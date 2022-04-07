Review: Continental's New Kryptotal DH Tires

Having ridden them in a wide range of conditions, what impressed me most about the Kryptotals is their dependability. Sure, I found the limits of their grip occasionally, and I'm not saying they're the grippiest tires in the world, but they rarely let go completely. They never threw up any surprises, underperformed in any particular aspect or trail condition, squirmed, burped or lurched abruptly. They just work.



From the first few runs, it's easy to forget about them and trust they won't let you down. At the same time, they're light and efficient enough to consider using on an enduro bike too, and they're comfortable enough for long days in the bike park without punishing your hands too much. So while Continental designed them with and for World Cup racers, they're far more versatile than that would suggest.

— Seb Stott