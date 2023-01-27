Review: Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio Shoes



Crankbrothers might be better known for their pedals and components, but since coming into the shoe market several years ago they've certainly made a splash with their clipless models. Riders, myself included, love the construction, fit, and how well they integrate with the brand's own pedals. That said, clips are just one way to go, and flat pedal riders are a different proposition entirely.

Stamp Street Fabio Details

• Two-part construction

• Four colorways available

• Sizes: 5-14

• Weight: 299g per shoe (US 9)

• MSRP: $129 USD

• www.crankbrothers.com

• Two-part construction• Four colorways available• Sizes: 5-14• Weight: 299g per shoe (US 9)• MSRP: $129 USD

The inner bootie is a good system, with loops to make life a bit easier. Your laces can be held in place with an elastic loop.

Comfort & Fit

The sole isn't the grippiest, but that should make it at least more durable. These aren't the best breathing shoes, despite the perforations.

Performance

Pros

+ Very light

+ Comfortable and casual

+ A good sole for walking, dirt jumps and street riding

Very lightComfortable and casualA good sole for walking, dirt jumps and street riding Cons

- Not grippy enough for rough trails

- Not particularly armoured

- A very flexy sole

Not grippy enough for rough trailsNot particularly armouredA very flexy sole

Pinkbike's Take

I don't think anyone at Crankbrothers will read this review and consider it a revelation. These shoes are good at what they're meant to be good at, it just so happens that when reviewing things on a mountain biking website it's hard not to have your attention drawn to the things they don't excel in. If this was streetbike.com though, I'd be writing a glowing review. Comfortable? Absolutely. Good looks? Sure. Ready to smash that super triple black diamond downhill run? Not so much. These are good shoes, and if you want something that is good for cycling and everyday life I would suggest them. For mountain biking though, I would lean toward other options. — Henry Quinney

The brand has two main lines of aggressive trail and downhill pedals: the Mallet clipless pedal and the Stamp flat pedal. Both ranges get their respective shoes under the same name. The idea is that you buy into a system that was built and designed from day one to integrate seamlessly. Both shoes would share the same uppers and be fitted with different soles.With their new shoe, the Stamp Street Fabio, they've teamed up with trials and street superstar Fabio Wibmer to make a more casual shoe that's better suited to trials and dirt jumps than flat-out janky tech and World Cup runs.These shoes are very comfortable to wear. The uppers, which are made of a two-piece system that includes an internal bootie as well as a more conventional shoe outer, are form-fitting and supportive without being restrictive. There is a bit of a theme with this shoe and that is flexibility. If we cast our eyes back to the original Five Ten Impact, which is possibly the most influential mountain bike shoe of all time, then these are the polar opposite. Where something like that was bulky, these are lightweight. Whereas the Impacts were voluminous, these are minimalist.As you can imagine, that does mean the shoes don't quite have that armored feel others have, the reasoning for which I'll come back to when discussing on-bike feel, but that's not to say that the shoe doesn't have protection. It does, but it's well-placed and thought-out rather than universal. There is a reinforced inner pannel to protect from impacts from the cranks and a reasonably solid toebox.Unlike other Crankbrothers shoes, this model doesn't feature a pouch on the tongue to store the laces in. Instead, they make do with an elastic strap on the tongue. There are pull tabs on the tongue and heel for ease of use.Before I talk about using these on mountain bike trails we need to acknowledge the elephant in the room - I don't think these shoes are really meant with all-out mountain biking in mind. What we want from a flat-soled shoe on the trails isn't such a priority for an someone like Fabio Wibmer.For every left-of-field observation, there is sense to be found on its dexter side. So, in no particular order - are these shoes particularly grippy? No, not really, but for some that means ease of foot adjustment. Are they stiff under power? No, but that does mean a "monkey gripping" on the pedals for extra control is very easily done. Are they burly and armored? No, not really, but they do make a great everyday shoe.The truth is, if you're looking for the ultimate mountain biking shoe this isn't it. But if you want to get a shoe that's comfortable to ride in, while being good at all the things mountain bike shoes are bad at - IE. all day comfort and looks - then this shoe is actually great and really offers something. If you're commuting to the gym or mincing about town and filming a viral YouTube hit on your trials bike in the afternoon then these will serve you well.