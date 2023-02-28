Review: Crankbrothers' New Mallet Trail Pedals

In recent years there seems to be something of a movement to label bikes and parts as "trail", and then go on to describe their best purpose as XC or gravel in the actual description of the product. I don't disagree that this pedal is fairly well suited to trail riding, but also I feel that there are better options. It also suffers because you could stay with the Crankbrother's feel, and for just a little bit more weight, around 40 grams per pedal, you could go to the excellent Mallet E pedal and have something that is very much up to the task of aggressive trail riding.



Cross-country and gravel riders will find a lot to like about the new Mallet Trail, while more gravity-focused riders will find a better fit in the Mallet E or DH pedals.

— Henry Quinney