVIEW
Commencal Meta AM 29 Team


Reviewed by Mike Kazimer
Action Photos by Eric Mickelson


It hasn't exactly been a secret that a big-wheeled version of Commencal's popular Meta was on the way. After all, artistically shot images of the bike were released back in April, and a few weeks later Cecile Ravenel piloted it to a win at the third round of the Enduro World Series in France, giving fans plenty of time to start speculating about all the details of the new machine.

That veil of pseudo-secrecy has been lifted, revealing a stout aluminum-framed 29er with 160mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork up front. The Meta AM 29's overall look is very similar to its 27.5” wheeled counterpart, but a few key revisions were made to optimize it for those bigger wheels.
Commencal Meta AM 29 Team

Intended use: enduro / monster trucking
Travel: 169mm rear / 170mm front
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: aluminum
Head angle: 65.5º
Chainstay length: 432
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 35.6 lb (13.2 kg) size large, w/o pedals
Price: $3,899 USD as tested
More info: www.commencalusa.com, @COMMENCALbicycles

One thing that hasn't changed is Commencal's extremely reasonable pricing, made possible in part by the company's consumer-direct business model. Take the Meta 29 Team, for example. It comes with a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil shock, Lyrik RC2, SRAM Guide RE brakes, and a GX 12-speed drivetrain, all for $3,899 USD.

There are two other complete models in the lineup, the Fox-suspension equipped Meta 29 Signature for $4,399 USD, and the Meta AM 29 Essential, which retails for $2,999.

bigquotesThe Meta 29 has a solid yet plush feeling that makes it easy to launch into nasty looking sections of trail without needing to worry too much about the outcome. Mike Kazimer


Commencal





Commencal


Construction and Features

The Meta 29's frame looks even burlier in person than it does on a computer screen, with a wide and flat top tube that curves over the shock, and a chunky swingarm that provides loads of tire clearance. There's now a brace between the seatstays in order to add a little extra stiffness, and the size of the bearings in the rocker link has been increased as well.

Other details include the ability to carry not one, but two water bottles, although one of them will need to be pretty small to avoid hitting the shock, and the other one will be mounted to the bottom of the downtube. Still, it's good to see that this feature wasn't overlooked. There's a thick chainstay protector to minimize chainslap noise, along with a down tube protector and a little mud flap on the back of the seat tube.

Threaded bottom bracket fans will have to look elsewhere, as Commencal have stuck with the BB92 shell found on the 27.5”, although I do think the fear of pressfit bottom brackets has been blown out of proportion. In fact, I can't think of the last time that I had any noise-related issues with a BB92 bottom bracket, despite all the mud and grit that I regularly ride through.

Commencal
There's just enough room to fit a small water bottle under the shock.
Commencal
The 230 x 60mm RockShox Super Deluxe coil is tucked into the underside of the top tube.


Commencal
There's no shortage of tire clearance, and there's now a brace between the seatstays to add a little extra stiffness.
Commencal
The Meta 29 has a bolt on thru-axle for the 148 x 12mm rear end, and 200mm rotors front and rear to keep things under control.



Commencal

Geometry & Sizing

Commencal didn't go too wild with the Meta 29's geometry numbers, but it does have a longer reach and a steeper effective seat tube angle than the 27.5” Meta. The chainstays are also shorter – by pushing the seat tube forward Commencal's designers were able to create a 160mm 29er with 432mm chainstays and plenty of tire clearance, which isn't an easy feat. Having the seat tube pushed so far forward creates a nice and steep effective angle of 76.5 degrees.

The head angle sits a 65.5-degrees with a 170 fork, again, a number that matches that of the 27.5” version. Reach numbers are what I'd call moderate - the Meta 29 isn't the longest bike out there, but it's also not the shortest, and the 460mm reach of a size large is close to what you'd find on a Santa Cruz Nomad, Trek Slash, or Orbea Rallon.


Commencal Mega 29

by mikekazimer
by mikekazimer


Suspension Design

The Meta still relies on a link-driven single pivot suspension design for that 160mm of rear travel, but the new frame sees the main pivot shifted backward and raised by a few millimeters, a step that Commencal says was done to improve the pedaling efficiency and reduce the amount of kickback.

Commencal Meta 29 review
Commencal Meta 29 review

Specifications

Specifications
Price $3899
Travel 160mm
Rear Shock RockShox Super Deluxe RCT Coil
Fork RockShox Lyrik RC2 170mm
Headset Acros Alloy ZS44/ZS56
Cassette SRAM GX Eagle 1230
Crankarms SRAM Descendant Eagle
Bottom Bracket SRAM GXP BB92
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed
Chain SRAM GX Eagle
Shifter Pods SRAM GX Eagle
Handlebar Renthal Fatbar 30mm rise, 800mm, 31.8mm
Stem Renthal Apex 40mm
Grips Renthal Traction lock on, ultra-tacky compound
Brakes SRAM Guide RE 200mm f/r
Wheelset Spank Oozy 350
Hubs Spank Oozy
Rim Spank Oozy 350
Tires Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.35 / New Hans Dampf 2.35 - Addix Soft compound
Seat Fabric Scoop Flat Elite
Seatpost KS Lev Integra
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Commencal









Commencal
RIDING THE
Meta AM 29 Team



Test Bike Setup

Commencal was kind enough to send out the Meta 29 prior to the official launch, which allowed me to log some serious vertical on the tan beast ahead of its debut, including big rides in Bellingham, Squamish, as well as in the Whistler Bike Park.

The bike arrived with a 400 lb spring, which put me at just a touch less than 30% sag. That worked for my 160 lb weight, but I also tried a 350 lb spring that gave me 33% sag. For higher speed trails, like those in the bike park, the firmer spring was the better choise, but the softer one worked well on slower speed, rougher trails where I wanted as much grip as possible.

Up front, I ran 74 psi with 2 tokens (one more than stock) in the 170mm Lyrik. I typically go more by feel than by measuring sag for front suspension – modern forks tend to have negative springs that make them extra-soft at the beginning of their travel, which can lead to inaccurate sag percentage numbers.
Mike Kazimer
Mike Kazimer
Location: Bellingham, WA, USA
Age: 35
Height: 5'11"
Inseam: 33"
Weight: 160 lbs
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mikekazimer


Commencal
The Meta AM 29 is happiest plowing its way down rough trails.


Climbing

Every time I started grinding my way uphill, the Hollies' 1969 hit, He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother would start floating around in my head, except that this version had the refrain of 'It ain't heavy, it's my Meta...' (There's a reason I usually ride alone...) That became my mantra as I spun those cranks on this over-35 lb machine, and it seemed to work. It certainly took more effort compared to bikes that weigh five or more pounds less, but with the lockout engaged on the Super Deluxe coil, I was still able to make my way up some seriously nasty logging roads in Bellingham and Squamish. I'm not ashamed to admit that the 50-tooth cog on the Eagle cassette saw plenty of use on those climbs – after all, this thing weighs as much as a modern downhill bike.

Straightforward dirt road slogs went as expected - slow and steady - but what about more technical, twisty sections of trail? Well, I still wasn't setting any speed records, but the Meta's handling is very manageable, with a comfortable seated climbing position, and a front end that I didn't have any trouble keeping on track. For the most part, even on those techy climbs I kept the shock locked out, prioritizing efficiency over outright grip – there was still enough movement in the shock that the ride wasn't harsh at all – but I did flip it to the full-open position every once in a while in order to maximize the amount of traction. In that fully open position the Meta remains a calm pedaler, and unless you're standing up and really stomping on the pedals there's not much unwanted movement.

I'm not normally a proponent of remote lockouts, due to the fact that most of them seem to end up on more efficient, shorter travel bikes where they create more handlebar clutter than they’re worth, but I do think it'd make a lot of sense for the Meta 29. If this were my personal bike, and I had plans of doing some enduro races on it, I'd probably be scheming about how to get a lockout on there.


Commencal
Dropping in... The RockShox Lyrik / Super Deluxe combo helped make touching back down to earth nice and smooth.


Descending

Pedaling the Meta 29 to the top of a climb is like using super fat powder skis to access a remote peak – there's more effort required initially, but it's worth it when gravity takes over. I channeled my inner Grave Digger on countless occasions, dropping my heels and letting the Meta plow through whatever obstacles lay ahead. It has a solid yet plush feeling that makes it easy to launch into nasty looking sections of trail without needing to worry too much about the outcome. As long as you keep hanging on to those sticky grips, there's not much that'll faze this beast.

The combination of the Meta's extra heft and coil suspension does mean that getting airborne does require a little more muscle – it's more challenging to pop off natural doubles than it would be on a lighter, air-sprung machine. On bigger jumps taking flight wasn't an issue – just like a DH bike, with enough speed and a big enough lip you can launch as high as you'd like aboard the Meta. I did find the bottom of the bike's travel every once in a while, but the suspension design is progressive enough that this was a rarity rather than a regular occurrence. The Meta kept its composure on steep rock rolls as well, aided by the big rotors front and rear. That extra rear braking power does accentuate the amount that the back end squats under heavy braking, but there was always enough traction to remain in complete control.


Commencal
It's no lightweight, but put a big enough lip in front of it and the Meta will happily get airborne.


I don't have a staunch position in the long or short chainstay debate – that number is only a part of the equation when it comes to how a bike rides, but in this case the Meta's short back end fit the overall manners of the bike very well, keeping it quick in the corners, and facilitating rapid direction changes. Once it's up to speed it's more nimble than you'd expect, and I was surprised by just how well it could bob and weave through the bermed turns on the twistier trails in the Whistler Bike Park.

Part of me does wish that Commencal had gone a little more radical with the Meta's numbers - after all, I don't think anyone's going to be taking this machine on mellow trail rides, at least not on purpose, so why not kick back that head angle a bit and stretch things even further in order to position it even further into the downhill realm? That being said, I felt totally at home dropping into the steepest, roughest trails I could find -- as it is the Meta is more than capable when the going gets gnarly.

Commencal definitely pushed the boundaries of how wide they could make the Meta's back end, and I did manage to knock the inside of my right knee (I ride left foot forward) on the seatstay a few times, and every once in a while my calves would rub it slightly while climbing, usually if I was running flat pedals and not paying much attention to my foot position. This won't be an issue for everyone, but it seemed worth at least a brief mention.




Commencal
Commencal Meta 29

Nukeproof Mega 290
Nukeproof Mega 290

How does it compare?

I've spent a bunch of time on Nukeproof's Mega 290, so a comparison between it and the Commencal Meta 29 seems fitting. Both bikes have big wheels, and were designed with a strong focus on durability and downhill performance – although the Nukeproof is lighter than the Commencal, neither one will be the best choice if weight is anywhere close to the top of your priority list.

The Nukeproof gets docked a point for the fact that a water bottle won't fit inside the front triangle, but the threaded BB helps it regain some ground. There's also no internal cable routing, but that's not anywhere close to a deal breaker for me – it's nice not needing to break out the dental tools and a flashlight when you're swapping out a brake line or installing new derailleur housing.

What about the handling? With a 170mm fork installed, both bikes have the same head angle, but the Nukeproof's chainstays measure 450mm, while the Meta's measure 432mm, which makes a noticeable difference. The Nukeproof's handling feels calmer than the Meta 29's – it's a bike that doesn't feel like it's going as fast as it actually is, something I like to call 'sneaky speed.' The Meta 29 is easier to slap into tight corners, and the coil shock gives it a plusher, more ground-hugging feel than the Nukeproof. I do prefer the extra length of the Nukeproof, especially at the higher speeds encountered in a bike park.

The Meta sits closer to the DH side of things than the Mega, although not by much. Both bikes can easily withstand bike park usage, big jumps, and rough trails – it really comes down to what type of ride feel you're looking for. The air-sprung Mega is no XC-whippet, but it does feel more energetic when climbing and on more rolling terrain – I'd be more likely to grab it over the Meta for longer rides that didn't involve a lift or a shuttle.


Commencal
Schwalbe's new Hans Dampf is a welcome improvement over the original.
Commencal
Fabric's Scoop saddle was nice and comfy, and the rounded profile helps keep it from snagging shorts.


Technical Report

New Schwalbe Hans Dampf: I never really got along with the original Hans Dampf – its round profile and knobs that seemed to fall apart like a dandelion gone to seed just didn't do it for me. The updated version is much better, and although it still wouldn't be my first pick for really wet trails, it's much more predictable while cornering. Schwalbe's Addix compound is also a marked improvement, providing good grip on slippery roots and rocks, and even after plenty of DH runs in the Whistler Bike Park all the knobs are still intact.

Spank Ooozy 350 wheelset: Spank claim that the new Oozy 350 rims' profile gives them radial compliance that's supposed to reduce deflection when encountering obstacles. I'm skeptical that anyone could feel that compliance aboard a bike with 160mm of travel and big tires, but I can say that the wheels stayed true despite plenty of hard laps in the park. They're not the lightest or the quickest engaging, but so far they tick the tough and low maintenance boxes.

Chainstay protection: The Meta has an extra-thick chainstay protector, with a soft upper portion that eliminates almost all chainslap noise. Loud bikes are one of my pet peeves, so this little detail was very much appreciated.

RockShox Super Deluxe Coil: This shock is one of the reasons the Meta is such a downhill demon – it's plush and quiet, and with a wide range of potential low-speed compression settings. Best of all, there are sag markers that make setup much, much easier. Simply slide up the bottom out bumper, put your weight on the suspension, and then when you step off the bumper will show how much sag you're running.

Renthal Traction Lock-on: Grips are an easy place for product managers to cut corners, but that's not the case here. The ultra-tacky compound works just like sticky rubber does on tires, making it very unlikely that your hand will slip off, no matter how wet or steamy the weather.


Commencal



Pros

+ Excellent parts spec for the price
+ Excels on rough, steep terrain
+ Fits a water bottle inside the front triangle
Cons

- Heavy
- Wide seatstays may hit calves, knees




Is this the bike for you?

Forget mini-DH or super enduro - it's time for 'freeride' to make a comeback, which is exactly the category that the Meta 29 belongs in. Sure, you could use it as an enduro race sled – Cecile Ravenel and the rest of the Commencal team have proven that it's EWS capable – but it's better suited to extra-rowdy courses like Whistler, rather than ones where you'll be sprinting and pumping more than bombing down the fall line.

Obviously, this isn't a bike for weight weenies, or really anyone that cares even the slightest about what the scale says, but it's a solid choice for riders looking for a gravity-oriented machine with a killer component spec at a very good price.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesPlanning on going for a pedal on Friday, shuttling on Saturday, and riding the chairlift on Sunday? That's the type of schedule that suits the Meta best – it's a gravity-oriented bike through and through, but with geometry that makes earning those turns entirely possible. Just make sure to eat your Wheaties. 
 Mike Kazimer






22 Comments

  • + 2
 I like the color scheme and the price but there's just no way I'm going to willingly pedal a 35lb bike. If it's supposed to be a park sled, I agree with the reviewer - slacken it out a bit more.
  • + 4
 Not one. BUT TWO WATER BOTTLES. Bravo! Bravo!
  • + 6
 To make it easier to hit the 40lb mark.
  • + 6
 At this rate, I'll only be able to moan when bikes can't carry three bottles.
  • + 3
 Looks pretty nice dut dammmmm it’s a hefty pig
  • + 3
 I wonder how light one could get it with some bike nerdery. Up the spec a bit, air shock, throw on some Carbon hoops and see where it lands. Maybe 31 or 32 lbs? Not too out of line if so.
  • + 8
 @partswhore: My plan is to buy the bike and then lose 30 pounds through rigorous diet and exercise. If my calculations are correct this means that the bike will then way around 5 lbs.
  • + 3
 Coil shock, alu frame, 29" wheels, 12sp - this bike was always going to be a porker. As an old Nukeproof rider, f*ck it, get stronger.
  • + 2
 @scottay2hottay: Someone got an A+ in internet maths today.
  • + 2
 Meta vs Mega took a couple of readings to make sure which bike I was reading about in which sentence.
  • + 1
 With all these great 29-inch long travel bikes - I think it's time for a shootout. Come on @mikekazimer @mikelevy @brianpark @pinkbikeaudience let's do this!
  • + 1
 We did a Ridden and Rated article last year (www.pinkbike.com/news/ridden-and-rated-7-long-travel-29ers.html), but you're right, with so many new options on the market it's time for another installment soon.
  • + 1
 The difference between 35lbs and 30lbs is mind blowing.... unless ALL I am doing is going downhill I'll pass on a 35lb bike.
  • + 1
 Complete ripper for a little more than the price of a " boutique ( made in China )" frame. Nice.
  • + 2
 BB92 AAHHHH why would you ruin such a great bike?!?!?
  • + 1
 Because we're not in 1994 anymore...?
  • + 3
 Does it really ruin the bike? I mean, if it's such a great bike, would the lack of threads in the bottom bracket shell mean it's a no-go for you? Actual question, though, not sarcasm Smile I only ask because after ten years as a full-time mechanic, and another ten doing this job, I've seen far more threaded shells make noise than PressFit shells, even on bikes I've had for multiple years. I'll grant you that PressFit is far less workshop-friendly when you need to do some maintenance, though.
  • + 1
 it is a compromise , leaning towards meatgrind approach towards descending , sounds good
  • + 1
 2018 and still no carbon happening. Nice
  • + 1
 How do you like them water bottles now?
  • + 1
 This would be my #1 pick for a park bike with a single crown fork.
  • + 0
 Looks bent

