Review: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Stealthy, Steel, and Simple

Jul 4, 2022
by Matt Beer  

Cotic RocketMax
REVIEW
Cotic RocketMAX


Cold, hard steel - even though there are 1.6 billion tonnes produced each year it's one of the world’s most recycled materials, so it’s not that surprising to see it used to build objects that get hurtled down hillsides, such as mountain bikes like the Cotic RocketMax. Entering its fourth generation, this frame underwent subtle changes to extend its workmanship and now includes five sizes to better fit a wider audience.

Building a RocketMAX can be straightforward or leave indecisive riders at wit's end because Cotic will get their hands on any components that suit your fancy - nothing is too custom for their team. Plus, there are multiple wheel and travel options for the ultimate tinkerers. Their build kits start around $4,220 USD and frame kits begin at $2,270, but if you want a particular handlebar or set of tires, just ask and you shall receive.


Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 Details

• Wheel size: 29"
• Travel: 160mm rear / 170mm front
• Reynold 853 steel, aluminum chainstays
• Chainstay length: 448mm
• Reach: 444, 462 (C2 tested), 482, 501, 520 mm
• 63.5° head tube angle
• 75.8° seat tube angle
• Weight: 15.51 kg / 34.20 lb
• Builds from £3999 / $4220 USD / €3870
• Frames from £2099 / $2270 USD / €2070
cotic.co.uk

Homebase for Cotic borders on Sheffield, also known as “The Steel City”, near the Peak District, where there’s no shortage of quality tracks to test the soot-colored RocketMAX. The sub-64-degree head tube angle and 160mm of rear wheel travel point towards agro riding, but how would it shake down a world away in British Columbia?



Contents

Introduction
Frame Details
Suspension Design
Geometry
Specifications
Setup
Climbing
Descending
Technical Report
How Does it Compare?
Pros & Cons
Pinkbike's Take
Cotic RocketMAX

bigquotesThe RocketMAX embodies the acronym K.I.S.S. - keep it simple stupid. Durable tubing, external brake hose routing, no geometry adjustments, and a coil shock signify what this two-wheeled instrument is all about; less fiddling and more time spent riding. Matt Beer



Cotic RocketMax

Frame Details

I know what you’re thinking: the RocketMAX is another steel single-pivot from the U.K. And to be fair the Cotic is… well, at least the front triangle. The Reynolds 853 steel tubing is welded and painted in the UK by Five Land Bikes, while the seatstay and alloy chainstays are manufactured in Taiwan.

First, Cotic forms the top tube into an oval shape to add stiffness, and Reynolds 853 and the heavy-duty downtube are exclusive to Cotic. I was surprised that the bolt-on shock mount wasn’t modular like we’ve seen on Starling’s steel full-suspension bikes, which would allow for geometry tweaks. After chatting with Cotic owner, Cy Turner, he explained that while it may work for shocks driven solely by a single pivot, their 'droplink' suspension layout is sensitive to a position change, and sliding that mount in any other orientation would disrupt the suspension kinematics too much for their liking.

Like most steel frames these days, a 44mm tapered headtube uses an external lower headset cup, whereas the top is semi-integrated for a lower stack height. A 35mm seat tube supports the droplink rocker arm to add progression as the swingarm pushes on the shock. A pinch bolt clamps down on that link and the Gen4 frame now uses a hex-shaped pivot axle to retain stiffness. In my eyes, integrated clamps look ultra-tidy and I would appreciate the same construction applied to the top of the seat tube too, rather than a bulkier alloy option.

Before we go any further, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: the water bottle cage rests under the downtube where it gets sprayed with dirt. Under the top tube are more bosses to mount a tool or tube, but there's not enough room for a water bottle. Yes, it’s a minor inconvenience that I dealt with by easily removing the lid. As long as the spout is closed, the crap won't get in and it’s not like it stays as clean as a whistler on the top of the downtube either. You’ll have to be mindful when loading the bike onto a tailgate pad so as to not snap off the cage.

Cotic RocketMax
These pivot bolts protrude a little too far. Although I never clipped my heels on them while pedaling, I tagged my shins from time to time when hiking the bike uphill.
Cotic RocketMax
Storing the water bottle under the downtube just meant I had to spray the dirt off first or twist the cap completely off. The location isn't ideal and it was trickier to reach on the fly, but at least it's there.

Moving to the rear of the bike, the chainstay is built from forged 6066-T aluminum to reduce twisting under loads while staying in slim packaging that maximizes tire clearance. A Syntace axle keeps things tidy without the need for extra pinch bolts. Where the seatstay pivots on the chainstay, there are bolts that do protrude outwards past the tube profile. This didn’t pose any mechanical mishaps, though the chain can ping off of these bolts, as well as your shins when walking beside the bike. A sleeker execution and smoother shape would be welcomed.

Speaking of appearances, the cable routing is a mix of external on the front triangle that are held down by some clever clamps; only the dropper post cable runs inside the front triangle. On this build, I didn’t need to fuss with the routing through the stays since it came loaded with SRAM’s GX AXS electronic shifting. Only the shift housing passes through the seatstay since the brake line remains outside along the top of the chainstay.



Cotic RocketMax

Suspension Design

You might expect the single pivot design to be quite linear and the coil shock to hit bottom too often, but the droplink rocker adds nearly 30% progression to the leverage ratio. Near the end of the travel, the increase in progression tapers off to allow the coil shock's bottom-out bumper to do the heavy lifting. There are no flip-chips to alter the progression, travel, or geometry, but there are build options to mix that up if desired.

This RocketMAX was built with a 230x65mm stroke shock to give it 160mm of rear wheel travel, but there is the option to reduce that amount with spacers down to 155 or even 150 mm.

The frame is compatible with air shocks, but I found the small volume of the Marzocchi Bomber to be too progressive on the RocketMAX. That stacked too much ramp from the shock on top of the steep leverage curve, which is not a fault of either product, but an unfortunate pairing that reached the limits of what large impacts could be controlled.

Anti-squat numbers start just below 100% in the largest cog with a 32-tooth chainring, designed to keep traction while climbing and the Cane Creek shock is equipped with a three-position lever to seriously shut off the damping - it’s a true lock-out when fully closed.

Cotic RocketMax
The 'droplink' adds 30% progression to the single pivot system and now sits on a hex-keyed axle.
Cotic RocketMax
A slick Syntace axle requires only one 5mm allen key bolt to remove the axle and never wandered loose.




Geometry

Cotic's Longshot geometry sees a long reach and a slack head angle combined with a 170mm travel, 44mm offset RockShox Zeb Ultimate, and 35mm length house brand stem. RocketMAX frames are designed to fit riders from 162 to 192cm, and the five frame sizes stretch from 444mm of reach to 520mm. At 178cm tall, I chose the C2 frame to test with a 462mm reach. The gaps between each size are only 21mm at the largest, so I could have found myself on the C3 at 482 if I wanted the bike to excel in straight lines. Keeping in mind the steel frame gets an alloy chainstay, that 448mm length piece is used across the size range.

For rowdy steeps, I’ve been a fan of head angles below 64-degrees and the RocketMAX delivered at 63.5-degrees. Angled at an actual 75.8-degrees, the seat tube length of 417mm allows for plenty of standover clearance when the saddle is fully dropped. The head tube is moderately tall on the C2 size at 120mm and produces a 639mm stack height.

If you’re interested in running a 27.5” rear wheel, Cotic can build a RocketMAX in that configuration too. By installing a 1-degree altering headset, the resulting geometry reduces the reach and seat tube angle slightly, while retaining the head tube angle. Here are the geometry tables for the three other fork and wheel combinations; 170 Mullet, 160 29er, 160 Mullet.

Cotic RocketMax
To handle high-speed stability, the RocketMAX features a 63.5-degree head tube angle. Speeding up the steering is a short stem and fork offset.
Cotic RocketMax
No flip-chips or alternative shock mounts. A 75.8-degree seat tube angle is counteracted by a firm shock lockout.



Specifications
Specifications
Release Date 2022
Price $6790
Travel 160
Rear Shock Cane Creek Kitsuma Coil
Fork RockShox ZEB Ultimate 170
Headset Hope Tech
Cassette SRAM GX Eagle 12 spd
Crankarms SRAM GX 170
Chainguide Cotic
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB BSA
Rear Derailleur SRAM GX AXS Eagle 12 spd
Chain SRAM GX Eagle 12 spd
Shifter Pods SRAM GX AXS Eagle 12 spd
Handlebar Renthal FatBar 31.8
Stem Cotic 35mm
Grips Cotic
Brakes SRAM G2 RSC
Wheelset Hunt Trail Wide
Tires WTB
Seat Cotic
Seatpost OneUp
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC



Cotic RocketMax


Cotic RocketMAX
RIDING THE
Cotic
RocketMAX


Test Bike Setup

Cotic goes the extra mile to help with setup, and that's not a special treatment exclusively for tech editors. Details like the shock's spring weight, dropper post- ravel, and handlebar width are all taken care of for each order.

The brand’s owner, Cy, suggested a 400 lb spring to get me sitting at 30% sag and that worked perfectly from day one. Four-way shock adjustments, like those on the Kitsuma, can be a lot to digest if you’re starting from scratch. I found comfort and poise on the bike quickly without straying too far from Cy's recommendations.

I set the Zeb’s air pressure to 78 PSI and dropped the stem on the steerer tube halfway through the first ride. I’d been used to 638-ish stack heights on longer reach bikes, so the combo of the shorter foot-to-hand placement meant I needed to put more weight on the front tire by lowering my stature.
Matt Beer
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 35
Height: 5'10" / 177 cm
Inseam: 31" / 77 kg
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @mattb33r

Touch points are such a personal preference, but I did swap the saddle and grips immediately for something with a bit more cushion. Aside from the usual first ride fiddles, less fussing with air pressure adjustments made getting familiar with the RocketMAX a snap.



Cotic RocketMAX


Climbing

Getting up before going down then. I’m not put off by heavy bikes because that usually means they can deal with more on the descents. Steel ain’t lead, but this isn’t exactly a featherweight bike either, so the RocketMAX had a few disadvantages on paper. Let’s not judge a book by its cover just yet, though.

Downsizing to the C2 size frame kept my posture in a comfier seated position because the seat tube angle lies south of 76 degrees. That meant that the top tube length was 15mm longer than a size large Transition Spire; a bike with a massive wheelbase and a 485mm reach.

We often get acclimatized to only looking at reach numbers and assume all seated positions are the same now, with geometry converging to 78-degree seat tube angles, so as a reminder, a glance at all of the numbers is worthwhile when deciding on size.

I’m not convinced that slack head angles, such as the 63.5-degree one on the RocketMAX, make for a poor climber either. It simply requires more planning in tight switchbacks and less drastic steering inputs to avoid the front wheel from flopping over. Steeper seat angles do help to alleviate the amount of weight pulling back on the handlebars when pointed uphill, and the Cotic did rest on its laurels more than stand on its toes while climbing.

With all of that said, the 448mm chainstay meant that the RocketMAX remained calm on the climbs and resisted wheelies on steep pitches. Finding grip and pedaling through the jank was actually surprisingly easy for the single-pivot beast. The higher bottom bracket and low anti-squat work in conjunction to settle the bike, giving grip and clearance where needed, although there is a noticeable amount of bob when standing up to put the power down. If you're bothered by that, you'll want to firm the suspension for long, smooth climbs.

Cotic RocketMAX
Cotic RocketMax



Cotic RocketMAX


Descending

The RocketMAX reminds me of a rudimentary British sports car - just the bare bones; manual shift, no ABS, and an engine that can be felt and heard. The frame is built with geometry that lets you dive into steeps, and the straightforward suspension layout is backed by a quality, highly adjustable coil-sprung damper. Surely single pivots can’t hold a candle to multi-link linkages and their marketing jargon, or can they?

You can attack the steep slopes with that slack head tube angle, higher stack height, and the 170mm fork but have to drive through your feet to get your weight further back and lower. That felt a little old school to me, although I recognize I am on the cusp of jumping up to a C3 frame based on Cotic’s sizing recommendations. The chainstay for the C2 size is long in proportion to the reach and nibbles away from its low-speed snap, but it does secure the bike when the going gets rough. I could envision the front and rear centers of the C3 size frame working more synonymously, although taking a few millimeters off of the C1 and C2 chainstay lengths might add to the fun factor for shorter riders.

SRAM's GX AXS derailleur shifted perfectly throughout the test, although there is considerable chain slap. Either a stronger clutch or more protection on the frame wouldn't be out of the question. I stuck some mastic tape to the inside of the chainstay bridge and some velcro under the brake line to silence any unwanted noises.

High-pivot bikes are known for their stutter bump-eating appetite because the rear axle moves with the direction of the force from each bump it encounters, while the low single pivot on the RocketMAX has minimal rearward axle path. That made the RocketMAX more intuitive to predict through bigger bomb holes as the bike moves through the travel and never pitched my weight back and forth. Off the top, the buttery Cane Creek Kitsuma coil shock, with all of the adjustments, offers reasonable small bump compliance for a single pivot but didn't quite have that same magic carpet ride as a high-pivot or FSR design.

On the deeper side of that travel, there was a high, but predictable amount of progression that took care of large hits by using most of the travel, leaving just a smidge for those “oh shit” moments. While there are a few aspects that hold the RocketMAX back on the descents, the droplink rocker and Kitsuma combo added a surprising amount of control.

Steel tubing does create unique feedback from sharp hits that translate through the frame, producing duller “pings” compared to most other carbon bikes out there that can feel jarring at times. There is some flex, but it’s not a wet noodle and doesn't snap back or bounce you off line easily like some carbon bikes. It’s not the plushest ride or a complete mistake-eraser, although there is a decent amount of forgiveness when you get into the middle part of the travel.



Cotic RocketMAX
2022 Orbea Rallon review
Orbea Rallon

How does it compare?

Just because it’s not carbon, doesn’t mean it can’t race enduros, so how does it stack up against the Orbea Rallon? Of course, the frame weight and costs are worlds apart, but the front and rear travel numbers stack up evenly; a 170mm fork and 160mm at the rear wheel.

You could build the RocketMAX or the Rallon as a frame with the components of your choice, plus they can run a 27.5” rear wheel, after small modifications. Both brands offer customizable parts packages. Either bike can utilize an air shock, but coils were the spec’d in this case. I held the Rallon in high regard for its incredible traction. The carbon Spaniard smoothed out all bumps, large and small, without diving through the travel. A less progression design (24% vs. 30%) meant that bottom-outs did occur more frequently on the Orbea, though.

Then there’s the geometry. The Cotic really loved to dig into corners and let me hang off the back. With a shorter reach and slacker head angle, I could pull back on the bars and drive my feet down on the pedals as I pushed out of a turn. Getting loose and reeling it back in wasn’t a chore on the RocketMAX.

The Rallon’s longer reach and steeper head tube angle also required more attention. I’d have to move my weight forward in order to avoid not tucking the front wheel on loose or flat corners, whereas on the steelie, staying in an attacking hinged-hip position meant less body movement to find front wheel grip while I was still absorbing large compressions with my legs.

If the Rallon was the preppy kid in high school, the RocketMAX would be the badass with the leather jacket.




Cotic RocketMax
I wanted more power and less force at the lever than the SRAM G2 brakes offered, especially for a 160mm-travel bike.
Cotic RocketMax
Hunt's Trailwide wheels use aluminum rims and refused to give in to any abuse.

Technical Report

Hunt Trailwide Wheels: Labelled as “trail” rims, these wheels didn’t have an easy life as the RocketMAX served as my daily driver throughout the spring months. Neither obscenely muddy conditions with constant bike washing or off-line detours were enough to disturb the hub seals or rim sidewalls.

SRAM G2 RSC brakes: I like strong, crispy brakes and the G2s just didn’t cut it. It’s been said before that bumping up to Code brakes brings only 40 grams per end and more power. For an enduro bike that is bomber-built and can tackle some hell, the RocketMAX was worthy of stronger brakes that would allow you to charge harder and brake later.

Cane Creek Kitsuma Coil:A clear winner in my books. The Kitsuma performed brilliantly with a smooth breakaway, never knocking between the compression and rebound directions. Heavy hits are supported by a large bottom-out bumper that lands like a kick to a deflated soccer ball, eliminating any metal-on-metal crunches. The range of adjusters allowed the shock to stay active on small bumps in the open position, and it never felt over-damped or like it couldn’t keep up with what the bike was asking for. The climb switch basically made the RocketMAX into a hardtail. In between fully open and completed locked, the middle setting is plenty for trail climbs.

WTB Light Duty Tires: The tread patterns of the Verdict and Trail Boss looked promising to me for the mixed trail conditions through the west coast spring. Unfortunately, I had to resort to tougher tires on the second ride. Under very average riding conditions and at a slower pace than normal, I experienced two front flats, dead center on the casing. I would gladly accept the 130-gram penalty and move to the stouter casing option

Cotic RocketMAX




Pros

+ Brutish chassis is resilient and low maintenance
+ Straightforward, quirk-free ride dynamics
+ Settles in to attack corners well

Cons

- Water bottle under the downtube will be a deal-breaker for some riders
- Chainstays are lengthy on C2 frame size
- Relatively heavy, no adjustments (if you care about those things)




Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThrow out any preconceived notions of single-pivots and steel bikes. The aggressive 63.5-degree head angle and control produced by the Cane Creek Kitsuma coil shock surprised me with what I could get away with on the RocketMAX, both in corners and on descents.

By swapping the light-duty brakes and tires while silencing the chain slap, the RocketMAX's decent-focused attitude will appeal to riders who live by a “set-it-and-forget-it” mindset. Matt Beer




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Cotic


