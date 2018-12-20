Review: Dainese's AWA Apparel Delivers High Performance With a Price to Match



This is a slightly heavier weight jersey with a half-zip, which is perfect to help regulate temperature by opening it for long climbs and closing when you cool down.



The fabric uses a different weave for the front and back, optimizing moisture removal. The inner side against the skin is hydrophilic (likes water) and the side exposed to the air is hydrophobic (doesn't like water); the idea is that the material draws sweat away from the body and moves it away to evaporate in the air faster than it normally would do, leaving you dry. There is also a trio of pockets on the back, perfect for carrying a small amount of gear for short rides.











AWA Zip Jersey 3 details

• Alpha Direct insulation

• Polartec Power Grid quick-absorbing fabric

• Sizes: XS - XXL

• Weight: 180g (claimed)

• Price: $109.99 USD / €99.90

• www.dainese.com

