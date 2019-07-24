Review: Crankbrothers Synthesis E11 Carbon Wheels

Crankbrothers took a different route with their Synthesis carbon wheels by creating front- and rear-specific rims. There's a stiffer rim in the back to better handle bigger hits, while the front rim is supposed to be more compliant in order to provide extra traction and comfort.



The Synthesis wheel system comes in three different configurations - one for XC, one for all-mountain and enduro riding, and one for DH. We've had the middle sibling, the Synthesis E on test for a number of months now to see how they fare in varied riding conditions and to see if they actually do offer a benefit over a traditional wheelset.



There are also multiple hub choices. Our test wheels were laced up with Project 321 hubs, and

Synthesis E11 Wheels

• Intended use: Enduro/All-Mountain

• Carbon rim, front and rear-specific "tunes"

• 29" or 29" options

• Project 321 hubs, 2.5-degrees quiet engagement

• Designed to fail in a propagation mode

• Lifetime warranty on rims

• 1,825g (29" wheelset)

• $2,399 USD

• $699 USD (rim only)

• Crankbrothers

• Intended use: Enduro/All-Mountain• Carbon rim, front and rear-specific "tunes"• 29" or 29" options• Project 321 hubs, 2.5-degrees quiet engagement• Designed to fail in a propagation mode• Lifetime warranty on rims• 1,825g (29" wheelset)• $2,399 USD• $699 USD (rim only)

Synthesis isn't the first to offer front- and rear-wheel-specific rims, but they have taken the concept to the next level.

Construction

Crankbrothers' Synthesis rims use massively thicker walls in high-impact areas. The front rim (left) is wider and designed to be more compliant than the heavier-constructed rear-specific rim. Crankbrothers photo

After a lot of prototypes and back-to-back testing of wheels, the team settled on what they felt was the ideal combination of the two: a more compliant front and stiffer rear wheel. The front wheel has a reduced spoke count, lighter gauge spokes, and lower spoke tension. The rim itself is slightly lighter and is slightly wider than the rear. This is to pair with running a slightly wider tire up front and allow the tire to have a rounder profile.



The rear wheel's higher spoke count, higher spoke tension, and narrower rim stiffens things up and sharpens up the tire's profile for cornering. The rim flanges are made thicker to handle higher impacts. Crankbrothers claim that this combination of rim design and wheel build creates a more durable yet compliant ride.

Synthesis also incorporated dissimilar tire widths into their front/rear wheel equations, as most riders choose larger volume tires up front.

Safe Failure Mode

The wheels are available with Project 321 (left) or Industry Nine's Hydra hubs (right).

Performance





Eventually, I did get my groove back with the other carbon wheels and didn't give it much thought - until I swapped back to the Synthesis. The difference in ride quality was noticeable and substantial.

The telling moment came after I had switched out the Synthesis E 11 wheels with another carbon wheelset. Same bike, same trails, but a very

any damage to the wheels outside of the standard rock gouges that are unavoidable in North Carolina.The telling moment came after I had switched out the Synthesis E 11 wheels with another carbon wheelset. Same bike, same trails, but a very

My Yeti SB130 tried hard, but failed to defeat the new Synthesis wheels.

Pros

+ Compliant and comfortable ride

+ High engagement hubs

+ Lifetime warranty

Compliant and comfortable rideHigh engagement hubsLifetime warranty Cons

- Expensive

- Benefits could be negated if not used in the full system

ExpensiveBenefits could be negated if not used in the full system

Pinkbike's Take

Crankbrothers have designed a wheelset that validates their claims - the Synthesis wheels have proven to be compliant and durable. The wheels deliver a better ride quality than many other options currently on the market, and if they fit your budget I recommend them for riders searching for durable, high-performance carbon wheelset. — Daniel Sapp