Review: Dakine's Thrillium Heavyweight Pants & Dewit Waterproof Apparel



The Thrillium Heavyweight pants certainly pack a punch. In fact, heavyweight doesn't quite do them justice. I've never picked up a pair of non-waterproof riding trousers before and thought that maybe they wouldn't be great to go for a long pedal in. However, it's also immediately apparent that these aren't meant for that. As the name would suggest, they're not all about being thin and super lightweight.

Thrillium Heavyweight Details

• Five sizes - S - XXL

• Built-in Webbing Belt

• QR Waist Buckle

• Vented thigh and waist

• 3 zippered pockets

• $180 USD

• www.dakine.com

The fit of the pants is somewhat peculiar, and sadly they aren't alone in this - the waterproof Dewit pants suffer the same fate. By every metric on the Dakine size chart, these should fit me. They do around the waist, and are true to their size (mine are a medium 32/34") but the fit around the leg is very baggy. This might be a style choice, but I would prefer them to be cut dramatically slimmer. That said, every cloud has a silver lining and if you struggle with pants being too racey, then you may well be in luck.

Henry Quinney

Location: Squamish, BC, Canada

Age: 29

Height: 6' / 183 cm

Inseam: 32" / 82 cm

Weight: 183 lbs / 83 kg

Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

Pros

+ Thick material for cold rides

+ Would work well for bike park laps, if it's not too hot

+ Lots of pockets



- Very baggy

The Dewit pant is another black garment that has subtle branding. I really like this. I would say it's completely at the other end of the spectrum to the



The Dewit pant is another black garment that has subtle branding. I really like this. I would say it's completely at the other end of the spectrum to the dungarees I recently tested. They're a full waterproof trouser that aims to pair well with the Dewit jacket. They have a three-layer material and are rated to an impressive 20K waterproofness rating. The pant features a button closure at the waist and a drawstring adjustment on the inside of the waistband. Dewit Pant Details

• Five sizes - S - XXL

• 20 000mm waterproof

• Three-layer construction

• 2 zippered pockets

• DWR treated

• Elastic ankle cuff

• Zippered ankle

• $225 USD

• www.dakine.com

Pros

+ Deep pockets

+ Subtle looks

+ Breathes adequately



- Far too baggy

The Dewit jacket carries on where the pant takes off. This includes the same 20k rating, as well as the three-layer construction found on the trouser. It also includes elastic cuffs and a helmet-friendly hood that is equipped with a draw chord to tailor the fit. It also has large chest pockets. These pockets are some of the better placed on the jackets I've come across. Not so high that it pulls on your shoulders and not so low that your phone is swinging about at will through rough terrain. The chest pockets also feature a pocket-within-a-pocket to make finding keys or cash easier.

Dewit Jacket Details • Five sizes - S - XXL

• 20 000mm waterproof

• Three-layer construction

• Large chest pockets

• DWR treated

• Helmet compatible hood

• Elastic cuffs

• $290 USD

• www.dakine.com

Pros

+ Well placed pockets

+ Subtle enough to double up as everyday jacket

+ Breathes adequately

+ Elastic cuff and hood adjustment



- Might be a bit thick for warmer days

These pants are so heavy they could almost qualify as a piece of body armour in themselves. They fit, which I'll come onto in greater detail later, leaves plenty of room for knee pads and their hard-wearing material firmly sets them up for bike park laps. However, in cold yet dry climates, these could also work well as winter trousers. Saying that, it would have to be pretty cold indeed. On cold days November days in British Columbia they were good, but it's actively raining I'd rather ride in an all-out waterproof trouser.The pants have three pockets. Two standard affairs that sit at the fore of the pant above the thing and one that sits slightly lower on the left-hand side. It's not as big as the others and has a loop to attach something to for extra security. The main pockets themselves are very deep and can easily fit a phone.The waist belt works well, and the venting is a nice touch. I imagine if you were riding these on hot bike park laps it would be very welcome. They breathed okay in colder temperatures and were adequately warm. Sadly, I haven't been able to test them in anything other than cold and colder but not yet coldest.As somebody who hates tearing trousers on silly crashes, I think these trousers could be a smart buy for shuttle days or bike park laps in changeable conditions or colder temperatures. Unfortunately, the fit was nowhere close to being right for me.[HRThe pants have more features than most other waterproof pants I've tried. Some are good, but I think that others create a rod for their own back. These pants breathe well, or as well as one could expect any waterproof item to, but the fit, again, was just far too baggy.They had a strange fit that was almost bootcut. This was then exacerbated by the inclusion of a zip around the calf. It would be great to see them dramatically slimmer cut, and then you could make full use of the zip and elasticated ankle. In their current fit, however, they probably won't fit many people well that don't have large legs.Joking aside, this was a problem that both the POC waterproof trousers and dungarees did suffer from as well. I understand that this isn't the super-stretchy material that you might find in a non-waterproof pant, but at the same time, it doesn't mean it has to be just this baggy. I was riding these trousers watching them constantly graze my oiled chain on every rotation. It seems needless. I would love to see the same trouser come with the same features that include very deep pockets and the aforementioned zipper that would make getting them off with cold wet hands all the easier, but just so much narrower around the calf.The jacket is subtle enough that it can be worn off the bike without looking like a kook. The rear of the jacket does feature a bike-specific dropped hem to hopefully provide enough coverage that it stops trail-spray working its way between jacket and trouser.It's far better fitting than the trousers on review and fits true to size. I'm 6' and found the large to be generously sized but not overly so. I could have probably gone down a size for a less casual bike-fit, though. I like the elastic cuffs on the wrists and they stop any unwanted drafts coming through. In fact, I think features like this actually help a jacket breathe. Instead of just unzipping or trying to get waves of cold air through the jacket, I find it's better to just put up with some short-term sweating until the jacket begins to breathe, instead of just having a cold wind to chill your sweat.The jacket is fully waterproof, as opposed to something that can pack down nice a small. Sure, you can stuff it in your bag, but it's definitely something better suited to slightly colder temperatures rather than splash protection in the warmer months. Its material isn't particularly thin or light, which is great in winter but maybe not if you want a jacket to do you all year round and one that you wear several layers underneath.