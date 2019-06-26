Review: Crankbrothers' Candy 7 Pedals Have Wings

I also discovered that the wings have been wearing grooves into the carbon outsoles of my shoes (pictured to the right), which can't be a good thing.



This was no doubt happening partly because I didn't have the taller traction pads installed that would have taken some load off of the sole, but Crankbrothers does say that the wings should make contact with the sole in the cleat pocket. What I needed was the $9.99 USD Shoe Shield Kit that's a pair of really thin steel shims that go under your cleat and protect the carbon sole, and while they're not exactly pricey, I'd need to buy those separately. Also, I don't want to buy them separately just because my shoes are fancy; the pedals should just work without needing to thinking about them grinding into my carbon soles.



The grooves aren't anything to be concerned about, but I'll need to get a set of the Shoe Shields to keep it from getting worse.