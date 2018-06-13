Review: Crankbrothers' Klic Digital Floor Pump + Burst Tank

Where the hell were all these floor pumps with air reservoirs years ago when I was using soapy water and a loud, heavy air compressor to cover my shop floor, face, and hair with Stan's sealant? There have never been more tubeless-friendly pump options than now, especially if you need one with a reservoir that can be charged with air before being opened to (hopefully) seat tubeless tires. The Klic floor pump, with its digital gauge and removable 'Burst Tank,' sits at the top Crankbrothers' pump family with a $225 USD.



Yeah, you gotta really be into air to consider this thing, possibly be a bike shop, or at least make a habit of swapping tires around fairly often. The analog version with the Burst Tank is $25 cheaper, or you can get either version without the tank for $125 USD and $99 USD.



Klic Digital Floor Pump + Burst Tank Details

• High-volume floor pump

• Modular design

• 1.4L Air tank holds up to 160psi

• Magnetic hose attachment

• Quick connect digital gauge

• Universal presta/schrader head

• Removable air tank

• Five-year warranty

• MSRP: $225 USD

• www.crankbrothers.com

The Klic's digital gauge and hose are stored up in the handle when not in use. The Klic's digital gauge and hose are stored up in the handle when not in use.

Floor pumps don't exactly make for riveting reading, but the aluminum Klic has some nifty features worth covering. The first is the digital gauge that is stored loosely up on the handle to keep it out of harm's way when it's not in use. When you need to use the pump, you pop the digital gauge and hose out of the handle by hand, then click it (get it?) on to the top of the air tank where it's held in place via magnets. The gauge and hose rotate around freely when they're attached to the pump as well.



If you're using the Klic without the 1.4L air tank, the gauge mounts directly on the pump in the same way.

Crankbrothers Klic Digital Floor Pump

The gauge and the air tank attach to the pump body by way of magnets, making both easy to remove and install. The gauge and the air tank attach to the pump body by way of magnets, making both easy to remove and install.

Crankbrothers' uses aluminum for much of the Klic's construction, and the pump feels quite solid and stable. Crankbrothers' uses aluminum for much of the Klic's construction, and the pump feels quite solid and stable.

Performance

I prefer thread-on heads like the one on the Klic as they're more likely to be air-tight than push-on pump heads, but make sure it doesn't back out the valve core when you undo it. I prefer thread-on heads like the one on the Klic as they're more likely to be air-tight than push-on pump heads, but make sure it doesn't back out the valve core when you undo it.

The Klic's digital gauge is accurate and easy to read. The Klic's digital gauge is accurate and easy to read.

Pinkbike's Take

Crankbrothers' MO seems to be to offer sharp looking products that offer some sort of unique performance, and the Klic certainly ticks that first box. As for the second... It's a floor pump, not a set of pedals or wheels, so all it really needs to do is move a bunch of air. The Klic does that well, and the digital gauge and removable air tank are neat, but it's a stretch to say that it's better than other air reservoir floor pumps. It sure looks fancy, though. — Mike Levy

This is the kind of product that, if you do convince yourself you should have it, you'll hopefully own it for a long, long time, and Crankbrothers does have a small parts request section on their website that'll allow you to get tiny bits down the road if you need 'em. There's a five-year warranty, too, so the Klic should be in your tool arsenal for quite awhile... As it should be for $225 USD.The Klic's head works with both presta and Schrader valves, but you do need to flip it around to access the other interface. Also, the head threads onto the valve rather than pushing on; I like that it's secure and likely won't bleed air because of that, but you do have to make sure your entire valve isn't spinning or, worse yet, the valve core isn't backing out when you unthread the head. That's always swear-worthy.Like other pump-mounted air tanks, the one on the Klic pump is designed to be charged full of air - 160psi in this case - and then you can release that pressure all at once with the flick of the aluminum lever to forcefully seat a tubeless tire whether it wants to or not. Because the air tank is removable to use wherever you might need it, it's not a matter of just flipping the switch to fill it, then reversing the switch to empty it.To charge the Klic's air tank, you need to screw the hose's Schrader head onto the tank's air valve and then start pumping when the release lever is in the up (closed) position. Once it's full, you back the hose off the tank's fitting, reverse the head back to its presta setting, and you're ready to blow.Whether it's worth $225 USD is up to you and your wallet, but I will say that it looks and feels extremely high quality. It's largely made of aluminum, with some plastic bits at the handle, tank/pump interface, and also the Burst Tank's feet; the fit and finish are nice, sure, but the Klic is also sturdy enough to use as a blunt force weapon and then continue filling your tires afterward. You know, if your trailhead is in a sketchy neighborhood or something.I've been using it for awhile now (as a pump, not a weapon) to fill everything from the pinner cross-country rubber on my Blur test bike to big meat on some of the enduro sleds in for testing right now, all with zero troubles. It moves a load of air very quickly and is both stable and sturdy, and the digital gauge is accurate (I checked against a few others) and easy to use.The Kick moves a metric shit ton of air with each push of the handle; I actually seated a few tubeless tires without using the pump's air tank, just to see what would happen, and had no issues. The modular, easily removable air tank is odd if you ask me, though - I feel like if you can bring the large aluminum air can with you, you can probably bring the rest of the pump as well, so I'm not convinced that it being removable is entirely required.The process to fill the air tank is kinda annoying, too: You need to unthread the air hose, swap the head around so the Schrader end is facing out before threading it onto the tank's air valve, do your pumping, and then swap the air hose back to presta. It all feels like a bit much when the other air reservoir floor pump I have in my shop only requires that I flick a switch to change between the air tank and pump functions.I'd happily trade being able to remove the air tank for a simple switch to fill or empty the one on the Klic, and I'd also love an air bleed button somewhere on the Klic's hose or head. As mentioned above, I prefer screw-on pump heads because they're essentially always going to make for an air-tight interface, but you do need to pay attention to make sure the valve core is backing out when you undo the head. This didn't happen to me, but it isn't uncommon with any thread-on pump head.